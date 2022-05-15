News
EXPLAINER: ‘Neutral’ Europe recedes as NATO set to expand
By JAMEY KEATEN
BERLIN (AP) — With Finland and Sweden inching closer to applying for NATO membership amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, the list of “neutral” or nonaligned countries in Europe appears poised to shrink.
Security concerns over the war have changed the calculus for Finland and Sweden, and caused other traditionally “neutral” countries to rethink what that term really means for them.
“This is the key thing about neutrality: It means different things to different people,” said historian Samuel Kruizinga of the University of Amsterdam.
While European Union members are committed to coming to each other’s defense in case of an external attack, the pledge has largely remained on paper as NATO’s might overshadows the bloc’s own notions of collective defense.
Here’s a look at some countries that have enshrined “neutrality” into their laws or generally considered themselves neutral.
SWITZERLAND
Arguably the most renowned neutral country in Europe, Switzerland has enshrined neutrality into its constitution and Swiss voters decided decades ago to stay out of the EU. But its government has been at pains in recent weeks to explain its concept of neutrality after lining up behind EU sanctions against Russia — and Swiss neutrality is analyzed almost daily in local media these days.
There’s little chance that Switzerland will stray further from its neutrality: Its government has already asked Germany not to pass along Swiss military equipment to Ukraine.
The populist, right-wing party that holds the largest bloc of seats in parliament has been hesitant about further measures against Russia, and the Swiss are fiercely protective of their role as mediator for rival states and as a hub of humanitarian action and human rights. Neutrality helps hone that reputation.
AUSTRIA
Austria’s neutrality is a key component of its modern democracy: As a condition of Allied forces leaving the country and its ability to regain independence in 1955, Austria declared itself militarily neutral.
Since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Chancellor Karl Nehammer has struck a fine balance with regard to Austria’s position. He has maintained that the country has no plans to change its security status, while at the same time declaring that military neutrality doesn’t necessarily mean moral neutrality — and that Austria strongly condemns Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
IRELAND
Ireland’s neutrality has long been a bit of a gray area. Prime Minister Micheal Martin summed up the country’s position earlier this year as: “We’re not politically neutral, but we’re military neutral.”
The war in Ukraine has reopened the debate about what Ireland’s neutrality means. Ireland has imposed sanctions on Russia and sent nonlethal aid to Ukraine in response to the invasion.
Ireland has been participating in EU battlegroups — part of the bloc’s efforts to harmonize its militaries.
Kruizinga, who has contributed to a Cambridge History of the First World War on neutrality, suggested that the more that EU and NATO memberships are similar, the better it is for the bloc “to portray itself as a geopolitical power.”
MALTA
Malta’s constitution says the small Mediterranean island is officially neutral, hewing to a policy of “nonalignment and refusing to participate in any military alliance.” A poll commissioned by the Foreign Ministry published two weeks before Russia’s invasion found a vast majority of respondents supported neutrality — and only 6% were against it.
The Times of Malta newspaper on Wednesday reported that Irish President Michael Higgins, during a state visit, stressed the idea of “positive” neutrality and joined Maltese President George Vella in condemning the war in Ukraine.
CYPRUS
Cyprus’ relations with the United States have grown considerably over the last decade, but any idea of NATO membership remains off the table — at least for now.
The ethnically split island nation’s president said Saturday that “it’s much to early” to even contemplate such a move that would invariably meet rival Turkey’s strong opposition.
Many Cypriots — particularly those on the political left — continue to blame NATO for the island’s de facto partition after Turkish forces invaded in the mid-1970s. Turkey was a NATO member at the time — and the alliance did nothing to prevent the military action.
Stalwart NATO member Britain has two sovereign military bases on Cyprus, which host a sophisticated listening post on the east coast that is co-operated by U.S. personnel.
Cyprus also wants to maintain a veneer of neutrality, and has allowed Russian warships to resupply at Cypriot ports, although that privilege was suspended after war in Ukraine began.
___
Menelaos Hadjicostis in Nicosia, Cyprus, Jill Lawless in London, Emily Schultheis in Vienna, and Frances D’Emilio in Rome, contributed to this report.
News
Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?
By The Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — On Saturday afternoon, a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Most of the victims were Black. Officials said they are investigating the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime.
A look at what we know so far:
WHAT HAPPENED?
A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire Saturday afternoon at Tops Friendly Market. That’s a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York.
The gunman livestreamed the shooting to a small audience on Twitch for several minutes before the platform cut off his feed.
According to police, the gunman began shooting in the parking lot then moved inside the store. Security guard Aaron Salter fired multiple shots but none penetrated the gunman’s armor. The gunman killed Salter and then stalked through the aisles, shooting shoppers.
When police confronted the gunman in the store’s vestibule, he put his rifle to his own neck, but surrendered and dropped the gun with coaxing from the officers.
WHO IS THE SUSPECTED GUNMAN?
Police have identified the gunman as Payton Gendron, of Conklin, New York. Conklin is a small town about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Buffalo, not far from the Pennsylvania state line.
Officials said the rifle Gendron used in the attack was purchased legally but the magazines he used for ammunition were not allowed to be sold in New York.
After the shooting, Gedron appeared before a judge in a paper medical gown and was arraigned on a murder charge.
A document circulated widely online seemingly outlines Gedron’s racist, anti-immigrant and antisemitic beliefs. Among them was a desire to drive all people not of European descent from the U.S. The document seemed to draw inspiration from the gunman who killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019.
A law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Sunday that Gedron had threatened to carry out a shooting last year at Susquehanna High School around the time of graduation. He was 17 years old at the time and was sent for mental health treatment. The law enforcement official was not authorized to speak publicly on the investigation and did so on the condition of anonymity.
WHO ARE THE VICTIMS?
Police have not released the names of most of the victims. They have said that, including the wounded, 11 victims were Black and two were white.
The dead include Aaron Salter, a retired Buffalo police officer who was working as a security guard at the store. Salter fired multiple shots at the assailant, striking him at least once. Officials said he was a hero who saved lives by running toward danger. A local resident said he cared about the community and looked after the store.
Ruth Whitfield, 86, was picking up groceries after visiting her husband at a nursing home, as she did every day. She was the mother of retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield, who told The Buffalo News she was “a mother to the motherless” and “a blessing to all of us.” Whitfield attributed his mother’s strength and commitment to family to her strong religious faith.
Andre Ellicott was someone who was always there for his family. He was visiting from out of town and had gone to Tops to pick up a cake as a birthday surprise for his grandson, according to his cousin, Clarissa Alston-McCutcheon. Katherine Massey was “a beautiful soul” who was killed while shopping, sister Barbara Massey said. Another victim was a church deacon who worked as a driver.
Among the injured was Zaire Goodman, the son of a staffer to State Sen. Tim Kennedy. The 20-year-old was shot in the neck but recovering, Kennedy said.
WHAT DO AUTHORITIES SAY ABOUT THE MOTIVE?
At a news briefing on Saturday, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia called the shooting a hate crime.
“This was pure evil. It was straight up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community, outside of the City of Good neighbors … coming into our community and trying to inflict that evil upon us,” Garcia said.
The FBI is investigating the shooting as both a hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism.
Authorities have declined to comment on the document purporting to show the attackers racist, anti-immigrant and antisemitic beliefs.
News
Tylor Megill lands on 15-day IL with biceps inflammation
The Mets are concerned about one of their top starters.
Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list with right biceps inflammation, the club announced on Sunday. He will undergo an MRI on Monday, until which the organization will be holding its breath in hopes of good news on their rising pitcher. Right-hander Colin Holderman was called up from Triple-A Syracuse.
The injury news arrived after Megill’s worst start of the season, to date. The righty struggled against a bottom-tier Nationals lineup last Wednesday, getting tabbed for eight earned runs on eight hits in just 1.1 innings. Just five weeks prior, Megill overpowered the very same Nationals lineup, cruising through five scoreless innings on Opening Day.
Megill’s biceps inflammation could be the reason behind his unusual disappointing outing last week. But, depending on the severity of the injury, it could also spell trouble for the Mets rotation.
Megill carried a 2.43 ERA into his meltdown at Nationals Park. His early success this season arrived at just the right time, with the injured Jacob deGrom opening the year on the IL with a stress reaction on his right scapula. Megill’s 5-2 record over seven starts into 2022 helped the organization ease the pain of losing deGrom to begin the year.
()
News
Business People: University of Minnesota names Shane Stennes first systemwide chief sustainability officer
OF NOTE – EDUCATION
The University of Minnesota announced the hire of Shane Stennes as its first systemwide chief sustainability officer, responsible for leading the university’s sustainability strategy, planning, programs and initiatives across its five campuses. Stennes joined the university in 2006 and has served as the director of sustainability on the Twin Cities campus since 2015.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Merchants Financial Group, the Winona-based parent company of Merchants Bank, announced that Molly Jungbauer, chief executive officer and co-owner of Hollstadt Consulting, and James Rogers III, chief business development officer for Mayo Clinic, have been elected to three-year terms on its board of directors..
FOOD
General Mills, Golden Valley, announced that Karen Wilson Thissen will join the company as general counsel and corporate secretary, effective June 6. Thissen formerly was with Ameriprise Financial, Minneapolis, where she was general counsel and executive vice president.
HONORS
Gateway Bank, Mendota Heights, announced that Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending Laura Mayer has been selected as a 2022 Notable Women in Banking and Finance honoree by Twin Cities Business. … Project Turnabout, a Granite Falls, Minn.-based organization providing inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment services, announced that its recently retired CEO, Mike Schiks, has received the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers Nelson Bradley Career Achievement Award. … The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that it has named WomenVenture the 2022 Minnesota Women’s Business Center of the Year. WomenVenture is a St. Paul-based organization providing women-owned business with consulting resources and access to financing.
MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Upsher-Smith Laboratories, a Maple Grove-based pharmaceutical company, announced that Taku Nakaoka has been appointed chairman and chief executive officer, and that Rich Fisher has been promoted from senior vice president of corporate strategy to president and chief operating officer. Nakaoka also serves as corporate officer and group chief officer of corporate strategy of Sawai Group Holdings, Upsher-Smith’s parent company, based in Japan. … Humanetics Corp., an Edina-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, announced it has appointed Douglas W. Bryce to its board of advisers. Bryce served with the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army, most recently in the position of joint program executive officer for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense.
NONPROFITS
The American Craft Council, a Minneapolis-based national nonprofit promoting the craft field and its artists, announced the hire of Andrea Specht as executive director. Specht previously worked at Normandale Community College as executive director of its foundation and vice president of advancement. … The Children’s Defense Fund-Minnesota, a St. Paul-based advocacy organization for children, announced that Da’Lacie McGrew, vice president in operations and technology at Thomson Reuters, will join its Minnesota Advisory Board.
OPENINGS
Entrepreneur Tameka Jones announced the opening of Lip Esteem, a Black-owned storefront offering plant-based, gluten-free and cruelty-free cosmetic products located at 876 Selby Ave., St. Paul.
ORGANIZATIONS
Greater Saint Paul BOMA, a commercial property trade organization, announced the hiring of Tina Gassman as president, replacing Joe Spartz, who is retiring on June 30.
REAL ESTATE
Compass Inc., a national real estate technology company, announced the signing of agent Kent Pitlick in Minnesota.
SPONSORSHIPS
The University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, announced that St. Thomas Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, Tommie Sports Properties, announced it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Wings Financial Credit Union, Apple Valley, as the exclusive banking partner of St. Thomas Athletics.
TECHNOLOGY
3GO Security, a consumer cybersecurity company, announced that Quinn Shamblin, the founder and chief consultant at Minneapolis-based Mobius, has joined as a security advisory board member. … Nerdery, a Minneapolis-based digital product consultancy, announced it has formed a new partnership division and promoted Peter Carlson to vice president of partnerships. Carlson previously served as general counsel at Nerdery.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
EXPLAINER: ‘Neutral’ Europe recedes as NATO set to expand
9 Basic Steps In Moving WordPress Website to a New Host
Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?
5 Elements You Must Use While Writing A Perfect Business Blog Post
Tylor Megill lands on 15-day IL with biceps inflammation
WordPress Hosting – Choosing the Best
Business People: University of Minnesota names Shane Stennes first systemwide chief sustainability officer
Top SEO Services Can Guarantee Top Ranking on Search Engine Result Pages
CryptoDep: Top 10 Crypto Gainers Of The Day!
9 Important Factors to Consider While Selecting a WordPress Hosting
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach