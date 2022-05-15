Finance
Famous Vans in TV History
Those of us of a certain age have certain vans imprinted on our unconscious, thanks to the medium of television; think of the Mystery Machine, driven by Fred and The Scooby Doo Gang or the distinctive black van used by Hannibal Smith’s A-Team. Younger viewers are being introduced to the less dynamic, but equally lovable van driven by Postman Pat. And possibly the least stylish hybrid van that we all remember has to be the ‘Trotters Independent Trading Co’ van driven by Del Boy from ‘Only Fools and Horses’. In fact, this last van is so popular and so instantly recognisable that one of the three-wheelers actually used in the show has recently sold for £44,227.50. Let’s hope the new owner has got cheap van insurance!
A recent poll by Toys R Us found that the Mystery Machine was the most popular fictional vehicle of all time. Although it has no official model or make, it is generally assumed to be a ‘groovy’ camper-van. The ‘flower-power’ designs and the Machine’s slightly psychedelic paint-scheme help to capture an age of television that was seemingly innocent, yet hinted at ‘extra-curricular’ activities; just why was Shaggy so spaced out and hungry all the time and what was in those Scooby Snacks? Such is the Mystery Machine’s popularity that a large number of camper vans, Chevy’s, GMs, Fords and Dodges have been converted in tribute to the Scooby Doo Gang’s wheels.
The A-Team’s ride, by comparison, was less quirky and certainly had the edge on machismo. Their sleek, black van was as much a part of the team as BA Baracus, providing them with a home on the road and a seemingly endless supply of tools with which to convert old combine harvesters into flame-throwing tanks. With its instantly recognisable red stripe, this GMC van was more than just a getaway car; it became an icon of automotive popular culture that simply oozed class.
The Ecto-Mobile, used by the Ghostbusters in the films of the same name, may not have had the class of the A-Team van, but it promoted the idea of the heroes who were fighting odds that were stacked a mile high against them. A converted hearse, it obviously tapped into an alternative power source, enabling Dan Ackroyd and his gang to bust ghosts right, left and centre. Although used for less other-worldly purposes, Postman Pat’s van is equally recognisable, having taken children’s drawings as its inspiration. Originally, the bright red van used a generic crown symbol to represent the Royal Mail but, when the Royal Mail gave their consent for the logo to be used it was changed accordingly.
The celebrity van of the future, is likely to be somewhat different to these icons of the past – however, you may not notice from the outside. Conventional vans run from fossil fuels, such as diesel, whereas hybrid vans work from a combination of fuel and electrical technology. As well as all the benefits that are offered to the driver and his passengers, this also has a positive effect on the environment. Because they can run on a minimal amount of fossil fuel, the amount of carbon dioxide emitted by a hybrid van is much less than that of a standard vehicle. There is also less potential to run out of fuel at an inconvenient moment; because the hybrid van can charge its batteries as it runs, there should always be a reserve source to draw on when fuel gets low.
While celebrity vans from our past have been indelibly printed in our memories, it is hybrid vans that are likely to grace our screens in the future.
Make A Car Donation In TN: Volunteer To Help In The Volunteer State
The great State of Tennessee. Home to, and not necessarily in the order of their importance, Nashville, Graceland, the Jack Daniels Distillery, and Al Gore. Tennessee is country living at its best, and some of the world’s best known charities as well.
St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital is in Memphis. So are the Memphis Family Shelter and Christ Community Health Services. And they are only three of the hundreds of Tennessee charities struggling to raise funds for their causes. If you’re a resident of Old Hickory’s beloved TN with an old car which you no longer need, you can support the home do-gooders by making a car donation in TN to help them fund their work.
Three Tennessee Charities
You car donation in TN can be used to benefit the Tennessee Council of the Blind, Develop Africa, or the Arthritis Trust of America. The Tennessee Council of the Blind has as sits mission the improved lives of the visually disabled, helping them achieve better economic, employment, and educational opportunities.
Develop Africa is dedicated to the idea that the impoverished countries of Africa will only catch up with the rest of the world with the development empowerment of their greatest resources, their people. Transformational education is one of the keys to their approach.
The Arthritis Trust of America is a donation-funded foundation whose sole purpose is to find a cure for rheumatoid arthritis. The ATA provides information on a host of auto-immune diseases besides rheumatoid arthritis, and aids people in recovering from them with their literature, doctor referrals, and research into holistic cures.
A Perk For You
There are dozens of other charities which will gladly accept a car donation in TN; all you need do is perform an Internet search and you’ll have more than enough information to get you started. Not only will your car donation in TN help the charity of your choosing; it will reward by entitling you to a charitable tax deduction on your next IRS return.
Car donations in TN will allow their donors to deduct the greater of the car’s Blue Book value or the amount of the sales proceeds the car generates if it is sold at auction to raise funds for the charity. The charity will provide you both with the necessary paperwork to both get you started on your car donation in TN, and with a record of your car’s value to provide to the IRS when you claim your deduction.
Tennessee is a great and generous state, and you can add to its tradition for generosity with a car donation to your favorite Tennessee charity!
What Is Underwriting?
Underwriting refers to the process that a large financial service provider (bank, insurer, investment house) uses to assess the eligibility of a customer to receive their products (equity capital, insurance, mortgage, or credit) The word is derived from the practice of these institutions literally “writing” their name “under” the risk information for any given venture. The practice started with sometimes risky ventures such as sea voyages in the old days.
Underwriting has come a long way since those early times and have been affected by many changes over the centuries. Technology has probably had the greatest influence on underwriting and financing of risk… until now. We are getting ready to witness a huge change in how health insurance is underwritten. If everything goes into effect as it is supposed to, the health care exchanges will start open enrollment on Oct 1 of this year with coverage going into effect on Jan 1 of 2014.
Normally health insurance is underwritten by sex, age, health status, geography, habits, family history, tobacco use, etc. These criteria were used to properly assess the risk and assign an appropriate premium for the risk assumed by the insurer. Starting on Jan 1 of 2014 an insurer will only be able to use age, geography, tobacco use to underwrite the risk. Along with this, rate compression which is the requirement that rates for older insured will only be able to vary by a ratio of 3 to 1. The current ratio is anywhere from 8 to 1 up to 10 to 1. The overall effect of this is that unsubsidized rates are expected to fairly high within the health care exchanges, especially for younger enrollees.
The only way for insurance to work properly is for the pool of insured to be large enough in any given situation, that the high users will be offset by those who do not have claims. This has always been the way insurance is supposed to work with any type of insurance. But with insurers being unable to properly underwrite the risk, it remains a question if the exchanges will ultimately succeed.
But before you think about dropping your coverage at work to shop for a plan on the exchange, there are a few caveats to keep in mind, especially about the subsidies. Even though it is true that the income requirements to receive a subsidy are quite generous; you will only be eligible for a subsidy under certain circumstances.
If you have group insurance at work and that coverage is affordable accordingly to the new law (less than 9.5% of you income) and is of minimum value (60% actuarial value), you will not be able to receive a subsidy from the exchange. So chances are if you have employer provided insurance at work, you are getting the best deal that you can get anyway. After all, the exchanges were originally designed to give uninsured individuals a way to buy coverage.
As always, advice from a qualified insurance broker who specializes in health insurance is vital when it comes to making decisions about your insurance program.
The Seven Kinds of Houses You Don’t Want to Buy
The Luddite Manor :
Some contractors haven’t quite heard about all the new technology we’ve invented in the 20th and 21st century, and how we’d actually like to use some of it. The whole house has three outlet sockets, one phone line, and no setup for cable, satellite, or Internet. Socrates would feel right at home here; but members of later centuries will spend more money retrofitting this shack than they would building a new one from scratch.
The Bohemian Pad :
Artists are wonderful people, as long as you don’t have to live with them. A house that was owned by an artist will forever bear his or her mark and not your own. Which would be great for buying Michelangelo’s old digs, but will suck when taking over a house from one of those flaky new-agey artists who like to challenge what we mean by “art”. Be prepared for things like a stove painted in polka-dots, a scary arrangement of doll heads mounted on candelabras in the attic, a very creative approach to “fixing” the plumbing that went on for years, and 400 pounds of scrap iron in the weedy back yard which he was saving for a “project”.
The Redneck Ranch :
In some parts of the world, a single-story ranch home is considered classy. And these are just the places you don’t want to live. Building with a rustic design shouldn’t exclude sanitation or a good foundation, but apparently it does. When you have plugged the fortieth hole that you’ve found that’s letting the warm air out in the winter, when you’ve given up on ever getting the stink of old dog out of the bedroom, and you come to the realization that a gravel yard is simply another way to be too lazy to tend grass, you’ll start to lose your appreciation for “down-home” living in favor of living like somebody who’s heard of shoes and dentists.
The Gerrymandered Home :
Wow, this neighborhood is experiencing a real Renaissance! Why, there hasn’t been a shooting in weeks, they did a great job installing those new streetlights, and just look at that street, will you! Why, the biggest pothole in it is only the size of a wheelbarrow. And the house itself has been marvelously restored after the meth lab fire. You can try to take on this civic challenge of a home, or you can decide that you’ll support society through the usual Unicef donation and not stake your place of residence on a social project that could dry up any minute.
The Central Base :
You have to watch for this one in the ads. “Convenient to airport”, “close to shopping and schools”, and “seconds from the highway exit” can all be taken to the extreme of having the planes over your roof, the shops in front of your house, and the highway exit ramp ending at your yard. Easy access is a good thing for you to have to the city; not such a good thing for the city to have to you. A fact you’ll appreciate when the basketball from the community center over the fence bounces off your house every morning.
The “Improved” Home :
Bah on those silly plumbers and electricians? What would they have learned at their prissy school that the rest of us couldn’t dope out with a copy of “Home Repairs for Half Wits”? You don’t know how bad it gets until you’ve seen a home that has been held hostage by a dedicated “do-it-yourselfer”, which actually means that they were too stinking cheap to pay anybody to fix anything. The creative approach they take to everything, what with the exposed wiring, strategic glue and duct tape, and stacks of bricks doing important jobs like holding the furnace up! You’ll be impressed with the resourcefulness, but will wish it was anybody else but you who has to tear out the “repairs” and do them right.
The McMansion :
It looks good at first glance. Even if its an exact clone of its neighbors for miles in either direction, it’s decently presentable for the price. But if you own it, you will discover that it is built very cheaply, by contractors who basically make a punk biker gang look responsible. Test it out: does the door come in more than one part? When you turn the kitchen tap, does the whole faucet turn with it? Is there more than three ways to open a window? Does the house sag when it rains? You might want to pass this one by.
