Feds interview deadly supermarket shooting suspect’s parents
By CAROLYN THOMPSON and MICHAEL BALSAMO
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Federal agents interviewed the parents of the teenager accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket and served multiple search warrants, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Sunday.
Federal authorities were still working to confirm the authenticity of a 180-page manifesto that was posted online, which detailed the plot and identified Gendron by name as the gunman, the official said. Authorities say the shooting was motivated by racial hatred.
Payton Gendron’s parents were cooperating with investigators, the official said. The official was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation into the Saturday afternoon shooting publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
A preliminary investigation found Gendron had repeatedly visited sites espousing white supremacist ideologies and race-based conspiracy theories and extensively researched the 2019 mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, and the man who killed dozens at a summer camp in Norway in 2011, the official said.
It wasn’t immediately clear why Gendron had traveled about 200 miles from his Conklin, New York, to Buffalo and that particular grocery store, but investigators believe Gendron had specifically researched the demographics of the population around the Tops Friendly Market and had been searching for communities with a high number of African American residents, the official said. The market is located in a predominantly Black neighborhood.
“It’s just too much. I’m trying to bear witness but it’s just too much. You can’t even go to the damn store in peace,” Buffalo resident Yvonne Woodard told the AP. “It’s just crazy.”
In a Sunday interview with ABC, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that Gendron had been in town “at least the day before.”
“It seems that he had come here to scope out the area, to do a little reconnaissance work on the area before he carried out his just evil, sickening act,” Gramaglia said.
Police said Gendron shot, in total, 11 Black people and two white people Saturday in a rampage that the 18-year-old broadcast live before surrendering to authorities. Screenshots purporting to be from the Twitch broadcast appear to show a racial epithet scrawled on the rifle used in the attack, as well as the number 14, a likely reference to a white supremacist slogan.
“We pray for their families. But after we pray — after we get up off of our knees — we’ve got to demand change. We’ve got to demand justice,” state Attorney General Letitia James said an emotional church service in Buffalo on Sunday morning. “This was domestic terrorism, plain and simple.”
Among the dead was security guard Aaron Salter — a retired Buffalo police officer — who fired multiple shots at Gendron, Gramaglia said Saturday. A bullet hit the gunman’s armor, but had no effect. Gendron then killed Salter, before hunting more victims.
“He cared about the community. He looked after the store,” Yvette Mack, who had shopped at Tops earlier Saturday, said of Salter. “He did a good job you know. He was very nice and respectable.”
Also killed was Ruth Whitfield, 86, the mother of retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield.
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told churchgoers that he saw the former fire official at the shooting scene Saturday, looking for his mother.
“My mother had just gone to see my father, as she does every day, in the nursing home and stopped at the Tops to buy just a few groceries. And nobody has heard from her,” Whitfield told the mayor then. She was confirmed as a victim later in the day, Brown said.
Katherine Massey, who had gone to the store to pick up some groceries, also was killed, according to the Buffalo News. The names of the rest of the victims hadn’t been released.
Twitch said in a statement that it ended Gendron’s transmission “less than two minutes after the violence started.”
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native, called for the tech industry to take responsibility for their role in propagating hate speech in a Sunday interview with ABC.
“The CEOs of those companies need to be held accountable and assure all of us that they’re taking every step humanly possible to be able to monitor this information. How these depraved ideas are fermenting on social media – it’s spreading like a virus now,” she said, adding that a lack of oversight could lead to others emulating the shooter.
The mass shooting further unsettled a nation wracked with racial tensions, gun violence and a spate of hate crimes. A day before, Dallas police had said they were investigating shootings in the city’s Koreatown as hate crimes. The Buffalo attack came just a month after a shooting on a Brooklyn subway wounded 10 and just over a year after 10 were killed in a shooting at a Colorado supermarket.
Gendron, confronted by police in the store’s vestibule, put a rifle to his neck but was convinced to drop it. He was arraigned later Saturday on a murder charge, appearing before a judge in a paper gown.
___
Balsamo reported from Washington.
Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum
By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Almost three months after Russia shocked the world by invading Ukraine, its military faced a bogged-down war, the prospect of a bigger NATO and a defending country buoyed by its win in a hugely popular pan-European music competition Sunday.
Finland announced it would apply to join NATO, as top diplomats from the Western alliance, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, gathered Sunday in Berlin to discuss the war. Sweden’s governing party plans to announce its position on seeking NATO membership later Sunday.
The two nonaligned Nordic nations becoming part of the alliance would pose an affront to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has cited NATO’s post-Cold War expansion in Eastern Europe as a threat to Russia. NATO says it is a purely defensive alliance.
Ukraine said it was holding off Russian offensives Sunday in the country’s east. Western military officials said the campaign Moscow launched there after its forces failed to seize Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, had slowed to a snail’s pace.
“The brutal invasion (by) Russia is losing momentum,” NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said. “We know that with the bravery of the Ukrainian people and army, and with our help, Ukraine can win this war.”
Ukraine, meanwhile, celebrated a morale-boosting victory in the Eurovision Song Contest. The folk-rap ensemble Kalush Orchestra won the glitzy, televised Eurovision contest with its song “Stefania,” which has become a popular anthem among Ukrainians during the war. Votes from home viewers across Europe cemented the victory.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed his nation would claim the customary winner’s honor of hosting the next annual competition.
“Step by step, we are forcing the occupiers to leave the Ukrainian land,” Zelenskyy said.
Russian and Ukrainian fighters are engaged in a grinding battle for the country’s eastern industrial heartland, the Donbas. Ukraine’s most experienced and best-equipped soldiers are based in eastern Ukraine, where they have fought Moscow-backed separatists for eight years.
The Ukrainian military said Sunday that it had held off a renewed Russian offensive near Bakhmut and Slavyansk, in the eastern Dontesk region. A regional official said Russian troops also made renewed attempts at a breakthrough near the eastern city of Izyum early Sunday, but were held back by Ukrainian forces.
“The enemy is constantly checking the positions of our armed forces, trying to break through them, but has had no success and again suffered heavy human and equipment losses,” Oleh Sinegubov, the governor of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, wrote in a Telegram post.
His claims could not be independently verified.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update Sunday that the Russian army had lost up to one-third of the combat strength it committed to Ukraine in late February and continued to suffer “consistently high levels of attrition” while failing to gain any substantial territory.
“Under the current conditions, Russia is unlikely to dramatically accelerate its rate of advance over the next 30 days,” the ministry said on Twitter.
The assessments of Russia’s war performance by Ukraine’s supporters came as Russian troops retreated from around Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, after bombarding it for weeks.
The largely Russian-speaking city with a prewar population of 1.4 million is only 80 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of the Russian city of Belgorod, and was a key military objective earlier in the war, when Moscow hoped to capture and hold major cities.
Ukraine’s military has said Moscow is focused now instead on guarding supply routes, while launching mortar, artillery and airstrikes in an attempt to deplete Ukrainian forces and destroy fortifications in the country’s east.
Ukrainian troops are clearing villages on the outskirts of Kharkiv after pushing the Russians back, and some residents were returning.
“The war has shifted to a new level of distance artillery fighting — we fire at them, they fire at us,” said a Ukrainian commander who gave only his first name, Serhii.
Russia is also striking railways, factories and other infrastructure across Ukraine. A Russian missile hit “military infrastructure facilities” in the Yavoriv district of western Ukraine, near the border with Poland. early Sunday morning.
There was no immediate information on dead or injured, Lviv Regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy posted on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia has targeted rail facilities and other critical infrastructure in western Ukraine a major gateway for NATO-supplied weapons. Western officials have said despite the attacks there has been no appreciable impact on Ukraine’s ability to resupply its forces.
After failing to capture Kyiv following the Feb. 24 invasion, Putin has shifted his focus eastward to the Donbas, aiming to seize territory not already occupied by the Moscow-backed separatists.
Airstrikes and artillery barrages make it extremely dangerous for journalists to move around in the east, hindering efforts to get a full picture of the fighting. But it appears to be a back-and-forth slog without major breakthroughs on either side.
In his nightly address Saturday, Zelenskyy said “the situation in Donbas remains very difficult” and Russian troops were “still trying to come out at least somewhat victorious.”
In the southern Donbas, the Azov Sea port of Mariupol is now largely under Russian control, except for a few hundred Ukrainian troops who have refused to surrender and remain holed up in the Azovstal steel factory.
A convoy of between 500 and 1,000 cars carrying civilians out of Mariupol reportedly was able to reach the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk had said authorities were negotiating the evacuation of 60 severely wounded troops from the steel plant.
Turkey’s presidential spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said the country had offered to evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers and civilians by ship from Azovstal, according to official state broadcaster TRT. Kalin said Russian and Ukrainian officials had not given Turkey a clear answer regarding the evacuation plan, but that it was still on the table.
The invasion of Ukraine has other countries along Russia’s flank worried they could be next. The government of long-neutral Finland, which shares both a 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) land border and the Gulf of Finland with Russia, formally announced Sunday that it would apply for NATO membership.
“This is a historic day,” President Sauli Niinistö, announcing Finland’s decision alongside Prime Minister Sanna Marin, said in Helsinki.
Sweden’s governing Social Democratic Party is set to announce its decision on NATO membership Sunday. If it comes out in favor, as is expected, an application to join the Western military alliance could happen within days.
NATO operates by consensus, and the Nordic nations’ potential bids were thrown into question Friday when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country was “not of a favorable opinion.”
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused the two countries of supporting Kurdish rebel groups but suggested Turkey would not necessarily block them joining NATO.
“These are the issues that we need to talk, of course, with our NATO allies,” he said.
In a phone call Saturday, Putin told the Finnish president that there are no threats to Finland’s security and joining NATO would be an “error” and “negatively affect Russian-Finnish relations.”
Marin, Finland’s prime minister, said joining NATO would help guarantee peace for Finland.
“We have had wars with Russia, and we don’t want that kind of future for ourselves or for our children,” she said.
___
McQuillan reported from Lviv. Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov and Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv, Elena Becatoros in Odesa and other AP staffers around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine:
___
Real World Economics: Global famine looms — is anyone paying attention?
Popular wisdom says it is darkest before the dawn. But history also shows the opposite, brightness just before catastrophe.
The best history of the 900-day World War II siege of Leningrad opens with a group of students happily drinking wine on the steps of an old Czarist palace at 2 a.m. in the all-night sunshine on the June 1941 solstice. Oblivious to German tanks pouring across the border a few hours south, most would perish in combat, along with 1.5 million of their city’s population, by 1944. Many of these would die of hunger during the siege.
Now it’s Russia that has attacked a neighboring country. And famine once again looms, but this time for distant nations and peoples.
Global hunger threatens, but no leaders seem concerned. Yes, tens of millions of people still are malnourished, but famines in North Africa’s arid Sahel region in the 1970s or South Asia in the 1960s are a distant memory. Still we creep closer every day.
Multiple causes now converge to create this perfect storm.
At its core, both Ukraine and Russia are major food producers and exporters. Most of the wheat from the two nations flow out through the Black Sea. So do sunflowers from Ukraine, the world’s largest producer and exporter of that oilseed. The war has not yet cut off Russian exports, but it may as fighting drags on.
After this, it gets more complicated. Russia and ally Belarus are the world’s second- and third-largest producers and exporters, after Canada, of potash fertilizer, one of the three key plant nutrients needed for growing crops. Saskatchewan alone produces a third of world output, Russia and Belarus another third and all other nations the rest.
Russia is also a major exporter of natural gas, the feedstock for nearly all nitrogen fertilizers. That only a small amount of Russian gas goes to fertilizer production is immaterial. Gas is a fungible commodity. Reductions in Russian exports drive up prices around the world and thus fertilizer costs.
Soybeans, nitrogen-fixing legumes, don’t need this fertilizer, but Brazil produces over a third of world soybean totals on acidic tropical soils that need potash more than the U.S. Midwest. Brazil has no potash or phosphate deposits, and little natural gas, and so imports are vital to its farms. Its soybean production covers an enormous area and planting dates vary, but the first week of September is a general starting point. There isn’t much time.
Any famine always involves two factors: First, the physical availability of the product, and second, the purchasing power to buy it at scarcity prices. The second is more critical than the first.
Hence the third complication: Rising world petroleum prices before the war forced oil-importing poor nations, especially in East Africa, to burn through their foreign currencies leaving little for food imports, world scarcity aside.
All this is bad enough without the United States and Canada having the most adverse spring planting season in decades. The USDA’s May 9 crop condition reports showed 2 percent of Minnesota spring wheat planted, versus 93 percent at the same time last year and a five-year average of 50 percent. For corn, the numbers would be 9 percent versus 81 and 48 percent respectively. Figures for the Dakotas, Montana and Canada’s prairie provinces are similar.
For U.S.-wide farming, corn, soy and wheat plantings last week all were at half of five-year averages. And a rule of thumb is that corn yields drop 1 percent for each day of delayed planting after May 10.
Couple these factors with a weak Brazilian soy crop just harvested, drought and extreme heat in the enormous grain-growing Punjab region of India and Pakistan and outlooks worsen. (For more on this go to the WASDE report, for World Agricultural Supply And Demand Estimates, on the USDA’s website.)
The desire by many western nations, including those in the EU and NATO, to stop Russian aggression using economic means and without direct military involvement adds problems. In our nation, many call for throttling Russia with a blockade on all its foreign trade. Some here are particularly critical of Germany for buying Russian gas, ignoring great potential harm to Germany’s economy from immediate shutoff.
So, taking in all of the above, such calls for total blocks on Russian exports involve some moral questions: Are we ardent to fight the Russians until the last Ethiopian or Bangladeshi is left standing? Or would we take any domestic actions, say a one-year income tax surcharge, as LBJ invoked for 1968, to fund food purchases for innocent victim people?
Would we divert Saskatchewan potash destined for U.S. farms to Brazil because the marginal productivity — the additional pounds of food produced by one more pound of potash — is higher there? The world would have more food overall, but U.S. farmers already complain about getting the fertilizer optimal for growing $8 corn and $16 soybeans.
The answers? Of course we won’t do much to help others!
International law of sea warfare prohibited blockades of foodstuffs until 1914, during World War I, when the British government repudiated existing “cruiser rules” to choke Germany any possible way. Some 900,000 German civilians died of malnutrition before the war ended. Germany saw that as moral justification for unrestricted submarine warfare against all U.K.-bound shipping, including civilian craft.
We need action now. So what needs to be done?
NATO countries should encourage an immediate response, but leave enforcement to quasi-neutrals such as Japan, China, India, Chile, Nigeria, Indonesia and Israel.
Belarus technically is a non-combatant. Land-locked, it exported potash through the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda until Feb. 1. Reopen that immediately under neutral supervision.
Free, safeguarded shipping of foodstuffs and fertilizer on the Black Sea by both combatants is vital, but Russia will object since it still out-ships Ukraine. Notwithstanding a treaty limiting Turkish control of the Bosporus, martial international movement to block all Russian trade until it cooperates. Set up a “neutrality patrol” of naval vessels and personnel from a neutral coalition to enforce free passage. If Russia does not agree, then pour money into infrastructure to increase Ukrainian export capacity via Danube River ports on the Black Sea.
Organize a working group that brings all grain traders, private corporations, cooperatives and other nation’s parastatals to identify potential crisis points and feasible prudent provisions with existing resources.
If not, we ironically risk global catastrophe in our zeal to punish the perpetrator of a regional, and avoidable, war.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
