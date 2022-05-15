News
Finland, Sweden move closer to seeking NATO membership
By FRANK JORDANS and JARI TANNER
BERLIN (AP) — Finland’s government declared a “new era” is underway after announcing its intention to seek NATO membership, hours before Sweden’s governing party on Sunday backed a plan to join the trans-Atlantic alliance amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The developments will be sure to further anger Moscow, with President Vladimir Putin already warning his Finnish counterpart on Saturday that relations would be “negatively affected.”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking Sunday after top diplomats from the alliance’s 30 member states met in Berlin, said the process for Finland and Sweden to join could be very quick. He also expressed his hope that Ukraine could win the war as Russian military advances appear to be faltering.
In Finland, President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin made the announcement that their country would seek membership in NATO during a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki. The previously neutral Nordic country shares a long border with Russia.
“This is a historic day. A new era begins,” Niinisto said.
The Finnish Parliament is expected to endorse the decision in the coming days. A formal membership application will then be submitted to NATO headquarters in Brussels, most likely at some point next week.
Sweden also moved a step closer to applying for NATO membership after the governing Social Democratic party backed joining the trans-Atlantic alliance.
“At its meeting today, the Social Democrats’ party board has decided that the party will work for Sweden to apply for membership in NATO,” the party said in a statement.
The plan to join the alliance will be discussed in Sweden’s parliament on Monday, and Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s Cabinet will make an announce later that day.
“Russia’s war in Ukraine is not going as Moscow had planned,” Stoltenberg said by video link to the NATO meeting in Berlin as he recovers from a COVID-19 infection.” “They failed to take Kyiv. They are pulling back from around Kharkiv. Their major offensive in Donbas has stalled. Russia is not achieving its strategic objectives.”
“Ukraine can win this war,” he said, adding that NATO must continue to step up its military support to the country.
Sweden has also already taken steps toward joining the alliance, while Georgia’s bid is again being discussed despite dire warnings from Moscow about the consequences if its neighbor becomes part of NATO.
Nordic NATO member Norway said it strongly welcomed Finland’s decision to seek membership. Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt described Helsinki’s move as “a turning point” for the Nordic region’s defense and security policies.
“Finnish membership in NATO will be good for Finland, good for the Nordic region, and good for NATO. Finland has Norway’s full support,” Huitfeldt said in comments emailed to The Associated Press.
Huitfeldt said the Norwegian government would facilitate “a swift consent to ratification by the Norwegian Parliament” for Finland’s accession into NATO.
“We are now seeing unprecedented unity in NATO. With the Finnish membership, we will further strengthen the Nordic flank of the military alliance,” Huitfeldt said.
Stoltenberg said he was confident the accession process for Finland and Sweden could be expedited. In the meantime, the alliance would increase its presence in the Baltic region to deter Russian threats, he said.
“All allies realize the historic magnitude of the moment,” Stoltenberg added.
That sentiment was echoed by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
“Sweden and Finland, if you’re ready, we’re ready,” she said.
But NATO member Turkey has raised concerns about the two countries joining, alleging they support Kurdish militants that Ankara considers terrorists.
The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, has waged an insurgency against Turkey since 1984 and the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people. Turkey has also been infuriated by U.S. support for PKK-linked Syrian Kurdish militants to fight the Islamic State group.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters in Berlin on Sunday that Finland and Sweden had also imposed restrictions on defense sales to Turkey that he called “unacceptable.”
“It’s not because we are against the expansion of NATO but because we believe countries who support terror and follow such policies against us should not be NATO allies,” Çavuşoğlu said.
However, Stoltenberg said his understanding is that Turkey aims not to keep Finland or Sweden out but rather to have its concerns addressed first.
“Turkey has made it clear that their intention is not to block membership,” he said.
Nonetheless, Turkey’s raising of its grievances has led to concerns in Washington and Brussels that other NATO members might also use the admission process as a way to wring concessions from allies, possibly complicating and delaying accession.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who spoke with Çavuşoğlu and will see him again on the margins of a special U.N. Security Council meeting later this week in New York, declined to comment on those concerns. But he voiced confidence that all NATO members would support the bids.
“I heard almost across the board, very strong support for Finland and Sweden joining the alliance, if that’s what they choose to do, and I’m very confident that we will reach consensus,” he said after the meeting in Berlin.
On the sidelines of the Berlin meeting, Blinken met earlier Sunday with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba to discuss the impact of the war and how to get Ukraine’s grain to international markets.
Britain’s top diplomat said NATO members would also discuss security issues beyond Europe during their meeting Sunday — a reference to growing unease among democratic nations about the rise of China.
“As well as protecting Euro-Atlantic security, we also need to watch out for Indo-Pacific security,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.
Denmark’s foreign minister, Jeppe Kofod, dismissed suggestions that objections from Putin could hinder the alliance from letting in new members.
“We see now a world where the enemy of democracy number one is Putin and the thinking that he represents,” Kofod said, adding that NATO would also stand with other countries, such as Georgia, which he said were being “instrumentalized” by Russia.
Jari Tanner reported from Helsinki. Matthew Lee in Berlin, and Zeynep Bilginsoy in Istanbul, contributed to this report.
News
Eurovision win in hand, Ukraine band releases new war video
By NICOLE WINFIELD and PAOLO SANTALUCIA
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra, fresh off its Eurovision victory, released a new music video Sunday of its winning hit “Stefania” that features scenes of war-ravaged Ukraine and women in combat gear, as the annual song contest took on ever more political tones.
The video was released hours after Kalush Orchestra brought Ukraine its third Eurovision win, pulling ahead of Britain in the grand finale thanks to a surge of popular votes from some of the estimated 200 million viewers from 40 participating countries.
Band members posed for photos and signed autographs outside their three-star Turin hotel Sunday, packing their own luggage into taxis en route to an interview with Italian host broadcaster RAI before heading home. They must return to Ukraine on Monday after being given special permission to leave the country to attend the competition; most Ukrainian men between age 18 and 60 are barred from leaving in case they are needed to fight.
That stark reality made for a bittersweet moment Sunday in Turin, as Kalush vocalist Sasha Tab had to say goodbye to his wife Yuliia and two children, who fled Ukraine a month ago and are living with a host Italian family in nearby Alba. She and the children were at the band’s hotel and she wept as Tab held his daughter in his arms before getting into the cab.
Russia was banned from the Eurovision Song Contest this year after its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, a move organizers said was meant to keep politics out of the contest that promotes diversity and friendship among nations.
But politics nevertheless entered into the fray, with Kalush frontman Oleh Psiuk ending his winning performance Sunday night with a plea from the stage: “I ask all of you, please help Ukraine, Mariupol. Help Azovstal right now!” he said, referring to the besieged steel plant in the strategic port city.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the victory, saying he hoped Ukraine would be able to host the contest next year and predicting the “victorious chord in the battle with the enemy is not far off.”
“Stefania” was penned by lead singer Psiuk as a tribute to his mother, but since Russia’s invasion it has become an anthem to the motherland, with lyrics that pledge: “I’ll always find my way home, even if all roads are destroyed.”
The new music video features women soldiers carrying children out of bombed-out buildings, greeting children in shelters and leaving them behind as they board trains. The video credits said it was shot in towns that have seen some of the worst destruction of the war, including Bucha, Irpin, Borodyanka and Hostomel.
The video was clearly made before the band left Ukraine as it features band members and — presumably — actors performing in the rubble.
“Dedicated to the brave Ukrainian people, to the mothers protecting their children, to all those who gave their lives for our freedom,” it said.
Ukrainians cheered the victory Sunday as a much-needed boost, and the national rail operator announced that the train that passes through Kalush, the birthplace of Psiuk, will be renamed the “Stefania Express.”
“Every little victory is important for every Ukrainian, for our Ukraine, for each one of us,” Kyiv resident Svitlana Nekruten said.
Albert Sokolov, an evacuee from Mariupol, said he had no doubt Ukraine would emerge victorious.
“I listened to this song in Mariupol when we were being bombed so I was sure that they would win,” he said Sunday in Kyiv.
Russians said the vote was ultimately political, but also showed that Kalush Orchestra and Ukraine had support.
“Eurovision is always about politicized choices; some situations call for a certain choice,” Moscow resident Olga Shlyakhova said. “Of course, I think most people support Ukrainians. They can’t think differently, because they understand it’s a tragedy. That’s why they chose (the winners) with their hearts.”
Anastasiya Perfiryeva, another Moscow resident, noted the popular vote that was so decisive in the victory.
“It was ordinary people who voted. They supported (the winners). Well done. I think that in any case the team was strong, and the support from outside is always pleasant.”
Kalush Orchestra includes folklore experts and mixes traditional folk melodies and contemporary hip hop in a strong defense of Ukrainian culture that has taken on added meaning as Russia has sought falsely to assert that Ukraine’s culture is not unique.
At an early Sunday news conference after the contest, Psiuk in his trademark pink bucket hat said the win was particularly meaningful given the war and the popular support that pushed Ukraine to victory.
“We are here to show that Ukrainian culture and Ukrainian music are alive, and they have their own and very special signature,” Psuik said.
Nicole Winfield reported from Rome. Luca Bruno contributed to this report from Turin.
News
Vikings rookie Brian Asamoah proud to share Ghanaian heritage with GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
After Friday’s first practice of a two-day Vikings rookie minicamp, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah chatted on the field for more than five minutes. It wasn’t exactly a typical NFL conversation.
“We were actually speaking African,’’ Asamoah said. “It’s called Twi.”
Twi is a widely spoken language in the West Africa nation of Ghana, which has a population of 31 million. Both Adofo-Mensah and Asamoah are of Ghanaian descent and speak Twi fluently.
“It’s like my first time ever meeting him,’’ said Asamoah, selected in the third round of last month’s draft out of Oklahoma. “It was just cool because you don’t see this ever happening, a general manager from your hometown (the capital city of Accra), being able to speak in a different language with him and just show my appreciation to him for even choosing me.’’
After the Vikings selected Asamoah on April 29, Adofo-Mensah made note of their shared heritage.
“That was a special call for me,’’ said the first-year general manager. “I told him, ‘Did you ever think you’d fulfill your NFL dream with somebody named Kwesi?’ … That was a cool moment for both of us. You talk about the circle of life and all of that stuff.”
When the two first met in person Friday, they hugged. Asamoah said their conversation touched upon the improbability of two people of Ghanaian descent having now joined forces in the NFL.
“He was just kind of lacing me up on just how things are going to go and make the most of your opportunity, and I was telling him I appreciate the opportunity and I’m not going to let him down,’’ Asamoah said. “Where we come from, a lot of people don’t make it to this spot specifically, being the general manager or playing football at the highest level. So it’s a level of appreciation on both sides.”
Asamoah, a native of Columbus, Ohio, is the son of Lawrence and Agnes, who were both born in Ghana. Asamoah, 22, has visited Ghana once, going in 2010.
“It was cool,’’ said Asamoah, who plans to return to Ghana next year. “It was an experience. I got to understand the cultural differences between here and America, and how much of an opportunity you have here in America.’’
After starring at St. Francis De Sales High School in Columbus, Asamoah arrived at Oklahoma in 2018. He redshirted as a freshman and then continued to get better in three seasons with the Sooners, including being named to the All-Big 12 second team in 2021.
The Vikings like the range the athletic 6-foot, 226-pound Asamoah has at inside linebacker. He expects to fit in well in the 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.
“I’ve seen the opportunity for me to just run sideline to sideline and just really opening up a lot,’’ Asamoah said. “But also being able to just cover tight ends and running backs, Putting me man to man, that’s something I think I do really well.’’
The initial most noticeable thing about Asamoah on the field is his wearing of No. 33, which was star running back Dalvin Cook’s number in his first five seasons before he switched to 4.
Asamoah noted that he wore No. 6 in high school, No. 24 in college, which adds up to six, and now has another number that adds up to six. He has an idea about what fans with old Cook No. 33 jerseys should do.
“I think that people are just going to put tape over it with Asamoah on it,’’ he said with a laugh.
But if the linebacker develops the way the Vikings hope he will, there will be new No. 33 jerseys with Asamoah on the back hanging in local stores.
News
Buffalo shooting spurs Gov. Hochul to call for crackdown of social media: ‘instruments of evil’
Citing the vile online manifesto attributed to the Buffalo shooter, Gov. Hochul on Sunday urged social media companies to crack down on hate speech — calling the sites “instruments of evil.”
“I’m calling on the CEOs of all the social media platforms to examine their policies and to be able to look me in the eye and tell me that everything is being done that they can to make sure that this information is not spread,” she told CNN’s “State of the Union,” speaking a day after 18-year-old Payton Gendron, who is white, killed 10 in an attack targeting Black people.
“They have to identify when information like this — the second it hits the platform, it needs to be taken down, because this is spreading like wildfire. These theories that result in the radicalization of a young person sitting in their house is deeply scary, and it’s something that has to be dealt with,” added Hochul, a Democrat.
Prior to the attack, Gendron posted a 180-page screed saying he chose the site of his attack because it had the largest Black community that was close to him. Among his racist ravings, he cited the so-called “great-replacement theory” popular on the far right. The vile doctrine holds that people of color are replacing whites, with help from elites.
Calling the theory “truly disgusting,” Hochul said leaders from both parties need to denounce it and make sure proponents “crawl back into their holes and stay there.”
Speaking at True Bethel Baptist Church in Buffalo, Hochul addressed her message “to the instruments of this evil, the social media platforms that allow this hatred to ferment and spread like a virus.”
“I want to silence those voices now and make sure, that yes, people will talk about Buffalo, but I want them to talk about Buffalo as the last place this ever happened,” she said.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) seconded the call for a social media crackdown.
“We must address the disturbing reality … that the internet and social media enable purveyors of evil to spread their wicked words to poison the minds of others,” he said in a video address to True Bethel Baptist Church.
“Law enforcement has assured me they’ll use every investigative tool to track down and identify racial hatred and hate crimes that have motivated this reprehensible crime,” he added.
Attorney General Tish James echoed Hochul’s Saturday remarks calling the attack “domestic terrorism.”
“These were acts of hate and it should be prosecuted as such and the full strength of the United State of America should be behind these cases and I am confident that they will prosecute this individual to the full extent of the law,” said the Democratic prosecutor.
“He was fed each and every day a steady diet of hate,” James added, “and for that he should be held accountable but we as a people need to come together.”
