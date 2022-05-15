News
Finland to seek NATO entry in ‘new era’ amid Russia’s war
By FRANK JORDANS and JARI TANNER
BERLIN (AP) — Finland declared Sunday that it wants to join NATO and a “new era” is underway, while Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope that Ukraine could win the war as Russian military advances appear to be faltering.
President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin made the announcement that Finland would seek membership of NATO during a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki. The previously neutral Nordic country shares a long border with Russia.
“This is a historic day. A new era begins,” Niinisto said.
The Finnish Parliament is expected to endorse the decision in the coming days. A formal membership application will then be submitted to NATO headquarters in Brussels, most likely at some point next week.
The announcement came as top diplomats from the 30 NATO member states met in Berlin to discuss providing further support to Ukraine and moves by Finland, Sweden and others to join NATO in the face of threats from Russia.
“Russia’s war in Ukraine is not going as Moscow had planned,” Stoltenberg said by video link as he recovers from a COVID-19 infection.” “They failed to take Kiev. They are pulling back from around Kharkiv. Their major offensive in Donbas has stalled. Russia is not achieving its strategic objectives.”
“Ukraine can win this war,” he said, adding that NATO must continue to step up its military support to the country.
Sweden has also already taken steps toward joining the alliance, while Georgia’s bid is again being discussed despite dire warnings from Moscow about the consequences if its neighbor becomes part of NATO.
Nordic NATO member Norway said it strongly welcomed Finland’s decision to seek membership. Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt described Helsinki’s move as “a turning point” for the Nordic region’s defense and security policies.
“Finnish membership in NATO will be good for Finland, good for the Nordic region, and good for NATO. Finland has Norway’s full support,” Huitfeldt said in comments emailed to The Associated Press.
Huitfeldt said the Norwegian government would facilitate “a swift consent to ratification by the Norwegian Parliament” for Finland’s accession into NATO.
“We are now seeing unprecedented unity in NATO. With the Finnish membership, we will further strengthen the Nordic flank of the military alliance,” Huitfeldt said.
Stoltenberg said he was confident the accession process for Finland and Sweden could be expedited in the existing member states. In the meantime, the alliance would increase its presence in the Baltic region to deter Russian threats, he said.
“All allies realize the historic magnitude of the moment,” Stoltenberg added.
That sentiment was echoed by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
“Sweden and Finland, if you’re ready, we’re ready,” she said.
But NATO member Turkey has raised concerns about the two countries joining, alleging they support Kurdish militants that Ankara considers terrorists.
The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, has waged an insurgency against Turkey since 1984 and the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people. Turkey has also been infuriated by U.S. support for PKK-linked Syrian Kurdish militants to fight the Islamic State group.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Berlin on Sunday that Finland and Sweden had also imposed restrictions on defense sales to Turkey that he called “unacceptable.”
“It’s not because we are against the expansion of NATO but because we believe countries who support terror and follow such policies against us should not be NATO allies,” Cavusoglu said.
Denmark’s foreign minister, Jeppe Kofod, dismissed suggestions that objections from Russian President Vladimir Putin could hinder the alliance from letting in new members.
“Each and every European country has a fundamental right to choose their own security arrangement,” Kofod told reporters.
“We see now a world where the enemy of democracy number one is Putin and the thinking that he represents,” he said, adding that NATO would also stand with other countries, such as Georgia, which he said were being “instrumentalized” by Russia.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced confidence that NATO members would support the bid.
“I heard almost across the board, very strong support for Finland and Sweden joining the alliance, if that’s what they choose to do, and I’m very confident that we will reach consensus,” he said after the meeting in Berlin.
On the sidelines of the meeting, Blinken met earlier Sunday with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba to discuss the impact of the war and how to get Ukraine’s grain to international markets.
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Blinken “underscored the United States’ enduring commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s unprovoked war.”
Britain’s top diplomat said NATO members would also discuss security issues beyond Europe during their meeting Sunday — a reference to growing unease among democratic nations about the rise of China.
“As well as protecting Euro-Atlantic security, we also need to watch out for Indo-Pacific security,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.
The meeting follows a gathering of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven leading economies on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast this week. Officials there expressed strong support for Ukraine and warned that Russia’s blockade of grain exports from Ukrainian ports risks stoking a global food crisis.
___
Jari Tanner reported from Helsinki. Matthew Lee in Berlin, and Zeynep Bilginsoy in Istanbul, contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
LPG subsidy start again: Big news! Subsidy on LPG cylinder started again! So much money came in the account, check like this
LPG subsidy start again: Big news! Subsidy on LPG cylinder started again! So much money came in the account, check like this
LPG Gas Subsidy: There is great news for LPG Gas Subsidy consumers across the country. Amidst the rising price of LPG gas cylinder, the government has released the subsidy on LPG gas.
LPG subsidy is being credited in the accounts of LPG Gas Subsidy people for the past several days. There were frequent complaints of non-receipt of subsidy LPG Gas Subsidy in the account of many customers.
After which the subsidy has been started once again. But this time the amount of subsidy has been said to be very less, in the account of many customers, only Rs 72.57 per cylinder has come in the name of subsidy LPG Gas Subsidy.
72.57 per cylinder is being given as subsidy to LPG gas consumers. But, customers are getting different subsidies. In such a situation, people are confused as to how many times they are getting subsidy.
Actually, many people are getting a subsidy of Rs 72.57, while many people are getting a subsidy of Rs 158.52 or Rs 237.78. However, you can check whether the subsidy has come in your account or not, through an easy process.
Check subsidy in this account: LPG Gas Subsidy
- First of all open
- Now you will see the photo of gas cylinders of gas companies on the right side of the screen.
- Here you click on the photo of the gas cylinder of your service provider.
- After this a new window will open on the screen which will be of your gas service provider.
- Now tap on Sign-in and New User option at the top right.
- If you have already created your ID here, then sign-in. If you do not have an ID, then you can login to the website by tapping on New User.
- Now a window will open in front of you, tap on View Cylinder Booking History on the right side.
- Here you will get information on which cylinder you have been given subsidy and when.
- Along with this, if you have booked gas and you have not received the subsidy money, then you can click on the feedback button.
- Now you can also file a complaint of non-receipt of subsidy money.
- Apart from this, you can register a complaint by calling this toll free number 18002333555 for free
The post LPG subsidy start again: Big news! Subsidy on LPG cylinder started again! So much money came in the account, check like this appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Shoppers, guard among 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack
By CAROLYN THOMPSON
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Shoppers out on a weekend afternoon and a retired police officer working as a security guard were among the 10 shot and killed at a Buffalo supermarket by a white teenager who authorities say was motivated by racial hatred.
Police said Payton Gendron shot, in total, 11 Black people and two white people Saturday in a rampage at the Tops Friendly Market that the 18-year-old broadcast live before surrendering to authorities.
Among the dead was security guard Aaron Salter — a retired Buffalo police officer — who fired multiple shots at Gendron, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Saturday. A bullet hit the gunman’s armor, but had no effect. Gendron then killed Salter, before hunting more victims.
Also killed was Ruth Whitfield, 86, the mother of retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield who told the Buffalo News that his “mother was a mother to the motherless.”
“She was a blessing to us all,” he added.
Katherine Massey, who had gone to the store to pick up some groceries, also was killed, according to the newspaper.
It wasn’t immediately clear why Gendron had traveled about 200 miles from his Conklin, New York, to Buffalo and that particular grocery store, located in a predominantly Black neighborhood, but screenshots purporting to be from the Twitch broadcast appear to show a racial epithet scrawled on the rifle used in the attack, as well as the number 14, a likely reference to a white supremacist slogan.
At the earlier news briefing, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia pointedly called the shooting a hate crime.
“This was pure evil. It was (a) straight up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community, outside of the City of Good Neighbors … coming into our community and trying to inflict that evil upon us,” Garcia said.
Twitch said in a statement that it ended Gendron’s transmission “less than two minutes after the violence started.”
The massacre sent shockwaves through an unsettled nation gripped with racial tensions, gun violence and a spate of hate crimes. In the day prior to the shooting, Dallas police said they were investigating a series of shootings in Koreatown as hate crimes. The Buffalo attack came just one month after another mass shooting on a Brooklyn subway train wounded 10 people and just over a year after a mass shooting in a Colorado supermarket killed 10.
Gendron, confronted by police in the store’s vestibule, put a rifle to his neck but was convinced to drop it. He was arraigned later Saturday on a murder charge, appearing before a judge in a paper gown.
A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that investigators were looking into whether he had posted a manifesto online. The official was not permitted to speak publicly on the matter and did so on the condition of anonymity.
Buffalo police declined to comment on the document, circulated widely online, that purports to outline the attacker’s racist, anti-immigrant and antisemitic beliefs, including a desire to drive all people not of European descent from the U.S. It said he drew inspiration the man who killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019.
___
Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.
MeT Predicts Respite From Scorching Heat With Rains From this Date
MeT Predicts Respite From Scorching Heat With Rains From this Date
Srinagar, May 14: Weatherman on Saturday predicted light to moderate rains that may bring the respite from the scorching heat that Jammu and Kashmir is reeling under from the last few days.
On Saturday Srinagar recorded day temperature of 31.3°C which was more than 1.3 degree Celsius than yesterday in the summer capital while Jammu saw maximum 43.5cagainst previous day’s 41.1°C.
“Expect Respite from hot weather especially in plains of Jammu from 16th as a spell of light to moderate rain/thunderstorm is most likely at many places of Jammu & Kashmir during May 16th (evening)-18th(70% chances),” a meteorological department official here said. “At some places, thunderstorm may be accompanied by strong gusty winds and hailstorm mainly on May 16-17th,” he said, adding, “Thereafter, there’s no forecast of any major rainfall but temperature will again rise gradually from May 19th.”
Meanwhile the official told GNS Srinagar recorded a low of 14.2°C against 14.1°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 3.6°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 10.2°C against 10.5°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.0°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 5.8°C against 7.3°C last night. The temperature was 0.7°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.
Kokernag recorded a low of 12.6°C against 11.7°C on the previous night. It was 3.3°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 9.0°C against 7.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 5.5°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 3.5 °C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 10.4°C against 10.9°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.8°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.
Jammu recorded a low of 23.3°C against 24.7°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 0.2°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 14.2°C, Batote 17.9°C and Bhaderwah 13.2°C, the official added. (GNS)
The post MeT Predicts Respite From Scorching Heat With Rains From this Date appeared first on JK Breaking News.
