Some speculators who are new to the real estate industry are not alert to the risks of investing in raw land, if only in terms of the time requirements. You have to be prepared to invest capital without producing income, probably for many years. If you define speculation as maximizing profits in the shortest possible time, you may do well in raw land, but the odds are it will not work as you think.

With uncertainties of the path of growth and artificial legislation like growth management laws, investing in raw land is not as certain as buying existing, improved real estate. Here are four guidelines to consider when investing in raw land:

1. Be knowledgeable of the form of the land. Squares and rectangles hold their value better than oddly formed parcels, and tend to increase in value at a greater rate. Odd forms translate to wasted and, in the future, resistance from buyers. If you are competing with other sellers at that time, the traditional square and rectangular parcels will move on the market more rapidly. For planning purposes, it is easier to work with standard-shaped lots.

2. Buy in the correct topography. Avoid buying land containing sharp inclines and drops. The price of land reflects the topography, so be sure you know why some land is available at bargain prices. An ideal building lot is located on flat, dry land, close to sheltering tree lines or rises. Avoid flood zones and rough terrain, which make unsuitable building lots and are not likely to realize a good rise in future market value.

3. Consider in terms of buffers. What is situated near the land? If you are planning to buy industrial land and residential areas are nearby, you certainly will be required to provide noise and sight buffers. If you think the land is residential, but it is close to tracks or highways, you will also need to consider the need for buffering. If you are speculating only and do not plan to develop the land yourself, you should still consider these potential problems; it is certain that a future buyer will ask the same questions.

4. Always see the land yourself in advance. This is essential. Even if you are familiar with an area, you need to see and walk the land before you consider putting in an offer. Avoid buying land in another part of the country where you won’t have an opportunity to see it in advance. What sounds like a great deal could end up being useless desert land, craggy rock impossible to develop, or a wetland in the middle of a swamp. Land swindles are not unusual, even today with improved regulation and communication. If you do not protect yourself, you could be taken.

These four guidelines for speculating in raw land make sense because the land characteristics – form, topography, and what is nearby – all influence ultimate value.