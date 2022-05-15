Get Student Auto Insurance at the Best Price

Share Pin 0 Shares

The reasons due to which young people pay more largely vary. While the main reason continues to be the historic accident data and lack of driving experience, young people can still save some money by leveraging on the discounts that are offered. Auto insurers generally offer a discount even for teenagers. All that you need to do is enter your details such as car, age and zip code and you can see the available discounts within a few seconds. Listed below are the typical student discounts that a teenager can avail:

1. Good Student Discounts

Students studying in college or high school are eligible for this type of discounts, with the only parameter being that they should maintain good grades. By studying hard, students can manage to save considerable money. As per the research conducted by auto insurers, it was observed that students who excelled in studies were at a lower risk of accidents. Hence, the financial risk involved with these types of students is less, due to which they can enjoy discounts when they maintain good grades. The basic idea behind this discount is that it takes consistent commitment, dedication and qualities to achieve good grades and it also means that they possess all the qualities to be a great driver.

Qualifications for a Good Student Discount

· The discount rates are generally offered to students who maintain a B or higher grade throughout the year. When this criterion is met, they are entitled for a discount of 10% from the auto insurance premium. Not only does hard work help you succeed in life, but it also helps you in saving some significant money when you are studying.

· The student must be a full-time student and must not be doing a part-time or distance learning course.

· There is an age cap of 25 years on the student.

For parents who are paying the insurance premium of their kids, you can always lure them to study harder. If they try for it and are unable to achieve it for some reason, you can always motivate them to study harder and perform better in the year to come.

2. Certified Driver Safety Classes

There are different types of education classes meant for drivers. They are taught by highway patrol officers and other experienced drivers who will share the valuable tips about driving. By learning from them and passing the class, you obviously become a better driver than you were. When you produce the certification to insurance companies, they can give you a discount of up to 10% of your premium. However, when you join certified driver safety classes, you will have to ensure that they are recognized by the auto insurers.

3. Buying a car which has a lesser insurance cost

The cost of the car and type of car you are buying plays a major role in determining the premium. For teenagers, the cost of insurance is anyway twice that of the cost paid by a 40 year old. However, the car you choose can help you to lower your rates to a certain extent. Do not buy sports cars like Porsche or any new flashy cars that is a favorite among thieves. To stay safe and avoid major car insurance costs, buy used cars such as Toyota Camry, which is safe and does not come with a huge price tag for insurance premium.

4. Resident Students get a discount!

Students who are planning to join a college or university in a different place, which is generally at a distance of over 100 miles, are eligible for this type of discount. Although not many people know about this, this discount can be enjoyed by students who do not plan to drive to their school or use their car only on limited occasions when they are home. However, this must accompany a proof such as an admission letter along with the address of the college. The auto insurer will also require proof of mileage and this discount might come with a few restrictions.

5. Research and find the cheapest student auto insurance online!

If you spend some time researching on the internet, you can find student car insurance at cheap prices. Car insurance companies generally offer insurance covers at a cheaper price compared to the rates charged by agents and other third parties. In a matter of few clicks, you can compare the policies and pick the one that best suits you.