Finance
Giving Money to Charity at or Near Death
If you want to give money to charity and you are planning your estate, what is the best way to do it? There is an option to give to charity each year or as a lump sum upon death. At the time of death, there are options to give to charity as part of your will, through life insurance or through donating assets. There are considerations to consider when making these choices:
What Is My Income Level and What Do I Need For My Lifestyle Now and At The Day of My Death?
If you have a high annual income (high would mean you are paying the highest tax rates) and you don’t need this money for day to day expenses, then giving to charity while you are living may be a good idea. You can make this decision each year if your income fluctuates, or if you have a year where the income spikes such as a year when a property is sold or capital gains are harvested on investments. There would be a trade-off between lowering the tax rates currently, and lowering them for the estate. You also would want to consider how quickly you want to give to charity and whether you would like to see how your money is being utilized.
There are many personal opinions that surface with respect to charities and how it should be done, so some introspection is required to ask yourself what your preferred method of giving would be. It is a good idea to ask your favourite charities how they would like their donations – lump sum versus frequently, and assets versus cash. Some charities have difficulty dealing with large sums of money because they may not have the facilities to allocate it where they need it. Other charities may have unpredictable funding from other sources if large sums are donated which would disrupt their cash flows. Depending on the type of donation, a charity may earmark it for different uses and this would facilitate how the donations get utilized.
If I Give Donations at the Time of My Death, How Should I Do it?
Donating Your RRSP
What about donating RRSP, RRIF or LIRA accounts to charity? Why do this? These accounts may be taxed heavily depending on your income at the day of death and on the remaining balance at the day of death. This strategy is similar to donating shares that have large unrealized capital gains at death which could be nullified if the shares were donated to charity prior to sale.
Donating Through Your Will
The disadvantages are that the will can be contested or changed which may affect the intended outcome of giving to charity. There are also probate fees that apply to anything passing through a will.
Donation of Life Insurance Through a Will
This donation is made at death. Note that donation is made by the estate and at the time of death. Note that “cultural gifts” and “ecological gifts” are taxed differently. Donations can be claimed: in the taxation year of the estate in which the donation is made, an earlier taxation year of the estate, or one of the last two taxation years of the individual up to 100% of net income. The estate can also carry forward donation credits up to 5 years into the future if it is Graduated Rate Estate (GRE) or 10 years for ecologically sensitive land. Note that a gift given through a will or through the estate is treated the same way. The donation consists of a lump sum and the tax receipt is made to the estate and not the individual. There are probate fees, public disclosure and the possibility of estate contestability.
Donations of Life Insurance By Naming a Charity as a Beneficiary of the Insurance Policy
The individual in this case would not qualify for a charitable donation tax credit for the premiums paid. This would be done when an insurance policy is close to renewal or set to expire. If you let the policy expire by not paying premiums, you may not get any value for it or get cash surrender value which may be lower than its fair market value. Life insurance policies can be donated by 1) changing the assigning the charity as the beneficiary and upon death. The estate would receive a tax credit based on the amount of the gift. Another way is to 2) change the policy ownership and beneficiary to the charity. The charity should be consulted as to whether they would accept this kind of gift. This method is useful for direct donations as opposed to using third parties. Can the donation credit be used? It is worth 75% of net income at a maximum with a carry forward of 5 years.
Donations of Life Insurance Policies Directly To A Charity
In case 2), the fair market value is used which is typically higher than the cash surrender value. Who will pay the premiums once the insurance policy is donated? The insured can continue to pay premiums and get additional tax credits for the payments if they occur after the transfer of the insurance policy is made to the charity, or the premiums can be deducted from the policy’s cash value. Other donors of the charity itself can also pay the premiums. The charity may prefer to pay the premiums since if the donor agrees to pay the premiums and does not, the insurance policy will lapse. Note that the features of the life insurance policy should be checked thoroughly to make sure to arrive at the correct fair market value. In the second case, there are no probate fees, no contestability of the estate and no issue with creditors and the estate. This case can apply to a new or existing life insurance policy during your lifetime. The remainder of the estate can be kept whole for the other beneficiaries. Donating a life insurance policy can be cheaper than giving a cash donation because investment income is being generated inside of the life insurance policy. Note that if there is a split of an insurance policy between a donor and a charity, the CRA does not want an advantage in favour of the donor. The benefits to the charity and the donor must be clearly separated otherwise the charitable tax deduction would not be allowed. The individual making the donation has to calculate the value of the split – which is likely performed with help from an insurance underwriter or actuary.
Donating Assets
This method is donating assets in kind where there is an unrealized capital gain or loss embedded in the transaction. This is called donating capital property and the total donation limit is increased by 25% of the taxable capital gain. The donor may designate a value between the ACB (Adjusted Cost Basis) and the FMV (Fair Market Value) of the donated property for calculating the capital gains and tax credit. If an insurance policy is purchased to replace the value of the assets donated (and offset the tax consequences of a capital gain), the tax savings from the gift can be applied toward the purchase of the insurance policy.
Donor Advised Funds and Foundations
A donor advised fund is an endowment fund. Monies are put into the fund and the fixed payout is made to registered charities. There is flexibility as to when donations are made and who to make them to. This can be used as a legacy of charitable giving since the donations can continue after death and be your heirs as well. The money is donated to an organization who invests the initial donation, administers where the proceeds are donated, invests the money guided by you and issues the tax receipts.
Finance
Risk Reversal – A Strategy I Learnt From Jay Abraham
A few years ago when Jay Abraham was promoting one of his seminars, he gave away a series of free reports as part of the marketing plan. Needless to say, I downloaded and read the reports. Inside one of the reports, I learnt about the concept of risk reversal from Jay.
In any transaction between two parties, one side is always taking more of the risk. Whether it is a relationship between dating couples or a business transaction between a provider and his prospect, one party automatically assumes more of the risk.
If you, as the product or service provider, can eliminate or remove most or all of the risk from your prospects, then there would be a much higher chance of them becoming your clients. You want your prospects to do business with you and you want them to be able to do it knowing that their downside is limited or even zero.
One method that you can employ is that of a money back guarantee. This is something that many people are afraid to implement for fear of abuse.
True, a low percentage of people might take advantage of your offer unfairly. But think about it. Why should you be concerned about losing that 1-2% of revenue (from the refunds) when your overall revenue can be multiplied a few hundred times just by making that money back guarantee available?
There is one thing you need to take note though. Your product or service must able able to stand up to it’s claims. Otherwise you will end up having a high percentage of refunds.
Finance
11 Neat Ways to Donate, Sell Or Give Away Used Books
Books, like many of our treasured belongings, often simply rot away on our shelves and become clutter because we no longer have a current need for them, but because we loved them, we don’t want to just throw them away. But, left unused for long periods of time,the fate of our beloved books is to collect dust, turn yellow, fall apart, and even smell bad. Objects that go unused for years create stagnant or stuck energy in our homes that affect our mood, drain our energy and may even make it harder to function and use your storage shelves easily.
Is this what you intended when you bought the books? I know parting with books is challenging. It helps if you can focus on the benefits and value of passing them on. Like sharing the insights or entertainment you got out of the book with others.
By donating or giving away books you no longer need, you get to contribute value to others while also making more room in your own home or office to function with ease. Think of how much shelf space you could reclaim.
Plus, if you donate your books (including books on tape or CD) to a charity and itemize deductions, you can deduct the value of the books on your income tax return. Web-based tools like It’s Deductible make it easy to figure out what the books are worth.
Where to Give Your Books Away
- Your Local Library – Unfortunately, many libraries don’t take book donations anymore. But some do, so it is worth finding out if there is a library near you that will take your books, even if your hometown does not. Note: Libraries often take Books on CD and Books on Tape, Videos, DVDs, and Music CDs and Tapes too.
- JustGIVE.org – This site provides a list of places to donate just about anything. Whether you want to donate Books, Furniture, Household Good and Clothing, Computers, Cars, Cell Phones, Pet Supplies, Eyeglasses, your Hair, or even your Organs, you can find a resource here.
- Friends of Libraries, USA – This group is currently accepting donations to rebuild libraries affected by hurricanes and more. You can ship books to them. Address: 1420 Walnut St, Suite 450 Philadelphia, PA 19102-4017 Call: 215-790-1674 or 1-800-9FOLUSA folusa.org
- Vietnam Veteran’s Association – Offers both pick up service and drop off service. There is a limit on the number of books you can donate at one time. Not all areas have pick up service, but some offer a monthly pick up.
- Freecyle.org – List ads for free and give books or anything else away. Be careful in screening who you allow to come to your home. For safety, arrange a public meeting place to deliver the books.
- BookCrossing.com – This website is a really fun way to share books. You register your book, leave it in a public place, someone else picks it up, notes it on the website, then does the same. You get to track your books travels after you give it way.
- Housing Works in NYC – 126 Crosby Street, NYC 10012 (212-334-3324) You can drop off or ship books to them. They work to end homelessness and AIDS in NYC.
- Craigslist.org – Free ad listing website lets you give books and anything else away. Be careful. Avoid giving your address to strangers. For safety, arrange a public meeting place to deliver the books.
- Bridge to Asia’s Textbook and Journal Donation Program – Got old textbooks and professional journals? This group wants college, graduate and professional level teaching and research materials. They accept books, journals and other forms of information both used and new. Visit bridge.org
- PaperbackSwap.com – Here you can mail your books in (usually costs $1.59 per book)and get credits. Then you can use your credits to get books you want.
- BooksThroughBars.org – What better way to rehabilitate someone than through education and reading? This program provides books to prisoners. Before sending books, make sure you check the rules on what types of reading material each prison allows.
Also consider FIRSTBOOK.org – They don’t take books, but you can donate to help kids in need get their “first books.”
BONUS Clutter Flow Tip: Set up a donation bin, just as you would a recycle or trash bin. Collect books and other items you no longer need. Once a week, on the same day as trash day, check if the bag or box is full and donate as needed. I keep a donation back on a hook in my closet for clothing I no longer need. Automate the process any way you can and set up a reminder in your calendar or phone. Once you get in the habit it will feel almost effortless.
Finance
Have You Heard? Android OS (Oreo) Is Your Best Bet To Grow
Android as one of the two most popular mobile app platforms is continuing to remain popular by powering the largest number of smartphones. The operating system which empowers vast majority of smartphones now has evolved in features and capacities and every year we have new updates that make Android further rich with features and functionalities. Android Oreo, the latest update for the platform came with a whole range of new features and enhanced capacities. It is designed for the most advanced smartphones including the latest Google Pixel 2 and the Nexus phones.
Let us have a look at the key enhancements Android users will enjoy with Android Oreo.
- Improved Battery Life
Android Oreo will boost the battery life of any device simply by smart controlling battery usage while you are using multiple apps.
- Picture-In-Picture Mood
Android Oreo will also come with the long-awaited picture in picture feature allowing you to minimize a video within a small preview screen while accessing another app.
- Autofill Framework
Android Oreo will also come with smart autofill feature allowing auto filling if various forms and pages if as a registered user you already have all personal details and authentication details stored on your phone.
- More Power To Google Assistant
Android Oreo will also boost the ease of use and overall user-friendliness with the easier integration of Google Assistant in almost everything. This new update will allow using Google Assistant right inside any mobile app.
- Vitals – The Security Layer
Android Oreo will also have an additional security layer called Vital. Vitals run in the background ensuring the device safety while keeping your device away from viruses, hackers and worms.
- Smart Text Selection
When you select particular text and if the selected text is an address, the smart text selection feature helps you with the direction or if it is a phone number it dials the number.
The Usefulness Of Android Apps For Enterprises
Many industries and enterprises find Android apps useful since it is the sole platform to connect the maximum number of smartphone users. Particularly Business to Consumer (B2C) apps that need to connect widespread audience finds Android more useful as a platform. For a business to start with a mobile presence through a native app, Android comes as the less expensive mobile platform than others. If you want to market your products and services with the objective of creating a loyal audience, there is no better way but to start with an Android app.
Some of the key advantages of Android apps for businesses include the following:
- Wider Audience: Android as a mobile platform enjoys the widest smartphone using audience across a variety of niches and demographic groups.
- Cost Benefits: Android offers the unprecedented cost benefits for building new apps as compared to other competitors. Being an open source platform it offers a wide range of SDKs for free and that makes Android app development less expensive.
- Easier Customization: Android apps can be easily customized with all sorts of business specific and audience targeting features and functionalities require superior technical expertise. Lower learning curve makes Android further equipped for customization.
- Business Integration: Struggling to keep your hodge-podge disconnected functional systems connected? Avoid bottlenecks and boost employee productivity with the business integration android app. Proper management software will take a back seat to short-term revenue acceleration goals and the business will grapple with one decision to manage expanding operations.
- Better Hardware Compatibility: Android apps deploy easily on different devices and this emphasis that similar user experience is witnessed by all your customers. The apps are easily implemented on multiple hardware configurations.
- Graphics Support: Android supports powerful 2D and 3D graphics that attracts visitors and ultimately boosts the sales. High-resolution graphics are crucial for mobile applications. Games without high resolutions images seem incomplete.
- Linux Kernel: The core of Android is based on Linux Kernel meaning that core features of Android are just like Linux Kernel. Moreover, having Linux based OS means Android is robust, stable and secure platform ready to deliver out of words performance.
- Greater Flexibility: Android provides great flexibility due to its ultra-rich OS. It caters more flexibility by empowering the apps to run on Firefox, Opera and Chrome to run a capability. When the application is uploaded in Google Play Store, the turnaround time is pretty less compared to apps in Apple Store.
- Open Source Platform: Open Source Platform indicates that not just developers have the freedom to easily adapt and edit the codes but even becomes cost-effective.
- Offers Complete Security: At the time Android app development was in nascent level, most of the Android devices witnessed hardware malfunctioning and hacking issue. So, Google brought address space layout to market, which is the protection process securing the operating system from various viruses.
Android is enjoying a whopping 84.2% market share among the smartphones and this clearly shows the leading position of the platform
Globally, Android is continuing to be one of the two most popular mobile platforms besides other platforms and given the saturation other apps are experiencing in terms of revenue, Android is leading in terms of growth.
Android Developers Dominate The Mobile Talent Pool At 72%
No wonder majority of top businesses and a vast majority of small and medium enterprises across the niches prefer hiring Android developers to shape or reshape their mobile presence. Android has marked its presence in different industries and is ready to rule the industry as ‘best platform for mobile app development’.
- Education – Do you know? 81% of students use mobile devices to study! Mobile is/has reshaped the scenario of the world today. On one side you have geeky, cool mobile apps and students just love them. While on other hand, students have exams, textbooks to study and a lot of learning to do which they are not fond of. So when you blend both of these things, amazing results follow for students. Amazon Kindle & Coursera are one such app you will find in every readers mobile.
- Games and Entertainment – “90% of Google Play’s revenue came from games” Jaws down? Hold them as it is certain that Android will keep creating such wonders. If you have the Android app and you are alone, you are likely to click the entertainment or gaming app. A single device in your hand that helps you to store, access, play, edit and share different media with multiple people.
- Lifestyles Apps – The third highest category ranking in Google play store with 2,44,659 apps is the lifestyle. The Lifestyle apps keep your business and life running and thus makes Android phone more powerful like a touchstone for your hobbies and passions.
- Business Apps – Android rocks as it serves you the power to be productive at any time. No matter you look to sort out the budget or looking to travel for your business activities, want to manage different projects efficiently or work on multiple spreadsheets, documents, work on a presentation or remind you about different tasks/meetings scheduled in the day, Android apps are there for you.
- Best Utility/Tool Apps – The android phone has the potential to act like a Swiss Army Knife of mobile devices – with the android apps you can do anything you need. How? Utility apps can help you to track expenses when you travel or keep your phone secured with different security apps or install apps that get you most out of your battery, GPS, and other features.
- Travel & Transportation – Until now you would have realized that your Android phone has the power to act like a great business tool, best entertainment device, lifestyle companion, and amazing travel aid. Yes, a great travel app with Android is a boon! So you are planning your first trip or travel usually, you will find everything you need for a travel journey. From flights to language or place information.
This is how Android transcends growing pains which were previously held back from taking their business to the landscape of growths.
