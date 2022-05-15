Finance
Growing Your Business Through Plumber Internet Marketing
To successfully conduct plumber marketing, one must provide a daily and sustained amount of commitment to make things happen. It is not possible to find any short cuts to marketing; there are no magic potions that will flow through your plumbing business to bring droves of new clients to your doors. Rather, you will need to have a strong commitment to sales marketing if you are serious in getting the message of your business out into the face and eyes of the public.
The center of what leads a plumbing business to success is attention to marketing. It is not possible to find your prospective clients out of thin air, start and set appointments with them, and run projects through to completion if you do not have a compelling plan for plumber marketing. Marketing is the oil that keeps your business lubricated; it is what keeps your credit card machine or cash register going while all the other plumbers are waiting for the phone to ring.
Unfortunately, the vast majority of plumbers have no idea about how to market themselves. In fact, they tend to just copy their ideas for marketing from other plumbers. The secret is to lead, rather than to follow, if one is interested in successfully marketing one’s self as a plumber. The next four ideas are designed to give you a leg up when it comes to successful marketing tactics and procedures.
First of all, it is essential to practice plumber internet marketing and plumber SEO. This is done through having an up to date website on the internet. You will need to work at the SEO so you get a high ranking in Google, which will allow people to find you. People don’t use the Yellow Pages to find their plumbers anymore, and if you don’t have any form of plumber SEO, then no one will know you exist. However, with a good website and good search rankings, then you can do all sorts of things, including showing testimonials, providing coupons, and giving tips on plumbing for the DIY crowd.
You will also want to pick up a Google Places listing as part of your plumber internet marketing, as well as take advantage of social media. A Facebook page is a must to help potential customers figure out who you are and what you are up to. Similarly, a Twitter account can be used for pumping out instant messages about any bundled services or discounts you may offer.
Good old fashioned word of mouth, however, will still be your best friend as a plumber, even if you master plumber internet marketing. When you make your customers happy, they will recommend your business to any friends and family they have. Referrals are still how things work, and if you get people to say good things about you, you will do well.
Why You Need Insurance For Your Caravan
If you own a caravan, you will without doubt need a specialist caravan insurance policy to cover it, or risk losing what is probably the third largest asset and investment you posses, after a home and car.
Caravans are at risk from many perils not least fire and flood, but are also at risk from very different hazards depending on whether the caravan is of touring or static nature. Insurance policies for each type of caravan reflect these risks and each type offers a different underwriting proposition covering specific risks that a caravan might face.
Static caravans are often used as temporary buildings when housing alterations are being carried out, but more often as an investment on a holiday park near the sea. One doen’t have to look back too far to remember the videos of the devastation caused to caravan parks around the country by extreme weather events such as storms and coastal flooding.
Images of static caravans being washed away and picked up by the wind and dropped elsewhere prevail enough in the mind of most caravan owners to say the risks to caravans are apparent enough!
Static caravans also present a different problem for a caravan insurance company from a theft and material damage view. These caravans are often left unattended for months on end and present a realistic opportunity for thieves. Static vans are also at risk of fire and total loss because they use propane or calor gas for heating, cooking and lighting.
Touring Caravans however need a different type of policy, the major difference being the ‘road risks’ cover. A standard motor policy will not contain cover for trailers over a certain length which always excludes caravans and so a caravan policy is required to enable you to take the caravan touring. This covers all risks the caravan might face whilst being towed, at home or and away from the property where it is normally kept.
Each type of caravan insurance policy allows discount for no claims years as would a motor policy, but also extensive cheaper cover if the caravan is fitted with the latest security devices and disabling equipment.
Caravan insurance is not expensive relative to other covers and the prices are held down by the fact that the pool of cover is largely more responsible older owners with good motor insurance claims histories and less of a propensity to claim.
Purchasing caravan insurance is a straight forward process and is available from many competing online insurance suppliers who will compare prices and covers from caravan insurance providers in a very short period of time. Quite often is just a matter of declaring your caravan and address details.
When buying caravan insurance online look out for cover from comparison sites and brokers that offers discounts if you are a member of an approved club such as the Caravan Club. Often these discountrs can be as much as twenty percent for affiliated caravan insurance schemes.
SEO – What is Search Engine Optimization and How it Can Benefit Your Business
What is Search Engine Optimization?
Search Engine Optimization, which is also known as SEO, is the process of increasing the volume and quality of traffic to a website from search engines via organic or search results. The higher your company’s website ranks on Search Engine Result Page (SERP), the more searchers will visit your site.
As a marketing strategy for increasing site’s relevance, SEO consultants consider how search algorithms work and what people search for. A SEO process may involve a site’s coding and structure, content and copywriting, site presentation, as well as fixing other problems that will prevent search engines from indexing your company website. If your company’s website is not indexed by search engines, there will be no chance at all for your site to get high visibility rankings on search engines. Therefore, it is extremely important for businesses to take note of SEO and make sure that their websites are properly indexed by search engines.
The term “SEO” can also refer to “Search Engine Optimizer”. This is an industry term that refers to agencies and consultants that carry out search engine optimization process on behalf of their clients, and by employees who perform SEO services in-house. Every agency and consultant has their own SEO methodology; therefore they may use different methods to achieve high organic rankings for websites. In most cases, in order to have effective SEO, it may require changes to the HTML source code of a site, SEO tactics will be incorporated into website development and design. That is why almost all credible SEO agencies and consultants will first look at the design and back-end architecture of a website before starting any SEO process. This will ensure that SEO is carried out effectively.
Search Engine Optimization as a Marketing Strategy for Businesses
So how should businesses use SEO as a marketing strategy? The primary objective of implementing SEO to a company’s website is to drive targeted traffic to it. Eye tracking studies have shown that searchers scan a search result from top to bottom and left to right, looking for relevant results. Therefore, if your site is near the top of organic listings rankings (organic listings refer to the web results that are listed on the left hand side of the SERP), it will most likely increases the number of searchers who will visit your site.
A successful online marketing campaign may usually involve SEO, but it also consists of the use of paid advertising on search engines, building high quality websites to engage and persuade site visitors take action either through enquiries or online sales, setting up analytic programs to allow site owners to measure their successes and improving a site’s conversion rate.
Benefits of SEO for Businesses
Businesses can benefit from SEO in a lot of ways, be it to increase brand awareness, get sales leads or increase sales revenue. The following is a list of benefits that businesses can get from SEO:
o Get more targeted traffic. SEO can increase the number of visitors to your site who are actively searching for your product or service.
o Increase brand awareness. SEO can give your brand a high international profile. You can also use SEO to create brand awareness for any new service or product by optimizing related product/service key phrases to rank higher on search engines.
o Marketing your brand 24/7. With SEO, your website will get exposure 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – without stopping.
o Higher sales. As SEO brings you targeted traffic, it can mean increased sales of your product or service.
o Long term positioning. Once a properly optimized & designed site is in place, rankings on organic listings should be consistent whereas the cost for Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Advertising is ongoing.
o More value for dollars. Once your company’s website has achieved high organic rankings for various key phrases, you will not have to pay for each visit. Whereas for PPC Advertising, to enjoy high ranking visibility on search engines, you need to pay for each click or visit to your site.
However, to make sure that you have a successful SEO implementation, you need to make sure that your dedicated SEO agency abides to the guidelines of search engine when optimizing your site…
White Hat SEO VS Black Hat SEO
When it comes to SEO, there are 2 schools of thoughts – White Hat SEO vs Black Hat SEO. White hat SEO is techniques that search engines recommend as good practice and black hat SEO is those techniques that search engines do not approve of. For SEO consultants who practise white hat SEO, they tend to produce results that last a long time. Black hat SEO techniques may get a website to rank well initially, but the site will eventually be banned either temporary or permanently once search engines discover what they are doing.
So it is very important for you to know the best practices in the SEO industry and make sure that the SEO agency that is handling your account uses techniques that conform to the search engines’ guidelines and involves no deception.
White hat technique is generally summed up as creating content for users, not the search engines. The content that is created should be easily accessible to search engine spiders, rather than intending to trick the algorithms from its intended purpose. So, the general rule of thumb is to stay on the safe side by creating content that is relevant to your target audience. Search engines value relevancy – they will definitely want to rank a site higher their organic listings if the content on the site is what searchers are looking for.
Black hat technique usually involves techniques that attempt to improve rankings that are disapproved by search engines, or involve deception. One common black hat technique is to use hidden text, either as text coloured similar to the background of the website, or positioned off-screen. Another common technique known as cloaking is to load a different page depending on whether the page is accessed by a human or a search engine spider.
Search engines will penalize sites which use black hat techniques, either by reducing their organic rankings or even eliminating them from their database completely. This is a very costly mistake on the business point of view as you will lose out a lot of grounds as your competitors are enjoying free organic traffic from search engines due to their high rankings for major key phrases. One infamous example was in February 2006, whereby Google removed BMW Germany from its database for use of black hat methods. However, the company has quickly apologised and cleaned up the offending pages and were eventually restored to Google’s database.
Therefore, it is very important to make sure that your SEO agency is moving away from black hat methods. You will not want to be blacklisted by search engines which will translate into loss in sales and profits.
Keyword Research – The Key Factor to Successful SEO Implementation
Major search engines like Google, Yahoo, MSN Live and AOL get a lot of searches every day. Before you implement SEO to your website, you must know what key phrases or keywords your target audience is using to search for the product or service that you offer.
Whether you like it or not, there is a good chance that many people have never heard of your company. These people might be your customers, if only they can find you on search engines and buying from you. It is well accepted that building awareness is the first step to land a new customer. For example, when someone sees a TV advertisement about that new car, you hope that he or she is in the market for a car at the moment. However, relatively few people are in that situation at any one time. Majority of people who saw the TV advertisement have no interest in buying a car at the moment. But someday they will. So advertisers know that the messages – the model of the car and company name in their commercials will stick in viewers’ minds, who might remember the message later when they are ready to buy a car. It is the same for SEO.
Searchers might not know that your company offers a particular product or service unless they see your site listed on the Search Engine Result Page (SERP). Unless they see your listings, they will not think of you. Most of the time, searchers looking for a product or service for the first time might not be aware of any specific company or brand name as they are just gathering information. However, according to a research done by search marketing consultancy iProspect, more than 55 percent of searchers expect to see big brands listed at the top of search results. The same study also shows that over 66 percent of searchers believe that sites that are listed at the top of search results are the top companies in their field. So can you imagine how this affects your company’s brand awareness? If your company’s website is not listed at the top of search results, they will not see your company as a “big brand” in their mind. Therefore, it is extremely important for you to optimize keywords or key phrases that your target prospects will use to find the product or service that you are offering.
So what types of keywords or key phrases should you choose? Businesses should target keywords that are relevant to the content of their websites. Basically, keywords can be categorized into 3 types, which are: “Too Hot Keywords”, “Just Right Keywords”, and “Too Cold Keywords”. Too Hot keywords are single word search terms like “Aircon” and “Translation” which do not seem to be targeted enough to get conversions. These keywords usually bring in high search volume (which is naturally tempting to optimize) but the conversion may not be as ideal as targeting keywords which falls into the “Just Right” category. (For examples: Aircon Servicing, Translation Agency Singapore”) By optimizing those “Just Right” keywords, businesses can get more targeted traffic to their websites and increase the chance of conversions.
Choosing the right keywords is the real beginning of any SEO effort. After you have determined the right set of keywords to target, you can start the work of search engine optimization.
Why do you need to outsource SEO?
SEO is a very time-consuming process as continual fine-tuning and monitoring need to be done. Therefore, it is advisable for you to hire a search engine optimization agency to plan out the optimization plan for your company.
A professional SEO agency will look at your site and make recommendations to increase your search engine ranking and website traffic. Once they start to optimize your website, they will provide recommendations and monitoring reports for you to know the progress of it.
Last but not least, in order to achieve successful optimization results, it is very important for your SEO agency to work closely with your website designer if you have your own IT department. This is because your company website needs to be both visually appealing and search engine friendly in order to achieve high organic rankings, as well as conversions.
Tiny Agents of Success: Chatbots
Chatbots are gaining popularity in all the sectors of Service Industry. A chatbot is a computer program that simulates human conversations, they are powered by Artificial Intelligence. Organizations are adopting chatbots to provide customer support and work as knowledge assistants and business advisors. The insurance industry and chatbots go hand in hand. Insurance chatbots are helping the organizations to simplify communication processes and sell products and services.
Millennials want everything instant and simple, and that’s exactly what a bot for insurance does. Insurance chatbots provide a simple platform to access information related to insurance and reach the millennial through the medium they are most accustomed to. Nowadays, insurance products are complex and have many variations. Insurance policies are often customized according to an individual’s requirements, chatbots eliminate human involvement and fasten the process. Chatbots reduce the manpower in call centers, which helps the organization to cut down on overhead expenses.
Insurance organizations can deploy chatbots for several functions, some of them are:
- Marketing: Chatbots can be used to launch new campaigns to support new products, and services. Chatbots basically help insurers to market their brand.
- Information Assistance: Chatbots can be used pre-sales agents as they can educate customers on insurance products and services.
- Simple Claim Process: Insurance chatbots can help a customer to register the first notice of loss, schedule the survey appointment for the field adjuster, offer loss prevention recommendations, arrange emergency assistance during accidents, and offer pre and post disaster help.
- Customer Support: Insurance chatbots are an ideal customer support, as they offer 24X7 availability and an easy to use user interface. They can engage in natural conversations as they are more like humans. They offer solutions to customer queries and help customers to choose the products and tailor them to their specific needs. They also remind customers about premium payments that are due and renewals.
With the advent of Chatbots, an increase in human-machine interactions can be seen. Since these interactions are in a simple conversational language, Chatbots have made a drastic change in the customer service domain. Insurance chatbots improve employee productivity as chatbots let them focus on more complex and important activities. Chatbots are helping organisations to achieve maximised customer experience and make the interactions more personalised. Chatbots offer quick and relevant access to information. The way chatbots are transforming Insurance Industry, it is certain that chatbots are here to stay.
To scale your insurance business, deploy an Insurance chatbot today.
