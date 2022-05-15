Finance
Have You Heard? Android OS (Oreo) Is Your Best Bet To Grow
Android as one of the two most popular mobile app platforms is continuing to remain popular by powering the largest number of smartphones. The operating system which empowers vast majority of smartphones now has evolved in features and capacities and every year we have new updates that make Android further rich with features and functionalities. Android Oreo, the latest update for the platform came with a whole range of new features and enhanced capacities. It is designed for the most advanced smartphones including the latest Google Pixel 2 and the Nexus phones.
Let us have a look at the key enhancements Android users will enjoy with Android Oreo.
- Improved Battery Life
Android Oreo will boost the battery life of any device simply by smart controlling battery usage while you are using multiple apps.
- Picture-In-Picture Mood
Android Oreo will also come with the long-awaited picture in picture feature allowing you to minimize a video within a small preview screen while accessing another app.
- Autofill Framework
Android Oreo will also come with smart autofill feature allowing auto filling if various forms and pages if as a registered user you already have all personal details and authentication details stored on your phone.
- More Power To Google Assistant
Android Oreo will also boost the ease of use and overall user-friendliness with the easier integration of Google Assistant in almost everything. This new update will allow using Google Assistant right inside any mobile app.
- Vitals – The Security Layer
Android Oreo will also have an additional security layer called Vital. Vitals run in the background ensuring the device safety while keeping your device away from viruses, hackers and worms.
- Smart Text Selection
When you select particular text and if the selected text is an address, the smart text selection feature helps you with the direction or if it is a phone number it dials the number.
The Usefulness Of Android Apps For Enterprises
Many industries and enterprises find Android apps useful since it is the sole platform to connect the maximum number of smartphone users. Particularly Business to Consumer (B2C) apps that need to connect widespread audience finds Android more useful as a platform. For a business to start with a mobile presence through a native app, Android comes as the less expensive mobile platform than others. If you want to market your products and services with the objective of creating a loyal audience, there is no better way but to start with an Android app.
Some of the key advantages of Android apps for businesses include the following:
- Wider Audience: Android as a mobile platform enjoys the widest smartphone using audience across a variety of niches and demographic groups.
- Cost Benefits: Android offers the unprecedented cost benefits for building new apps as compared to other competitors. Being an open source platform it offers a wide range of SDKs for free and that makes Android app development less expensive.
- Easier Customization: Android apps can be easily customized with all sorts of business specific and audience targeting features and functionalities require superior technical expertise. Lower learning curve makes Android further equipped for customization.
- Business Integration: Struggling to keep your hodge-podge disconnected functional systems connected? Avoid bottlenecks and boost employee productivity with the business integration android app. Proper management software will take a back seat to short-term revenue acceleration goals and the business will grapple with one decision to manage expanding operations.
- Better Hardware Compatibility: Android apps deploy easily on different devices and this emphasis that similar user experience is witnessed by all your customers. The apps are easily implemented on multiple hardware configurations.
- Graphics Support: Android supports powerful 2D and 3D graphics that attracts visitors and ultimately boosts the sales. High-resolution graphics are crucial for mobile applications. Games without high resolutions images seem incomplete.
- Linux Kernel: The core of Android is based on Linux Kernel meaning that core features of Android are just like Linux Kernel. Moreover, having Linux based OS means Android is robust, stable and secure platform ready to deliver out of words performance.
- Greater Flexibility: Android provides great flexibility due to its ultra-rich OS. It caters more flexibility by empowering the apps to run on Firefox, Opera and Chrome to run a capability. When the application is uploaded in Google Play Store, the turnaround time is pretty less compared to apps in Apple Store.
- Open Source Platform: Open Source Platform indicates that not just developers have the freedom to easily adapt and edit the codes but even becomes cost-effective.
- Offers Complete Security: At the time Android app development was in nascent level, most of the Android devices witnessed hardware malfunctioning and hacking issue. So, Google brought address space layout to market, which is the protection process securing the operating system from various viruses.
Android is enjoying a whopping 84.2% market share among the smartphones and this clearly shows the leading position of the platform
Globally, Android is continuing to be one of the two most popular mobile platforms besides other platforms and given the saturation other apps are experiencing in terms of revenue, Android is leading in terms of growth.
Android Developers Dominate The Mobile Talent Pool At 72%
No wonder majority of top businesses and a vast majority of small and medium enterprises across the niches prefer hiring Android developers to shape or reshape their mobile presence. Android has marked its presence in different industries and is ready to rule the industry as ‘best platform for mobile app development’.
- Education – Do you know? 81% of students use mobile devices to study! Mobile is/has reshaped the scenario of the world today. On one side you have geeky, cool mobile apps and students just love them. While on other hand, students have exams, textbooks to study and a lot of learning to do which they are not fond of. So when you blend both of these things, amazing results follow for students. Amazon Kindle & Coursera are one such app you will find in every readers mobile.
- Games and Entertainment – “90% of Google Play’s revenue came from games” Jaws down? Hold them as it is certain that Android will keep creating such wonders. If you have the Android app and you are alone, you are likely to click the entertainment or gaming app. A single device in your hand that helps you to store, access, play, edit and share different media with multiple people.
- Lifestyles Apps – The third highest category ranking in Google play store with 2,44,659 apps is the lifestyle. The Lifestyle apps keep your business and life running and thus makes Android phone more powerful like a touchstone for your hobbies and passions.
- Business Apps – Android rocks as it serves you the power to be productive at any time. No matter you look to sort out the budget or looking to travel for your business activities, want to manage different projects efficiently or work on multiple spreadsheets, documents, work on a presentation or remind you about different tasks/meetings scheduled in the day, Android apps are there for you.
- Best Utility/Tool Apps – The android phone has the potential to act like a Swiss Army Knife of mobile devices – with the android apps you can do anything you need. How? Utility apps can help you to track expenses when you travel or keep your phone secured with different security apps or install apps that get you most out of your battery, GPS, and other features.
- Travel & Transportation – Until now you would have realized that your Android phone has the power to act like a great business tool, best entertainment device, lifestyle companion, and amazing travel aid. Yes, a great travel app with Android is a boon! So you are planning your first trip or travel usually, you will find everything you need for a travel journey. From flights to language or place information.
This is how Android transcends growing pains which were previously held back from taking their business to the landscape of growths.
How Do I Initiate a Car Donation for Charity
Many people are participating in car donation these days as opposed to selling or junking their old vehicles. Although it can be a tax deduction if you donate to a reputable entity, the real benefit comes from knowing that the sale of your car will provide food, shelter and medication to the underprivileged.
Although the vehicle donation process used to be quite tedious – with multiple phone calls, numerous forms to fill out and the fact that you had to drive your vehicle to the donation center – it is now much simpler. You can essentially complete the entire process in a matter of minutes…all you need is a computer and an internet connection.
There are a number of reputable sites online that take car donations for charity. A little research will help you find the one that’s right for you. In most cases, you will have to fill out a brief form with information about yourself and your vehicle. If you would rather call up and speak with someone, you can do that too. Most of the better companies will have a live operator who can not only take your information, but provide more information about the program, including tax deductions, pickup arrangements and which charities the donations will go to upon the sale of your automobile.
Once you have submitted your vehicle donation information, you can make arrangements for pickup…as we mention above, you do not have to drive the car there yourself. This can usually be set up within a few days, and it can be picked up either at your home or at an agreed upon location. You also do not have to be present at the time. They make it very convenient and easy for you to donate your car to charity.
You do have the added benefit of a tax deduction for your car donation, which is usually up to $500, or more if the company is able to sell your auto for more money. Essentially, the deduction can be for the full price of the car, subject to a few restrictions.
Although car donations for charity usually go to a specific organization, in some cases you may be able to choose where the proceeds of the sale go. But as long as it goes to a reputable charity it’s worth it.
So if you’re thinking of getting rid of your old car, consider a charitable vehicle donation. Isn’t knowing that the sale of your car helped feed or clothe someone in need more satisfying than a couple hundred extra dollars in your pocket? We think it is.
Learn more about car donation on our website, and discover how you can make a difference by donating your old vehicle to a worthy cause.
Make Your First Online Dollar With Affiliate Marketing
Affiliate marketing represents a large spectrum of ways that you can make money on the internet. Basically, it is the idea of promoting products and services that are owned or provided by others while receiving a commission for the sales produced.
Affiliate marketers are like the “middle man” in a business deal. It is through this route that many people begin to earn money online. There are many options if you decide to become an affiliate marketer.
Choose Your Products
The first choice you are likely to make when it comes to affiliate marketing is which products you want to advertise. You can choose digital products such as software or eBooks, or physical products like you would purchase from Amazon and other online retailers. Each have their own set of pro’s and con’s when it comes to promoting them on the internet. For most people, it’s a personal preference or a factor that depends on the niche they wish to venture into.
Provide A Solution To A Problem
It is important to note that in most cases, affiliate marketers should not be selling anything. Many marketers make this mistake when they are first starting out online. Though you may feel like a salesperson, the truth is, you are merely leading buyers to the sales page of the products you are promoting.
The product or service owner has likely spent hundreds, or maybe even thousands, of dollars on their sales copy, so you should always leave the selling to them. All you need to do is provide your site visitors with the perfect solution to the problem.
Quick And Easy To Start
Affiliate marketing is perfect for beginners for a number of reasons. First of all, you don’t have to have a product or offer a service in order to make money with this method. Additionally, there is very little, if any, interaction between you and those that buy in the end. The product owners take care of the customer support so you don’t have to. Finally, affiliate marketing is a cost effective venture that many can get started in with little or no investment. In most cases, all you need is a domain name and web hosting, which can be purchased for less than $10, to begin.
If you have considered making money online, you may want to give affiliate marketing some serious thought. This is where many people make their first online dollar. It can provide you with a great deal of knowledge as to the buying, selling, and marketing processes that occur on the internet.
Seven Ways to Help Children Through Donation
Children are most important when it comes to donations because they are innocent and cannot take care of themselves. Christmas time becomes very hard for a poor child to understand because they do not understand why Santa Claus would come to other kid’s houses but not their own.
There are many people willing to donate for children’s organization but there are simply not enough donations to spread around. So I urge you to donate if you can, it doesn’t have to be much; just one toy can make a difference for a child.
Here are 7 ways you can help a child, each one is different and could be exactly perfect for you.
Unicef– Unicef is a great organization that helps children everywhere when there is a disaster like Hurricane Katrina and is even helping now to try and prevent diseases. This kind of organization however only runs off the money it is limited to. You can donate to help this organization help more kids.
Hair Donations– You can donate your hair when it comes to helping children. Some people grow their hair out really long through-out their life just to get it cut so that they can help children who have cancer and have lost their hair. You can do this too even other children are donating their own hair to another child. It is a great way to help a child feel more confident about themselves and not be teased by other children.
Make a Wish Foundation– Make a Wish Foundation is a great organization that helps children with terminal illnesses live their dreams and it all started with a little boy named Chris who dreamed of being a police officer. You can donate money to the organization or help make a little boy or girl’s dreams comes true.
WHAS Crusade for Children– This organizations helps donate to children who have special needs. You can help a child with special needs also just by donating.
Sponsor a Child– There are many children in our world and all of them need to be taken care of. So look overseas to help sponsor a child that needs your help. You could buy them food, clothes and help with their education. Sometimes it only takes a dollar a day to help these children.
Toys for Tots– Toys for Tots is an organization that helps give to children around Christmas time who would otherwise not be getting anything. Stores and businesses come together and accept donations by anyone willing to donate. You can donate as little or as much as you want. You can donate slightly used toys or new toys and each toy you donate will help at least one child.
Donate your time– There are more ways to donate to children then just sending in a monthly check or donating toys. These ways are helpful in many ways yes, however so is bonding with a child. Some children just want someone to talk to or someone to teach them something. If you have a great skill like playing basketball or drawing then search for children who only ask to be taught. You can also talk to children at the hospital. For the most part, children at the hospital may not be able to come home so knowing that someone cares enough to come and talk to them makes them feel better. This is actually a proven fact; some children who are sick have shown better health after receiving gifts and visitors.
Donate financially– There are many organizations that you can donate to and each stands for a different purpose. Some organizations help with donating toys to needy children, other organizations help to find a cure for an illness, while still others take care of many things that a child needs. You can pick out one that stands out to you or donate too many. Is it your choice how much you want to donate and every little bit help’s.
Anyway that you can help is appreciated by the organization you are supporting. We encourage people to donate as much as they can to who ever they feel can help in the desired way they feel is right.
