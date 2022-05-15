Have You Heard? Android OS (Oreo) Is Your Best Bet To Grow

Share Pin 0 Shares

Android as one of the two most popular mobile app platforms is continuing to remain popular by powering the largest number of smartphones. The operating system which empowers vast majority of smartphones now has evolved in features and capacities and every year we have new updates that make Android further rich with features and functionalities. Android Oreo, the latest update for the platform came with a whole range of new features and enhanced capacities. It is designed for the most advanced smartphones including the latest Google Pixel 2 and the Nexus phones.

Let us have a look at the key enhancements Android users will enjoy with Android Oreo.

Improved Battery Life

Android Oreo will boost the battery life of any device simply by smart controlling battery usage while you are using multiple apps.

Picture-In-Picture Mood

Android Oreo will also come with the long-awaited picture in picture feature allowing you to minimize a video within a small preview screen while accessing another app.

Autofill Framework

Android Oreo will also come with smart autofill feature allowing auto filling if various forms and pages if as a registered user you already have all personal details and authentication details stored on your phone.

More Power To Google Assistant

Android Oreo will also boost the ease of use and overall user-friendliness with the easier integration of Google Assistant in almost everything. This new update will allow using Google Assistant right inside any mobile app.

Vitals – The Security Layer

Android Oreo will also have an additional security layer called Vital. Vitals run in the background ensuring the device safety while keeping your device away from viruses, hackers and worms.

Smart Text Selection

When you select particular text and if the selected text is an address, the smart text selection feature helps you with the direction or if it is a phone number it dials the number.

The Usefulness Of Android Apps For Enterprises

Many industries and enterprises find Android apps useful since it is the sole platform to connect the maximum number of smartphone users. Particularly Business to Consumer (B2C) apps that need to connect widespread audience finds Android more useful as a platform. For a business to start with a mobile presence through a native app, Android comes as the less expensive mobile platform than others. If you want to market your products and services with the objective of creating a loyal audience, there is no better way but to start with an Android app.

Some of the key advantages of Android apps for businesses include the following:

Wider Audience: Android as a mobile platform enjoys the widest smartphone using audience across a variety of niches and demographic groups. Cost Benefits: Android offers the unprecedented cost benefits for building new apps as compared to other competitors. Being an open source platform it offers a wide range of SDKs for free and that makes Android app development less expensive. Easier Customization: Android apps can be easily customized with all sorts of business specific and audience targeting features and functionalities require superior technical expertise. Lower learning curve makes Android further equipped for customization. Business Integration: Struggling to keep your hodge-podge disconnected functional systems connected? Avoid bottlenecks and boost employee productivity with the business integration android app. Proper management software will take a back seat to short-term revenue acceleration goals and the business will grapple with one decision to manage expanding operations. Better Hardware Compatibility: Android apps deploy easily on different devices and this emphasis that similar user experience is witnessed by all your customers. The apps are easily implemented on multiple hardware configurations. Graphics Support: Android supports powerful 2D and 3D graphics that attracts visitors and ultimately boosts the sales. High-resolution graphics are crucial for mobile applications. Games without high resolutions images seem incomplete. Linux Kernel: The core of Android is based on Linux Kernel meaning that core features of Android are just like Linux Kernel. Moreover, having Linux based OS means Android is robust, stable and secure platform ready to deliver out of words performance. Greater Flexibility: Android provides great flexibility due to its ultra-rich OS. It caters more flexibility by empowering the apps to run on Firefox, Opera and Chrome to run a capability. When the application is uploaded in Google Play Store, the turnaround time is pretty less compared to apps in Apple Store. Open Source Platform: Open Source Platform indicates that not just developers have the freedom to easily adapt and edit the codes but even becomes cost-effective. Offers Complete Security: At the time Android app development was in nascent level, most of the Android devices witnessed hardware malfunctioning and hacking issue. So, Google brought address space layout to market, which is the protection process securing the operating system from various viruses.

Android is enjoying a whopping 84.2% market share among the smartphones and this clearly shows the leading position of the platform

Globally, Android is continuing to be one of the two most popular mobile platforms besides other platforms and given the saturation other apps are experiencing in terms of revenue, Android is leading in terms of growth.

Android Developers Dominate The Mobile Talent Pool At 72%

No wonder majority of top businesses and a vast majority of small and medium enterprises across the niches prefer hiring Android developers to shape or reshape their mobile presence. Android has marked its presence in different industries and is ready to rule the industry as ‘best platform for mobile app development’.

Education – Do you know? 81% of students use mobile devices to study! Mobile is/has reshaped the scenario of the world today. On one side you have geeky, cool mobile apps and students just love them. While on other hand, students have exams, textbooks to study and a lot of learning to do which they are not fond of. So when you blend both of these things, amazing results follow for students. Amazon Kindle & Coursera are one such app you will find in every readers mobile.

– Do you know? 81% of students use mobile devices to study! Mobile is/has reshaped the scenario of the world today. On one side you have geeky, cool mobile apps and students just love them. While on other hand, students have exams, textbooks to study and a lot of learning to do which they are not fond of. So when you blend both of these things, amazing results follow for students. Amazon Kindle & Coursera are one such app you will find in every readers mobile. Games and Entertainment – “90% of Google Play’s revenue came from games” Jaws down? Hold them as it is certain that Android will keep creating such wonders. If you have the Android app and you are alone, you are likely to click the entertainment or gaming app. A single device in your hand that helps you to store, access, play, edit and share different media with multiple people.

– “90% of Google Play’s revenue came from games” Jaws down? Hold them as it is certain that Android will keep creating such wonders. If you have the Android app and you are alone, you are likely to click the entertainment or gaming app. A single device in your hand that helps you to store, access, play, edit and share different media with multiple people. Lifestyles Apps – The third highest category ranking in Google play store with 2,44,659 apps is the lifestyle. The Lifestyle apps keep your business and life running and thus makes Android phone more powerful like a touchstone for your hobbies and passions.

– The third highest category ranking in Google play store with 2,44,659 apps is the lifestyle. The Lifestyle apps keep your business and life running and thus makes Android phone more powerful like a touchstone for your hobbies and passions. Business Apps – Android rocks as it serves you the power to be productive at any time. No matter you look to sort out the budget or looking to travel for your business activities, want to manage different projects efficiently or work on multiple spreadsheets, documents, work on a presentation or remind you about different tasks/meetings scheduled in the day, Android apps are there for you.

– Android rocks as it serves you the power to be productive at any time. No matter you look to sort out the budget or looking to travel for your business activities, want to manage different projects efficiently or work on multiple spreadsheets, documents, work on a presentation or remind you about different tasks/meetings scheduled in the day, Android apps are there for you. Best Utility/Tool Apps – The android phone has the potential to act like a Swiss Army Knife of mobile devices – with the android apps you can do anything you need. How? Utility apps can help you to track expenses when you travel or keep your phone secured with different security apps or install apps that get you most out of your battery, GPS, and other features.

– The android phone has the potential to act like a Swiss Army Knife of mobile devices – with the android apps you can do anything you need. How? Utility apps can help you to track expenses when you travel or keep your phone secured with different security apps or install apps that get you most out of your battery, GPS, and other features. Travel & Transportation – Until now you would have realized that your Android phone has the power to act like a great business tool, best entertainment device, lifestyle companion, and amazing travel aid. Yes, a great travel app with Android is a boon! So you are planning your first trip or travel usually, you will find everything you need for a travel journey. From flights to language or place information.

This is how Android transcends growing pains which were previously held back from taking their business to the landscape of growths.