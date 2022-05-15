News
Heat’s Kyle Lowry misses Sunday practice ahead of conference finals
Veteran Heat guard Kyle Lowry did not practice Sunday after missing the final two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals with a hamstring injury, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said.
“He was doing things on the side, things of that nature,” Spoelstra said. “I don’t have an update on him.”
Lowry played in only two of Miami’s six games against Philadelphia, and three of the Heat’s first-round matchup against the Hawks.
Miami is 6-0 in playoff games without Lowry so far this postseason. Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent have done an admirable job filling in for the injured Lowry. Oladipo has averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in the postseason this year, while Vincent has averaged 7.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Miami will face either Boston or Milwaukee in the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday at FTX Arena in Miami.
Mourning praises Spoelstra’s ‘masterpiece’
Heat legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning was inducted into the Jason Taylor Community Hall of Fame on Saturday, and he had kind words for someone who will likely join him in the Basketball Hall of Fame.
“Hands down, [Spoelstra is] one of the best ever,” Mourning said. “He’s had some excellent teachers. His father, obviously, Pat Riley. He’s had some excellent teachers. He’s just utilizing what he’s been taught and he’s incorporating his knowledge the game, as well, his own personal knowledge.
“And he’s created a masterpiece. He really has. And the beauty of it is that guys respond to him. One of the hardest things about coaching is to get 12, 15 guys — especially in basketball — to do what you ask them to do. You do it hard, you do it right. And Spo has the ability to do that, to get through to these guys and to get them to produce out there on the court.”
Mourning has worked in the Heat front office as the vice president of player programs for 11 seasons, and he said he and the rest of the organization are proud of what the team has accomplished so far this season.
“I know I speak for all the coaches and our management: We’re very proud of our guys,” Mourning said. “They know they’ve still got a lot more work to do. So we want to take these couple of days and try to figure out who we’re going to match up with. Guys are in the lab, they’re working, getting themselves ready for the next round.”
Spoelstra not into social media
Winning a pair of NBA championships and leading this year’s team to the conference finals doesn’t leave a lot of time to fire off tweets.
Spoelstra’s Twitter account has more than 34,000 followers but only one post: a tweet from October 7, 2010 that says, “Great Training Camp, fired up for the season.”
Spoelstra said Sunday that he didn’t even send that tweet.
“It was my brother-in-law,” Spoelstra said. “He set up my Twitter account and said, ‘Hey, you’re going to need to do this at some point.’ We were in Hawaii. He set up the account and then, whenever that was, before the season. … He thought it was the funniest thing ever.”
Although he is not an active poster, Spoelstra said he does appreciate what the team’s social media team does.
“I get stuff from the staff when they find something really funny,” Spoelstra said. “People will be passing around their phones and laughing at it. I think we have a super creative group. They have earned the trust of everybody in that building. … It’s cool. It’s great for fan engagement. Our players love it. We all are slowly coming around to that.”
EXPLAINER: ‘Neutral’ Europe recedes as NATO set to expand
By JAMEY KEATEN
BERLIN (AP) — With Finland and Sweden inching closer to applying for NATO membership amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, the list of “neutral” or nonaligned countries in Europe appears poised to shrink.
Security concerns over the war have changed the calculus for Finland and Sweden, and caused other traditionally “neutral” countries to rethink what that term really means for them.
“This is the key thing about neutrality: It means different things to different people,” said historian Samuel Kruizinga of the University of Amsterdam.
While European Union members are committed to coming to each other’s defense in case of an external attack, the pledge has largely remained on paper as NATO’s might overshadows the bloc’s own notions of collective defense.
Here’s a look at some countries that have enshrined “neutrality” into their laws or generally considered themselves neutral.
SWITZERLAND
Arguably the most renowned neutral country in Europe, Switzerland has enshrined neutrality into its constitution and Swiss voters decided decades ago to stay out of the EU. But its government has been at pains in recent weeks to explain its concept of neutrality after lining up behind EU sanctions against Russia — and Swiss neutrality is analyzed almost daily in local media these days.
There’s little chance that Switzerland will stray further from its neutrality: Its government has already asked Germany not to pass along Swiss military equipment to Ukraine.
The populist, right-wing party that holds the largest bloc of seats in parliament has been hesitant about further measures against Russia, and the Swiss are fiercely protective of their role as mediator for rival states and as a hub of humanitarian action and human rights. Neutrality helps hone that reputation.
AUSTRIA
Austria’s neutrality is a key component of its modern democracy: As a condition of Allied forces leaving the country and its ability to regain independence in 1955, Austria declared itself militarily neutral.
Since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Chancellor Karl Nehammer has struck a fine balance with regard to Austria’s position. He has maintained that the country has no plans to change its security status, while at the same time declaring that military neutrality doesn’t necessarily mean moral neutrality — and that Austria strongly condemns Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
IRELAND
Ireland’s neutrality has long been a bit of a gray area. Prime Minister Micheal Martin summed up the country’s position earlier this year as: “We’re not politically neutral, but we’re military neutral.”
The war in Ukraine has reopened the debate about what Ireland’s neutrality means. Ireland has imposed sanctions on Russia and sent nonlethal aid to Ukraine in response to the invasion.
Ireland has been participating in EU battlegroups — part of the bloc’s efforts to harmonize its militaries.
Kruizinga, who has contributed to a Cambridge History of the First World War on neutrality, suggested that the more that EU and NATO memberships are similar, the better it is for the bloc “to portray itself as a geopolitical power.”
MALTA
Malta’s constitution says the small Mediterranean island is officially neutral, hewing to a policy of “nonalignment and refusing to participate in any military alliance.” A poll commissioned by the Foreign Ministry published two weeks before Russia’s invasion found a vast majority of respondents supported neutrality — and only 6% were against it.
The Times of Malta newspaper on Wednesday reported that Irish President Michael Higgins, during a state visit, stressed the idea of “positive” neutrality and joined Maltese President George Vella in condemning the war in Ukraine.
CYPRUS
Cyprus’ relations with the United States have grown considerably over the last decade, but any idea of NATO membership remains off the table — at least for now.
The ethnically split island nation’s president said Saturday that “it’s much to early” to even contemplate such a move that would invariably meet rival Turkey’s strong opposition.
Many Cypriots — particularly those on the political left — continue to blame NATO for the island’s de facto partition after Turkish forces invaded in the mid-1970s. Turkey was a NATO member at the time — and the alliance did nothing to prevent the military action.
Stalwart NATO member Britain has two sovereign military bases on Cyprus, which host a sophisticated listening post on the east coast that is co-operated by U.S. personnel.
Cyprus also wants to maintain a veneer of neutrality, and has allowed Russian warships to resupply at Cypriot ports, although that privilege was suspended after war in Ukraine began.
___
Menelaos Hadjicostis in Nicosia, Cyprus, Jill Lawless in London, Emily Schultheis in Vienna, and Frances D’Emilio in Rome, contributed to this report.
Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?
By The Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — On Saturday afternoon, a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Most of the victims were Black. Officials said they are investigating the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime.
A look at what we know so far:
WHAT HAPPENED?
A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire Saturday afternoon at Tops Friendly Market. That’s a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York.
The gunman livestreamed the shooting to a small audience on Twitch for several minutes before the platform cut off his feed.
According to police, the gunman began shooting in the parking lot then moved inside the store. Security guard Aaron Salter fired multiple shots but none penetrated the gunman’s armor. The gunman killed Salter and then stalked through the aisles, shooting shoppers.
When police confronted the gunman in the store’s vestibule, he put his rifle to his own neck, but surrendered and dropped the gun with coaxing from the officers.
WHO IS THE SUSPECTED GUNMAN?
Police have identified the gunman as Payton Gendron, of Conklin, New York. Conklin is a small town about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Buffalo, not far from the Pennsylvania state line.
Officials said the rifle Gendron used in the attack was purchased legally but the magazines he used for ammunition were not allowed to be sold in New York.
After the shooting, Gedron appeared before a judge in a paper medical gown and was arraigned on a murder charge.
A document circulated widely online seemingly outlines Gedron’s racist, anti-immigrant and antisemitic beliefs. Among them was a desire to drive all people not of European descent from the U.S. The document seemed to draw inspiration from the gunman who killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019.
A law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Sunday that Gedron had threatened to carry out a shooting last year at Susquehanna High School around the time of graduation. He was 17 years old at the time and was sent for mental health treatment. The law enforcement official was not authorized to speak publicly on the investigation and did so on the condition of anonymity.
WHO ARE THE VICTIMS?
Police have not released the names of most of the victims. They have said that, including the wounded, 11 victims were Black and two were white.
The dead include Aaron Salter, a retired Buffalo police officer who was working as a security guard at the store. Salter fired multiple shots at the assailant, striking him at least once. Officials said he was a hero who saved lives by running toward danger. A local resident said he cared about the community and looked after the store.
Ruth Whitfield, 86, was picking up groceries after visiting her husband at a nursing home, as she did every day. She was the mother of retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield, who told The Buffalo News she was “a mother to the motherless” and “a blessing to all of us.” Whitfield attributed his mother’s strength and commitment to family to her strong religious faith.
Andre Ellicott was someone who was always there for his family. He was visiting from out of town and had gone to Tops to pick up a cake as a birthday surprise for his grandson, according to his cousin, Clarissa Alston-McCutcheon. Katherine Massey was “a beautiful soul” who was killed while shopping, sister Barbara Massey said. Another victim was a church deacon who worked as a driver.
Among the injured was Zaire Goodman, the son of a staffer to State Sen. Tim Kennedy. The 20-year-old was shot in the neck but recovering, Kennedy said.
WHAT DO AUTHORITIES SAY ABOUT THE MOTIVE?
At a news briefing on Saturday, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia called the shooting a hate crime.
“This was pure evil. It was straight up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community, outside of the City of Good neighbors … coming into our community and trying to inflict that evil upon us,” Garcia said.
The FBI is investigating the shooting as both a hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism.
Authorities have declined to comment on the document purporting to show the attackers racist, anti-immigrant and antisemitic beliefs.
Tylor Megill lands on 15-day IL with biceps inflammation
The Mets are concerned about one of their top starters.
Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list with right biceps inflammation, the club announced on Sunday. He will undergo an MRI on Monday, until which the organization will be holding its breath in hopes of good news on their rising pitcher. Right-hander Colin Holderman was called up from Triple-A Syracuse.
The injury news arrived after Megill’s worst start of the season, to date. The righty struggled against a bottom-tier Nationals lineup last Wednesday, getting tabbed for eight earned runs on eight hits in just 1.1 innings. Just five weeks prior, Megill overpowered the very same Nationals lineup, cruising through five scoreless innings on Opening Day.
Megill’s biceps inflammation could be the reason behind his unusual disappointing outing last week. But, depending on the severity of the injury, it could also spell trouble for the Mets rotation.
Megill carried a 2.43 ERA into his meltdown at Nationals Park. His early success this season arrived at just the right time, with the injured Jacob deGrom opening the year on the IL with a stress reaction on his right scapula. Megill’s 5-2 record over seven starts into 2022 helped the organization ease the pain of losing deGrom to begin the year.
