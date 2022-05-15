Homeschool Record Keeping: Important Records To Keep for Your Homeschool

Share Pin 0 Shares

Depending upon the homeschooling laws in your state, you might be required to keep a record of your homeschool to report to your school district. Even if you are not required to do so having a homeschool record book helps you to keep track of your child’s progress year-by-year and helps you to become more organized and goal oriented with respect to your child’s homeschool course of study.

Some records that are important to keep include: daily attendance, a list of the text books that you use to plan lessons as well as a list of books that your child is reading or a reading log for your child. You can also include samples of your child’s work, standardized test results (whether mandated or chosen), and any other items that demonstrate what you have done in your homeschool program each year as well as your child’s progress in each of the core subjects.

There are general homeschool records you will probably want to keep in your files. While not all of these are required by state or local authorities, some helpful records to keep in a tab divided binder might include:

•Copies of all correspondence with school officials, including Letter of Intent forms and your Individualized Home Instruction Plan

•List of professional development training or books that you have completed for your homeschool program like: workshops on child development, how to develop curriculums or plan lessons, how to bring your child up to speed in a core subject area or how to teach a child with special needs.

•Your typical daily schedule broken down by subject.

•Your teacher lesson plans.

•Copies of birth certificates

•End of year Grades, or narrative reports

•Any standardized test scores if mandated.

•Copies of receipts for any music, dance or art lessons.

•Copy of registration forms for any boys club/girls club or parks department afterschool programs. (This can count toward visual arts, phys ed and socialization)

•Field trip photos or field trip log

•Previous school records

•Awards and certificates

•Your annual homeschool goals for each child

•A listing of your state’s core academic standards

•A listing of your state’s homeschooling legal requirements

•Following are some additional resources to help you with homeschool record keeping.

Homeschool Tracker is easy-to-use software which allows you to track everything pertinent to your home education program. You can create and maintain your lesson plan, attendance records, grades, and more! Plus, you can download the basic edition for free and upgrade to the Plus edition at any time. http://www.homeschooltracker.com/

Edu-Track is an electronic “organizer” for your homeschool records and more! Streamline your homeschool documentation, create rewards for your students, generate report cards, make lesson plans, track hours and more with this easy to use, affordable system.