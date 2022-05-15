Finance
How to Make Effective Non-DOT Supervisor Training in PowerPoint, DVD, Video, or Web Course
Most supervisors in the United States and beyond are not governed by U.S. Department of Transportation regulations in travel related safety sensitive positions, and therefore they do not require the lengthy two-hour alcohol and drug awareness training mandated by the DOT. They need a non-DOT supervisor training program of a shorter length, and can learn all they need to know from it.
Training DOT or non-DOT supervisors, however, is similar. It is only the length of time the training takes that remains different.
As a side note, DOT Drug and Alcohol Awareness training does not include information about trucks and transportation at all. The purpose of the training is to educate supervisors about substance abuse awareness and major drug classifications to prepare them for a more effective role in spotting drug and alcohol abuse by employees on the job, and then pulling them “off the line” in order to refer the employee to testing, which most often is a urine screen/test.
Help Non-DOT Supervisors Get the Disease Right
Alcoholism or Drug Addiction (often appropriately used interchangeably) is always first to be treated in the presence of other personal problems. Start early in your presentation to help supervisors understand this key concept of addictive disease, and that personal problems don’t cause drinking problems, but the other way around.
You are not teaching diagnostic skills with this educational thrust – instead you are reversing it. Failure to succeed in this educational task will cause you to have most supervisors wandering out of your presentation with the same undisturbed myths and misconceptions that they had when they arrived. This translates to increased risk in the organization.
Many primary health problems and personal problems that people experience are the direct results of the true problem–addiction. Personal problems may be distinct, but they only exacerbate the addiction and make it worse. That’s their contribution and not causation. Some of your non-DOT supervisors may sit in your classroom in disbelief over this fact.
Non-DOT Supervisors Will Buy In with a Bit of Discussion
Supervisors normally become aware of a variety of personal problems long before obvious alcohol or drug problems are observed. This is why you want to spend a bit of time on this chicken-egg concept.
These are often symptoms of the alcohol or drug problem, but are mistakenly believed to be causes rather than symptoms.
One of the most popular misconceptions is that alcoholism is caused by stress. Example: “Hey, you would drink too if your wife left you for another man.” The next step for this individual is an evaluation to rule out acute chronic alcoholism. Non-alcoholic drinkers could not use alcohol “successfully” in this way to feel better about such a problem. It simply would not work.
Supervisors may avoid referring employees to an employee assistance program if they attempt to determine the nature of personal problems interfering with job performance. Focusing on personal problems leads to discussion and possible solutions — often the wrong ones.
Alcoholism, drug addictions, and addictive disease are generally interchangeable terms. Why? Addiction is a very blended thing these days. It is not like 1935 where a ton of different street drugs were available to addicts. Many alcoholics have used other drugs, legally prescribed or not, that are addictive. Addictive disease or chemical dependency are terms used to help the public understand that any mood altering substance is off bounds for those recovering from addictive disease. This fact will cause a few loud gasps and perhaps even prompt and argument or two.
Addiction is a disease process and it is primary. Patients are therefore taught to manage their disease in order to prevent relapse in the same way diabetics are taught to manage their illness. Use of alcohol or drugs begins with experimentation or peer pressure for almost any drinker. Physiologic susceptibility determines from that point the progression of the disease. But other factors can influence severity and course of the disease.
Alcoholism was designated as a disease in 1957 by the American Medical Association. Alcoholism designated a disease in 1956 by the World Health Organization. Research demonstrates most people believe alcoholism (addiction) to be a disease, however, this belief does not contribute easily to self-diagnosis because of denial.
Most people attempt to define alcoholism by behaviors (how much one drinks, when, or what they drink, and their physical appearance). Unwittingly, most people do not know that some occupations are characterized by more frequent opportunity to use alcohol socially or without observation. This “taxing one’s susceptibility” in these job settings will cause the onset of the illness sooner and more acutely.
This is why higher rates of alcoholism can be expected in workforces that are predominantly male, or positions such as traveling sale forces. Did you know that nurses have a higher rate of addiction than other professions, and that after-hours consumption of alcohol is a contributing factor in addition to predisposed biogenic susceptibility from parent to child? The opportunity to tax one’s susceptibility increases risk and the speed of onset.
Supervisors should also be aware of the impact of myths. Myths tend to help maintaining stigma, and this contributes to avoiding EAP self-referral; blame and anger at addict, believing an employee should be terminated rather than helped, belief that is too late to help an employee (i.e.. “I don’t want to refer this employee, I want him fired!”) These attitudes by supervisors must be correct by education in order to preserve human resources.
Moralistic views of addicts inhibit their self-referral and increase stigma. The most common misconceptions are “willpower shortcomings” and “psychological explanations.” Both fuel denial in anyone with the disease.
Personal experience with alcoholism or addiction in your family contributes to beliefs about the illness, its treat-ability, and its cause. Supervisors should understand that it difficult to change, even in face of facts and overwhelming research.
Insurance pays for medical problems. That’s why company insurance policies pay for treatment. That’s why state governments usually require insurance companies to pay for alcoholism and drug addiction treatment in order to be licensed.
Alcoholism is a disease caused by consuming alcohol when there exists an inherited brain and liver chemistry that is without resistance to ethanol tolerance and abnormal metabolizing of alcohol.
Deep Indexing – Squidoo and Search Engine Indexing
Deep linking to achieve deep indexing has become an obsession with SEO experts and novices. Just do a Google search on the term, “deep indexing” and you will see the energy that is going into this area of SEO.
To achieve deep indexing, affiliate marketers are creating multiple “inner site maps”, submitting multiple pages to search engines, adding a “popular post category” to their blogs …and so it goes on.
Well the great news for Squidoo lensmasters is that Google automatically deep indexes Squidoo lenses.
I found this out by watching the daily stats of each of my Squidoo lenses over a number of weeks. The amazing revelation is how deeply Google indexes my lenses, so that I not only receive visitors who search on my primary keyword but now I am getting visitors who search on the most unlikely “long tail keywords”.
I know for a fact that Google is indexing all my Squidoo module headings, text within modules, video titles in the YouTube modules and links in link/list modules.
Here is a sample of some of the long tail keywords that searchers have used in Google, MSN and Yahoo to find my lenses:
* developing marketing strategies for higher education
* companies to get paid for submitting photos
* squid – market strategy in 2008
* moss on rainforest floor
* dreamtime story about how the world was created
* viral unlimited social marketing videos
* affiliate website marketing step by step
* engagement marketing strategy Facebook
* free software to turn my pictures into movie
* biome: tropical rainforest/animal survival
* Facebook personal page marketing character
* knowledgetree simultaneous editing
* easy to remember poems about trees
* how to strategise to win a tennis match
* programs that turn your pictures into cartoons
* singers that sound like Eva Cassidy
* songs to sing before a tennis match
* YouTube digital bath hawaii
What you can do is build your Squidoo lens in a way that encourages the search engines to deep index your lens but that is another story! The key is to vary the keywords you use in your Squidoo lens…and this goes against conventional wisdom.
Get Published! How to Conduct a Market Survey in 20 Minutes or Less
Publishers want prospective authors to know what’s hot and what’s not in their topic area. Through a market survey, you can find out if your idea is sellable or not. You need to know who the major authors are in your topic area, what’s selling right now, and where the market is heading. The quickest and easiest way I’ve found to accomplish this is to go to where the books are-to a major chain that carries the hottest books on the self-help book market. Follow these 3 steps and you’ll be on top of the market in 20 minutes or less (depending on how fast you can run.) Once you’re inside the book store, here’s what to do:
1. Go to the nonfiction bestsellers shelves.
Bookstores want to push books that are selling well, so usually bestseller sections are easy to find and in the front of the store. You’ll find that nonfiction is divided into two sections: hardback and paperback. Take a good look at both.
Are there any bestselling books on the topic you want to write about? If so, write down the important info. If you see a book that is considered a “classic” or on the cutting edge, I recommend you buy it. It will come in handy when you sit down and write a market summary.
What if you don’t find any books on your topic on the bestseller lists? Well, don’t get too discouraged yet. Your topic might still be one that will sell a lot of books. Let’s take the next step.
2. Go to the shelf devoted to your topic
Bookstores and online book distributors want readers to easily find the books they want to buy so they are divided into sections. Find your topic area and make a list of all the significant books you find there. Once again, if you find a highly popular author or book I recommend you get it for review.
If there are only one or two books on your topic area, that may mean that there aren’t enough readers who will buy the book you want o write. If you can’t find any books, or can’t locate a section devoted to your beloved topic, then that’s really bad news. It’s time to find another topic.
3. Take a look in the bargain section
Books are like produce – they don’t sell well once they’re overly ripe. How do you know if the market has moved beyond a particular topic or approach? You guessed it. The books end up in the bargain bins. Listing these books is as important as listing the bestsellers. If you were planning on writing a book similar to one that’s being sold for 40% off, I recommend you rethink your project. You want to be out ahead of the market riding the wave, not languishing in the tide pools. But if you don’t see very many, then you may have found a great topic!
Phew! Did you get an overview of what’s out there? Granted, you may want to spend a little more time than 20 minutes perusing important books. But now that you’ve visited these three areas, you know what’s hot, and what’s not.
Improve Visibility of Business by SEO Services
For any business to grow in the virtual world of Internet, it’s important to make its presence felt. Having a website does not guarantee success in your business or web-based business. There is a great deal of importance given to Search Engine Optimization for ascending your day to day profits and over all return on investment (ROI).
SEO services include SEM Services, Directory Submission, Article Submission, Social Media Optimization, Link Building, Online Marketing, Web Promotion, Competitive Analysis, Content Analysis, Article Submission, Blog marketing, Meta tag placement, Marketing, Branding, Contextual Advertising and many more.
The following services are provide by SEO firms web designing services, website marketing services, web development, website hosting services, software development, ERP Solution, online marketing solutions, multimedia presentation services, PPC Management, etc. SEO service is an art of crafting or transforming a website so that it can be appropriately indexed by various search engines like Google, Yahoo and MSN. With the help of SEO one can place a webpage or website to rank high in different search engines.
SEO services like Los Angeles SEO analyze your website and plan search engine optimization, web promotion as well as online Website Marketing for clients according to individual needs and requirements. The SEO experts are smart enough to help the business to get the promotional drift with their online business.
The affordable SEO service through quality service provider is an alias of business success as the website promotion is the done in the best possible way to achieve target. When used ethical and proven techniques for SEO services, you are bound to acquire good and profitable results. With an extensive collection for custom product offerings for businesses of all sizes.
SEO service is a continuous campaign. It works wonders if done with a planned vision and structured strategies. The process is different for each website as no two websites are the same. Similarly there fundamentals and designing of techniques are also different.
