Finance
How to Properly Insure Your Concrete Pumps
The business of concrete pumping comes with many challenges, one of them is being adequately insured when something goes wrong. Many concrete pumping companies have pumps and assume they’re automatically insured under their general liability policy, unfortunately they are not.
Trailer concrete pumps should be insured under what is called an inland marine floater. This type of insurance policy provides comprehensive coverage for your pump, insuring it from perils such as theft, vandalism, and damage you may cause it in the event of a car accident. This is similar to the coverage you may have on your car.
Just like any other trailer, liability coverage is automatically extended from the vehicle to the trailer it’s towing. For example: If your trailer sideswipes another vehicle, your auto policy will provide liability coverage to repair the vehicle you damaged. Repairs will only be provided up to your policy limits. Keep in mind if the auto policy your truck has does not include business coverage the insurance company will most likely deny your claim. Make sure you have a proper commercial auto policy before you tow anything for business use.
What about concrete pumps you can drive, how are they insured? Because these type of pumps are self-propelled they would need to be insured under a standard commercial auto policy. Make sure to mention any custom equipment you have to your agent. Just like on any auto policy custom equipment should be stated as such and endorsed into the coverage limits. Custom equipment can include any aftermarket stereo systems, hose reels, ladder racks, etc.
Always provide the replacement cost you’d like if your pump is stolen and ask for it to be stated in your policy. This way you’ll be sure you have enough to replace the pump in the event of a loss. Some carriers provide the actual cash value for your pumps unless otherwise requested. This means you’ll get the replacement cost minus depreciation to compensate you on your pump. Actual cash value may not be enough for you to buy another pump if yours is damaged, this option is not recommended.
Always consult your insurance agent before making any final decisions on your insurance policy. Each concrete pump is different and may have specific needs. Keep these points in mind when shopping for your insurance policy and you’ll be well on your way to protecting your business in the event of a loss.
Finance
RateGain Channel Management
Channel management is increasingly popular in the global market because of the many benefits it provides. A lot of enterprises from different industries have shown particular interest in its promise of increased revenue generation and have thus integrated it into their business processes with positive results. With the proper execution, maintenance and management, majority of them enjoyed substantial improvement in their overall performance and productivity.
Companies that offer solutions for this strategy are slowly delving into the travel and hospitality industry. A particular group that has specialized in the provision of channel management services to hotels is RateGain, a travel technology company.
The RateGain Company specifically caters to the travel and hospitality industry, which is the largest e-commerce segment of today. It is dedicated in the creation of intelligent business technology for this sector to assist it in its operations, distributions and sales. It provides them with products for ecommerce and price intelligence solutions.
The company relieved the hotels from some of its burdens through the introduction of unique strategies and products that help the professionals of this sector in their everyday tracking, updating, analyzing and decision making. It aims to constantly compete with itself to continuously improve and develop its products to adapt well to changes and needs of the industry. This allowed clients to remain stable amidst tougher economic conditions.
Its clients include professionals from various travel, tourism and hospital industry. The list includes not only independent hotels, chains and brands, but e-retail clients such as online travel agencies, wholesalers, tour operators, vehicle rentals, airlines and cruise lines.
Focusing on quality innovation, RateGain has engaged itself in product development organization for the web age business requirements. It has been adding SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) based products over the last five years. The business now aims for their suite’s expansion by broadcasting them for industries that face multiple consumers.
Management of channels for this sector is steadily gaining popularity, and RateGain has been amongst the few that are leading the race. However, the company remains a step behind in terms of mobile applications. Other similar companies of equal standing have utilized the benefits of mobile technology with the development of applications for channel managing for the world-renowned iPhone. One of the pioneers in the said endeavor, RateTiger, has recently launched their RTSuite mobile application. It provides clients with greater flexibility with rates and availability. This attempt has turned the handset into an intelligent business tool.
Although RateGain has impressed the market with its innovative channel management solutions, a lot of consumers are expecting it to develop mobile products that can compete with other companies such as RateTiger. Some predict that such a development will catapult the company at the very top of the industry. If a developed mobile application is offered alongside with the company’s high quality SaaS, then more consumers will have interest in its business services.
However, regardless of its lack of mobile products, countless of consumers have expressed their extreme satisfaction with the advantages they have gained and improvements they have observed in the operation of their business channels with the help of RateGain’s software solutions for managing channels. A lot of people are anticipating further advancements and developments in the near future.
Finance
State of Florida Shakes Up Workers Compensation Market
Finding the right carrier and coverage for workers compensation insurance is crucial for any business in any location. While it’s no surprise that regulations may change from place to place, what may be a bit of news is that sometimes large shakeups happen within a local market in terms of both regulations, as well as carriers. That’s the case with the current market for Florida workers compensation insurance, where the end of 2017 saw some major news and developments.
Insurance regulators for the state of Florida put a popular carrier into receivership, with the reasoning being that they had inadequate reserves. This is obviously a huge issue for an insurance carrier, who has to actually be able to pay out on their policies. That is the point of the policy, after all.
For those who are unfamiliar, receivership is basically a type of corporate bankruptcy. In the corporate world, this can be done in order to attempt to restructure a company and avoid liquidation. The goal is to right the ship of the company without its full dissolution.
In this specific case, the carrier in question is Guarantee Insurance Co., also known as GIC. The company provides workers compensation insurance to more than half the states in the country, and is based in Fort Lauderdale.
The Florida Office of Insurance regulation, or OIR, determined that the assets of the company were insufficient to pay outstanding obligations. The latter figure worked out to be over a quarter of a million dollars.
Of course, insurance is meant to protect against risk for businesses, not provide them with more of it. So this has been an unfortunate turn of events for the businesses and business owners dealing with this situation in Florida. Workers compensation insurance in particular is a crucial safeguard, as well as a business requirement, and not one you want to be having any issues with.
The state of Florida dictates that non-construction businesses must have workers compensation insurance in Florida if they have four or more full or part-time employees. In the construction business, all businesses are required to carry workers compensation, while in the agricultural industry, requirements dictate that businesses with six or more regular employees and/or at least 12 seasonal employees for more than 30 days must have workers compensation insurance.
All of this underscores the need to work with trusted, high quality Florida workers compensation insurance providers. It’s always recommended to consult with a local, experienced professional in your area who can help answer any questions, and ensure you receive the coverage you need at a reasonable price.
Finance
Word of Mouth Marketing – A Neglected Online Marketing Partner
Word of mouth marketing has been around long before the dawn of modern electronic communications, and long before the Internet. It is therefore amazing to see that up till today, the two concepts are being seen as mutually exclusive and not complementary to each other.
What is Word-of-Mouth Marketing?
This form of marketing is often also referred to as Word of Mouth Advertising, which entails the process of actively encouraging and influencing an organic word of mouth discussion about a product, brand, resource, or even a specific corporate message or event. It is then left up to your employees, clients or customers to spread the news and advocate the core message. A more commonly used phrase for this, is to refer to it as viral marketing.
It is well-known that it comes with the pros of being positively embraced if reaching an intended market. It does however have its cons if the message is unclear and has an intended bias to a certain group, whether racial, cultural, sexist, religious, rich, poor etc.
Online marketing on the other hand needs little introduction as we are being bombarded with it daily via websites, social media and other digital media platforms. In more formal terms it is about capturing and extending the customer experience at crucial points. It is also about building a relationship and continuously adapting across different channels in order to reach specific customers.
So where is the synergy between Word of Mouth Marketing and Online Marketing?
The answer is undoubtedly with affiliate marketing which is about selling or promoting someone else’s goods and services and then getting paid for it. This can be either physical goods via Amazon or say digital goods via online marketing platforms like ClickBank. The affiliate simply searches for a product that has high external or personal appeal, then promotes that product or service and gets rewarded in some form or other.
In many instances, companies encourage their workers to inform friends or families about new offerings and will issue discount vouchers etc. The employees in turn will be incentivised depending as per the level of engagement. In this instance, the marketing will most likely be Word of Mouth, but essentially the employee now acts as an “affiliate marketer” for the company.
Online marketing has the potential to make people huge money irrespective of the very differences mentioned earlier i.e. race, gender, social standing etc. It has a very low barrier to entry and a multitude of companies to affiliate with. Another advantage is the global, reach so you are certainly not restricted to only marketing in your local or country geographical zone.
If an affiliate marketer has a very good product and use a correctly executed word of mouth strategy as a free form of advertising, it will cost significantly less than any paid marketing channel. Potential buyers usually tend to search online for reviews and information before making a buying decision. A substantial amount however also relies on friends, family and colleagues before making the buying decision.
It is therefore obvious that the vast potential of integrating the above two concepts has not been fully explored. I would suggest that people looking for methods on how to make extra cash, seriously consider getting a good grip on affiliate marketing, and using word of mouth to extend their client base.
How to Properly Insure Your Concrete Pumps
RateGain Channel Management
State of Florida Shakes Up Workers Compensation Market
Word of Mouth Marketing – A Neglected Online Marketing Partner
The Cyber Way to Grow, and Protect Your Business, Reputation Management
Consumers Guide to Medicaid Planning
Significance of SEO Knowledge
Are You New to Buying a RIB or Buying RIB Insurance?
Top Ranked Online MBA Programs in New York
Effective Strategic Alliance
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach