How to Write an Effective Resume – Top Ten Tips From a Recruiter’s Perspective
Your resume is one of your most important marketing tools. But remember, no matter how great it is, your resume will NOT get you a job. If it if written properly, however, the odds are much greater that you may gain a recruiter’s interest and be invited to interview.
As a Senior Recruiter for both small firms and large corporations, I have reviewed thousands of resumes during my 15+ years of recruiting and HR experience. My experience is that applicants often tend to miss these most important aspects that could make their resume more effective in attracting the attention and interest of recruiters and hiring managers.
Resume purpose: to market and sell your background, skills, accomplishments, and experience to those who have a need for your expertise or a problem that you can solve.
Resume role: to create interest, to show that you indeed have the requisite skills and experience, and to get a recruiter and/or hiring manager interested enough to invite you to interview.
Top Ten Tips for Writing an Effective Resume (from a recruiter’s point of view):
1. You can (and should) have more than one resume! Create a separate resume for the top two to three main areas of your expertise. (For example, one resume for marketing, one for sales, one for engineering). Each resume should highlight specific examples of your accomplishments, skills, and experience from your current and previous roles that directly relate to that particular area of expertise.
2. Two Pages in Length, Max. Condense, condense, condense! Pretend that each word costs you $100 and you will write less, enabling you to fit your most important information on two pages. (Exception: doctors and other published professionals often need a few more pages to list their credentials and published works. But even they should keep it as short as possible). Have someone whose opinion you trust proofread your resume and edit where necessary before sending it out.
3. Choose an Appropriate Format. The best and easiest resume format to review is chronological (starting with most recent job and date and working backwards through your job history). However, a functional resume format is often suggested as an option especially for those who have been out of the job market for a while or who want to change careers. But it can raise red flags that could stop your resume from being reviewed further. Recruiters know that a functional format is often used to hide gaps in employment dates. In addition, details for skills and experience are lumped together into separate functional areas, instead of under each particular job held in the past. In many cases, because of the time and difficulty involved in reading a functional resume, recruiters often pass them over and move on to the next one.
4. Focus Your Attention on The Most Important “Real Estate” on Your Resume: the top half of the front page. Why? Because recruiters today are inundated with resumes, especially in these tough economic times when so many are out of work. Often, recruiters are managing anywhere up to 50+ jobs at one time, with each one having hundreds and hundreds of resume submissions. The average time an experienced recruiter spends initially scanning a resume to determine if it is relevant to the position is approximately 7 to15 seconds. If the top half of your resume does not quickly differentiate and sell you as a viable candidate with recent and relevant skills and experience for the specific job for which you are applying, the recruiter will simply move on to the next one.
5. Develop a Keyword Rich Resume. Be sure to add the main keywords for your skills and experience as well as your industry and organizational keywords all through your resume. Recruiters use various types of search tools in ATS (applicant tracking systems) where they type in main keyword terms for the specific job and position qualifications to search for related resumes. They also conduct similar keyword searches online on major job boards and even some social media sites. Only resumes that contain those keywords will appear in their review box and those are the only resumes that they will scan for consideration. If your main keywords are not in your resume, it is very likely that your resume will not be reviewed, even though you may be very well qualified.
6. Create a Brief Bullet Point Summary. At the top of the front page of your resume, list 5 to 7 bullet point phrases that highlight your most compelling skills, experience, accomplishments, training and education. This summary should be located somewhere within the very top third section of the resume underneath but close to your name and contact information. Critical: avoid “fluff” or trite phrases such as “Good at multitasking” or “Detail oriented”, etc. The reader’s eye should be able to quickly scan the summary section and determine at a glance that your resume is one worth continuing to read through to the end.
7. Quantify and Qualify Your Experience. Recruiters and hiring managers highly value proven accomplishments and results. The more you can quantify or qualify your bullet point statements under each of your position listings, the more strongly you will be perceived as a person of action and results. After each statement, ask yourself, “What did I accomplish?” or “What was the result?”. Try to tie a quantifiable result to the end of each statement if possible, such as, “and as a result, saved the company $X” or “increased revenues by X%”, or “sold the most widgets on the team and was selected as employee of the year”.
8. Focus on Your Most Recent and Relevant Job Information. Recruiters and hiring managers want to know what you have done most recently that is relevant to the position for which they are hiring. Write the bulk of your resume information about your skills, experience and accomplishments for the most recent 5 to 7 years of your job history. Unless your experience past that point is unusually helpful for stating your case, minimize that information to save valuable resume space. Beyond 7 to 10 years of job history, you can just list one or two line entries for each position held. Save the rest of the details of those positions for the application form and interviews.
9. Place Your Key Credentials, Certifications, and Educational Experience Sections In a Conspicuous Place. A bachelors degree should typically be located near the end of the resume under the educational section heading. However, do you have a job-related advanced degree such as an MBA, PhD, or other certifications or credentials that you want to make sure a recruiter or hiring manager sees? Place them toward the top front section of your resume, right before or after the summary section. Why? If you bury them at the end of your resume, they may never be seen. (See Tip #4)
10. List Organizations, Associations and Affiliations of which you are a volunteer or member. Often overlooked, this information can be a great way to show an employer that you stay current with information and contacts in your industry. If you volunteer for positions, especially leadership roles, be sure to list those as well. This information is especially important for those applying for roles in financial services and sales and marketing firms who need to show that they already have an established network. Place this section of information near the end of your resume.
This final tip is a bonus. However, it is THE single most important tip of all in writing an effective resume.
Always tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth on your resume…always! Never, ever misrepresent what you did or be tempted to tell a “little white lie” on your resume or to a recruiter – period! Be especially careful with job titles and job responsibilities you list. Make sure that the job title and responsibilities you put on your resume can actually be verified if someone were to call your current or former employer or colleagues and ask about you. Untrue and misrepresented statements, no matter how innocent they may seem, are a breach of integrity and can come back to haunt you many years later. You could even be fired as a consequence! It just isn’t worth it.
Use these ten tips to tighten and refine your resume and then you can submit it with confidence!
(c) Copyright 2009 Dresser Search and Consulting, Inc.
7 SEO Tips for eCommerce Website
Whether we speak of old school shopping or the new in town eCommerce wave, the only way customers can reach the place of business is if they can locate the store easily.
Internet thrives on search. Millions of search strings make their way into the internet ecosystem each day. There’s no point in spending money on a fancy website and stocking up on best products at awesome prices if your site isn’t featuring on the first page in Google.
That is where SEO efforts come into the picture. People are more likely to find you, if you have a higher search rank. And the more traffic, higher the probability of making sale.
When it comes to SEO for an online shop, “one size fits all” strategy does not work. Online shopping websites need to carefully assess the needs of their business and plan accordingly. Here are a few tips to help towards making that all-important decision.
The effective keywords
Invest some time and money to identify the most appropriate keywords for your online store. Users tend to be very specific while doing a keyword search. Ensure that the keywords used in your online shopping website’s SEO aren’t too generic. Or else, visitors simply won’t be able to find you.
No duplicate content
Be as original as possible in your product descriptions tags. That’s probably the most important step in eCommerce SEO. Since content duplication in eCommerce stores is inevitable with product descriptions and lists, it is advisable to look for ways to reduce redundancy.
Don’t copy-paste the manufacturer’s product description, take some time to build your own. It may give you a mild headache, but it will save you a migraine later. Ensure that each product description is unique and search engine friendly.
Pay Per Click
Pay per click is the necessary tool in the SEO of online shops. However, it is advisable to not rely on it entirely to create visibility. PPC costs continue to rise with each search and as soon as you stop paying for placement, your online presence disappears. Some customers do not trust sponsored links, banners, and other ads. Therefore, organic SEO is essential along with PPC for online shopping website to improve visibility.
Strengthen your content strategy
Keep adding unique and high quality content regularly to your eCommerce Portal. It will help with your search engine ranking, and an added value for users. Consider having a blog and add relevant content that’s related to products and services on your website.
Optimize images
Use ALT tags liberally on your website. Image search function has gained a lot of popularity and people are using it to find products. Your eCommerce SEO strategy needs to incorporate related keywords for ALT tags of every image on the website. Don’t stuff keywords; ensure that every keyword used is directly relevant.
Meta descriptions for webpages
For onsite eCommerce SEO, use a different meta descriptions for each page. Meta descriptions are written for humans with the purpose of helping to get visitors to your online store once it shows up in search engines.
Remember to optimize anchor text
Use keywords for internal links on your website. This will help enhance your visibility in search engines. Consider doing the same for product descriptions by linking them to other similar products on your website.
5 Reasons to Embrace Digital Marketing
The spread of Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc all around us. Businesses and lives in general have suffered a lot and we still seem to be inside a tunnel with a hope to see the light soon. Various businesses have been pushed to their limits and they are forced to re-strategize and re-invent themselves. Innovation has become the key to their survival.
While the new age businesses already had the edge of being digitally active, their reliance on digital marketing grew even further. On the other hand, the businesses that relied more on conventional forms of marketing like in-person events, trade shows, and exhibitions etc., suddenly found themselves in troubled waters. Hence, there has been a pressing need for the companies to go for digital transformation to stay competitive and to avoid extinction.
Here we mention 5 reasons for the businesses to embrace digital marketing at the earliest.
- Visibility and Competitive Edge: With the growing penetration of the internet, it is getting increasingly common for people to go online to initiate their search for products and services. They usually discover your products and services through e-mails, Search engines, social media channels, and websites etc. The more you are found online, the more business opportunities it can generate. No wonder, digitally adept companies are doing more business. Hence, investing in digital marketing can give you that competitive edge.
- Performance analysis and building strategies in accordance with that: Once you have started implementing digital marketing strategies, you can monitor your campaigns’ performance with analytics tools like Google Analytics, Facebook Analytics, and Instagram Insights etc. For example, Google Analytics can help you to keep a track of key metrics such as number of visitors, bounce rates, and time spent on different pages of your website. It helps you gather information on what is working and what is not. Moreover, you can develop your future strategies based on these insights.
- Marketing budget optimization: Last year was a nightmare for businesses in tourism, hospitality, events, and travel etc. Even other businesses that relied heavily on traditional forms of marketing suffered a lot because of the lockdown restrictions. However, there have been enough stories of how switching to digital helped them stay afloat in new normal. Even though the marketing budgets took a hit, some businesses were wise enough to redirect what was available towards digital marketing. It became an eye opener for many of them as they found newer avenues for lead generation. It has granted the businesses a vision to optimize their marketing budget in a way that they make the best use of both conventional forms of marketing and digital marketing.
- Empowerment of employees: With more and more businesses adopting an integrated marketing strategy, employees feel empowered because digital tools enable them to accomplish their jobs faster and with increased transparency. Since this is an ever-evolving field, learning and development is a key aspect of this job. All of these contribute to innovative business practices that enable employees to make informed decisions faster.
- Increased Revenue: With multiple digital marketing channels at your disposal and their effective usage, you can increase your organization’s revenue at a faster rate. 81.7% of respondents in a survey conducted by Grin agreed that digital marketing increased their financial performance. This is purely because of a data-driven marketing model with innovative concepts and strategies which help organizations to reach new markets while keeping the existing markets equally interested.
While adopting digital marketing strategies became a sort of emergency pill in this pandemic era, there are enough reasons to believe that they will continue to be an integral part of organizations’ marketing strategies when things are back to normal. Moreover, they would be more prepared to handle any such eventualities in future.
Benefits of Buying Affordable SEO Services From Internet Marketing Experts
SEO or Search Engine Optimisation is used by website owners to improve their Google search ranking & associated traffic. A team of SEO experts is required to do a complete SEO job for a website. There are multiple affordable SEO internet marketing companies available to deliver SEO Packages. To buy SEO services online is more economical rather than hiring a SEO in-house team to do the same job. An online SEO company needs to evaluate your website if you are looking for custom made solutions. But for most of the small and medium sized websites, a pre packaged SEO service should be sufficient. You may buy SEO online, also when you need to execute only a few SEO elements for your website.
There are multiple elements when it comes to complete SEO. It starts with on-page optimization and includes a variety of submission services. A new website or a website which is doing SEO for first time, requires a complete re-haul of its website to include keyword suggestions from on-page optimization team. Again SEO experts would do a very good keywords analysis to come up with right kind of keywords for your SEO project. You should therefore buy services only from a qualified SEO internet marketing company. An affordable SEO solution would also do the sitemap submission for your website to various search engines.
This SEO service is quite affordable and you may buy only a part of submission services, as what suits your marketing budget. There are multiple offerings under this banner; including directory submissions, article submissions, social bookmarking etc. One may also look for affordable SEO services, which provides RSS Feed submissions & Press Release submissions too. When you buy service, you should confirm if the online SEO Company provides content writing services too. Most of the time, a website may not have relevant articles, press releases etc, stuffed with the suggested keywords. These articles are required during submission service.
If budget permits, one should look for SEO internet marketing company which provides Blog posting, Forum participation, Video submission & various other value added services. An affordable SEO service may provide all these services under a single banner. With a qualified SEO experts team at your disposal, your website search rank on Google would improve drastically. Needless to say this would help improve traffic to your website resulting into better profits. Thus it’s important to buy affordable SEO services from a well qualified online SEO company. It’s a prerequisite to your online business success and profits.
