Finance
Improve Visibility of Business by SEO Services
For any business to grow in the virtual world of Internet, it’s important to make its presence felt. Having a website does not guarantee success in your business or web-based business. There is a great deal of importance given to Search Engine Optimization for ascending your day to day profits and over all return on investment (ROI).
SEO services include SEM Services, Directory Submission, Article Submission, Social Media Optimization, Link Building, Online Marketing, Web Promotion, Competitive Analysis, Content Analysis, Article Submission, Blog marketing, Meta tag placement, Marketing, Branding, Contextual Advertising and many more.
The following services are provide by SEO firms web designing services, website marketing services, web development, website hosting services, software development, ERP Solution, online marketing solutions, multimedia presentation services, PPC Management, etc. SEO service is an art of crafting or transforming a website so that it can be appropriately indexed by various search engines like Google, Yahoo and MSN. With the help of SEO one can place a webpage or website to rank high in different search engines.
SEO services like Los Angeles SEO analyze your website and plan search engine optimization, web promotion as well as online Website Marketing for clients according to individual needs and requirements. The SEO experts are smart enough to help the business to get the promotional drift with their online business.
The affordable SEO service through quality service provider is an alias of business success as the website promotion is the done in the best possible way to achieve target. When used ethical and proven techniques for SEO services, you are bound to acquire good and profitable results. With an extensive collection for custom product offerings for businesses of all sizes.
SEO service is a continuous campaign. It works wonders if done with a planned vision and structured strategies. The process is different for each website as no two websites are the same. Similarly there fundamentals and designing of techniques are also different.
Finance
Get Tax Deductions After Donating To Charity
Many of us look for ways to lessen our taxes. You may invest in personal loans, insurances, and different other mediums, but have you ever thought about charity? Yes, there are various charity programs that provide tax deductions, but it is vital for you to know the restrictions of your contributions.
Contributions that is deductible and non-deductible
According to IRS standards, companies that work under 501(c) (30) are liable for tax deduction for charitable acts. This may comprise of literacy, scientific, religious, child care and also amateur athletic organizations.
You may feel felicitous knowing that if you contribute to any of the organizations mentioned under 501(c) (3), you are eligible for tax deductible donations. Well, there is a twist. Not all those contributions offer you this advantage.
Here are some options where tax is indeed deductible:
• Deductions with respect to property should be made on the market value
• Intangible property like mutual funds, bonds, stocks
• Property contribution like jewelry, cars, furniture and old clothes
• Money contributions as credit cards, checks and currency type
The non deductible options comprise:
• Political group of candidates
• Civic league, labor unions, sports clubs
• Profit based hospitals and schools
• Raffle draw, bingo or lottery tickets
• Gifts given to a person
Selecting the appropriate Charitable Tax deductions
Since now you are aware of tax deductible donations, the next step is choosing the appropriate charitable trust and avail the advantages from them. If you have a small business, then cancer charity might be a tax saving choice for you.
Firstly, you have to research on different kinds of charitable institutions. Be patient and realize the charity type you want to make. When you are satisfied with the institution, make your donations the way you want.
Make sure that you make your donation according to the category restriction. Once you pay the donation for the entire year, just keep in mind that you have to route it through the form 1040 Schedule A.
Keep in mind to keep all the records of the donations made, for example to kids with cancer. Any type of charitable organization would give you a receipt for the donation made. This may be later produced while writing off your taxes.
Know about the limits of your contribution
To a specific extent, the restrictions put forward by IRS would never affect the taxable deductions. If your contribution is more than 20% of the gross income, then there may be a restriction. This again may vary, according to the organization type you are donating to.
According to IRS standards, in case you have specific contribution limits, then you have to pay it off within 5 years, provided that the excess that you carry forward doesn’t surpass 50% of the gross income.
Finance
Extend Your Online Reach, Footprints And Bank Account: This Is How
One of my students wrote me recently. This is what she said, “I’m seriously occupied with academic issues but I want to make money. To be frank, I’m overwhelmed.”
Well, the truth is, there is nothing wrong with academics. Another truth is, if you’re only into academics, you’re preparing yourself to work as an employee.
However, what I encourage my students to do is to prepare to work as self-employed digital nomads. It takes a long time to sink in and some believe they can eat their cake and still have it.
Some of the most influential and wealthy people on the planet today did not attend college and some did, so it’s not about how many certificates you have, it’s about understanding how the global economy works today and rapidly evolving.
You have to decide what you want: more certificates or financial freedom. However, if you’re still pursuing certificates at the age of 45 – 55, it doesn’t make much sense. What are you going to do with the certificate(s) when you retire at 60?
So my call to you as you’re reading this article is, start learning right away to extend your digital footprints, reach and bank account. When you create more influence and impact, your bank account will definitely swell as your target audience beat a path to what you create.
The age bracket having the biggest impact and creating the biggest wealth today are those between 27 and 43. Amazon started business in 1994 (27 years ago) and the founder Jeff Bezos is one of the richest men in the world today.
Nigeria’s richest musicians and entertainers today are Davido, Burna Boy and Whizkid and they are respectively 28, 30 and 31 in age. According to publicly available online sources, Davido, Burna Boy, and Whizkid are worth $25million, $17million and $20million respectively. In contrast, King Sunny Ade, Nigeria’s music legend, is worth $12million and he is 75 and started his music career in 1963.
What Davido, Burna Boy, and Whizkid have in common with Jeff Bezos is that they all harness the power of the web and multiply their reach, income and wealth by the minute. Using the web, Amazon reaches millions of people all over the world and that is why Jeff Bezos has been able to create so much wealth.
Using the web, social media and the associated technologies, Whizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tuface Idibia, Tiwa Savage, and Linda Ikeji have emerged Nigeria’s wealthiest and most recognized influencers below 45.
While success online is not a function of age, those born in the digital era, the so-called millennials and Gen Y, have a distinct advantage as they can swim through most things digital like fish in water.
You too can create more impact, influence and income by copying what those ahead of you in terms of wealth are doing. In short, having a web presence and learning to grow your reach exponentially.
However, making it “BIG” online is not a walk through the park. You must be willing to put in the hours to learn how the entire web ecosystem works together to enable entertainers, entrepreneurs, academics, medical practitioners, teachers and freelancers such as graphic and web designers, and sculptors, to mention a few, create mind-boggling wealth.
To get started, you need social media presence by creating account in at least three social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn. The ones you choose will be guided by the goals you have set for yourself. Having what the techies call social media handles is just the first step. You must also learn how to post relevant content to attract traffic.
Having set up your social media accounts and started generating traffic, you must also have a “place” where direct and that traffic to. That is where your website or blog comes in. The choice whether to start with a website or a blog will also depend on your goals. In all, you need guidance from someone who understands how to build web presence and business online.
There are many types of businesses online and each requires a different approach. You can sell physical and/or digital products or pure service in areas as mundane as planning a meal to something as weird as training a cat toilet manners.
Having done the basics, you have to keep deepening your knowledge in how to keep growing your traffic by creating and posting content that attracts attention. In all, I assume you know that you must position yourself in a niche that you have deep expertise so you’d be playing to your strength.
As in anything in live, all you need is to start. Once you start and are consistent, the momentum you have created will propel you in directions you never imagined and before you know it you’d have succeeded in extending your footprints, reach and your bank account will start to swell all things being equal.
Finance
The Racket of Hair Donation – Who Is Really Being Helped?
Many of my friends have long-haired daughters who, wanting to brighten the day of children suffering with cancer, snip off their ponytails and donate them to “Locks of Love”, “Pantene Beautiful Lengths” and similar organizations which reportedly use the hair to make wigs for these children. I have known quite a few adult women also to have donate their long hair in this way, and since I interpret in several cancer hospitals, I have seen “hair drives” in action.
(For those who don’t know, “hair drives” are all-day promotional events where anyone with a minimum of 12 inches to spare can clip it off; donate it; and walk away thinking they have done a good thing. Hair salons also host these events, donating the ponytails directly.)
Unfortunately, very few ladies I have spoken to seem to know what really happens when you donate hair. I have researched this myself, as A) I have waist-length hair; B) every time I go for a trim, the hairdresser asks me if I plan to “donate” my hair; and C) I have watched a number of people I love die of cancer. It’s not that I’m unfeeling, or overly-attached to my hair. I am certainly not looking for excuses to ignore cancer (or alopecia) patients. I just believe that people should know the truth about this “business”, and sort out well-meaning myth from reality before they decide to cut off their hair and think they are actually helping someone.
MYTH: Locks of Love is a Non-Profit
A cleverly-worded website never actually claims that it is a non-profit organization, but the idea that it is seems rooted in public perception that it is a charity. After all, if they are asking women to donate their hair, doesn’t it stand to reason that they are not turning a profit on the wigs they produce? Wrong.
REALITY: “Locks of Love has received criticism of poor accountability practices. Forbes and The Huffington Post report that up to million of hair donations are unaccounted for by the charity.
Locks of Love has received criticism for its practice of selling donated hair, rather than using it in wigs as the donors expect. According to the Locks of Love website, some unusable hair (bleached, highlighted, gray, or shorter than 10″) is sold to offset the cost of manufacture of custom-made wigs.
According to its tax returns, the organization made million from hair sales from 2001 to 2006, and took in another million in donations.”
MYTH: “If I donate my hair, it will still go to a good cause – it will be used in a wig by someone who needs it.
REALITY: Not necessarily. Locks of Love (as well as Pantene) receive so many donations that approximately 90% of them are dumped on eBay and sold according to length and quality. This further drives down the price (the international hair market is huge. Top quality dark hair comes from India, while Siberian women cut their long blonde braids for as little as $50).
If you truly want to cut your hair for charity, I suggest you do so – and sell it yourself on eBay. The last time I took the time to check this, the average asking price for a 12-inch ponytail was about $80. An 18-inch ponytail was worth about twice that ($160-$180); whereas anything over 22 inches would fetch around $280-$300. (I researched this two years ago, so these relative values may have changed). Avoid sites that promise you $800 per ponytail, such as the now-defunct hairtrader.com – they are scams.
MYTH: These organizations “donate” (read: give, free of charge) the wigs they make to children suffering from cancer.
REALITY: Again, the organizations mentioned above make no such claim directly on their website; this is something of an urban legend. In fact, most of the wigs go to adult recipients who are suffering from alopecia; but regardless of who uses them, they are paying good money. To investigate this, I downloaded an “application” form from LoL’s website. The potential recipient is required to fill out a W-2 and other proof of income form, and the price of the wig is determined by financial means (in other words, it is sold on a sliding-scale basis).
Another organization, “Wigs for Kids”, does in fact donate the wigs – all to children under 18 who are undergoing chemotherapy. The patients’ families are never charged. If you are determined to donate your hair to help cancer patients, I would encourage you to consider “Wigs for Kids” rather than “Locks of Love” (I have not thoroughly researched them, and do not know if they are a 501(c) — this is purely based on their website information).
It seems irresponsible at best that organizations such as Pantene and Locks of Love allow industry donors and individuals to believe they are giving to a charitable cause, when in actuality you are lining the pockets of these organizations. Clever marketing implies, but does not explicitly state these claims. This implication shapes the organizations’ public image, while keeping them in the clear legally. While not exactly “false advertizing”, such tactics play on the compassion of good-hearted women who truly want to help someone. Be aware; do your research before donating anything; and then make sure an end-user is really being helped!
Improve Visibility of Business by SEO Services
Letters: Ironic, the justices’ objections to protests at their homes
Get Tax Deductions After Donating To Charity
Sunday Bulletin Board: Windy? You call this windy? Well, let me tell you about windy!
Extend Your Online Reach, Footprints And Bank Account: This Is How
Vote for your favorite Twin Cities-area restaurant patio
Louise Andrews: I watched male loved ones deny their hearing loss. Left untreated, it devastated their lives.
The Racket of Hair Donation – Who Is Really Being Helped?
Content Marketing – A Closer Look on the Theory and Application
Lime scooters to return to St. Paul, but bike-sharing remains an unknown
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach