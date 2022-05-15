Income Generation – Do You Need to Save and Invest?

Share Pin 0 Shares

As I had mentioned in one of my previous articles titled “Money Is Important”. Most of us, if not everyone are in a race for acquiring more money. We all prepare ourselves to generate income in some or the other form. We enjoy, spend and have fun with the income we earn. Well, of course I am not saying you don’t spend. The important thing is whether you invest and save some of your money. I understand you are aware of 1001 reasons for doing that. But still many of us may not really save and invest. I was talking with one of my colleagues on this topic and I happened to tell him one reason why I feel I should save and invest.

Let’s understand this. P25 – G25 – Q25+



P25 (Prepare25) represents the first 25 years of my life. As a child I learn to walk and talk. I go to school, college, some professional course etc. What am I doing here? I am spending the first 25 years of my life preparing myself, investing in myself to make me capable of generating income. Well, I understand there are exceptions that many of them have not gone through it and have started earning before they reach 25. But, here I am talking of an average person. How much and how well I invested in myself will be a crucial factor in determining how I will be fairing in G25 slot. P25 ends and we step into G25.

G25 (Generate25) represents the next 25 years of my life. These are the years I will capitalize on what I did in P25. I will be doing some work, which is my vehicle to generate income. I am a happy person reaping the benefits. Enjoying, spending and having fun and doing whatever comes to my mind. The reason for putting just 25 years in this slot is taking into fact the current working environment, work pressure, stress levels etc. I’m doubtful whether I can maintain my efficiency level beyond 25 years. Things do not remain constant for a very long time and soon I will step in Q25. How long will I be able to generate income? You need to ask this question to yourself and take immediate action.

Q25 (Question25+) represents the next 25+ years of my life. Because of this phase in my life I will need to save and invest. Save and Invest in the right way. Save and Invest in a proper way. Save and Invest in such a way that my investments fills the gap left wide open by G25. I had a good life in P25 and would want to continue that in Q25+ also. Therefore, my Q25+ should have a G25 embedded in it. Q25 is the time you may need more money and this is the time Saving and Investment will come to your help.

So, do you want to just let your G25 pass away without creating a foundation for Q25? Don’t you feel you need to save and invest? If you are doing so then its absolutely fine and if not its time to think. It is time to Save and Invest.