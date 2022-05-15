Insurance for Small Companies: Read This Quick Guide Before You Get Started

Share Pin 0 Shares

Every business – even the small ones – need some type of insurance. Usually, general liability insurance is a good place to start. If you’re involved in a business that requires you to speak with clients face to face, whether they visit you, or you visit them, or have access to someone else’s equipment, then you probably need insurance. Even if you just represent a client’s business and don’t actually meet with them in person, there is always the potential for a lawsuit of some type. There is insurance for small companies and professionals available.

How much will it cost you? The cost depends on factors such as where you are located, where you do business, the type of industry you are involved in, size of the business, limits / deductibles you select, and so forth. As an individual who is responsible for a business, you should make sure that it is properly protected against any potential risks and unexpected legal issues.

Some general liability insurance for small companies includes advertising protection. This is something you might need if you are concerned about copyright laws and potential slandering accusations.

What about theft? General liability insurance typically covers just third party losses for which your organization may be partially responsible due to negligence. If you are concerned about your own property being stolen, look for a policy that includes that kind of protection.

Required Insurance for Small Companies

You’ll likely need some type of insurance in order to legally operate. Depending on your state, there are a few types of insurances that even small businesses must have. If your company operates vehicles, for instance, you’ll need auto insurance. In some states, workers compensation is also required (if you have employees).

Even if your business is primarily going to be online, you still might need some cyber-security insurance. Small businesses fall victim to data breaches all the time. Just one security issue can cost you a lot of money. Imagine what would happen if all of your customers’ personal data was stolen.

Make sure you understand the true ramifications of all of the terms and limits of a policy before deciding whether or not it’s right for you. Insurance policies can be a bit tricky, especially if there are industry-specific terms that must be understood. Read every single endorsement and exclusion in the policy and make sure you absolutely understand all of the details.

