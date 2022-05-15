News
Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s ‘bonehead play’ costs Yankees in loss to White Sox: ‘It won’t happen again’
CHICAGO — At one point, Friday night, Gleyber Torres simply went over to Isiah Kiner-Falefa and put his arm around his shoulder. Torres has been there and understands all too well the pressure of being the Yankees shortstop. Kiner-Falefa has had a bad spell defensively, charged with three errors in the two previous games he started and then Saturday he made a huge baserunning mistake.
The Yankees tied the game in the top of the ninth inning when Joey Gallo led off with a walk against Liam Hendriks and advanced to third on Kiner-Falefa’s single. Gallo scored on Kyle Higashioka’s sacrifice fly, but Kiner-Falefa killed the rally by being thrown out at third base. DJ LeMahieu struck out to end the inning. The White Sox walked off the 3-2 win in the bottom of the inning.
“Anytime you’ve got your big guys up with runners in scoring position, you can’t get thrown out there in that situation,” Kiner-Falefa said. “It was a bonehead play and bad read and I’ll learn from it and it won’t happen again.”
That comes on top of his recent defensive struggles.
Friday night, he could have been charged with two errors. Kiner-Falefa has a -1 defensive runs saved rating heading into Saturday night’s game against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Park. He is in the bottom 36 percentile in outs above average.
With one out in the first Friday, Kiner-Falefa booted Luis Robert’s ground ball and then bobbled it as he tried to pick it up and what should have been a double-play turned into a bases-loaded situation for Gerrit Cole. The Yankees ace got them out of that one. In the sixth, he couldn’t. The shortstop sailed a throw to first high allowing Robert to reach leading off the inning. Kiner-Falefa was not given an error on the play, but the next batter, Sheets, homered.
That cut the Yankees lead to 7-3 and Kiner-Falefa immediately dropped his head and Torres went over to give him a pat on the back.
That came on the heels of Kiner-Falefa committing two errors Tuesday night against the Blue Jays — and getting the next day off. Saturday, however, Aaron Boone had him right back in there with no concerns of this snowballing on him.
“No, no. Because I think he is so dynamic and athletic out there that he’ll get through this,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Look, the plays that he didn’t make last night, he’s got to make those two, but I do think there’s a little bit of a field element to that that was going on. It’s really soft out there and watching it on both sides are just really tricky hops out there. So I think that played into it. Now you got to work around that. … But no, I’m not worried about it. Long term he’ll kind of get through this and this athleticism will continue to show up as it has most of the year.”
()
News
Twins’ Jhoan Duran throws fastest pitches in franchise history
Fans at Target Center disappointed Saturday not to see Byron Buxton play might have found a little solace in witnessing history — even if the Twins didn’t win.
On scheduled day off for Buxton, the dynamic center fielder managing hip and knee injuries, rookie reliever Jhoan Duran threw the two fastest pitches in team history when he fired fastballs of 103.3 and 103.1 mph in the ninth inning of a 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Cleveland Guardians.
“Maybe there’s more in there. I can’t tell,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “They all look pretty hard from the dugout.”
On the second day of his first back-to-back appearances this season, Duran broke his previous team record of 102.8 mph set on May 7. The pitches were the fastest in the majors this season.
“It just shows the work I put in during the offseason,” he said through Twins interpreter Elvis Martinez. “It’s paying dividends and it’s showing I work really hard.”
Duran, 24, pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to hold a 1-1 tie and give the Twins a chance to win in their half of the inning. He gave up two infield rollers and struck out Franmil Reyes on a 98.8 mph splitter on a 3-2 count for the final out.
Jharel Cotton (0-1) gave up two runs in the 10th when Andres Gimenez doubled home Ernie Clement, pinch-running for automatic runner Reyes to start the inning. He was awarded second base after colliding with Twins first baseman Jose Miranda and scored on Myles Straw’s two-out single for a 3-1 lead. The Twins got one back in their half when Gio Urshella singled home automatic runner Gary Sanchez.
Rookie Miranda and second-year player Nick Gordon made the final two outs with Buxton, hitting .255 with 18 RBIs and a team-high 10 home runs, on the bench. Before the game, Baldelli said Buxton was getting a scheduled day off, but asked why Buxton didn’t pinch-hit, he said, “It wasn’t going to be an option.”
Buxton has been playing through a mild hip strain, plus a knee injury suffered sliding into second base April 15 at Boston. He missed six weeks last season with a serious hip strain. Buxton has played in 22 of the Twins’ 34 games this season but has avoided a stay on the injured list.
Baldelli said the coaching staff discussed the decision to sit Buxton on Saturday but added, “Ultimately, I make that decision. When we make the decision before the game, we don’t change what we’re going to do when the game gets going.”
News
Aroldis Chapman struggles in 9th as Yankees win streak ends at 5 as White Sox walk off with 3-2 win
CHICAGO — Aroldis Chapman got one out Saturday night and then everything fell apart. Trying to hold on to a tie, the Yankees closer instead gave up a single, walked a batter and then Luis Robert hit a walk-off RBI single as the White Sox beat the Bombers 3-2 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“That’s a good baseball game there. Well played for the two teams,” Chapman said through Yankees translator Marlon Abreu. “That hit up the middle there and then the walk, things got a little complicated there, you gotta give them credit.”
It was the Yankees (24-9) first loss in six games. They have already assured at least a split of this four-game series with the White Sox (16-16) and will go for their 10th series win Sunday in the series finale. The Yankees dropped to 2-7 when they score two runs or fewer this season. It was the first game in the last five the Bombers did not hit a home run, after hitting 11 in their last four games.
Still, they had a chance, tying it in the top of the ninth inning when Joey Gallo led off with a walk against Liam Hendriks and advanced to third on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s single. He scored on Kyle Higashioka’s sacrifice fly, but Kiner-Falefa killed the rally by being thrown out at third base on the same play. DJ LeMahieu struck out to end the inning tied 2-2.
Chapman gave up a single to Tim Anderson with one out and then walked Yoan Moncada on a full count. Robert’s ground ball single just past a diving Anthony Rizzo won it for the White Sox.
Dallas Keuchel shut the Yankees down for five innings, scattering four hits. He walked three and struck out three. The left-hander has always been a thorn in the Yankees’ side, especially in his time with the Astros. In nine starts against the Bombers, Keuchel had a 2.23 ERA.
The Yankees offense, which has scored 25 runs in the first two games of the series, had their chances. LeMahieu led off the game with a single, Giancarlo Stanton led off the second with a double, but the Bombers got nothing. In the fifth, as Keuchel was clearly tiring, he issued two, two-out walks to load the bases. Rizzo, who has been booed here in his return to the city where he played for a decade across town, came up with a chance to break through and grounded out harmlessly to second base.
After Montgomery and Keuchel were long gone, the White Sox turned the game over to Joe Kelly, who had imploded on Thursday night, and the Bombers were able to punch through. In the eighth, Aaron Judge lined a one-out single into center field and Rizzo’s ground ball got past a diving Josh Harrison. Stanton singled to bring in the Yankees’ first run. Tony La Russa, who let Kelly implode Thursday, went and got him after Stanton’s single. Hendriks struck out Donaldson on a 98-mph fastball up in the zone and went to a 99-mph fastball in the same spot to beat Gleyber Torres and end the Yankees’ threat.
That lack of offense has become all too common when left-hander Jordan Montgomery takes the mound.
Montgomery came into the start averaging just 2.33 runs of support per nine innings. Saturday night, however, Montgomery wasn’t as sharp as he had been in his first five starts. He struggled to establish his curveball to keep hitters off of his fastball. He got 10 swings and misses, four with the changeup and 11 called strikes, five on his sinker.
“I really didn’t have much to work with today. I just felt like my timing was honestly different every inning,” Montgomery said. “I was never really able to get comfortable and [gave up] a lot of walks and deep counts, so I couldn’t really attack and rip the ball like I wanted to, but I gave it all I had.”
He allowed two runs on a Robert, RBI-single and a Moncada home run to lead off the third. It was just the third home run he has allowed this season. The White Sox got six hits off him, he struck out four and walked three. The fourth-inning walk of Adam Engel was the first that Montgomery had issued in 87 batters faced, dating back to his April 21 start in Detroit.
()
News
Lynx fall to Sky, but Reeve sees ‘big time progress’
Entering the season, it was widely expected Sylvia Fowles and Aerial Powers would produce for the Minnesota Lynx. But Moriah Jefferson? Nikolina Milić? Evina Westbrook?
Jefferson and Westbrook signed with the team Friday. Milić has been around since May 6.
Yet there the trio was making plays at both ends of the court early in the fourth quarter Saturday as the Lynx made a rally to get within two points. And they were on the floor in the final minute of a one-possession contest.
Ultimately, Minnesota fell 82-78 to the Chicago Sky and dropped to 0-4 for the season.
Milić scored seven of her team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, Fowles finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds and Jefferson scored 16 points and had five assists.
“We wanted to win the game. We’ll never ever, ever accept moral victories. But anybody who’s been watching us knows that was a big time progress game. Looked more like the Lynx. If we make some free throws (14-23), maybe we win the game … but we did a lot of good things,” said coach Cheryl Reeve.
Minnesota held the Sky to 40.6 percent from the field and had a 37-28 rebounding advantage.
“There were so many good things, fun things, promising things that we want to take forward with us,” Reeve said.
Aerial Powers looked more confident, rebounding from a trio of tough starts with more assertiveness at both ends. She finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Jefferson started at point guard and played just under 35 minutes, and, at least for one night, made a strong case for many more.
Jefferson also earned some faith from Reeve, who was disappointed with point guard performances in the team’s first three games. Picking up her fourth foul less than a minute into the second half, Jefferson played the entire third quarter and most of the fourth.
“It was worth the gamble,” Reeve said.
The second overall pick in the 2016 draft, Jefferson has battled knee troubles. Healthy in 2021, she started 28 games for Dallas, but was waived by the Wings Monday. She’d gotten in two days of work with Minnesota before her Saturday start.
“I thought it’d be a little more hectic and crazy but I think my teammates did a really good job of kind of accepting me, talking me through some things as well,” she said. “In this league, you know a lot of schemes are the same, so for me just about kind of getting those plays, getting those names down, and then if all else fails call Syl for a pick and roll and go off.”
Emma Meesseman led five Chicago (2-1) players in double figures with 17 points.
Azura Stevens added 14 and Courtney Vandersloot had 16 points — including the final 10 Sky points — and 11 assists.
A pair of free throws by Powers and a layup from Milić got the Lynx within 64-60 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. Jefferson, Westbrook and Milić scored big baskets down the stretch.
Fowles received a pass from Westbrook and scored on a layup to get Minnesota within 77-76 with 53.5 seconds left, but Vandersloot countered with a 3-point shot.
Westbrook scored four points and had five assists in her WNBA debut.
Hannah Sjerven, a Rogers, Minn. native, also played in her first career game. She committed a couple fouls in 4 minutes.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s ‘bonehead play’ costs Yankees in loss to White Sox: ‘It won’t happen again’
Homogeneous Competition in China’s Budget Hotel Industry
What Is Psychology?
Offshore WordPress Development Services
Twins’ Jhoan Duran throws fastest pitches in franchise history
Social Work Theory and Practice – Making the Links
Online Pharmacies – A Welcome Alternative To Drug Purchase
Aroldis Chapman struggles in 9th as Yankees win streak ends at 5 as White Sox walk off with 3-2 win
Beware – Read This Before Getting An "Accredited" Online Social Science Degree
Sell Your Own Home Tips
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach