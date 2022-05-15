Finance
Learn Options Trading – Option Strategy Basics
Before you learn the basics about how to trade options and the strategies, it is important to understand the types, cost and risks before opening an options account for trading. This article will focus on stock options vs. foreign currencies, bonds or other securities you can trade options on. This piece will mostly focus on the buy side on the market and the trading strategies used.
What is a Stock Option
An option is the right to buy or sell a stock at the strike price. Each contract on a stock will have an expiration month, a strike price and a premium – which is the cost to buy or short the option. If the contract is not exercised before the option expires, you will lose your money invested in your trading account from that contract. It is important to learn that these instruments are riskier than owning the stocks themselves, because unlike actual shares of stock, options have a time limit. There are 2 types of contracts. Calls and Puts and How to trade them and the basics behind them.
What is a Call Option and how to trade them?
A call option contract gives the holder the right to buy 100 shares of the stock (per contract) at the fixed strike price, which does not change, regardless of the actual market price of the stock. An example of a call option contract would be:
1 PKT Dec 40 Call with a premium of $500. PKT is the stock you are buying the contract on. 1 means One option contract representing 100 shares of PKT. The basic thought and learning how to trade call options in this example is you are paying $500, which is 100% at risk if you do nothing with the contract before December, but you have the right to buy 100 shares of the stock at 40. So, if PKT shoots up to 60. You can exercise the contract and buy 100 shares of it at 40. If you immediately sell the stock in the open market, you would realize a profit of 20 points or $2000. You did pay a premium of $500, so the total net gain in this options trading example would be $1500. So the bottom line is, you always want the market to rise when you are long or have purchased a call option.
Trading Strategy vs. Exercising and Understanding Premiums
With call options, the premium will rise as the market on the underlying stock rises. Buyer demand will increase. This increase in premiums allows for the investor to trade the option in the market for a profit. So you are not exercising the contract, but trading it back. The difference in the premium you paid and the premium it was sold for, will be your profit. The benefit for people looking to learn how to trade options or learn the basics of a trading strategy is you do not need to buy a stock outright to profit from it’s increase with calls.
What are Put Options?
A put option is the reverse of a call contract. Puts allow the owner of the contract to SELL a stock at the strike price. You are bearish on the shares or perhaps the sector that the company is in. Since selling a stock short is extremely risky, since you have to cover that short and your buyback price of that stock is unknown. Bet THAT wrong and you are in a world of trouble. However, put options leave the risk to the cost of the option itself – the premium. Learning or getting information on how to trade Puts starts with the above and looking at an example of a put contract. Using the same contract as above, our anticipation of the market is completely different.
1 PKT Dec 40 Put with a premium of $500. If the stock declines, the trader has a right to sell the stock at 40, regardless of how low the market goes. You are bearish when you buy or are long put options. Learning to trade puts or understanding them starts with market direction and what you have paid for the option. Any basic strategy you take on this contract must be done by December. Options normally expire toward the end of the month.
You have the same 3 trading strategy choices.
Let Option Expire – usually because the market went up and trading them is not worth it, nor is exercising your right to sell it at the strike price.
Exercise the Contract – Market declined, so you buy the stock at the lower price and exercise the contract to sell it at 40 and make your profit.
Trading The Option – The market either declined, which raised the premium or the market rose and you are just looking to get out before losing all of your premium.
Conclusion Basics
Trading Options carries nice leverage because you do not have to buy or short the stock itself, which requires more capital.
They carry 100% risk of premiums invested.
There is an expiration time frame to take action after you buy options.
Trading Options should be done slowly and with stocks you are familiar with.
I hope you learned some of the basics of options buy side trading, investing and how to trade them. Look for more of our articles. American Investment Training.
More on Options and Trading Strategies
Finance
Top Causes of Car Accidents
Experts state that the major causes of car accidents are driver distractions. Dangerous distractions that can lead to an accident include cell phones and other gadgets that drivers use as they drive. Cell phones, laptops, electric razors, etc. causes drivers to take their eyes off the road for seconds at a time with the potential to cause a serious, if not deadly, accident. In response to this, some states in the US have banned the use of hand-held cell phones while people are driving. The alternative is to use a hands free ear bud that is lightweight and comfortable, and allows a driver to carry on a conversation without diversions.
Another dangerous distraction is when a driver who has been drinking and then attempts to drive. The effects of alcohol can and does raise havoc behind the while. Anyone with a blood alcohol level of .01 is considered unfit to drive. The effects of driving while intoxicated include drowsiness, loss of focus and the inability to judge distances and reaction times.
Rubbernecking and tailgating are other potentially dangerous habits that many practice while driving. Rubbernecking occurs when drivers slow down to look at another accident on the road or anything that looks unusual on the highway. When a driver slows a car down too quickly, the driver in the car behind often times doesn’t have enough time to slow down or stop and runs into the back of the vehicle in the lead. Rear end collisions can lead to serious injuries. The same applies for tailgating in that a driver who is following a car too closely may not have enough distance to stop suddenly, and the potential for a serious accident is eminent.
A driver’s behavior causes many accidents; still others are caused by mechanical failure or road conditions. There are technical solutions that are available to help with these problems and have contributed to a decline in the death rates caused by automobile accidents. They include proximity monitors that let a driver know how close they are to the vehicle ahead; sobriety detectors, that measure the amount of alcohol that a driver has consumed and drifting monitors that alert a driver when his or her car drifts too far to one side of the road or the other.
Finance
Types of Forex Trading Orders
To trade the Forex market, traders must understand the different type trading orders. The following are some of major types of orders that can be found on most Broker trading platforms if one would to trade Forex.
Market Order – A market order is an instant order to buy or sell a currency pair at the current market price and is used to enter or exit the market quickly. Under normal market conditions without any major news release, market orders are executed instantly. When a market order is placed, what the trader means is simply to buy or sell the currency pair at whatever price it is traded now. Under extreme volatile market conditions, especially during major news release, it is possible for a trader to get re-quoted. This means that when prices are moving very rapidly, the price requested may have already changed by the time the order is received by the broker. If this occurs, the broker will immediately provide the trader with a new quote price. The trader can then choose whether to execute the re-quoted price. However, it is important to note that under no circumstances will a market order be filled unless the trader agreed to it.
Limit (Entry) Order – A limit order is a pending order placed to buy or sell a currency pair at a specific price to enter the market. The order essentially contains two variables: price and time. The trader specifies a price at which he is willing to buy or sell a certain currency pair and also specifies the time that the order should remain active. A limit order can be entered either as GTC (Good till cancelled) or GFD (Good for the day). A GTC (Good till cancelled) order will remain active in the market until the trader decides to cancel it. The broker will not cancel the order at any time. It is the responsibility of the trader to remember that he or she possesses the order. A GFD (Good for the day) order will remains active in the market until the end of the trading day. As the currency Spot market is an ongoing market, the end of day will normally be 00.00 GMT on the broker trading platform.
Stop (Exit) Order – A stop exit order is a pending limit order placed to buy or sell a currency pair at a certain price in order to exit the market. The order contains the same two variables, price and time. The difference between a limit order and a stop exit order is that stop order is used to exit the market whilst limit order sole purpose is for entering the market. In Forex trading, Stop exist orders are used for various reasons. To exit the market once a trade loss has occurred. Use to exit the market when the trader profit target is reach.
Trailing Stop Order – A trailing stop for a sell order sets the stop price at a specified number of pips below the market price.
OCO (One Cancels the Other) Order – An OCO order is a mixture of two limit and/or stop orders. Two orders with price and time variables are placed above and below the current price. When one of the orders is executed the other is automatically cancelled.
Finance
House Insurance Quotes Online: Info You Need to Know About Homeowners Policies
Your home is supposed to be your safe haven – where you can leave in peace, create memories with family, sleep, eat, and simply live. What if something expected happens one day and you become displaced or even homeless overnight? It’s happened to many people before, and it can happen to you. Increase the chances of getting through such a situation and being able to fix your home up as good as new by choosing the best insurance policy possible for your needs. You can begin your search by looking for house insurance quotes online.
Sophisticated tools can be used to help you find and compare multiple policies, rates, and options. You can sort through all of the offers to find the best deal possible on the coverage you need. All of the information is available right at your fingertips. A few factors that affect the types of quotes you receive include the value of the home (which changes with age), the local housing market, any renovation / remodeling you’ve done, the weather in your area, crime rate, property, your credit history, etc.
What to Look for in House Insurance Quotes Online
Here are a few things you need to know about homeowners policies before searching for house insurance quotes online:
• The condition of your home. Have you been doing regular maintenance? Are all of the essential components (plumbing, electrical, heating, and air conditioning) working properly and up to code? If anything needs updated, it might be a good time to do it. Some insurance companies even give discounts for upgrades.
• Don’t forget about the condition of the yard. Get rid of any potential hazards that somebody can trip over. Keep up with maintaining the lawn.
• Do you have security items installed, like a smoke detector, alarm, camera, padded locks, secured windows, and survival essentials? The more difficult it is for the elements to damage your home, and for thieves to steal anything, the bigger the discount you can qualify for.
• The amount of valuables within the home you want to protect and how much they are worth. This includes everything from furniture and appliances to antiques and jewelry.
Note: Don’t insure your home at market value, but at replacement value. How much will it cost to have everything built from scratch in the event that the current home is utterly destroyed?
Now that you understand homeowners insurance a little better, it’s time to get started with house insurance quotes online. Lemonade is a good choice as it has a high rating, grade of A- in “financial strength”, and has a unique payout policy. It’s available in most states.
Learn Options Trading – Option Strategy Basics
Vasil Hard Fork Update For Cardano All Set For June 29 This Year
Top Causes of Car Accidents
Types of Forex Trading Orders
House Insurance Quotes Online: Info You Need to Know About Homeowners Policies
Why Business Owners Seek to Enter Foreign Markets
Car Insurance With SR22 or FR44 After DWI or DUI to Regain License
Bradford, You’re Fired by William Woodbridge – Book Review
Business Office Insurance Cost: Evaluating the Factors Affecting Rates for Your Business Needs
Hiring an Internet Marketing Service – Plan Before You Leap!
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach