News
Letters: Ironic, the justices’ objections to protests at their homes
Irony in the court
If in need of a definition of the word “irony,” look no further than Supreme Court justices bemoaning the loss of their right to feel safe and secure in their own homes while reportedly preparing to deprive women of the same in their own bodies. These consenting justices, many nominated by minority presidents and declaring under oath they accept the right to safe and legal abortion as established law, seem on the verge of nullifying the sanctity and privacy of a woman’s critical medical decisions. For about 80% of our country’s women, this guarantee has been in place their entire life.
By assigning the future of this protection to the political whims of state legislators, the justices limit women’s choices to either ignoring this abrogation of their rights, or, regardless of significant consequences to the personal, social and financial well-being of themselves and their families, move somewhere else. Where is the foul in expecting these justices to live with the same limits they themselves have chosen for a majority of the country’s population?
To those who believe the pro-guarantee protesters have crossed some imaginary line, a request: Research the history of reform movements in the U. S. and report back any whose success can be attributed to advocates politely confining their tactics to those deemed acceptable or convenient by the opposing side.
Tom Baldwin, Falcon Heights
Pavilion planning?
Over the years I’ve been a performing member of a number of musical groups based in the Twin Cities. As a St. Paul- and Como-area resident for over 50 years it’s satisfying to know there’s a marvelous concert venue available close to me at the Pavilion on Como Lake. Musicians love performing at this venue and consider it one of the best outdoor concert sites in the Twin Cities.
Changes in policies and procedures seem to have put a damper on the concert scene success for 2022.
The largest of two parking lots has been completely torn up and will be resurfaced, with the smaller of the two lots to follow. Seems to be poor planning and timing.
Como Park is busy during the fall and summer seasons. Concerts, weddings, and photo shoots happening in this exact area around the areas of the fountain, flower gate and waterfall. I’d have to assume that the City realizes fees from those events.
Aforementiond Lakeside Pavilion seems to have other problems. Musical groups are now being asked to provide their own sound system when performing even though there is a system on site. The bands playing Como Lakeside do not receive remuneration for their entertaining, and now are expected to provide their own sound system?
It’s as if the St Paul City Council, Dock and Paddle Restaurant, Department of Public Works, mayor, and Parks Department have absolutely zero interplay with each other. Again, as a taxpayer I am totally dissatisfied with everyone involved in what seems to be a fiasco by all the entities I’ve mentioned.
John Whitlock, St. Paul
Millions for photo ops
So, the U.S. government has approved $39.8 billion to support Ukraine’s war with Russia, this is a good way to show solidarity with Ukraine’s cause. I am comfortable with that.
What I am not comfortable with is the amount of taxpayer dollars being used to fund visits to Ukraine by Secretary of State Blinken, Defense Secretary Austin, members of Congress headed by Nancy Pelosi and even the First Lady. All of these visits are being touted as for the reason to show solidarity, when they all can be called photo opportunities for the Democratic party.
In this day and age of teleconferencing, this should be the norm instead of wasting million on logistics, security, transportation and other costs involved for these publicity stunts.
Alan Jones, Crystal
Why would we need more schools?
If there is loss of money for schools as well as lack of students attending classes, why is the St. Paul school board talking about construction on new school buildings?
If students are not attending classes, we don’t need more schools.
Use the school buildings you already have. Stop taxing us for more money.
Jacqueline Heintz, St. Paul
Sometimes it’s OK?
The allowance by the Republican party of electronic voting at its state convention in Rochester this weekend for nominations for its 14 positions for the fall election, highlighted by the gubernatorial race, is the height of hypocrisy.
The GOP has pounded a drumbeat denigrating electronic voting — and nearly all forms of ballot casting by other than paper ballots— claiming it tainted the presidential election in 2020 and will invite even more fraud if done in the future.
The Republicans correctly point out that electronic voting is more efficient, and economical, facilitates more participation and is virtually immune from manipulation. These are all good reasons for the GOP to use that process for themselves, but apparently what’s good for their party is bad for the other.
Marshall H. Tanick, Minneapolis
Make a health-care directive
I saw on the news that an Ohio court found a doctor not guilty in some cases involving end-of-life situations. I would hope that he was following his patients’ Health Care Directives. I would advise everyone reading this to consider filling one out.
Everyone has the right to make those decisions on their own but must do so before their situation exists. I read a column in the Pioneer Press dated 8/11/2009, “A doctor ponders end-of-life wishes.” It states what my wishes are, and I felt so strongly about it I have included it with my health care directive and the part that pertains to me is highlighted.
There are two cases that I remember from the news, Terri Schiavo and Karen Ann Quinlan; both show the need for a directive. In both of these cases there were no health care directives, and both were complicated by a judge and a court and in the Schiavo case politicians got involved. Both Schiavo and Quinlan were in their 20s when they became comatose or brain dead, and Quinlan was kept alive for 10 years and Schiavo for 15 years, both because of outside interference and no health directive.
Tom Kapsner, White Bear Lake
News
Sunday Bulletin Board: Windy? You call this windy? Well, let me tell you about windy!
Here & There
THE ASTRONOMER of Nininger writes: “Subject: Blowing in the Wind.
“We’ve heard that this past winter was a cold and windy one. We have only anecdotal information upon which to base any judgment of that status, but the Good Wife and I smile at each other when people complain about the wind. We used to live in Wyoming, where they say that if the wind ever stopped blowing, everyone would fall down.
“The wind did not always blow hard, but when it did, what we experience here in Minnesota is not even in the same league. In the wintertime especially, the wind would come roaring down over the foothills, more or less perpendicular to them, and accelerate as if gravity gave it a final tug. They call that a Mountain Wave. Occasionally that wind would strike with speeds well in excess of 100 mph. These effects are well documented along mountain ranges. An additional feature that seems to exponentially increase the effect is when a low-pressure area is to the north while a high-pressure area is directly to the south. Then the combined effects are additive, and you’d just better get out of the way.
“We lived just east of a several-hundred-acre reservoir where this effect was particularly intense. The Good Wife would get up in the morning and check the bathroom. Because of the vent stack connected to the plumbing, if there weren’t whitecaps in the toilet, she knew it was going to be a nice day. People learned to hang on firmly to the doors of their vehicle as they opened them, or those doors might act like aerodynamic airfoils in the wind. You cannot believe how many doors of cars and pickups had crinkled door hinges.
“I recall lying awake during really windy nights, mentally calculating the brute force of the wind blowing on our windows. We had a large window area, well built, but you aren’t human if you don’t question their strength when the wind blows hard. It was not uncommon for people to move into a motel for a few days just to be safe during such high wind events. People learned the difference between inconvenience and survival. Some learned to wear goggles, masks and whatever it took to be comfortable, but primarily safe.
“We’ve learned that you can be happy any place you live or be miserable, even in paradise. It’s up to the individual. We’ve been happy wherever we’ve lived because we had each other. Like one of my neighbors said when I asked him if he thought the wind would blow? He replied: ‘It’ll miss a good chance if it doesn’t.’”
Our theater of seasons
DORIS G. of Randolph, Minnesota: “Great to see the birds again, Today the red-headed woodpecker and the indigo bunting arrived.
“Also had a male hummingbird at the feeder, but did not get a picture.
“A couple days ago, the grosbeak and the oriole and the yellow-rumped warbler arrived.
“We are hoping we will get a pair of bluebirds this year. Last year we did not have any.”
Radio Days (cont.)
Leading to: The great comebacks
Another installment from THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES: “Subject: Workplace romance.
“When my husband and I started dating, we thought it would be prudent to go low-key and not let anyone in the workplace know about it. My brother-in-law was so delighted that his match-making plans seemed to be working that he was in on our conspiracy. All was going well until one night when we bumped into the program director and the receptionist downtown. They weren’t too pleased for us to see them, either, so it was no problem. We knew they weren’t about to spill our beans.
“Our station had a sunup-to-sundown license, so in the wintertime we were off the air by 5 o’clock. Frequently he would have to go back later in the evening to do recordings for some of the religious programs, so then I would stay in town. We would have dinner before he went back to work, and I would catch a later bus back to my house.
“It was one of those times when our plans were nearly foiled. He suggested that I just hang around the station while he recorded the program, and then he would drive me home. The program he was scheduled to record was not going to take that long, an hour at the most. He said it would probably be best, though, if I kept out of sight. He said I should just go back and take a nap on the Station Manager’s couch until he was done.
“The couch was quite comfy, and just as I was dozing off, I heard the unmistakable footsteps of the Station Manager coming down the hall. I was curled up under my coat, facing the back of his couch, and I was hoping he didn’t recognize me or, better yet, not notice me at all. His footsteps stopped. Then I heard him rustling some papers on his desk, and then the sound of his footsteps receding back down the hall. All the way home, we kept wondering. ‘Did he see me?’ ‘Maybe not.’ ‘He didn’t say anything to either of us.’
“The next morning at work, I was busy at my typewriter when our boss arrived. Instead of bypassing my office like he usually did, he paused at my door, smiled and said: ‘Well, you look well rested this morning.’”
The Permanent Maternal Record
THE HAPPY MEDIUM writes: “Subject: Mom, the Con Artist.
“The daily schedule for any farmer’s wife was complicated, to say the least. Mom, as one of them, wore many hats, as the saying goes. To name a few: She milked cows morning and night with Dad. Each wash day she heated the water on the wood stove and used the Maytag washing machine to clean our well-worn dirty clothes. These clothes were hung on the line summer and winter. During harvest time, Mom was in the field pitching hay onto the hay wagon pulled by two big brown draft horses. She prepared hearty meals for the family on the trusty wood cook stove, even on hot summer days.
“Mom was a multi-tasker long before someone coined the phrase.
“To Mom’s strengths, I add one more: con artist. She could think of ways to get us, as least me, to do tasks we didn’t know were work. She made me feel as if I could do anything if I set my mind to it. Hence, one of the many canning-day stories:
“It was a beautiful fall pickle-canning day. The cucumbers were in a kettle to be washed. Water was heating on the stove. A dish pan full of warm soapy water was in the sink. The necessary ingredients were lined up on the kitchen table, and the pickle recipe had been found.
“My two older sisters were given the tasks of washing the cucumbers and bringing the jars from the basement. To say the least, the jars were dusty and needed to be washed. Who would be given that task?
“Yes, I was given that task. Mom called me into the kitchen and took my hands in hers. She said: ‘Shirley, your hands are just the right size to fit in the jars that need to be washed.’ To which I responded: ‘Do I get to wash the jars?’ Mom just grinned.
“She put a stool in front of the sink, and I stepped onto it. Yes, I gleefully washed those dusty jars until my little fingers were squishy. While I was washing the jars, Mom and my sisters were packing the cucumbers into the jars with all the other necessary ingredients to make the best dill pickles ever.
“After the final jar was stuffed and sealed, we celebrated with milk and cookies and admired the row of pickle jars on the counter.
“Happy belated Mother’s Day to all the multi-tasking moms who are still canning pickles — and to those moms who are not canning pickles any longer.”
The great comebacks
You Snooze, You Lose Division (responsorial)
RAMBLIN’ ROSE writes: “Subject: The Numbers Game.
“I got a charge out of JOHN IN HIGHLAND’s submission on college math classes (Sunday BB, 4/24/2022). It had a lot of similarities to my own experience. As Bulletin Board has noted, you are rarely the only one . . . .
“I was in my senior year of college and needed five more credits of what was called ‘distribution.’ I had a lot of homework-intensive classes in business and accounting, so I was looking for something much less time-consuming. Scouring the catalog, I found the perfect class: Business Math, described as learning to determine gross profit margins, sales percentages, and other similar calculations. Yes! My trusty 10-key and I could handle that easily, as I already knew most of those things. I stood in line during registration with my fingers crossed and was rewarded with a place in the class. I smiled at the prospect of cruising through the last five credits I needed.
“I arrived on the first day of class in time to score a seat. Students continued to trickle in, and soon there were people sitting on the radiators and standing along the walls and in the back of the room. If there had been rafters, I’m sure they would have also been full.
“The instructor arrived and eyed the crowd, probably not surprised that Business Math would attract so many hopeful students. He dashed those hopes with his first announcement: Sorry, but there was an error in the course catalog. This wasn’t Business Math, but instead was Calculus I. We were free to stay or leave, no offense taken. We were stunned. No one moved or spoke for several seconds, as we all silently evaluated how badly we needed these credits and whether we were likely to pass Calc I. Finally, a couple of people left, but everyone else stayed to see what calc was all about. By the second class, there were only a few people who didn’t have a seat, and by the third class you could sit anywhere you wanted. Only about a dozen of us made it to the end, and I confess that I actually liked it. It was my high-school courses in algebra that let me be successful in calculus, so I disagree with those who periodically question the usefulness of math. But that’s a topic for another day.
“Let’s just say that math is good.”
To sleep, perchance to dream
THE RETIRED PEDAGOGUE of Arden Hills: “I recently had a dream in which I had notified the school district that I would be retiring at the end of the school year. As the deadline approached, I was having second thoughts about my decision. I worried that I would be bored in retirement and not have enough to do to occupy my time.
“I woke up before I made my final decision, and I laughed out loud.
“I’ve never met anyone who regretted retiring.
“So much to do — so little time.”
Band Name of the Day: Spill the Beans
News
Vote for your favorite Twin Cities-area restaurant patio
Voting takes place May 15-21. Results will run online and in the Eat section of the paper on May 26.
Submit your vote in the form below:
Here’s a look at last year’s reader picks.
And here’s the Twin Cities patio guide assembled by our Eat team last year.
News
Louise Andrews: I watched male loved ones deny their hearing loss. Left untreated, it devastated their lives.
Purging closets bursting with hideous ties reminded me of how difficult it is to “gift” a father with something of value on Father’s Day.
I had a very close relationship with my father and both grandfathers, who supported and protected me always. Fatherly and grandfatherly support is a profound gift for any daughter or granddaughter. I am eternally grateful for these mentors and wish their loving influence had persisted longer.
All my fathers had excellent longevity. But what could have helped them to live even longer, more engaged and fuller lives? Here is what I wish I had given them: Release from the need to appear to be consistently strong, self-sufficient and invincible. The ability to acknowledge and adapt to advancing age and associated infirmities and the courage to admit the inability to solve every problem alone. I wish I could have gifted them the willingness to seek and use help when indicated. To release them from a belief that seeking help means you are “less of a …,” whatever it is, that you feel you must always and consistently be, as a father and as a man.
The gift I would bestow on all fathers is the courage to address the curse that took the intellect of my father, one grandfather and my father-in-law: age-related hearing loss, also known as ARHL. Not being able to hear or properly process information made these men first defensive, then blameful, isolated and in denial. Eventually it rendered them less companionable and less interesting to people around them, ignored and, ultimately, avoided by those who might have helped them prevent the dementia that resulted from ARHL.
More than 460 million people worldwide suffer from disabling hearing loss, according to the World Health Organization. In the U.S., hearing loss affects one-third of those 65 to 74 years old and nearly half of those older than 75, the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders reports. ARHL is the most common remediable cause of cognitive impairment, falls and depression. Johns Hopkins researchers found up to a fivefold increased risk in older adults of developing cognitive impairment, including dementia, when significant hearing impairment remains unaddressed.
Although I owe all of my education to my financially astute grandfather, his stubborn refusal to address hearing loss ultimately led to social isolation. As fresh memories faded, repetition of the same stories made him less engaging and, ultimately to some, the object of derision. The exact same denial in my once-gregarious father led to ostracism in his retirement community, contributing to his death by a stroke after multiple falls. My even more sociable father-in-law developed a form of dementia that was completely surgically curable, but the hearing loss he refused to address made him so uninteresting to be around that no one realized what was happening until it was too late for surgery.
By contrast, my physician grandfather, who used hearing aids, practiced medicine until he died at 81.
If you have ARHL, you may be thinking, “If everyone would just come closer, put down their gadgets, look directly at me, stop mumbling and enunciate more clearly, there would be no problem.” Right?
Wrong. Incoming students in an audiology program were required to wear earplugs for their first three days. That first day, they could ask people to repeat what they had said. By the second, students noticed their interactions became shorter and terser. By the third, people actively began to avoid them. These “hearing impaired” students were essentially being isolated. This same sequence occurs even in close and long-term relationships, albeit more gradually.
If you are beginning to experience hearing loss, your loved ones are sympathetic and supportive at first. ARHL is a disability, and it’s probably not your fault. But as it becomes more difficult to make ourselves understood, we are less likely (when communication is not truly essential) to make an effort. If we’ve brought the hearing issue up many times before, and you do not respond, you begin to seem more stubborn than fragile. ARHL is easily addressed, and yet, to a loved one, your denial of it feels as if you don’t care about your own well-being, the health of our relationship or the happiness or even safety of those who love and may depend on you.
If your father is one of the 500 million worldwide with hearing loss, try this gift: Remind him that you love him dearly and want him as a trusted adviser for as long as humanly possible. Urge him to have his hearing tested and to get hearing aids if indicated. These devices are both effective and almost invisible, and effective alternatives are also available over-the-counter.
Honor your father by giving him this courage and love on Father’s Day.
Louise Andrew is a physician attorney and disability rights advocate who represents over 60,000 senior physician members of the American Medical Association. She wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
Letters: Ironic, the justices’ objections to protests at their homes
Get Tax Deductions After Donating To Charity
Sunday Bulletin Board: Windy? You call this windy? Well, let me tell you about windy!
Extend Your Online Reach, Footprints And Bank Account: This Is How
Vote for your favorite Twin Cities-area restaurant patio
Louise Andrews: I watched male loved ones deny their hearing loss. Left untreated, it devastated their lives.
The Racket of Hair Donation – Who Is Really Being Helped?
Content Marketing – A Closer Look on the Theory and Application
Lime scooters to return to St. Paul, but bike-sharing remains an unknown
Post Office scheme: Superhit scheme of post office, will get more benefit than bank in just one year, know detail
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach