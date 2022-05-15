Finance
Limited Liability Insurance for Small Business Info: A Brief Summary of LLP Insurance
Every business has to have insurance of some kind, but what about partnerships? If you do have some ownership in a business arrangement but not the entire organization as a whole, you should only be required to insure your share. This is what limited liability insurance for small business is for. Why should you be liable for everything? If you have a limited role in daily business practices and operations, you should only have to pay for coverage of your own assets.
The term “limited partnership” refers to a partnership in which there is at least one general partner and one limited partner. The general partner typically has the same role as in a general partnership, as someone who controls the business’ daily operations and being considered personally liable for business-associated debts.
The “limited partner”, as mentioned above, doesn’t have a lot of say in the daily operations and decisions of the business. There can be more than one limited partner involved in a small business. To make up for not getting an active role in decisions, you get the benefit of not having to pay off claims or business debts with personal assets. However, the limited partner can still potentially lose his / her financial investment in the company depending on the circumstances.
What Else to Look for in Limited Liability Insurance for Small Business
Another thing to consider when looking for limited liability insurance for small business is that the tax rules different somewhat. All partners are required to report and pay taxes individually on their share of the yearly profits. You probably won’t have to pay self-employment taxes since your status in the business is not “active”, thus your share of the partnership isn’t considered “earned income”. The general partner(s), on the other hand, do control the business’ day-to-day operations and therefore liable for business debts.
There is another type of partnership referred to as “limited liability partnership” or LLP, in which all owners are provided with limited personal liabilities. In this kind of situation LLPs tend to be professionals such as accountants or lawyers. In certain states, only professionals are allowed to be LLPs.
An LLP requires less paperwork than corporations and LLCs. Learn about the rules in your state, pay the relevant filing fee, and create the partnership agreement.
This is only a short overview of limited liability insurance for small business. To learn more about your options, look into Hiscox Business Insurance and the benefits this company offers. There are a variety of custom small business insurance plans tailored to your needs.
Finance
Four Key Advantages of SEO in Houston That Makes It Demanding to Entrepreneurs
With the advent of the digital marketing era, it’s been estimated that almost 17 billion searches take place online every month. Now simply put, if you can bring the tiniest proportion of searchers to your business then who can stop you to thrive even in the most competitive market environment! This is where SEO in Houston plays their expert role to drive the potential customers through higher website ranking in SERP. Significantly, as you consider promoting your business through social media or PPC successfully, having a higher rank in SERP is also a crucial benchmark to make the things done.
How does SEO work?
While the search engines like Google is no human, when it comes to page ranking, the entire process is accomplished through software based procedures like crawling, scanning, indexing evaluating page relevance, and consistency to the engine’s algorithm etc. Professional SEO in Houston follows a set of SEO techniques and tools to upsurge your page’s quality score in search engine assessment. Some of these SEO elements include Website names/ URLs/ Page content/ Keywords/Meta tags/ Link building characterizes/ Accessibility and others.
Four Benefits of SEO
Increased Traffic
SEO in Houston has been focused to create the most relevant keywords, high quality informative contents, meta descriptions which can naturally convince the top search engines to ranking your page in SERP. No wonder, optimized ranking of pages get more clicks and result in increasing amount of traffic to your business page.
Low Cost Services
Perhaps the biggest benefit of SEO its organic listings methods which comes absolutely free. Unlike PPC or paid ads that necessitate you to pay on every click on your page, just by paying the professional fees of SEO in Houston you can experience your webpage to get steady traffic that makes your business money-spinning.
Superior Brand Credibility
Your valued consumers strongly believe that the results come in the first page or in higher ranking are most reliable companies. This happens because people all across world trust Google, being the largest and top popular search engines globally. Because most of your competitors equally go digital and appear in Google’s search result, what really matters, is ranking. You can stay unbeatable to your rival companies with higher raking preferably within the first two pages. Thus, in order to get higher brand creditability, choosing expert SEO in Houston is the best choice.
Lasting Ranking Advantage
SEO is just not a single time marketing procedure but needs to be continued. Why it’s so important? Simply put, every SEO company that works for your competitors employ their best techniques to keep their clients happy with page optimization. If you discontinue your digital marketing endeavor through SEO service, you simply cannot retain your present ranking and likely to see your opponent has replaced you from your rank.
Finance
How to Properly Insure Your Concrete Pumps
The business of concrete pumping comes with many challenges, one of them is being adequately insured when something goes wrong. Many concrete pumping companies have pumps and assume they’re automatically insured under their general liability policy, unfortunately they are not.
Trailer concrete pumps should be insured under what is called an inland marine floater. This type of insurance policy provides comprehensive coverage for your pump, insuring it from perils such as theft, vandalism, and damage you may cause it in the event of a car accident. This is similar to the coverage you may have on your car.
Just like any other trailer, liability coverage is automatically extended from the vehicle to the trailer it’s towing. For example: If your trailer sideswipes another vehicle, your auto policy will provide liability coverage to repair the vehicle you damaged. Repairs will only be provided up to your policy limits. Keep in mind if the auto policy your truck has does not include business coverage the insurance company will most likely deny your claim. Make sure you have a proper commercial auto policy before you tow anything for business use.
What about concrete pumps you can drive, how are they insured? Because these type of pumps are self-propelled they would need to be insured under a standard commercial auto policy. Make sure to mention any custom equipment you have to your agent. Just like on any auto policy custom equipment should be stated as such and endorsed into the coverage limits. Custom equipment can include any aftermarket stereo systems, hose reels, ladder racks, etc.
Always provide the replacement cost you’d like if your pump is stolen and ask for it to be stated in your policy. This way you’ll be sure you have enough to replace the pump in the event of a loss. Some carriers provide the actual cash value for your pumps unless otherwise requested. This means you’ll get the replacement cost minus depreciation to compensate you on your pump. Actual cash value may not be enough for you to buy another pump if yours is damaged, this option is not recommended.
Always consult your insurance agent before making any final decisions on your insurance policy. Each concrete pump is different and may have specific needs. Keep these points in mind when shopping for your insurance policy and you’ll be well on your way to protecting your business in the event of a loss.
Finance
RateGain Channel Management
Channel management is increasingly popular in the global market because of the many benefits it provides. A lot of enterprises from different industries have shown particular interest in its promise of increased revenue generation and have thus integrated it into their business processes with positive results. With the proper execution, maintenance and management, majority of them enjoyed substantial improvement in their overall performance and productivity.
Companies that offer solutions for this strategy are slowly delving into the travel and hospitality industry. A particular group that has specialized in the provision of channel management services to hotels is RateGain, a travel technology company.
The RateGain Company specifically caters to the travel and hospitality industry, which is the largest e-commerce segment of today. It is dedicated in the creation of intelligent business technology for this sector to assist it in its operations, distributions and sales. It provides them with products for ecommerce and price intelligence solutions.
The company relieved the hotels from some of its burdens through the introduction of unique strategies and products that help the professionals of this sector in their everyday tracking, updating, analyzing and decision making. It aims to constantly compete with itself to continuously improve and develop its products to adapt well to changes and needs of the industry. This allowed clients to remain stable amidst tougher economic conditions.
Its clients include professionals from various travel, tourism and hospital industry. The list includes not only independent hotels, chains and brands, but e-retail clients such as online travel agencies, wholesalers, tour operators, vehicle rentals, airlines and cruise lines.
Focusing on quality innovation, RateGain has engaged itself in product development organization for the web age business requirements. It has been adding SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) based products over the last five years. The business now aims for their suite’s expansion by broadcasting them for industries that face multiple consumers.
Management of channels for this sector is steadily gaining popularity, and RateGain has been amongst the few that are leading the race. However, the company remains a step behind in terms of mobile applications. Other similar companies of equal standing have utilized the benefits of mobile technology with the development of applications for channel managing for the world-renowned iPhone. One of the pioneers in the said endeavor, RateTiger, has recently launched their RTSuite mobile application. It provides clients with greater flexibility with rates and availability. This attempt has turned the handset into an intelligent business tool.
Although RateGain has impressed the market with its innovative channel management solutions, a lot of consumers are expecting it to develop mobile products that can compete with other companies such as RateTiger. Some predict that such a development will catapult the company at the very top of the industry. If a developed mobile application is offered alongside with the company’s high quality SaaS, then more consumers will have interest in its business services.
However, regardless of its lack of mobile products, countless of consumers have expressed their extreme satisfaction with the advantages they have gained and improvements they have observed in the operation of their business channels with the help of RateGain’s software solutions for managing channels. A lot of people are anticipating further advancements and developments in the near future.
