News
Louise Andrews: I watched male loved ones deny their hearing loss. Left untreated, it devastated their lives.
Purging closets bursting with hideous ties reminded me of how difficult it is to “gift” a father with something of value on Father’s Day.
I had a very close relationship with my father and both grandfathers, who supported and protected me always. Fatherly and grandfatherly support is a profound gift for any daughter or granddaughter. I am eternally grateful for these mentors and wish their loving influence had persisted longer.
All my fathers had excellent longevity. But what could have helped them to live even longer, more engaged and fuller lives? Here is what I wish I had given them: Release from the need to appear to be consistently strong, self-sufficient and invincible. The ability to acknowledge and adapt to advancing age and associated infirmities and the courage to admit the inability to solve every problem alone. I wish I could have gifted them the willingness to seek and use help when indicated. To release them from a belief that seeking help means you are “less of a …,” whatever it is, that you feel you must always and consistently be, as a father and as a man.
The gift I would bestow on all fathers is the courage to address the curse that took the intellect of my father, one grandfather and my father-in-law: age-related hearing loss, also known as ARHL. Not being able to hear or properly process information made these men first defensive, then blameful, isolated and in denial. Eventually it rendered them less companionable and less interesting to people around them, ignored and, ultimately, avoided by those who might have helped them prevent the dementia that resulted from ARHL.
More than 460 million people worldwide suffer from disabling hearing loss, according to the World Health Organization. In the U.S., hearing loss affects one-third of those 65 to 74 years old and nearly half of those older than 75, the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders reports. ARHL is the most common remediable cause of cognitive impairment, falls and depression. Johns Hopkins researchers found up to a fivefold increased risk in older adults of developing cognitive impairment, including dementia, when significant hearing impairment remains unaddressed.
Although I owe all of my education to my financially astute grandfather, his stubborn refusal to address hearing loss ultimately led to social isolation. As fresh memories faded, repetition of the same stories made him less engaging and, ultimately to some, the object of derision. The exact same denial in my once-gregarious father led to ostracism in his retirement community, contributing to his death by a stroke after multiple falls. My even more sociable father-in-law developed a form of dementia that was completely surgically curable, but the hearing loss he refused to address made him so uninteresting to be around that no one realized what was happening until it was too late for surgery.
By contrast, my physician grandfather, who used hearing aids, practiced medicine until he died at 81.
If you have ARHL, you may be thinking, “If everyone would just come closer, put down their gadgets, look directly at me, stop mumbling and enunciate more clearly, there would be no problem.” Right?
Wrong. Incoming students in an audiology program were required to wear earplugs for their first three days. That first day, they could ask people to repeat what they had said. By the second, students noticed their interactions became shorter and terser. By the third, people actively began to avoid them. These “hearing impaired” students were essentially being isolated. This same sequence occurs even in close and long-term relationships, albeit more gradually.
If you are beginning to experience hearing loss, your loved ones are sympathetic and supportive at first. ARHL is a disability, and it’s probably not your fault. But as it becomes more difficult to make ourselves understood, we are less likely (when communication is not truly essential) to make an effort. If we’ve brought the hearing issue up many times before, and you do not respond, you begin to seem more stubborn than fragile. ARHL is easily addressed, and yet, to a loved one, your denial of it feels as if you don’t care about your own well-being, the health of our relationship or the happiness or even safety of those who love and may depend on you.
If your father is one of the 500 million worldwide with hearing loss, try this gift: Remind him that you love him dearly and want him as a trusted adviser for as long as humanly possible. Urge him to have his hearing tested and to get hearing aids if indicated. These devices are both effective and almost invisible, and effective alternatives are also available over-the-counter.
Honor your father by giving him this courage and love on Father’s Day.
Louise Andrew is a physician attorney and disability rights advocate who represents over 60,000 senior physician members of the American Medical Association. She wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
News
Lime scooters to return to St. Paul, but bike-sharing remains an unknown
The St. Paul City Council is poised to enter into a five-year agreement with Lime to bring e-scooters back to the capital city.
The council on Wednesday is scheduled to vote on whether to approve an agreement with the San Francisco-based vendor to provide electric-assist scooters for 2022, with the option to renew for four additional one-year terms upon mutual agreement. St. Paul has permitted e-scooter sharing programs since 2018, when Lime and a major competitor, Santa Monica, Calif.-based Bird, flew into the Twin Cities market unlicensed by the multiple municipalities in which they operate.
Both companies later sought permission — more so than forgiveness — and have operated on year-to-year agreements reviewed by the city council, St. Paul Public Works and other powers that be at City Hall.
City officials have not indicated whether e-bikes or Bird scooters will also roll back into town, but they did confirm on Thursday that they are in conversation with several shared mobility vendors. While Nice Ride, a nonprofit bike-sharing vendor and Lyft affiliate, continues to roll through Minneapolis, St. Paul hasn’t hosted bike-sharing — either e-bikes or more traditional Nice Ride bikes — since 2019.
Last fall, the city entered into a memorandum of understanding with Minneapolis to participate in a joint solicitation program, with the goal to coordinate similar offerings on either side of the Mississippi River. Lime has also returned to Minneapolis.
“Each of us is putting together separate contracts,” said Lisa Hiebert, a spokesperson for St. Paul Public Works. “We’re hopeful that we’ll have a scooter and a bike-sharing program in St. Paul this year.”
The written resolution that the city council will vote upon next week calls e-scooters an “emerging new mobility option that has proven very popular in other cities across the U.S. and internationally for moving around town using a low-carbon mobility option” and “an important and valuable transportation service for St. Paul residents and visitors.”
Among the details, Lime will pay the city a trip fee of 10 cents per trip for every trip that begins or ends within the city. Those fees are paid to St. Paul on a monthly basis.
In addition to regular trip fees, Lime will pay a “park impact fee” of 20 cents per scooter for all trips that begin or end on city parkland. The city will also be reimbursed for staff time spent relocating or removing scooters from prohibited locations, at the rate of $35 per scooter, as well as a $20-per-day storage rate at the city’s Dale Street Public Works facility.
However, unless a scooter is impeding maintenance work or city operations, the city is expected to notify Lime of the issue before relocating the scooter to an allowed location. Lime will then have two hours to comply, or 10 hours for issues reported between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
News
Post Office scheme: Superhit scheme of post office, will get more benefit than bank in just one year, know detail
Post Office scheme: Superhit scheme of post office, will get more benefit than bank in just one year, know detail
Post Office Scheme: You also get many types of facilities by making FD (Post office fixed deposit) in the post office. Today here we are going to tell you about a wonderful scheme of the post office, in which you also get a government guarantee.
Post Office Scheme: If you also want to make a secure investment in a short time and want to earn good profits, then there is a better option for you. You get good returns in the fixed deposit plan of the post office. In this you will get government guarantee along with profits. Let us know the details of this scheme.
Post office FD is easy
It is worth noting that getting FD in the post office is also very easy. India Post has given this information on its website. According to this information, you can get FD in the post office for different 1,2, 3, 5 years. Let us know what are the benefits available in this scheme.
Benefits of Post Office FD
1. The Government of India gives you a guarantee on making FD in the post office.
2. In this, the money of the investors is completely safe.
3. FD in this can be done through offline (cash, cheque) or online (net banking / mobile banking).
4. In this you can do more than 1 FD.
5. Apart from this, FD account can be joint.
6. In this, by making a fixed deposit for 5 years, you will get tax exemption at the time of filing ITR.
7. One can easily transfer FD from one post office to another post office.
How to open FD account
To get FD done in the post office, you can open an account by paying check or cash. In this, accounts can be opened with a minimum of Rs 1000 and there is no limit to deposit the maximum amount.
How much interest will you get on FD?
Under this, 5.50 percent interest is available on FD of 7 days to one year.
The same interest rate is also available on FDs of 1 year 1 day to 2 years.
At the same time, interest is also available on FD up to 3 years at the rate of 5.50 percent.
– FDs of 3 years one day to 5 years get 6.70 percent interest.
The post Post Office scheme: Superhit scheme of post office, will get more benefit than bank in just one year, know detail appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Prince, Wulterkens: Why is Texas stronger on catalytic-converter theft than Minnesota is?
The theft of a catalytic converter can happen to anyone who owns a vehicle. It happens in minutes. It happens more and more often throughout Minnesota.
Replacing a stolen catalytic converter is hugely expensive for the victim.
It means a quick buck for the perpetrator.
But the people who really profit from the theft of catalytic converters (from the vehicles of ordinary people simply going about their business and trying to make ends meet at the end of the month), the people who have the most to gain by keeping Minnesota laws weak and ineffectual, are the owners of scrap metal yards who can resell the rare metals inside catalytic converters for many times what they pay the thief.
Other states (like Texas) are taking action:
1. Requiring sellers of catalytic converters to provide documentation showing ownership of the specific vehicle the part came from, indicating Title, Vehicle Make and Model, VIN (Vehicle Identification Number)
2. Requiring buyers of catalytic converters to mark each one and take a thumbprint from the seller, establishing a link between a converter and the person who claims a right to sell it, and
3. Making the possession and/or attempted sale of a catalytic converter that the person possessing it cannot prove belongs to him a felony.
But in Minnesota, GOP leaders claim that such a tough law would be too burdensome on scrap metal dealers.
It would mean scrap metal dealers couldn’t buy pickup trucks full of sawed-off catalytic converters and resell the rare metals they contain without themselves running afoul of the law.
Why does Texas give its citizens stronger protection against the theft of catalytic converters than the state of Minnesota?
Why can’t State Sen. John Marty, the sponsor of a bill to address the issue effectively, even get a committee hearing to discuss protecting ordinary Minnesotans from catalytic converter theft?
Why do Minnesota lawmakers not see this as the priority that we do?
Ordinary people are hurting — and getting ripped off every day — and our Minnesota law remains weak and toothless. Like each one of us, every Minnesota lawmaker knows the scourge and financial impact of this crime on every community. Last week, one St. Paul nonprofit had to cancel vital food deliveries to those in need due to losing catalytic converters on two vehicles.
Now is the time to put a stop to catalytic converter theft by giving police a law to enforce, one that’s tough on thieves — and on those who pay them.
Jane Prince is a member of the St. Paul City Council. Jean Wulterkens is a block club leader in the Highwood neighborhood of St. Paul.
Louise Andrews: I watched male loved ones deny their hearing loss. Left untreated, it devastated their lives.
The Racket of Hair Donation – Who Is Really Being Helped?
Content Marketing – A Closer Look on the Theory and Application
Lime scooters to return to St. Paul, but bike-sharing remains an unknown
Post Office scheme: Superhit scheme of post office, will get more benefit than bank in just one year, know detail
School Bus Donations
Prince, Wulterkens: Why is Texas stronger on catalytic-converter theft than Minnesota is?
The Role of the Quantity Surveyor
As a fringe major leaguer, Ryan McKenna hopes he can find a steady role for the Orioles
Skywatch: A prime-time bloody moon tonight
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach