News
LPG subsidy start again: Big news! Subsidy on LPG cylinder started again! So much money came in the account, check like this
LPG subsidy start again: Big news! Subsidy on LPG cylinder started again! So much money came in the account, check like this
LPG Gas Subsidy: There is great news for LPG Gas Subsidy consumers across the country. Amidst the rising price of LPG gas cylinder, the government has released the subsidy on LPG gas.
LPG subsidy is being credited in the accounts of LPG Gas Subsidy people for the past several days. There were frequent complaints of non-receipt of subsidy LPG Gas Subsidy in the account of many customers.
After which the subsidy has been started once again. But this time the amount of subsidy has been said to be very less, in the account of many customers, only Rs 72.57 per cylinder has come in the name of subsidy LPG Gas Subsidy.
72.57 per cylinder is being given as subsidy to LPG gas consumers. But, customers are getting different subsidies. In such a situation, people are confused as to how many times they are getting subsidy.
Actually, many people are getting a subsidy of Rs 72.57, while many people are getting a subsidy of Rs 158.52 or Rs 237.78. However, you can check whether the subsidy has come in your account or not, through an easy process.
Check subsidy in this account: LPG Gas Subsidy
- First of all open
- Now you will see the photo of gas cylinders of gas companies on the right side of the screen.
- Here you click on the photo of the gas cylinder of your service provider.
- After this a new window will open on the screen which will be of your gas service provider.
- Now tap on Sign-in and New User option at the top right.
- If you have already created your ID here, then sign-in. If you do not have an ID, then you can login to the website by tapping on New User.
- Now a window will open in front of you, tap on View Cylinder Booking History on the right side.
- Here you will get information on which cylinder you have been given subsidy and when.
- Along with this, if you have booked gas and you have not received the subsidy money, then you can click on the feedback button.
- Now you can also file a complaint of non-receipt of subsidy money.
- Apart from this, you can register a complaint by calling this toll free number 18002333555 for free
The post LPG subsidy start again: Big news! Subsidy on LPG cylinder started again! So much money came in the account, check like this appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Shoppers, guard among 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack
By CAROLYN THOMPSON
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Shoppers out on a weekend afternoon and a retired police officer working as a security guard were among the 10 shot and killed at a Buffalo supermarket by a white teenager who authorities say was motivated by racial hatred.
Police said Payton Gendron shot, in total, 11 Black people and two white people Saturday in a rampage at the Tops Friendly Market that the 18-year-old broadcast live before surrendering to authorities.
Among the dead was security guard Aaron Salter — a retired Buffalo police officer — who fired multiple shots at Gendron, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Saturday. A bullet hit the gunman’s armor, but had no effect. Gendron then killed Salter, before hunting more victims.
Also killed was Ruth Whitfield, 86, the mother of retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield who told the Buffalo News that his “mother was a mother to the motherless.”
“She was a blessing to us all,” he added.
Katherine Massey, who had gone to the store to pick up some groceries, also was killed, according to the newspaper.
It wasn’t immediately clear why Gendron had traveled about 200 miles from his Conklin, New York, to Buffalo and that particular grocery store, located in a predominantly Black neighborhood, but screenshots purporting to be from the Twitch broadcast appear to show a racial epithet scrawled on the rifle used in the attack, as well as the number 14, a likely reference to a white supremacist slogan.
At the earlier news briefing, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia pointedly called the shooting a hate crime.
“This was pure evil. It was (a) straight up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community, outside of the City of Good Neighbors … coming into our community and trying to inflict that evil upon us,” Garcia said.
Twitch said in a statement that it ended Gendron’s transmission “less than two minutes after the violence started.”
The massacre sent shockwaves through an unsettled nation gripped with racial tensions, gun violence and a spate of hate crimes. In the day prior to the shooting, Dallas police said they were investigating a series of shootings in Koreatown as hate crimes. The Buffalo attack came just one month after another mass shooting on a Brooklyn subway train wounded 10 people and just over a year after a mass shooting in a Colorado supermarket killed 10.
Gendron, confronted by police in the store’s vestibule, put a rifle to his neck but was convinced to drop it. He was arraigned later Saturday on a murder charge, appearing before a judge in a paper gown.
A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that investigators were looking into whether he had posted a manifesto online. The official was not permitted to speak publicly on the matter and did so on the condition of anonymity.
Buffalo police declined to comment on the document, circulated widely online, that purports to outline the attacker’s racist, anti-immigrant and antisemitic beliefs, including a desire to drive all people not of European descent from the U.S. It said he drew inspiration the man who killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019.
___
Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.
News
MeT Predicts Respite From Scorching Heat With Rains From this Date
MeT Predicts Respite From Scorching Heat With Rains From this Date
Srinagar, May 14: Weatherman on Saturday predicted light to moderate rains that may bring the respite from the scorching heat that Jammu and Kashmir is reeling under from the last few days.
On Saturday Srinagar recorded day temperature of 31.3°C which was more than 1.3 degree Celsius than yesterday in the summer capital while Jammu saw maximum 43.5cagainst previous day’s 41.1°C.
“Expect Respite from hot weather especially in plains of Jammu from 16th as a spell of light to moderate rain/thunderstorm is most likely at many places of Jammu & Kashmir during May 16th (evening)-18th(70% chances),” a meteorological department official here said. “At some places, thunderstorm may be accompanied by strong gusty winds and hailstorm mainly on May 16-17th,” he said, adding, “Thereafter, there’s no forecast of any major rainfall but temperature will again rise gradually from May 19th.”
Meanwhile the official told GNS Srinagar recorded a low of 14.2°C against 14.1°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 3.6°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 10.2°C against 10.5°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.0°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 5.8°C against 7.3°C last night. The temperature was 0.7°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.
Kokernag recorded a low of 12.6°C against 11.7°C on the previous night. It was 3.3°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 9.0°C against 7.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 5.5°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 3.5 °C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 10.4°C against 10.9°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.8°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.
Jammu recorded a low of 23.3°C against 24.7°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 0.2°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 14.2°C, Batote 17.9°C and Bhaderwah 13.2°C, the official added. (GNS)
The post MeT Predicts Respite From Scorching Heat With Rains From this Date appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Letters: Ironic, the justices’ objections to protests at their homes
Irony in the court
If in need of a definition of the word “irony,” look no further than Supreme Court justices bemoaning the loss of their right to feel safe and secure in their own homes while reportedly preparing to deprive women of the same in their own bodies. These consenting justices, many nominated by minority presidents and declaring under oath they accept the right to safe and legal abortion as established law, seem on the verge of nullifying the sanctity and privacy of a woman’s critical medical decisions. For about 80% of our country’s women, this guarantee has been in place their entire life.
By assigning the future of this protection to the political whims of state legislators, the justices limit women’s choices to either ignoring this abrogation of their rights, or, regardless of significant consequences to the personal, social and financial well-being of themselves and their families, move somewhere else. Where is the foul in expecting these justices to live with the same limits they themselves have chosen for a majority of the country’s population?
To those who believe the pro-guarantee protesters have crossed some imaginary line, a request: Research the history of reform movements in the U. S. and report back any whose success can be attributed to advocates politely confining their tactics to those deemed acceptable or convenient by the opposing side.
Tom Baldwin, Falcon Heights
Pavilion planning?
Over the years I’ve been a performing member of a number of musical groups based in the Twin Cities. As a St. Paul- and Como-area resident for over 50 years it’s satisfying to know there’s a marvelous concert venue available close to me at the Pavilion on Como Lake. Musicians love performing at this venue and consider it one of the best outdoor concert sites in the Twin Cities.
Changes in policies and procedures seem to have put a damper on the concert scene success for 2022.
The largest of two parking lots has been completely torn up and will be resurfaced, with the smaller of the two lots to follow. Seems to be poor planning and timing.
Como Park is busy during the fall and summer seasons. Concerts, weddings, and photo shoots happening in this exact area around the areas of the fountain, flower gate and waterfall. I’d have to assume that the City realizes fees from those events.
Aforementiond Lakeside Pavilion seems to have other problems. Musical groups are now being asked to provide their own sound system when performing even though there is a system on site. The bands playing Como Lakeside do not receive remuneration for their entertaining, and now are expected to provide their own sound system?
It’s as if the St Paul City Council, Dock and Paddle Restaurant, Department of Public Works, mayor, and Parks Department have absolutely zero interplay with each other. Again, as a taxpayer I am totally dissatisfied with everyone involved in what seems to be a fiasco by all the entities I’ve mentioned.
John Whitlock, St. Paul
Millions for photo ops
So, the U.S. government has approved $39.8 billion to support Ukraine’s war with Russia, this is a good way to show solidarity with Ukraine’s cause. I am comfortable with that.
What I am not comfortable with is the amount of taxpayer dollars being used to fund visits to Ukraine by Secretary of State Blinken, Defense Secretary Austin, members of Congress headed by Nancy Pelosi and even the First Lady. All of these visits are being touted as for the reason to show solidarity, when they all can be called photo opportunities for the Democratic party.
In this day and age of teleconferencing, this should be the norm instead of wasting million on logistics, security, transportation and other costs involved for these publicity stunts.
Alan Jones, Crystal
Why would we need more schools?
If there is loss of money for schools as well as lack of students attending classes, why is the St. Paul school board talking about construction on new school buildings?
If students are not attending classes, we don’t need more schools.
Use the school buildings you already have. Stop taxing us for more money.
Jacqueline Heintz, St. Paul
Sometimes it’s OK?
The allowance by the Republican party of electronic voting at its state convention in Rochester this weekend for nominations for its 14 positions for the fall election, highlighted by the gubernatorial race, is the height of hypocrisy.
The GOP has pounded a drumbeat denigrating electronic voting — and nearly all forms of ballot casting by other than paper ballots— claiming it tainted the presidential election in 2020 and will invite even more fraud if done in the future.
The Republicans correctly point out that electronic voting is more efficient, and economical, facilitates more participation and is virtually immune from manipulation. These are all good reasons for the GOP to use that process for themselves, but apparently what’s good for their party is bad for the other.
Marshall H. Tanick, Minneapolis
Make a health-care directive
I saw on the news that an Ohio court found a doctor not guilty in some cases involving end-of-life situations. I would hope that he was following his patients’ Health Care Directives. I would advise everyone reading this to consider filling one out.
Everyone has the right to make those decisions on their own but must do so before their situation exists. I read a column in the Pioneer Press dated 8/11/2009, “A doctor ponders end-of-life wishes.” It states what my wishes are, and I felt so strongly about it I have included it with my health care directive and the part that pertains to me is highlighted.
There are two cases that I remember from the news, Terri Schiavo and Karen Ann Quinlan; both show the need for a directive. In both of these cases there were no health care directives, and both were complicated by a judge and a court and in the Schiavo case politicians got involved. Both Schiavo and Quinlan were in their 20s when they became comatose or brain dead, and Quinlan was kept alive for 10 years and Schiavo for 15 years, both because of outside interference and no health directive.
Tom Kapsner, White Bear Lake
LPG subsidy start again: Big news! Subsidy on LPG cylinder started again! So much money came in the account, check like this
Register a Shipping Company in Cyprus
Shoppers, guard among 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack
Immigrant Women and Their Struggles
The Use and Function of Chisels
The Impact of Online Social Communities on Your Business
Four Guidelines to Consider When Investing in Raw Land
Online College Classes for High School Students
The Basics of Network Marketing Internet Business
MeT Predicts Respite From Scorching Heat With Rains From this Date
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach