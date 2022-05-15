LPG subsidy start again: Big news! Subsidy on LPG cylinder started again! So much money came in the account, check like this

Irony in the court

If in need of a definition of the word “irony,” look no further than Supreme Court justices bemoaning the loss of their right to feel safe and secure in their own homes while reportedly preparing to deprive women of the same in their own bodies. These consenting justices, many nominated by minority presidents and declaring under oath they accept the right to safe and legal abortion as established law, seem on the verge of nullifying the sanctity and privacy of a woman’s critical medical decisions. For about 80% of our country’s women, this guarantee has been in place their entire life.

By assigning the future of this protection to the political whims of state legislators, the justices limit women’s choices to either ignoring this abrogation of their rights, or, regardless of significant consequences to the personal, social and financial well-being of themselves and their families, move somewhere else. Where is the foul in expecting these justices to live with the same limits they themselves have chosen for a majority of the country’s population?

To those who believe the pro-guarantee protesters have crossed some imaginary line, a request: Research the history of reform movements in the U. S. and report back any whose success can be attributed to advocates politely confining their tactics to those deemed acceptable or convenient by the opposing side.

Tom Baldwin, Falcon Heights

Pavilion planning?

Over the years I’ve been a performing member of a number of musical groups based in the Twin Cities. As a St. Paul- and Como-area resident for over 50 years it’s satisfying to know there’s a marvelous concert venue available close to me at the Pavilion on Como Lake. Musicians love performing at this venue and consider it one of the best outdoor concert sites in the Twin Cities.

Changes in policies and procedures seem to have put a damper on the concert scene success for 2022.

The largest of two parking lots has been completely torn up and will be resurfaced, with the smaller of the two lots to follow. Seems to be poor planning and timing.

Como Park is busy during the fall and summer seasons. Concerts, weddings, and photo shoots happening in this exact area around the areas of the fountain, flower gate and waterfall. I’d have to assume that the City realizes fees from those events.

Aforementiond Lakeside Pavilion seems to have other problems. Musical groups are now being asked to provide their own sound system when performing even though there is a system on site. The bands playing Como Lakeside do not receive remuneration for their entertaining, and now are expected to provide their own sound system?

It’s as if the St Paul City Council, Dock and Paddle Restaurant, Department of Public Works, mayor, and Parks Department have absolutely zero interplay with each other. Again, as a taxpayer I am totally dissatisfied with everyone involved in what seems to be a fiasco by all the entities I’ve mentioned.

John Whitlock, St. Paul

Millions for photo ops

So, the U.S. government has approved $39.8 billion to support Ukraine’s war with Russia, this is a good way to show solidarity with Ukraine’s cause. I am comfortable with that.

What I am not comfortable with is the amount of taxpayer dollars being used to fund visits to Ukraine by Secretary of State Blinken, Defense Secretary Austin, members of Congress headed by Nancy Pelosi and even the First Lady. All of these visits are being touted as for the reason to show solidarity, when they all can be called photo opportunities for the Democratic party.

In this day and age of teleconferencing, this should be the norm instead of wasting million on logistics, security, transportation and other costs involved for these publicity stunts.

Alan Jones, Crystal

Why would we need more schools?

If there is loss of money for schools as well as lack of students attending classes, why is the St. Paul school board talking about construction on new school buildings?

If students are not attending classes, we don’t need more schools.

Use the school buildings you already have. Stop taxing us for more money.

Jacqueline Heintz, St. Paul

Sometimes it’s OK?

The allowance by the Republican party of electronic voting at its state convention in Rochester this weekend for nominations for its 14 positions for the fall election, highlighted by the gubernatorial race, is the height of hypocrisy.

The GOP has pounded a drumbeat denigrating electronic voting — and nearly all forms of ballot casting by other than paper ballots— claiming it tainted the presidential election in 2020 and will invite even more fraud if done in the future.

The Republicans correctly point out that electronic voting is more efficient, and economical, facilitates more participation and is virtually immune from manipulation. These are all good reasons for the GOP to use that process for themselves, but apparently what’s good for their party is bad for the other.

Marshall H. Tanick, Minneapolis

Make a health-care directive

I saw on the news that an Ohio court found a doctor not guilty in some cases involving end-of-life situations. I would hope that he was following his patients’ Health Care Directives. I would advise everyone reading this to consider filling one out.

Everyone has the right to make those decisions on their own but must do so before their situation exists. I read a column in the Pioneer Press dated 8/11/2009, “A doctor ponders end-of-life wishes.” It states what my wishes are, and I felt so strongly about it I have included it with my health care directive and the part that pertains to me is highlighted.

There are two cases that I remember from the news, Terri Schiavo and Karen Ann Quinlan; both show the need for a directive. In both of these cases there were no health care directives, and both were complicated by a judge and a court and in the Schiavo case politicians got involved. Both Schiavo and Quinlan were in their 20s when they became comatose or brain dead, and Quinlan was kept alive for 10 years and Schiavo for 15 years, both because of outside interference and no health directive.

Tom Kapsner, White Bear Lake