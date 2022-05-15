News
Luis Robert drives in the winning run in the 9th, giving the Chicago White Sox a 3-2 win against the New York Yankees
The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees were tied in the bottom of the ninth Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Tim Anderson represented the potential winning run for the Sox at second base.
Some hitters might try to do too much to produce for a team in those circumstances. But Luis Robert exhibited patience, waiting for the right pitch to attack against Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman.
Robert took three balls and a strike. Then he got his pitch, ripping a single to right. Anderson scored ahead of Aaron Judge’s throw, giving the Sox a thrilling 3-2 victory in front of 32,830.
“I was trying to be early with his fastball,” Robert said through an interpreter, of his approach in the situation. “I was trying to make contact.”
It was the second game-ending hit of Robert’s career. The first came during his rookie season, when he a home run on Aug. 30, 2020 against the Kansas City Royals.
“This felt better,” Robert said. “I was more excited, fans here versus the Yankees. After two losses, this one was very good.”
The Sox dropped the first two games of the series, allowing a combined 25 runs.
Dallas Keuchel gave the Sox a pitching boost Saturday, scattering four hits in five shoutout innings. He struck out three and walked three in the 86-pitch outing.
“We’ve made our fair share of mistakes the first couple of nights (of the series) and they’ve capitalized a lot on those,” Keuchel said. “I felt like if I could make some pitches and execute early, I had a good chance. It’s fun to pitch against a team like that with the way they are swinging the bats and the depth of their lineup, they can interchange a few guys every night it seems like.
“They just keep rolling. But we are a good team too.”
Keuchel followed up a strong outing against the Boston Red Sox with one against the Yankees. He went a season-high six innings May 8 at Fenway Park, allowing two runs on six hits in a 3-2 win.
Wednesday’s postponed game against the Cleveland Guardians pushed his start back a day. He was ready for the team with the best record in baseball.
“He’s spent his whole career pitching against good teams, rights and lefts,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “He beat a good team in Boston. They’re good. When he executes his pitches, he’s got a lot of weapons.”
Keuchel got a double-play grounder to wrap up the first. It was the first time in the series the Sox didn’t allow a run in the first.
The Sox did the damage in the first Saturday. Anderson singled, one of his three hits, and scored on a single from Robert for the first run. Robert extended his hitting streak to 12.
Yoán Moncada homered leading off the third.
Keuchel exited with the 2-0 lead after getting Anthony Rizzo to ground out to second baseman Josh Harrison with the bases loaded to end the fifth.
“I’m feeling more like myself,” Keuchel said. “I told you (reporters) I was close. I would have liked to have gone a little bit longer tonight. I thought that was my job. I’m a little disappointed in five.
“My job is to go out there and throw as many as I can. I thought (86) pitches I had enough to at least go six. With how many games we’re playing (17 games in 17 days), I thought I had at least 100 pitches tonight. That didn’t happen. I’m not very happy with that but that’s the competitor in me and we’re going to have to figure out something (Sunday) because we have a lot more guys down now too.”
Reliever Kendall Graveman allowed one hit in two scoreless innings.
The Yankees scored once in the eighth against Joe Kelly, and the Sox brought in closer Liam Hendriks with two on and one out. He struck out Josh Donaldson and Gleyber Torres, keeping it at 2-1.
The Yankees tied the game on a Kyle Higashioka sacrifice fly in the ninth, but Isiah Kiner-Falefa was out trying to advance to third on the play. Moncada cut off AJ Pollock’s throw and got the ball to Anderson, who was covering third and tagged Kiner-Falefa for the second out of the inning.
“Excellent relay and cutoff,” La Russa said. “That was huge.”
Anderson singled with one out in the ninth and Moncada walked, bringing up Robert.
“That’s high baseball IQ because you’re not going to walk (Chapman) off with a home run, his stuff is too good,” La Russa said. “You’ve got to find a way to get somebody on base. Tim’s base hit was huge, the walk from Moncada, they did a good job taking what he gave, and he ain’t going to give you a lot that you can do big damage.”
Robert found a hole through the right side of the infield and Anderson did the rest, giving the Sox their first walkoff win of the season.
“The first two games they were just better than us,” Robert said. “But today we came prepared and were able to execute and then we got on top.”
()
News
Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s ‘bonehead play’ costs Yankees in loss to White Sox: ‘It won’t happen again’
CHICAGO — At one point, Friday night, Gleyber Torres simply went over to Isiah Kiner-Falefa and put his arm around his shoulder. Torres has been there and understands all too well the pressure of being the Yankees shortstop. Kiner-Falefa has had a bad spell defensively, charged with three errors in the two previous games he started and then Saturday he made a huge baserunning mistake.
The Yankees tied the game in the top of the ninth inning when Joey Gallo led off with a walk against Liam Hendriks and advanced to third on Kiner-Falefa’s single. Gallo scored on Kyle Higashioka’s sacrifice fly, but Kiner-Falefa killed the rally by being thrown out at third base. DJ LeMahieu struck out to end the inning. The White Sox walked off the 3-2 win in the bottom of the inning.
“Anytime you’ve got your big guys up with runners in scoring position, you can’t get thrown out there in that situation,” Kiner-Falefa said. “It was a bonehead play and bad read and I’ll learn from it and it won’t happen again.”
That comes on top of his recent defensive struggles.
Friday night, he could have been charged with two errors. Kiner-Falefa has a -1 defensive runs saved rating heading into Saturday night’s game against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Park. He is in the bottom 36 percentile in outs above average.
With one out in the first Friday, Kiner-Falefa booted Luis Robert’s ground ball and then bobbled it as he tried to pick it up and what should have been a double-play turned into a bases-loaded situation for Gerrit Cole. The Yankees ace got them out of that one. In the sixth, he couldn’t. The shortstop sailed a throw to first high allowing Robert to reach leading off the inning. Kiner-Falefa was not given an error on the play, but the next batter, Sheets, homered.
That cut the Yankees lead to 7-3 and Kiner-Falefa immediately dropped his head and Torres went over to give him a pat on the back.
That came on the heels of Kiner-Falefa committing two errors Tuesday night against the Blue Jays — and getting the next day off. Saturday, however, Aaron Boone had him right back in there with no concerns of this snowballing on him.
“No, no. Because I think he is so dynamic and athletic out there that he’ll get through this,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Look, the plays that he didn’t make last night, he’s got to make those two, but I do think there’s a little bit of a field element to that that was going on. It’s really soft out there and watching it on both sides are just really tricky hops out there. So I think that played into it. Now you got to work around that. … But no, I’m not worried about it. Long term he’ll kind of get through this and this athleticism will continue to show up as it has most of the year.”
()
News
Twins’ Jhoan Duran throws fastest pitches in franchise history
Fans at Target Center disappointed Saturday not to see Byron Buxton play might have found a little solace in witnessing history — even if the Twins didn’t win.
On scheduled day off for Buxton, the dynamic center fielder managing hip and knee injuries, rookie reliever Jhoan Duran threw the two fastest pitches in team history when he fired fastballs of 103.3 and 103.1 mph in the ninth inning of a 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Cleveland Guardians.
“Maybe there’s more in there. I can’t tell,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “They all look pretty hard from the dugout.”
On the second day of his first back-to-back appearances this season, Duran broke his previous team record of 102.8 mph set on May 7. The pitches were the fastest in the majors this season.
“It just shows the work I put in during the offseason,” he said through Twins interpreter Elvis Martinez. “It’s paying dividends and it’s showing I work really hard.”
Duran, 24, pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to hold a 1-1 tie and give the Twins a chance to win in their half of the inning. He gave up two infield rollers and struck out Franmil Reyes on a 98.8 mph splitter on a 3-2 count for the final out.
Jharel Cotton (0-1) gave up two runs in the 10th when Andres Gimenez doubled home Ernie Clement, pinch-running for automatic runner Reyes to start the inning. He was awarded second base after colliding with Twins first baseman Jose Miranda and scored on Myles Straw’s two-out single for a 3-1 lead. The Twins got one back in their half when Gio Urshella singled home automatic runner Gary Sanchez.
Rookie Miranda and second-year player Nick Gordon made the final two outs with Buxton, hitting .255 with 18 RBIs and a team-high 10 home runs, on the bench. Before the game, Baldelli said Buxton was getting a scheduled day off, but asked why Buxton didn’t pinch-hit, he said, “It wasn’t going to be an option.”
Buxton has been playing through a mild hip strain, plus a knee injury suffered sliding into second base April 15 at Boston. He missed six weeks last season with a serious hip strain. Buxton has played in 22 of the Twins’ 34 games this season but has avoided a stay on the injured list.
Baldelli said the coaching staff discussed the decision to sit Buxton on Saturday but added, “Ultimately, I make that decision. When we make the decision before the game, we don’t change what we’re going to do when the game gets going.”
News
Aroldis Chapman struggles in 9th as Yankees win streak ends at 5 as White Sox walk off with 3-2 win
CHICAGO — Aroldis Chapman got one out Saturday night and then everything fell apart. Trying to hold on to a tie, the Yankees closer instead gave up a single, walked a batter and then Luis Robert hit a walk-off RBI single as the White Sox beat the Bombers 3-2 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“That’s a good baseball game there. Well played for the two teams,” Chapman said through Yankees translator Marlon Abreu. “That hit up the middle there and then the walk, things got a little complicated there, you gotta give them credit.”
It was the Yankees (24-9) first loss in six games. They have already assured at least a split of this four-game series with the White Sox (16-16) and will go for their 10th series win Sunday in the series finale. The Yankees dropped to 2-7 when they score two runs or fewer this season. It was the first game in the last five the Bombers did not hit a home run, after hitting 11 in their last four games.
Still, they had a chance, tying it in the top of the ninth inning when Joey Gallo led off with a walk against Liam Hendriks and advanced to third on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s single. He scored on Kyle Higashioka’s sacrifice fly, but Kiner-Falefa killed the rally by being thrown out at third base on the same play. DJ LeMahieu struck out to end the inning tied 2-2.
Chapman gave up a single to Tim Anderson with one out and then walked Yoan Moncada on a full count. Robert’s ground ball single just past a diving Anthony Rizzo won it for the White Sox.
Dallas Keuchel shut the Yankees down for five innings, scattering four hits. He walked three and struck out three. The left-hander has always been a thorn in the Yankees’ side, especially in his time with the Astros. In nine starts against the Bombers, Keuchel had a 2.23 ERA.
The Yankees offense, which has scored 25 runs in the first two games of the series, had their chances. LeMahieu led off the game with a single, Giancarlo Stanton led off the second with a double, but the Bombers got nothing. In the fifth, as Keuchel was clearly tiring, he issued two, two-out walks to load the bases. Rizzo, who has been booed here in his return to the city where he played for a decade across town, came up with a chance to break through and grounded out harmlessly to second base.
After Montgomery and Keuchel were long gone, the White Sox turned the game over to Joe Kelly, who had imploded on Thursday night, and the Bombers were able to punch through. In the eighth, Aaron Judge lined a one-out single into center field and Rizzo’s ground ball got past a diving Josh Harrison. Stanton singled to bring in the Yankees’ first run. Tony La Russa, who let Kelly implode Thursday, went and got him after Stanton’s single. Hendriks struck out Donaldson on a 98-mph fastball up in the zone and went to a 99-mph fastball in the same spot to beat Gleyber Torres and end the Yankees’ threat.
That lack of offense has become all too common when left-hander Jordan Montgomery takes the mound.
Montgomery came into the start averaging just 2.33 runs of support per nine innings. Saturday night, however, Montgomery wasn’t as sharp as he had been in his first five starts. He struggled to establish his curveball to keep hitters off of his fastball. He got 10 swings and misses, four with the changeup and 11 called strikes, five on his sinker.
“I really didn’t have much to work with today. I just felt like my timing was honestly different every inning,” Montgomery said. “I was never really able to get comfortable and [gave up] a lot of walks and deep counts, so I couldn’t really attack and rip the ball like I wanted to, but I gave it all I had.”
He allowed two runs on a Robert, RBI-single and a Moncada home run to lead off the third. It was just the third home run he has allowed this season. The White Sox got six hits off him, he struck out four and walked three. The fourth-inning walk of Adam Engel was the first that Montgomery had issued in 87 batters faced, dating back to his April 21 start in Detroit.
()
