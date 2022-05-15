News
Medicinal marijuana chains embrace ‘bud’ sales as Minnesota regulations relax
It was a brisk but sunny afternoon in St. Paul, the last day of February, and the young woman behind the pharmacy counter at the Vandalia Street offices of Rise Dispensaries smiled broadly behind dark eyeliner and hints of goth makeup as she handed clients fresh bits of history, one smokable marijuana roll at a time.
With little public fanfare, Rise — formerly known as LeafLine Labs — began selling rolls and jars of “buds,” or dried, raw cannabis flower, to adult medical marijuana users on the first day such sales were legal in Minnesota.
For the state’s burgeoning medicinal marijuana industry, the date marked a long-awaited breakthrough of sorts.
Legal medical marijuana sales officially began on July 1, 2015, but at the time it was signed into law by then-Gov. Mark Dayton, the state legislation that authorized those sales was widely considered the most restrictive of its kind in the nation.
QUALIFYING CONDITIONS
A patient would have to meet one of nine major qualifying conditions to receive marijuana in a liquid, pill or vaporized delivery method. Smoking “pot” was still off the table.
State law has since loosened, at least by a pinch. Among what’s now 17 qualifying conditions, “now we have ‘chronic pain’ and that’s a big one, because there’s a lot of things that fall under chronic pain,” said Sarah Lynch, commercial general manager for Rise’s Minnesota dispensaries.
Still, the industry as a legal option remains nascent and restricted relative to many other states that have legalized cannabis, but expanding.
What had once been limited to back-alley transactions has moved into a new, more regulated and corporatized space. In Minnesota, only two companies — Rise and Green Goods — are authorized to operate cannabis dispensaries, and their approach is night-and-day compared to the illicit market.
MINNESOTA MOVES TOWARD MID-LEVEL REGULATIONS
That commercial space still includes — but isn’t limited to — products heavier on CBD, a chemical in the cannabis or hemp plant that produces relaxation without the high associated with marijuana’s higher THC levels. CBD products, which are increasingly commonplace from gas stations and coffee shops to health food stores, are legal under federal law but still restricted in some states.
At Minnesota dispensaries, customers can choose products by both CBD and THC level, mixing and matching by preference.
“With the addition of flower, Minnesota is moving into the middle of the pack on the regulated side,” said Dr. Kyle Kingsley, chief executive officer of Minneapolis-based Goodness Growth Holdings, which operates eight Green Goods dispensary locations throughout Minnesota and others throughout four other states. “There are a slew of states that have CBD-only laws, like Iowa, which have definitely restrictive limits on THC levels.”
They have participation from health care providers, Kingsley added. “Generally, it’s been a thoughtful, incremental program, and that’s a good approach if you want things to be well-regulated for patients. Things are going in the right direction.”
In Minnesota, patients or caregivers must be registered in the state’s Medical Cannabis Program, which requires annual renewal. Rise, which was acquired by Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state operator, in December, grows its product in Cottage Grove and operates six dispensaries statewide, including in Eagan and a new site in Mankato.
Shipping cannabis products in from out-of-state is still illegal. It remains the only legal dispensary in operation in St. Paul, which hosts one of the company’s larger retail outlets.
Under state law, Rise can open only two more locations.
“We will be opening more,” Lynch said. “I can’t say where yet.”
Green Goods, its only authorized competitor, advertises shops in Minneapolis, Burnsville, Woodbury, Blaine, Duluth and a handful of sites as far outside the metro as Moorhead, Minn.
REGULATIONS LOOSEN, FLOWER PRICES CHEAPER
Despite significant regulation, as the latest doors to open within the state’s relatively new medicinal marijuana landscape, bud sales have added both a traditional and new dimension to distribution, which is still arranged through pre-orders and sales of up to 90-day supplies. In short: buds are cheaper.
“This is new for us, having smokable flower,” Lynch said. “It’s been an extract-only market.”
And those concentrated extracts are pricier, largely because vapor oils, lozenges, sublingual sprays and capsules require more processing.
Medicinal marijuana user Todd Rosewell of Hugo said a half-gram vapor cartridge costs him roughly $55 to $65, whereas 3½ grams of high-grade dried cannabis flower sells for roughly $45 to $55, or even cheaper for lower-grade options. Given quality controls, and a lack of pesticides and contaminants, the product is both safer and pricier than the illicit market, making resales unlikely.
Still, flower is “more economical,” he said. “I just think it gives more people access. As more dispensaries open up, it’s the same as any market — more supply would drive the price down. One of the problems with the state of Minnesota is they’ve limited the market to only two companies.”
Peter Ingersoll, chair of the cannabis division for a San Diego-based commercial real estate brokerage, sees an upside to a duopoly: a professionalization of services. In Minnesota, he said, having only 17 dispensary locations “will keep the prices high, (but) better than flooding the market with hundreds of amateurs who are all going to fail,” he said.
Elsewhere, “shareholder lawsuits, half-finished projects and receiverships litter the playing field,” Ingersoll wrote, in a recent state-of-the-industry update for Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates. That said, “this industry will soon be legalized and continue to grow in the double digits for many decades.”
MANY CONSIDER FEDERAL LEGALIZATION INEVITABLE
To date, some 37 states have legalized some level of medical marijuana use, and 18 states have decriminalized it entirely, allowing recreational use. Ingersoll said most industry pundits consider federal legalization of cannabis inevitable, though they also predict it’s still at least three to five years away, if not longer, as it does not appear to be a priority for President Joe Biden’s administration.
In Minnesota, regulation is loosening in other ways. The Minnesota Department of Health’s official list of qualifying conditions has expanded over time to span 17 categories, including cancer, HIV/AIDS, glaucoma, epileptic seizures, Tourette syndrome and terminal illness with a life expectancy of less than one year.
The state has added some conditions that are more fluid or harder to diagnose and quantify, such as intractable pain, chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder and autism spectrum disorder as defined by the American Psychiatric Association’s DSM-5 manual.
Still, the Minnesota Legislature has rejected more common conditions such as anxiety and depression, which some psychologists have likened to the common cold as far as their frequency in the general population.
AVOIDING OPIOIDS
Rosewell, 48, once traveled 100 days out of the year in his job as a national representative for a large Twin Cities manufacturing conglomerate. He decided he needed a change of pace, so he visited a friend’s marijuana farm in rural Colorado in the summer of 2020, in part to learn more about the industry.
Instead, he choked on a grilled bratwurst. His friends performed CPR, saving his life but leaving him with eight broken ribs, a punctured lung and a cracked sternum. It was, he recalled, the worst pain of his life.
After a few days on heavy pain medications, Rosewell was determined to recover without relying on morphine, or opioids such as OxyContin, “which are highly addictive, and I wanted nothing to do with that,” he said.
Within seven days, he was moving toward cannabis.
“When you take morphine or OxyContin, you can’t function,” he said. “You’re sleeping. It’s going to knock me out and I’m going to need to lay down on the couch.”
Instead, he smoked pot. “When I was prescribed that in Colorado, it was amazing,” Rosewell said. “But when I got back to Minnesota, I wasn’t able to get it. It became difficult and quite expensive to get it in any form in Minnesota, compared to Colorado or any other state where it’s been legalized.”
He turned instead to cannabis pills, and later to cannabis vaporizer cartridges and lotions. Since the legalization of smokable flower at the end of February, he’s also been purchasing marijuana buds from Rise’s St. Paul dispensary.
After months away from the workplace, Rosewell’s next goal is to break into legalized sales and distribution himself, he said.
“There’s kind of a stigma around it because of how it’s been viewed in this country over the last 100 years,” he acknowledged. “But there’s so many benefits to it; we’re just starting to scratch the surface. Obviously, there’s responsible use. We’re not talking about hippies back in the ’60s just sitting around all day. (Just look at) the amount of people who are serving time, who are minorities, for selling something that could be used as beneficial.”
News
Yankees win streak ends at 5, offense quiet for Jordan Montgomery in 3-2 walkoff loss to White Sox
CHICAGO — With Tim Anderson on third base, Aroldis Chapman gave up a ground-ball single to Luis Robert as the White Sox rallied for a 3-2 walkoff win over the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday.
Anderson hit a one-out single off Chapman, who was clearly bothered by Anderson’s threat to steal second. Chapman then walked Yoan Moncada.
It was the Yankees (24-8) first loss in six games. They have already assured at least a split of this four-game series with the White Sox (16-16) and will go for their 10th series win Sunday in the series finale. The Yankees dropped to 2-7 when they score two runs or fewer this season. It was the first game in the last five the Bombers did not hit a home run, after hitting 11 in their last four games.
It’s nothing new for the Yankees lefty Jordan Montgomery.
Montgomery came into the start averaging just 2.33 runs of support per nine innings. The Yankees have won two of his five starts and scored at least five runs just once — but only two of the runs were scored with him in the game. It’s not a new development, Montgomery has not received much support over his career. More than half of his career 83 starts are no decisions because of that.
Dallas Keuchel shut the Yankees down for five innings, scattering four hits. He walked three and struck out three. The left-hander has always been a thorn in the Yankees’ side, especially in his time with the Astros. In nine starts against the Bombers, Keuchel had a 2.23 ERA.
The Yankees offense, which has scored 25 runs in the first two games of the series, had their chances. DJ LeMahieu led off the game with a single, Giancarlo Stanton led off the second with a double, but the Bombers got nothing. In the fifth, as Keuchel was clearly tiring, he issued two, two-out walks to load the bases. Anthony Rizzo, who has been booed here in his return to the city where he played for a decade across town, came up with a chance to break through and just grounded out harmlessly to second base.
After Montgomery and Keuchel were long gone, the White Sox turned the game over to Joe Kelly, who had imploded on Thursday night, and the Bombers were able to punch through. In the eighth, Aaron Judge lined a one-out single into center field and Rizzo’s ground ball got past a diving Josh Harrison. Stanton singled to bring in the Yankees’ first run.
Tony La Russa, who let Kelly implode Thursday, went and got him after Stanton’s single. Liam Hendriks struck out Donaldson on a 98 mph fastball up in the zone and went to a 99 mph fastball in the same spot to beat Gleyber Torres and end the Yankees’ best threat. That snapped a three-game hitting streak for Torres.
Hendriks walked Joey Gallo to lead off the ninth inning. Isiah Kiner-Falefa lined a single to right field to advance Gallo to third. Kyle Higashioka got the run across on a sacrifice fly to right field.
Montgomery was more of a victim in his first five starts, pitching really well and getting nothing to show for it. Saturday night, Montgomery was not as sharp. He struggled to establish his curveball to keep hitters off of his fastball. He got 10 swings and misses, four with the changeup and 11 called strikes, five on his sinker.
He allowed two runs on a Robert, RBI-single and a Moncada home run to lead off the third. It was just the third home run he has allowed this season. The White Sox got six hits off him, he struck out four and walked three. The fourth-inning walk of Adam Engel was the first that Montgomery had issued in 87 batters faced, dating back to his April 21 start in Detroit.
Clarke Schmidt, who just returned to the Yankees bullpen on Friday, gave the Yankees 2.2 scoreless innings. He struck out one. Clay Holmes worked a scoreless eighth inning.
News
‘Spirit Song Radio’ is a ‘blessing’ to seniors in Woodbury
When they were little, Josie Schmer, Gloria Gaynor and Ruth Bunch gathered around the radio to listen to music and radio shows.
Decades later, the women are doing it again — together, this time.
Schmer, 85, Gaynor, 96, and Bunch, 82, live at the Stonecrest senior-living community in Woodbury. Twice a month, they gather for “Spirit Song Radio,” an old-fashioned radio show that features sing-along music, corny jokes and groan-inducing puns.
“It’s been such a blessing to me,” said Schmer, who moved to Stonecrest in 2017. “It’s just so relaxing, and it helps you to stay in touch with the world. I love to sing. My sister and I used to sing. My parents used to sing. It’s great to have music on the radio. I listen to it all the time.”
Spirit Song Radio is the brainchild of the Spirit Song Choir, an ecumenical and inter-generational community choir based in Woodbury. The 85 members range in age from 8 to 84 and sing “a mix of sacred and secular music – music that lifts the spirit,” said Mary Reimann, the choir’s president and music director.
Reimann founded the choir in late 2019 to bring song and community into senior-living communities like Stonecrest, St. Therese Senior Living of Woodbury and Woodbury Senior Living.
“We were in a groove, learning new music, realizing there was a call for what we did and forming relationships with three different senior communities,” Reimann said. “We were forming not just a choir, but, really, this beautiful community.”
Then COVID hit and “everybody was feeling isolated and frightened, and we realized everything in life had changed,” she said.
NEW TECHNOLOGY
A chance conversation with her sister led Reimann to explore a new technology — something Reimann is usually loath to do, she said.
“She said, ‘Well, you should try Zoom,’ and I said, ‘I don’t know what Zoom is.’ This was March 2020,” Reimann said. “She explained it to me and said, ‘It’s for meetings, but I wonder if you could figure out a way to rehearse using that.’”
Within a week, Spirit Song Choir was gathering virtually for its first Zoom rehearsal. The choir also began leading virtual sing-alongs on Facebook.
But Reimann quickly realized that the choir’s main fan base, its seniors living in the local senior-living communities, weren’t on Facebook. “We were reaching other people that way, but not this community,” she said.
It was Renee Vaughan, director of life enrichment and volunteer services at Stonecrest, who suggested using a low-watt FM transmitter to broadcast the choir’s sing-alongs for residents.
“I found a low-power FM transmitter in my basement and hooked it up,” Vaughan said. “We played Bingo, and the transmitter had to be smack dab in the middle of the building (to reach everyone). I had to call the numbers from there, and then people would call in on the phone, saying ‘I got a Bingo!’ And then we’d have the bus driver, who wasn’t driving the bus then, we’d have him go run the candy bars to people.”
Other Stonecrest broadcasts included: meditation sessions; story time; bird of the day; and “sports talk – a.k.a., the Minnesota Vikings Emotional Support Group,” Vaughan said. “We had great courses, COVID updates, etc., all over the radio. Good times that I am glad are over.”
A SHOW IS BORN
When Spirit Song Choir members reached out to see what they could do to help, Vaughan asked if they would record songs that she could play on the radio.
WSSR, or “Spirit Song Radio,” was born.
“You could walk down the hallways, covered head to toe in PPE, and you could hear people listening to the radio in their apartments, and you could hear one voice singing loud in the apartments, but you could hear in the background the radio show playing,” Vaughan said. “It gave this sense, yes, we’re alone, but we aren’t alone; we were all there together. When I heard music in the hallways again, a communal experiencing of the music, that’s when I had my first sense of normalcy, my first sense of ‘We’re going to get through this.’ Nothing can connect people the way that music can.”
Said Reimann: “There’s something about the simple, human act of singing together. It’s healing and transformational.”
The choir members produce a new sing-along radio show every two weeks. They have written and recorded 31 so far.
Each episode starts with a theme — usually connected to an upcoming season or holiday — and a selection of songs to match. Among the songs included on the “Road Trip” episode broadcast at Stonecrest on Tuesday: “On the Road Again,” “Country Road” and “This Land Is Your Land.”
Volunteer script writers put together introductions to each song, making sure to include a healthy dose of corny jokes and puns, Reimann said.
The group, which includes characters like Parking Patrol Peg, the Chatty Sisters, Anonymous Interruptus and Cliff the Mailman by Day and Farmer Every Other Day of the Year, records the dialogue together on Zoom.
During a recent show on gardening, Parking Patrol Peg, played by choir member Peg Regruth, explained that gardening was her “favorite hobby, next to camping.”
“I wanted to be a horticulturist before I went into law,” Regruth said.
“Why didn’t you?” asked Ann Kysely.
“Because I wouldn’t make enough money, as the celery was too low,” Regruth said.
Each show starts with the booming voice of choir member Tom Vaaler: “Welcome to WSSR, otherwise known as “Spirit Song Radio,” where our music is ringing, and our listeners are singing. I’m Tom V.”
Songs are recorded separately by each member of the choir using the Voice Memo app on their cellphones. The voices are blended together in the GarageBand recording app “so it sounds as if everyone is in the same room singing together,” Reimann said.
Anyone can listen to the show by clicking on a SoundCloud link on the choir’s website, but Stonecrest airs them at a scheduled time each week.
Reimann, who has spent more than 30 years working as a church music director, said she never dreamed she would one day be producing an old-fashioned radio show.
“Not in a million years,” she said. “It’s been really a delightful surprise – the way that we do the work, the writing process and recording process. I am so grateful for that technology because we are able to meet and build community and have conversations and share stories. We laugh so hard in the recording sessions when things go off the rails. The creative outlet has been really great. This is a truly beautiful community of kind and generous people, willing to share their time, their gifts and their hearts to create something beautiful together – sending love out into the world in the shape of a song.”
Schmer said she loves watching residents who live in Stonecrest’s memory-care unit listen to the broadcasts.
“Those old-time songs come right back to them,” she said. “They are able to sing out loud and clear. I’m so glad COVID is over. We survived, and we’re going to go forward.”
SPIRIT SONG CHOIR CONCERT
- What: Spirit Song Choir’s “This Is Our Song of Peace” concert
- When: 3 p.m. Sunday May 15
- Where: King of Kings Lutheran Church, 1583 Radio Drive, Woodbury
- Cost: The concert is free; a free-will offering will be taken to benefit Ukrainian relief through the Eastern European Crisis Response of the ELCA.
- COVID protocol: Masks are required.
- Website:
News
Twins’ bats go dark in 3-2 extra-inning loss to Guardians
The pitching is still working for the Twins, but it wasn’t enough on Saturday.
Andres Gimenez doubled home automatic runner Franmil Reyes to start the 10th inning as the Cleveland Guardians won a pitching duel, 3-2, in front of 22,939 on Saturday at Target Field.
The Twins have lost four of their past five games and saw their American League Central Division lead on second-place Cleveland and Chicago drop to two games.
Gimenez was awarded second based on his extra-inning drive off the right-field wall after colliding with first baseman Jose Miranda — Twins manager Rocco Baldelli earned his sixth career ejection arguing the call — and scored on a single to left by Myles Straw.
Gio Urshela drove in both of the Twins’ runs on a solo homer to start the fifth and a single to deep short in the 10th. Devin Smeltzer pitched five strong innings in his first major league start since Aug. 7, 2020. Sidelined by elbow irritation after one appearance last season, he injured his back and neck during rehab and missed the rest of the season.
Called up before the game, left-hander Smeltzer pitched scattered three hits over five strong innings, including a second-inning RBI single by designated hitter Franmil Reyes. Smeltzer walked two and struck out two before leaving a 1-1 game after five innings and 77 pitches.
Five Twins relievers combined to keep the game even with four scoreless innings – Caleb Thielbar, Tyler Duffey, Joe Smith, Emilio Pagan and Jhoan Duran – before the Guardians touched Jharel Cotton (0-1) for two in the 10th.
Cleveland starter Shane Bieber allowed 11 baserunners on seven hits, three walks and a hit batsman but squeaked out of trouble with the help of seven strikeouts. Relievers Trevor Stephan, Nick Sandlin (3-1) and Emmanuel Clase cleaned up, allowing one run on three hits over four innings.
The Twins left 12 runners on base, including automatic runner Gary Sanchez in the 10th. They failed to cash in on a few golden scoring opportunities, the first after Urshela started the fourth inning with a home run off Bieber that tied the score 1-1. After Jose Miranda struck out looking, Nick Gordon doubled to right and Gilbert Celestino singled him to third to bring Royce Lewis to the plate.
On Friday, Lewis doubled and hit a grand slam in a 12-8 victory over the Guardians, but the shortstop took two stabs at a bunt down the first-base line, each foul, before popping out to first baseman Owen Miller. Bieber then ended the threat by getting Luis Arraez to ground into a force at second.
The Twins loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth inning. Jorge Polanco walked to start the frame, Gary Sanchez doubled him to third and Bieber then hit Max Kepler with a pitch to juice the bases. But Gio Urshela hit an excuse-me bunt that turned into a 1-2-3 double play, and Miranda grounded out to third.
