MeT Predicts Respite From Scorching Heat With Rains From this Date
Srinagar, May 14: Weatherman on Saturday predicted light to moderate rains that may bring the respite from the scorching heat that Jammu and Kashmir is reeling under from the last few days.
On Saturday Srinagar recorded day temperature of 31.3°C which was more than 1.3 degree Celsius than yesterday in the summer capital while Jammu saw maximum 43.5cagainst previous day’s 41.1°C.
“Expect Respite from hot weather especially in plains of Jammu from 16th as a spell of light to moderate rain/thunderstorm is most likely at many places of Jammu & Kashmir during May 16th (evening)-18th(70% chances),” a meteorological department official here said. “At some places, thunderstorm may be accompanied by strong gusty winds and hailstorm mainly on May 16-17th,” he said, adding, “Thereafter, there’s no forecast of any major rainfall but temperature will again rise gradually from May 19th.”
Meanwhile the official told GNS Srinagar recorded a low of 14.2°C against 14.1°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 3.6°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 10.2°C against 10.5°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.0°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 5.8°C against 7.3°C last night. The temperature was 0.7°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.
Kokernag recorded a low of 12.6°C against 11.7°C on the previous night. It was 3.3°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 9.0°C against 7.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 5.5°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 3.5 °C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 10.4°C against 10.9°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.8°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.
Jammu recorded a low of 23.3°C against 24.7°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 0.2°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 14.2°C, Batote 17.9°C and Bhaderwah 13.2°C, the official added. (GNS)
Letters: Ironic, the justices’ objections to protests at their homes
Irony in the court
If in need of a definition of the word “irony,” look no further than Supreme Court justices bemoaning the loss of their right to feel safe and secure in their own homes while reportedly preparing to deprive women of the same in their own bodies. These consenting justices, many nominated by minority presidents and declaring under oath they accept the right to safe and legal abortion as established law, seem on the verge of nullifying the sanctity and privacy of a woman’s critical medical decisions. For about 80% of our country’s women, this guarantee has been in place their entire life.
By assigning the future of this protection to the political whims of state legislators, the justices limit women’s choices to either ignoring this abrogation of their rights, or, regardless of significant consequences to the personal, social and financial well-being of themselves and their families, move somewhere else. Where is the foul in expecting these justices to live with the same limits they themselves have chosen for a majority of the country’s population?
To those who believe the pro-guarantee protesters have crossed some imaginary line, a request: Research the history of reform movements in the U. S. and report back any whose success can be attributed to advocates politely confining their tactics to those deemed acceptable or convenient by the opposing side.
Tom Baldwin, Falcon Heights
Pavilion planning?
Over the years I’ve been a performing member of a number of musical groups based in the Twin Cities. As a St. Paul- and Como-area resident for over 50 years it’s satisfying to know there’s a marvelous concert venue available close to me at the Pavilion on Como Lake. Musicians love performing at this venue and consider it one of the best outdoor concert sites in the Twin Cities.
Changes in policies and procedures seem to have put a damper on the concert scene success for 2022.
The largest of two parking lots has been completely torn up and will be resurfaced, with the smaller of the two lots to follow. Seems to be poor planning and timing.
Como Park is busy during the fall and summer seasons. Concerts, weddings, and photo shoots happening in this exact area around the areas of the fountain, flower gate and waterfall. I’d have to assume that the City realizes fees from those events.
Aforementiond Lakeside Pavilion seems to have other problems. Musical groups are now being asked to provide their own sound system when performing even though there is a system on site. The bands playing Como Lakeside do not receive remuneration for their entertaining, and now are expected to provide their own sound system?
It’s as if the St Paul City Council, Dock and Paddle Restaurant, Department of Public Works, mayor, and Parks Department have absolutely zero interplay with each other. Again, as a taxpayer I am totally dissatisfied with everyone involved in what seems to be a fiasco by all the entities I’ve mentioned.
John Whitlock, St. Paul
Millions for photo ops
So, the U.S. government has approved $39.8 billion to support Ukraine’s war with Russia, this is a good way to show solidarity with Ukraine’s cause. I am comfortable with that.
What I am not comfortable with is the amount of taxpayer dollars being used to fund visits to Ukraine by Secretary of State Blinken, Defense Secretary Austin, members of Congress headed by Nancy Pelosi and even the First Lady. All of these visits are being touted as for the reason to show solidarity, when they all can be called photo opportunities for the Democratic party.
In this day and age of teleconferencing, this should be the norm instead of wasting million on logistics, security, transportation and other costs involved for these publicity stunts.
Alan Jones, Crystal
Why would we need more schools?
If there is loss of money for schools as well as lack of students attending classes, why is the St. Paul school board talking about construction on new school buildings?
If students are not attending classes, we don’t need more schools.
Use the school buildings you already have. Stop taxing us for more money.
Jacqueline Heintz, St. Paul
Sometimes it’s OK?
The allowance by the Republican party of electronic voting at its state convention in Rochester this weekend for nominations for its 14 positions for the fall election, highlighted by the gubernatorial race, is the height of hypocrisy.
The GOP has pounded a drumbeat denigrating electronic voting — and nearly all forms of ballot casting by other than paper ballots— claiming it tainted the presidential election in 2020 and will invite even more fraud if done in the future.
The Republicans correctly point out that electronic voting is more efficient, and economical, facilitates more participation and is virtually immune from manipulation. These are all good reasons for the GOP to use that process for themselves, but apparently what’s good for their party is bad for the other.
Marshall H. Tanick, Minneapolis
Make a health-care directive
I saw on the news that an Ohio court found a doctor not guilty in some cases involving end-of-life situations. I would hope that he was following his patients’ Health Care Directives. I would advise everyone reading this to consider filling one out.
Everyone has the right to make those decisions on their own but must do so before their situation exists. I read a column in the Pioneer Press dated 8/11/2009, “A doctor ponders end-of-life wishes.” It states what my wishes are, and I felt so strongly about it I have included it with my health care directive and the part that pertains to me is highlighted.
There are two cases that I remember from the news, Terri Schiavo and Karen Ann Quinlan; both show the need for a directive. In both of these cases there were no health care directives, and both were complicated by a judge and a court and in the Schiavo case politicians got involved. Both Schiavo and Quinlan were in their 20s when they became comatose or brain dead, and Quinlan was kept alive for 10 years and Schiavo for 15 years, both because of outside interference and no health directive.
Tom Kapsner, White Bear Lake
Sunday Bulletin Board: Windy? You call this windy? Well, let me tell you about windy!
Here & There
THE ASTRONOMER of Nininger writes: “Subject: Blowing in the Wind.
“We’ve heard that this past winter was a cold and windy one. We have only anecdotal information upon which to base any judgment of that status, but the Good Wife and I smile at each other when people complain about the wind. We used to live in Wyoming, where they say that if the wind ever stopped blowing, everyone would fall down.
“The wind did not always blow hard, but when it did, what we experience here in Minnesota is not even in the same league. In the wintertime especially, the wind would come roaring down over the foothills, more or less perpendicular to them, and accelerate as if gravity gave it a final tug. They call that a Mountain Wave. Occasionally that wind would strike with speeds well in excess of 100 mph. These effects are well documented along mountain ranges. An additional feature that seems to exponentially increase the effect is when a low-pressure area is to the north while a high-pressure area is directly to the south. Then the combined effects are additive, and you’d just better get out of the way.
“We lived just east of a several-hundred-acre reservoir where this effect was particularly intense. The Good Wife would get up in the morning and check the bathroom. Because of the vent stack connected to the plumbing, if there weren’t whitecaps in the toilet, she knew it was going to be a nice day. People learned to hang on firmly to the doors of their vehicle as they opened them, or those doors might act like aerodynamic airfoils in the wind. You cannot believe how many doors of cars and pickups had crinkled door hinges.
“I recall lying awake during really windy nights, mentally calculating the brute force of the wind blowing on our windows. We had a large window area, well built, but you aren’t human if you don’t question their strength when the wind blows hard. It was not uncommon for people to move into a motel for a few days just to be safe during such high wind events. People learned the difference between inconvenience and survival. Some learned to wear goggles, masks and whatever it took to be comfortable, but primarily safe.
“We’ve learned that you can be happy any place you live or be miserable, even in paradise. It’s up to the individual. We’ve been happy wherever we’ve lived because we had each other. Like one of my neighbors said when I asked him if he thought the wind would blow? He replied: ‘It’ll miss a good chance if it doesn’t.’”
Our theater of seasons
DORIS G. of Randolph, Minnesota: “Great to see the birds again, Today the red-headed woodpecker and the indigo bunting arrived.
“Also had a male hummingbird at the feeder, but did not get a picture.
“A couple days ago, the grosbeak and the oriole and the yellow-rumped warbler arrived.
“We are hoping we will get a pair of bluebirds this year. Last year we did not have any.”
Radio Days (cont.)
Leading to: The great comebacks
Another installment from THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES: “Subject: Workplace romance.
“When my husband and I started dating, we thought it would be prudent to go low-key and not let anyone in the workplace know about it. My brother-in-law was so delighted that his match-making plans seemed to be working that he was in on our conspiracy. All was going well until one night when we bumped into the program director and the receptionist downtown. They weren’t too pleased for us to see them, either, so it was no problem. We knew they weren’t about to spill our beans.
“Our station had a sunup-to-sundown license, so in the wintertime we were off the air by 5 o’clock. Frequently he would have to go back later in the evening to do recordings for some of the religious programs, so then I would stay in town. We would have dinner before he went back to work, and I would catch a later bus back to my house.
“It was one of those times when our plans were nearly foiled. He suggested that I just hang around the station while he recorded the program, and then he would drive me home. The program he was scheduled to record was not going to take that long, an hour at the most. He said it would probably be best, though, if I kept out of sight. He said I should just go back and take a nap on the Station Manager’s couch until he was done.
“The couch was quite comfy, and just as I was dozing off, I heard the unmistakable footsteps of the Station Manager coming down the hall. I was curled up under my coat, facing the back of his couch, and I was hoping he didn’t recognize me or, better yet, not notice me at all. His footsteps stopped. Then I heard him rustling some papers on his desk, and then the sound of his footsteps receding back down the hall. All the way home, we kept wondering. ‘Did he see me?’ ‘Maybe not.’ ‘He didn’t say anything to either of us.’
“The next morning at work, I was busy at my typewriter when our boss arrived. Instead of bypassing my office like he usually did, he paused at my door, smiled and said: ‘Well, you look well rested this morning.’”
The Permanent Maternal Record
THE HAPPY MEDIUM writes: “Subject: Mom, the Con Artist.
“The daily schedule for any farmer’s wife was complicated, to say the least. Mom, as one of them, wore many hats, as the saying goes. To name a few: She milked cows morning and night with Dad. Each wash day she heated the water on the wood stove and used the Maytag washing machine to clean our well-worn dirty clothes. These clothes were hung on the line summer and winter. During harvest time, Mom was in the field pitching hay onto the hay wagon pulled by two big brown draft horses. She prepared hearty meals for the family on the trusty wood cook stove, even on hot summer days.
“Mom was a multi-tasker long before someone coined the phrase.
“To Mom’s strengths, I add one more: con artist. She could think of ways to get us, as least me, to do tasks we didn’t know were work. She made me feel as if I could do anything if I set my mind to it. Hence, one of the many canning-day stories:
“It was a beautiful fall pickle-canning day. The cucumbers were in a kettle to be washed. Water was heating on the stove. A dish pan full of warm soapy water was in the sink. The necessary ingredients were lined up on the kitchen table, and the pickle recipe had been found.
“My two older sisters were given the tasks of washing the cucumbers and bringing the jars from the basement. To say the least, the jars were dusty and needed to be washed. Who would be given that task?
“Yes, I was given that task. Mom called me into the kitchen and took my hands in hers. She said: ‘Shirley, your hands are just the right size to fit in the jars that need to be washed.’ To which I responded: ‘Do I get to wash the jars?’ Mom just grinned.
“She put a stool in front of the sink, and I stepped onto it. Yes, I gleefully washed those dusty jars until my little fingers were squishy. While I was washing the jars, Mom and my sisters were packing the cucumbers into the jars with all the other necessary ingredients to make the best dill pickles ever.
“After the final jar was stuffed and sealed, we celebrated with milk and cookies and admired the row of pickle jars on the counter.
“Happy belated Mother’s Day to all the multi-tasking moms who are still canning pickles — and to those moms who are not canning pickles any longer.”
The great comebacks
You Snooze, You Lose Division (responsorial)
RAMBLIN’ ROSE writes: “Subject: The Numbers Game.
“I got a charge out of JOHN IN HIGHLAND’s submission on college math classes (Sunday BB, 4/24/2022). It had a lot of similarities to my own experience. As Bulletin Board has noted, you are rarely the only one . . . .
“I was in my senior year of college and needed five more credits of what was called ‘distribution.’ I had a lot of homework-intensive classes in business and accounting, so I was looking for something much less time-consuming. Scouring the catalog, I found the perfect class: Business Math, described as learning to determine gross profit margins, sales percentages, and other similar calculations. Yes! My trusty 10-key and I could handle that easily, as I already knew most of those things. I stood in line during registration with my fingers crossed and was rewarded with a place in the class. I smiled at the prospect of cruising through the last five credits I needed.
“I arrived on the first day of class in time to score a seat. Students continued to trickle in, and soon there were people sitting on the radiators and standing along the walls and in the back of the room. If there had been rafters, I’m sure they would have also been full.
“The instructor arrived and eyed the crowd, probably not surprised that Business Math would attract so many hopeful students. He dashed those hopes with his first announcement: Sorry, but there was an error in the course catalog. This wasn’t Business Math, but instead was Calculus I. We were free to stay or leave, no offense taken. We were stunned. No one moved or spoke for several seconds, as we all silently evaluated how badly we needed these credits and whether we were likely to pass Calc I. Finally, a couple of people left, but everyone else stayed to see what calc was all about. By the second class, there were only a few people who didn’t have a seat, and by the third class you could sit anywhere you wanted. Only about a dozen of us made it to the end, and I confess that I actually liked it. It was my high-school courses in algebra that let me be successful in calculus, so I disagree with those who periodically question the usefulness of math. But that’s a topic for another day.
“Let’s just say that math is good.”
To sleep, perchance to dream
THE RETIRED PEDAGOGUE of Arden Hills: “I recently had a dream in which I had notified the school district that I would be retiring at the end of the school year. As the deadline approached, I was having second thoughts about my decision. I worried that I would be bored in retirement and not have enough to do to occupy my time.
“I woke up before I made my final decision, and I laughed out loud.
“I’ve never met anyone who regretted retiring.
“So much to do — so little time.”
Band Name of the Day: Spill the Beans
Vote for your favorite Twin Cities-area restaurant patio
Voting takes place May 15-21. Results will run online and in the Eat section of the paper on May 26.
Submit your vote in the form below:
Here’s a look at last year’s reader picks.
And here’s the Twin Cities patio guide assembled by our Eat team last year.
