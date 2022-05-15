Finance
New Book Explores Future of Global Currency System
In The Mr. X Interviews: World Views from a Fictional US Sovereign Creditor, Luke Gromen recounts a conversation he has with a fictional US sovereign creditor to illustrate the current state of the United States’ economy, including why the US dollar is losing its power and what that will mean for Americans and people worldwide.
Gromen is the founder of FFTT, LLC (“Forest for the Trees”), a research firm catering to institutions and sophisticated individuals that aggregates a wide variety of macroeconomic, thematic, and sector trends in an unconventional manner to identify investable developing economic bottlenecks for his customers. His vision was to create a firm that would address the opportunity he saw created by applying what customers and former colleagues consistently described as a “unique ability to put the big picture pieces together” during a time when he saw an increasing “silo-ing” of perspectives occurring on Wall Street and in corporate America.
Now in The Mr. X Interviews, he provides an opportunity to get a world view from an impartial person about the state of the economy. Although Mr. X is fictional, Gromen has clearly done his research into the reality of the world economy, citing numerous studies and articles by expert economists and politicians that back up his points about the US dollar’s future. This first volume of The Mr. X Interviews-a sequel is in the works-explores Gromen and Mr. X’s conversations in 2016-2017.
Gromen does not dance around his subject. Right from the start, Mr. X states, “The pace at which the USD-centric global monetary system is breaking down is accelerating dramatically.” He begins by looking at the petrodollar from 1973 to 2014 when oil was only priced in USD globally and why the non-US world tolerated it. Now that is no longer the case. Mr. X states: “What nation would not lend to Saudi or supply Saudi’s social needs in exchange for the right to price Saudi oil in its own currency? Do you think any nation would decline that offer?” He goes on to explain that Americans must not forget that it was oil that chose the dollar as the world’s monopoly reserve currency for oil, not the other way around, and that the world can “unchoose” it.
Next, Mr. X goes on to explain why the Fed’s policies were totally discredited after 2008 because “the policies they implemented in the United States in response to the crisis were nothing in severity like those implemented in Russia in the mid-1990s, in Southeast Asia in the late 1990s, or in Argentina in the early 2000s. It was, like the protestor’s sign said, ‘Capitalism for the poor (EM/creditor economies) and socialism for the rich (the US economy.)’ That caught creditor nations’ attention; we knew we needed the system to change.”
Mr. X goes on to tackle the currency war and its relation to gold and oil. Ultimately, he predicts a crisis coming and that crisis is needed to drive changes that will be for the good of all in the world (except Washington politicians and lobbyists). This crisis will be driven by five historically-unique factors that no one alive has ever seen before: Demographics, Geology, Debt, Economic Reality, and the Repeated Weaponization of the Dollar. He explains, “Because throughout history, all sovereigns eventually default once debts get too high. Always. They may nominally default or they may default in real terms (i.e., via inflation), but they always default. There is no sovereign that has never defaulted.” He goes on to make it clear that even the United States has defaulted and gives examples.
No doubt, the United States is already in deep economic trouble, and Gromen states that is evidenced by “flyover country” US residents dying early from drug and alcohol abuse and suicide out of economic hopelessness. Solutions, however, exist. Economists are fearful that President Trump will devalue the US currency, but Mr. X goes on to explain that “only when FDR, Winston Churchill, and other political leaders of the day stopped listening to the orthodox economists of the day and began acting on their own to devalue their currencies that the worst economic aspects of the last global sovereign debt crisis (in the 1930s) began to recede.” He also clarifies that Roosevelt’s advisors were against him taking the United States off the gold standard, “But in the days after the Roosevelt decision, as the dollar fell against gold, the stock market soared by 15%. Financial markets gave the move an overwhelming vote of confidence.”
Ultimately, the debt burden faced by Americans is seen by Gromen and Mr. X as the number one threat facing the United States. They back this up by quoting Michael Mullen, Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who said that the greatest threat to US National Security was not terrorism, weapons of mass destruction, or global warming, but the US Federal debt. Ultimately, Gromen argues that the only way to resolve this issue is for the USD to be devalued.
Much more could be said about The Mr. X Interviews, but I’ll leave it up to readers to discover all the fine points of the argument. I will simply say that Gromen has written a meticulously researched and well-argued book that is comprehensible, a little shocking, and highly educational. Not every reader may agree with it, but regardless, it behooves all Americans to understand our nation’s financial situation and to urge our representatives to resolve it before we find ourselves in a greater financial crisis.
Why People in Dallas Seek Legal Help from Asbestos and Mesothelioma Attorneys
People of Dallas must be rightly informed by the risks of incurring asbestos-related diseases since Texas ranks as 5th place in relation to the highest mesothelioma mortality rates. It is equally important that people from Dallas receive legal help to help them exercise their rights against asbestos exposure.
It is also very important that citizens are informed with the facts relating to asbestos and the nature of diseases it causes.
Asbestos diseases are quite hard to diagnose and it requires several years, even decades, before the presence of asbestos fiber in the body of the victim is confirmed. According to recent researches, there are about 2,600 victims of asbestos exposure and some 1,400 to 2,300 victims are likely to have mesothelioma. In 2002, there were 259 victims of asbestos related deaths and 127 of which was caused by mesothelioma.
Mesothelioma is an inflammatory disease that is considered chronic. It has no cure and treatments can only do so much to alleviate the symptoms of the disease. People who are untreated could possibly die within the next year after the first symptoms appear.
There has been a continuous rise of mesothelioma cases in recent years and the statistics is staggering. This is because the maturation time of the cancer is already reached. It is good to note that most of the people who fall victim to this disease are already past their 50’s. In short, the victims were exposed to asbestos began developing the disease some 20 – 50 years back.
It is likely that these victims were exposed for long periods to asbestos. It is also possible that their families have contracted the asbestos fiber they inhaled and thus, transferring the disease to other people. Constant exposure to asbestos almost always leads to diseases so long as it meets the degree of exposure that is health hazardous.
The main reason why Texas has a high rate of mortality rates in relation to asbestos is that there were incidences of asbestos vermiculite contamination which also ran through Dallas.
Because of these widespread asbestos cases, the need for asbestos attorneys in Dallas expanded. Many lawyers opt to focus their careers in mesothelioma. Once in a while though, a new attorney will begin to make a mark and thus, refining the system of asbestos law in Dallas, Texas.
There are apparently large resources of Dallas asbestos attorneys and law firms. As we have earlier mentioned, there was an extreme rise in asbestos cases in this state and there are many people seeking legal help.
Approaching a Dallas asbestos attorney is easy but requires a lot of time and effort, due to the fact that the suffering inhibits the person from taking action. The fact is, someone who is a victim of asbestos exposure by complete negligence of a company should be fairly compensated and this can only be done through the law.
You cannot afford to waste time searching for attorneys or law firms who are not experts in the field. You have to opt for people who can really do the work for you. Your best option is to seek the legal help of an established and reputable attorney or law firm. This way, you will be benefiting from experts and their resources.
You must understand that having a Dallas asbestos lawyer is never enough, you must ensure yourself of someone who have devoted a great deal of his career into specializing in asbestos and mesothelioma cases. This way, the process will go almost flawlessly and you are rest assured that your claims are in good hands.
Asbestos Dallas attorneys are easy to contact. You have several options to reach them. You can drop by their law firm or their offices and check on the prospect of hiring them. Also, you can search the internet for Dallas asbestos and mesothelioma attorneys and seek legal help. You could also phone them and see if you can have an appointment.
You have your rights and you should exercise them. If you think somebody is responsible for your sufferings then it is best to see your options to put the justice into the right places.
How to Analyze Gadgets Online Before You Purchase
Every day new Gadgets are coming out on the market. Businesses are constantly updating and inventing new devices for the customers. The more recent devices are greater transportable, less complicated to apply and nicer searching than the first fashions. There are gadgets for pretty much any undertaking you may consider.
Devices aren’t just for businessmen and students to exertions on. Now, there are electronic devices that assist carry out simple tasks in addition to complex ones. Humans of all ages and lifestyles are now sporting their very own electronic gadgets around with them.
Shop for Gadgets
Due to the fact these devices are so popular, many online websites are promoting them. You may find almost something you want. cellular phones, laptops, MP3 gamers, cameras, television video games and games consoles are offered in various manufacturers and fees. There are even websites dedicated to black devices best if you’re a fan of black gadgets.
In case you need to shop for electronic devices, start by way of surfing on-line stores. Type on your keywords and examine the products they’ve available. compare the manufacturers and fees on the sites. This will come up with a chance to find the high-quality deals. Bookmark the websites that have gadgets that hobby you. you could go back to those sites to see the new merchandise as they’re added. You could additionally watch for add-ons to devices you already own.
Examine products
Another factor to do is evaluate the brands and the features they encompass. As an instance, a cell phone that includes a digital camera and iPod will value greater than a greater fundamental model. in case you need the very best pleasant, you may search on-line sites until you find a fee you could have enough money.
There are many manufacturers and sorts of virtual cameras now to pick out from. decide what functions you need and in an effort to make your search less complicated. If you are interested in high-quality photos and want higher megapixels, a better zoom or compact size, there are cameras for every need.
Laptops now are available in assorted sizes for smooth use and sporting. you could discover sizes from a 17-inch PC all the way down to a handheld size laptop. The essential factor is to locate the capabilities that you’ll utilize. You don’t sacrifice functions in trade for a smaller size. Don’t accept a reasonably-priced machine simply due to the fact the fee is right.
Search for Gadgets Now
While you are buying gadgets, it is a superb idea to read evaluations written approximately the products. You could find articles written with the aid of the organization in addition to clients. this can come up with important statistics on the performance of the goods.
Start your studies online now to locate the gadgets that are right for you. Take time to examine distinctive sites and merchandise and you may be glad together with your purchases.
Car Accident Lawyers – A Friend in Need
As the number of cars on the road is increasing by each passing day the number of accidents is also on the rise. If you or your family happens to be involved in a car accident there is need of a car accident lawyer to assist you with the legal proceedings. Only by having a person who is acquainted with the legal facts is able to get you through a successful trial.
The two main things which we are to do if we are involved in a car accident are:
1. Get medical assistance as soon as possible.
2. Get a car accident lawyer.
Grounded on the needs of the victim, a vehicle accident lawyer has many functions to perform. The person who hires a lawyer may be the victim in the accident and so through a lawyer he can claim insurance for himself and for his vehicle. Another scenario may be that the client is the culprit involved in the accident and he wants to defend himself in the law court. Another reason for hiring a car accident lawyer is to claim for insurance.
Need For a Lawyer
A very large number of accident related suits are being filed each day and in most cases people are not attaining the benefits that they are entitled to receive. In each country the timing for filing claims for accident may be different and only an expert lawyer may know all the details for attaining maximum benefit from a claim.
Many car accident lawyers are now giving free consultation for accident victims to determine how much compensation they are eligible to obtain. If the victims proceed with filing a claim through them then they can agree on the payment matters. When an accident occurs, usually the culprits will quickly engage their lawyer who in turn will provide information for intimidating the victims. And therefore, a car accident lawyer who is specialized in the field of accident has numerous obstacles to overcome in the conduct of their business.
When a lawyer is engaged in a case he is to analyze the issues related to that accident as soon as possible. So that they can proceed with formulating the procedures to go about as that is legally approved. To make this easy and smooth as possible, the victims should contact their lawyer immediately so that he can take fresh details of the events leading to the accident. The clients are to present with details which are as accurate as possible then only a car accident lawyer can make their own additional investigation and make claims for compensation.
Features of an Excellent Accident Attorney
1. Efficiency in negotiating with the insurer or the defendant’s insurance company and thereby getting a deserving compensation.
2. The lawyer with rapport and communication with the opponent’s vehicle accident lawyer so that they can clarify on details of the case easily.
3. The lawyer should be a licensed member of the State Bar Association and should have the eligibility to attend for a case in the higher court also. In that way if the case is shifted to a higher court, there also you can have the same lawyer.
4. Excellence and professionalism are also the two main characteristics to have.
