Offshore WordPress Development Services
WordPress has become the favorite content management systems in the world. There are thousands of blogs and websites, which use WordPress. These include company blogs, personal blogs and websites. WordPress developers are using this cutting edge technology to provide robust and pragmatic solutions to businesses. Multinationals like Yahoo, CNN and Wall Street Journal use WordPress development to manage their blogs.
This is an ideal platform for development and customization of websites. Although popular with bloggers, WordPress CMS can be conveniently used for all kinds of web portal development. It is extensively used for design works, integration, module installation and existing modification
In the last decade number of offshore development centers have emerged which are providing cost effective website and blog solutions to businesses. You can outsource your custom development projects to these developers and get highly interactive websites and blogs developed. WordPress CMS, being customer friendly, is used extensively to publish and manage websites and blogs. As a user, you don’t need to have technical expertise to use it.
Advantages of Outsourcing WordPress Development
- Your website or blog is developed by expert developers who have experience of working on varied websites and blogs ranging from company blogs to ecommerce sites and galleries. This varied experience lets them deliver solutions, which meet the exact needs of the business.
- Offshore centers have huge experience in search engine optimization, which is one of the must-haves if you wish to make business out of your blog or website. This helps in increasing targeted traffic to your website and adds to your brand value.
- You will be able to hire the best developers from around the world which isn’t possible when you recruit someone directly into your payroll. You also don’t need to incur any cost on the training of your employee.
- When you outsource you get the option of hiring services flexibly depending on your exact needs. You will have the option of hiring developers at hourly, daily, weekly and monthly basis. This is ideal for businesses, which have a small budget for their website development needs.
- Offshore development centers offer you support after development of the website or blog. This is especially needed in case of WordPress development, which will be of great help if you are new to the web technology.
- Offshore development centers take extra care in client handling to build a good reputation in the market so that old customers refer them to fresh ones. For the same reason, they also maintain transparency in all financial transactions.
These reasons make outsourcing WordPress development such a good proposition for small and medium businesses. You not only save money but also get awesome products developed by expert WordPress developers like at http://www.evontech.com/wordpress-development.html
Social Work Theory and Practice – Making the Links
Our experience is that many students on the social work degree can be intimidated by the word ‘theory’. This immediately inhibits effective learning about theory. Theory in social work is about how we relate to others and how we make sure that we are providing effective services. It is important that theory is not seen as the preserve of academics or senior social workers. Through understanding and applying theory to social work practice our work with service users can become far more effective and person centred.
Lots of people think that theory is something purely academic, with no link to “real life”. Many social work students cover theory at university, but begin their practice learning experience intimidated by the idea of how to apply theory to their practice and especially concerned about how to demonstrate the links they have made in their assignments and reflective accounts..
Practice learning is about relating the ideas learned in University to the practice setting. However, in order to link theoretical knowledge to practice, students need a firm grasp of the fact that theory is something everybody uses every day in social work and that theory has a clear link to common sense/what works/real life or whatever the phrase of choice is. Without this, theory can become something which seems abstract and this develops the idea that theory is something you learn at University and then forget when you enter the “real world” of work.
The Requirements for Social Work Training state that all social work programmes must:
“Ensure that the teaching of theoretical knowledge, skills and values is based on their application to practice.” (Department of Health 2002)
Whilst the basic aspects of social work theory will be taught in the University setting, practice learning is about you transferring your knowledge and applying theory to your practice, and you will need to demonstrate that you can make the links in your written work.
What is theory?
It is our view that social workers in the field and social work students on placement are applying theory every day. However, they may not realise it, and they may not be able to describe the theory or name it.
Theories in social work are nothing more than an attempt to explain situations and social relationships. Theories have been developed since it became clear that there were similar patterns or repeating cycles of behaviour both in an individual’s life and in the lives of lots of different people. Since theories have been expressed by academics and social scientists, they often use an academic language. Don’t let that put you off. Theories are life dressed up! Many theories actually have a very straightforward, accessible message even if you sometimes have to look beyond the jargon.
There has been some debate about what actually constitutes a theory. Generally, a theory helps to explain a situation and perhaps how it came about. In science, a theory is seen as helping to:
** describe (eg: what is happening?)
** explain (eg: why is it happening?)
** predict (eg: what is likely to happen next?)
Sometimes theories are also seen as helping to control a situation and bring about changes.
Social Work Theory and Practice Learning
In supervision discussion, placement assignments, portfolios etc you need to be able to describe the situation you are working with, explain why you think this came about, what you can do to bring about change etc. In doing so, you will be drawing upon some form of theory. You may, however, not always be aware of this.
Whenever you are considering theory, we would urge you to:
1. Recognise that no single theory can explain everything: When a person engages in an action (or inaction) the reason for their behaviour can be rooted in a range of causes or motives.
2. Related to the first point, recognise that some theoretical approaches just don’t work with some people. Applying Brief Solution Focused Therapy can be really effective with some people. For other people, it leaves them cold.
3. Take a critical approach to theory. If it doesn’t “work”, why not? Can you adapt aspects such that it is helpful?
4. Always apply the value base to theory – much of the theory used in social care practice and social work is drawn from outside of the profession. Theory may have its roots in education, psychology or management. As such, it may not incorporate social work values and you should take responsibility for applying these
5. And finally, never be intimidated by theory. You use it every day.
Why do we need to apply social work theory to practice?
Whilst individual social work theories have different purposes, using all kinds of theory in our work offers us, as social workers, some important things.
** Theories can help us to make sense of a situation. Using theory, we can generate ideas about what is going on, why things are as they are etc. For example the information obtained as part of an assessment can seem like a jumble of information – applying theory can help “make sense” of the information.
** Using theory can help to justify actions and explain practice to service users, carers and society in general. The aim is that this will lead to social work becoming more widely accountable and ultimately more respected.
** In work with individuals, making use of the theories which may relate to their specific situation will give us more direction in our work with them.
** Using theory can give an explanation about why an action resulted in a particular consequence. This can help us review and possibly change our practice in an attempt to make the consequences more effective.
It is clear then, that theory is important in practice – both for work with service users and for social work to be more valued in society.
Online Pharmacies – A Welcome Alternative To Drug Purchase
The manifold benefits of Internet pharmacies have made them an instant favorite among customers. Less than a decade back, patients had to depend upon the traditional drugstores to get their prescriptions filled. The severely sick patients and the older lot had to depend on others to bring them the medicines. Those who could manage to go down to the nearby drugstore often ended up queuing in front of it. Patients then had to deal with an array of problems like, unavailability of drugs, insecurity with respect to their medical status and definitely the ever-increasing drug prices.
Such patients now have a much better alternative in the form of Internet pharmacies. Canadian Internet pharmacies have been a welcome relief for a majority of patients. They no longer have to go queue up in front of a drugstore nor do they need to purchase medicines in full public view. The ones who are dependent on others can even order their drugs without even moving out of their bed. All they need to do is to log in to an online pharmacy website and then look for the drug they want. Once their desired purchase is tracked, it can be ordered online right away.
Canadian pharmacies offer a range of value added services that go a long way in satisfying patients’ needs. Prescriptions can be refilled with a single call to their toll free number. Some good online pharmacies have the infrastructure in place to attend a patient’s requirement to deliver the drugs anywhere in the world. On request, prescriptions can be filled in Canada and mailed to the patient’s doorsteps. Apart from that, the pharmacy staff is well trained to handle customer queries. Patients who get all the prescription medicines filled from a single drugstore enjoy extended benefits like drug interaction check. This safeguards them from possible harmful drug interactions.
Apart from these, the low cost of drugs and increased degree of confidentiality with respect to the patient’s details are the major advantages of ordering drugs from an online pharmacy. The Canadian government has regulated the prices of prescription medicines, which in turn has made drugs a lot cheaper in Canada. Time to time discounts further lowers the cost of medicines. Besides, the drugs are delivered to the customers with utmost security and confidentiality.
Quality drugs at low prices, easy ordering process, confidentiality and a host of other services has made online pharmacies a welcome alternative to the community drugstores. With increase in Internet usage, the popularity of online Canada drug pharmacies will exceed unimaginable limits in times to come.
Beware – Read This Before Getting An "Accredited" Online Social Science Degree
It’s very important you read this before choosing any online social science degree program or school. The information I am about to give you here will help you make the right choice, no matter what kind of online degree or course you are contemplating on acquiring. I’m about to reveal to you very important points you need to take into consideration before selecting either an online social science degree program or online social science degree institution. It amazes me how so many students end up enrolling with the wrong institutions online. Any decision concerning your education should not be embarked upon without first getting the right information.
Earning an online social science degree has many advantages. An online student can benefit from the flexibility and convenience of the learning environment provided by an online social science degree program. An online social science degree can further your career aspirations. However, choosing a program can be a confusing process. One way of identifying a suitable program is to list your goals and then go through the listed programs carefully to see which one meets your compiled list best.
There are different types of online social science degrees. You can earn an online associate’s degree, bachelors or masters degree or even acquire a course completion certification diploma. To earn an accredited masters degree online, you must possess a bachelors degree from a regular or online institution. To earn an accredited online bachelors degree, you need to have at least a high school diploma or G.E.D.
Whether you are seeking online associates, bachelors, masters, or PhD degree in business, technology, health care, or education, online degree colleges in the US will not disappoint you. There are many excellent institutions to choose from. It’s up to you to decide which one you want. You can earn a recognized online social science degree from an accredited online college without having to relocate to where the school is located. As long as the online college degrees are from an accredited organization there is no depreciation in their value. Get your accredited online college degrees. Acceptance of online college degrees from all accredited institutions is definitely on the rise.
It is more cost effective pursuing your degree online as you can cut off many expenses such as traveling or transportation cost and other college expenses since you can attend the classes online from home. In additional, many college books are in electronic format which you can view or download from the online school learning system. This saves you the expenses in buying the text book. Besides that, the tuition fee for online social science degree programs is cheaper and you can complete your degree in a much shorter time.
Flexibility to fit into one’s busy schedule is one of the major advantages offered by an online social science degree. If you are someone who is looking to enhance your knowledge and get an extra degree that is related to your career field, but you don’t intend to put on-hold your current job just to meet the purpose; then, an online social science degree offers a perfect solution. Nowadays, online social science degree programs cover almost every subject offered by traditional “brick & mortar” social science degree program, colleges/universities. You can choose one that meets your needs and fits into your busy schedule.
Sometimes, prior college credits or related work experience can shorten the amount of time it takes to complete your degree program. Generally, it usually takes about three years to complete an accredited online social science degree (This may vary in some instances). This time frame is based on a curriculum of at least twenty hours of course work a week.
Now, while there are lots of benefits attached to earning degrees online, there are also very important things to consider. Several cases were recently published of individuals falling prey to unaccredited online institutions, awarding hoax online social science degrees. There is a sham associated with the online social science degree programs offered by some online institutes. Lately a large number of cases have been reported online in which individuals after earning their desired life experience degree found out that their degrees were not accredited according to law. Imagine what would happen if you later discovered that the degree you used in applying for a job, is a “fake degree”. It’s even worse if it were discovered by your potential employer.
It would be better for you to put some effort into trying to ensure that the degree you are pursuing is from a reputable online university. It’s important you are getting a real degree. An online university which has gone through a proper accreditation process is what you need and deserve. An accredited online social science degree is a college degree that is received through Internet studies offered by an accredited college or institution. This means that the school or university that is offering the degree has been approved by a national or state board of education.
In order to offer an accredited online social science degree a college must offer its course work and lesson requirements to the board of education for approval. The board then goes through the course work and makes sure that it adheres to the industry standards for completion.
There are many universities offering different highly accredited online social science degree programs. Doing some research of the official websites of the many universities, colleges, and schools offering online social science degree courses might be particularly helpful to see which institution and program suit your time and work schedule. It is also important to ensure that the university program and the university itself is accredited and recognized by the industry. Taking the time to do such a research work can be time consuming.
But do you know there’s a, not so publicized FREE online service that keeps and updates an award winning database of accredited online institutions? Do you know that this same service does all this at no cost to degree seeking students? I and my fellow education counseling colleagues were pleasantly surprised when we discovered this silent but highly effective service. It’s has been the N0.1 service we have recommended to prospective students during our counseling sessions. I will reveal the website address of this unique service, which offers for FREE, what others are charging prospective students for.
Other unique aspects of their service which impressed us include; the fact that they help you:
* Take the guesswork out of choosing from hundreds of online schools and thousands of degree options.
* They show you the Top online schools, and match you with the one that’s best for you.
* They match you with the best schools available (and we literally mean that.). It’s truly amazing the way they do this.
* They give you the best chance of academic success based on your unique requirements through a unique degree choice and degree school matching system.
* They also help you answer any questions you can think of regarding getting your degree.
* They help you research careers by industry. They also give you information about programs by your area of interest and inform you about today’s fastest growing and most lucrative careers.
* They help you discover your personality type and what careers are best suited for you.
* They show you how much you could be worth if you get a degree.
* They simply do all the work for you! And at no cost too!
I never knew such a free service could turn out being the best service. But, I guess they do not want to be swarmed by too many requests, which explains why they rarely announce their existence. I just feel it’s a service the lucky ones among you who will read this article should benefit from. You shouldn’t have to always pay before you receive great service.
I sincerely hope they will be able to keep this service free for a long time because of information reaching us that they might have to start charging a small fee to cover their cost. Anyway, if you are reading this right now, they are still available to you.
Simply visit their website, fill their complete form and apply for their Free degree and online schools matching service. It will save you the headache of choosing the wrong school or degree program. Filling out their profile form is fast and easy. Just let them do all the work for you.
Today more than ever, it is important that you ensure that your institution of higher learning – whether online or campus-based – is accredited. It can mean the difference between continuing your education, and having to start all over. By checking your school’s accreditation up front, you will avoid finding out later that your credits may not transfer to another institution, or that your employer does not recognize your degree. This service checks this out for you at no cost too.
In summary, earning a degree online is a good option for people who are planning for career promotion or education advancement. The advantages of an online social science degree program in terms of flexibility of learning schedule and convenient of study from home enables you to plan your study to fit your busy working schedule. Getting a degree from a reputable online university will make it easy for you when entering the job market after graduation. You need to ensure you are getting a degree from the best university so that your degree will make your resume look good and attract the maximum attention in your job application. Wishing you well in your educational pursuits.
