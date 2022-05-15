Finance
Online Degrees – Get Informed Fast
Today the Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation recognize the Distance Education and Training Council as the only accrediting organization for distance learning institutions and all of the education programs that offer online degrees. Now there are even consortiums formed of universities, such as the Canadian Virtual University, which offers no courses or degrees, but simply acts as a portal for courses from 14 universities all across Canada. Online colleges, that are fully accredited, have earned a widely recognized form of university accreditation from one of six regional accreditation boards.
One survey found 55 percent of employers preferred traditional degrees over online degrees. In 1996, the University of Colorado at Denver in the US, expanded its metropolitan campus with the formation of CU Online, creating one of the first fully accredited online education programs offering online university degrees. Many people are earning a bachelor, masters or doctorate degree online in their field of interest whether it’s an online nursing degree they want or online education degree, online psychology degree, or even an online criminal justice degree. All without conforming to a traditional, time consuming schedule.
The term online degrees refers to college degrees (sometimes including high school diplomas and non-degree certificate programs) that can be earned primarily or entirely through the use of a computer connected to the Internet, rather than attending college in a traditional campus setting. Today, you can earn a bachelors degree, master’s degree or graduate degree online from a major university without ever having been in one of their classrooms. Some experts argue that degrees in certain fields are more accepted online than in others, while some programs are less suited for online-only schools.
Some of the types of online degrees available today include: associate degree, bachelor degree, master degree and doctorate degree online. Ask the institutions you’re considering for references. Its been reported that employers feel that an employee receiving an online education degree compared favorably, in terms of knowledge learned, to someone with a resident degree.
Types of online degrees available today include: interior design degree online, online law degree, education online, engineering degree online, online paralegal degree, online computer science degree and online history degree. Now some of the types of degrees include: business degree online, online nursing degree, online education degree, online psychology degree, paralegal degree online, online computer science, online accounting degree, MBA degree online and online teaching degree. To determine whether you’d make a good online student ask yourself if you’re someone who gets things done ahead of time or puts them off until the very last minute.
You can research scholarships online but make sure to be aware of scholarship scams. Other types of online degrees also include: business administration degree online, online computer degree, online marketing degree, online biology degree, online doctoral degree, online degree, online IT degree, electrical engineering degree online, online graphic design, online animal behavior and online theology degree. Graduates of the online degree program will be a good source of recommendations and make sure to ask about anything they think you should be aware of.
There are many advantages to online learning or e-learning. And make sure you know that your online degree credits will be transferable into the college or university you plan to attend if you plan to transfer in the future; check and double-check with the counselor at that school. Keep in mind there are plenty of education loans available if you can’t locate grants or scholarships.
How to Invest Like a Legend – Sir John Templeton
Value investing. If you’ve been managing your own money for more than a day you’ve probably heard this term. Value Investing is widely considered one of the most successful investment strategies in the market. Want proof? Warren Buffet is a famous value investor.
He became a billionaire using the strategy.
So did Sir John Templeton. You’ve probably heard of the Templeton Funds which he founded back in 1954. You might even own some of these funds in your portfolio.
Templeton passed away earlier this month at the age of 95. It’s an unfortunate loss for everyone around the world. Not only was he a great investor he was a great philanthropist as well.
In 2007 Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world.
But it wasn’t for his investing prowess. They highlighted his work at the Templeton Foundation. He supported work at top universities in fields like theoretical physics, cosmology, evolutionary biology, cognitive science, and social science relating to love, forgiveness, creativity, purpose, and the nature and origin of religious belief.
Fascinating work . . . with huge implications.
But I know what you’re thinking.
How did he become a billionaire?
Templeton knew a secret. He followed value investing as a strategy, and he was willing to hold on for long periods of time. He looked to invest in companies that traded at deep discounts to their intrinsic value. He looked for companies that everyone was ignoring, and he was willing to buy when everyone else was selling.
A perfect example of value investing.
This story is highlighted in his own biography. It speaks to his investing prowess, focus on deep value, and iron stomach. In 1939 war began in Europe. Templeton borrowed money to buy 100 shares each in 104 companies. They were all selling at a dollar or less per share. So confident was he that he even bought stock in 34 companies in bankruptcy. When all was said and done, only four of those investments turned out to be worthless. Holding an average of 4 years, he made exceptional profits on all the others.
He’s also famous for investing in Japan during the 1960’s . . . at a time when the entire country was being shunned.
The idea of value investing originated at Columbia University with Graham and Dodd. They were the first to focus on fundamental analysis and valuation. They published probably the greatest investment book of all time, Security Analysis. The tome is packed with valuable information about analyzing securities and looking at their valuations.
It’s an interesting read that I highly recommend.
Templeton took that knowledge a step further. He scoured the globe. He analyzed markets all over the world. He examined the leading companies in those markets. He looked at falling markets as “sales” where he could scoop up great companies at cheap prices.
He made investments that made his mutual funds millions of dollars. He was so successful that in 1999 Money Magazine called him “arguably the greatest global stock [investor] of the century”.
According to The Templeton Foundation,.”
“Each $10,000 invested in the Templeton Growth Fund Class A in 1954, with dividends reinvested, would have grown to $2 million by 1992 when Sir John sold the Templeton Growth Fund. This translates into an annualized return of 14.5% since inception
Templeton was clearly a phenomenal success. How can we invest like him?
What is a Templeton worthy investment? What would Templeton invest in today? We can only make an educated guess, but I have a few thoughts. We know he was focused on the emerging markets around the world. And we know he liked to invest when pessimism and fear was the greatest.
Right now as I look at the global landscape, two big countries keep cropping up. China and India. Take a close look at my two favorite ETFs iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index Fund (FXI), and the WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI).
I know we’ve talked about these countries before, so I won’t rehash all the details. Let’s just say their future looks exceptionally bright. They have the potential for above average growth over the next ten years. Add to that the fact they both sell at large discounts from recent highs and you have a Templeton worthy investment.
Social Work Bachelor Degree
A bachelor’s degree in social work can be the best choice for everyone who wants to help and support others. The bachelor’s degree in social science is an interdisciplinary degree that includes geography, sociology, history, political science, anthropology, and archeology. In addition, students can take courses in world history, introductory psychology, historical geography, labor economics, and race and science.
Online Bachelor Degree in Social Work can provide a graduate with enough skills to help individuals with the issues they face in their everyday life. The main goal of social workers is to help people to cope with relationship, family and personal problems or drug, alcohol and other addictions.
After completion of an Online Bachelor Degree, graduates get the opportunity to work with families, adults, children, senior citizens and people with metal illnesses in a variety of settings. They can find a job in nursing homes, hospitals, government agencies, not-for-profit organizations and substance abuse centers.
As a rule, it takes about four years to complete an Online Bachelor Degree program. The program consists of a number of courses in general education and particular courses in Social Work. The classes a student enrolled in a Bachelor’s of Social Science program may include introductory psychology, historical geography, world history, sociology, labor economics and etc.
Classes focus on values, working with diverse populations, welfare policies, ethics and human growth and development. During these classes students are taught how to work independently, handle responsibility and be emotionally mature. Students also need to complete group social work components and gain knowledge of therapies and interpersonal communication. If online students want to complete these components successfully, then they should use bulletin board systems and video sharing technologies to replicate the in-class experience.
Skills that graduates will gain after the completion of their education include research skills, time management skills, critical thinking skills, problem-solving skills, communication skills and project management skills.
Students, who have an Online Bachelor Degree in Social Work, can continue their education and complete a master’s degree in Social Work or find employment in various settings. Social Workers may be responsible for planning group therapy, seeing clients on regular basis, applying for social programs and maintaining accurate records. During these sessions, Social Workers asses clients’ needs and determine what counsel or programs they need to improve their lives. Graduates with a Bachelor’s Degree can enter such social services positions as Substance Abuse Counseling, Child Services, Hospital Social Services.
Know the Different Times of the Day to Make Profits
Did you know that the tendencies that occur in U.S. stocks can be broken down into sequential order for a “usual” trading day? While reviewing this information, remember that the times listed are approximations, which means you can’t expect to see a pullback/reversal each day at the exact same time. What you will see is that the pullbacks are common near the times listed.
Each of the times listed here are present in Eastern Standard time, with opening taking place at 9:30 AM and the close being at 4 PM.
The tendencies are also based on the index movement, which is actually an average of several stocks and there may be slight differences in some cases.
9:30 AM
Opening time/bell is also when there is a push in a certain direction. The price may also begin to whipsaw to and from a few times, but in most cases, one direction is going to prevail.
If you don’t see too much movement in the initial 15 minutes, it may be a slow day overall. The initial hour is the most volatile time.
9:45 AM
The dominate direction that the price moved in is usually the initial test. There’s either going to be a noticeable pullback or a complete reversal of the trend.
10 AM to 10:30 AM
This is another time when the “gut check” for the trend is going to come into play. This is when another major correction against the existing trend is going to occur. It can be a full reversal or a pullback. You can look at the context of the actual price moves to determine what to do.
11:15 AM to 11:30 AM
The London stock market will close at 11:30 AM ET. Between this time the European traders are getting out of their positions, which is when a new low or high is created or tested. These are usually the last significant moves prior to the price settling down over lunch.
1:30 PM to 2 PM
This is when the trends are most likely to be reasserted. Watch out for a breakout during this time.
2 PM to 2:45 PM
There isn’t too much to watch but you should be wary. It is getting closer to the end of the day, with many people shuffling for their positions.
3 PM to 3:30 PM
The trend may swiftly change during this time. In many cases, the period is a “shakeout” when individuals may begin to try and reassert themselves. In some cases, you can make money, but don’t count on it.
3:55 PM to 4 PM
Unless you have a certain strategy in place for trading in the last few minutes of the day, then you should finish up three to five minutes prior to closing. The US markets are going to have a closing auction and everything is done in a single transaction, which occurs at 4 PM.
As you can see, by knowing how stock prices usually behave at different times of the day, you will have a competitive advantage over those traders that don’t. This knowledge can lead to more profitable trades and to success in you trading.
