Parents of supermarket shooting suspect interviewed by feds
By CAROLYN THOMPSON and MICHAEL BALSAMO
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Federal agents interviewed the parents of the teenager accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket and served multiple search warrants, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Sunday.
Federal authorities were still working to confirm the authenticity of a 180-page manifesto that was posted online, which detailed the plot and identified Gendron by name as the gunman, the official said. Authorities say the shooting was motivated by racial hatred.
Payton Gendron’s parents were cooperating with investigators, the official said. The official was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation into the Saturday afternoon shooting publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
A preliminary investigation found Gendron had repeatedly visited sites espousing white supremacist ideologies and race-based conspiracy theories and extensively researched the 2019 mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, and the man who killed dozens at a summer camp in Norway in 2011, the official said.
It wasn’t immediately clear why Gendron had traveled about 200 miles from his Conklin, New York, to Buffalo and that particular grocery store, but investigators believe Gendron had specifically researched the demographics of the population around the Tops Friendly Markey and had been searching for communities with a high number of African American residents, the official said. The market is located in a predominantly Black neighborhood.
Police said Gendron shot, in total, 11 Black people and two white people Saturday in a rampage that the 18-year-old broadcast live before surrendering to authorities. Screenshots purporting to be from the Twitch broadcast appear to show a racial epithet scrawled on the rifle used in the attack, as well as the number 14, a likely reference to a white supremacist slogan.
“We pray for their families. But after we pray — after we get up off of our knees — we’ve got to demand change. We’ve got to demand justice,” state Attorney General Letitia James said an emotional church service in Buffalo on Sunday morning. “This was domestic terrorism, plain and simple.”
Among the dead was security guard Aaron Salter — a retired Buffalo police officer — who fired multiple shots at Gendron, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Saturday. A bullet hit the gunman’s armor, but had no effect. Gendron then killed Salter, before hunting more victims.
Also killed was Ruth Whitfield, 86, the mother of retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield.
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told churchgoers that he saw the former fire official at the shooting scene Saturday, looking for his mother.
“My mother had just gone to see my father, as she does every day, in the nursing home and stopped at the Tops to buy just a few groceries. And nobody has heard from her,” Whitfield told the mayor then. She was confirmed as a victim later in the day, Brown said.
Katherine Massey, who had gone to the store to pick up some groceries, also was killed, according to the Buffalo News.
Erie County Sheriff John Garcia expressly called the shooting a hate crime.
“This was pure evil,” Garcia said.
Twitch said in a statement that it ended Gendron’s transmission “less than two minutes after the violence started.”
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native, called for the tech industry to take responsibility for their role in propagation in an interview with ABC.
“The CEOs of those companies need to be held accountable and assure all of us that they’re taking every step humanly possible to be able to monitor this information. How these depraved ideas are fermenting on social media – it’s spreading like a virus now,” she said, adding that a lack of oversight could lead to emulation.
The mass shooting further unsettled a nation wracked with racial tensions, gun violence and a spate of hate crimes. A day before, Dallas police had said they were investigating shootings in the city’s Koreatown as hate crimes. The Buffalo attack came just a month after a shooting on a Brooklyn subway wounded 10 and just over a year after 10 were killed in a shooting at a Colorado supermarket.
Gendron, confronted by police in the store’s vestibule, put a rifle to his neck but was convinced to drop it. He was arraigned later Saturday on a murder charge, appearing before a judge in a paper gown.
Buffalo police declined to comment on the purported manifesto that seemingly explicates the attacker’s racist, anti-immigrant and antisemitic beliefs, including a desire to drive all those not of European descent from the U.S. The document indicated he drew inspiration from the shooter who killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019.
___
Balsamo reported from Washington.
Real World Economics: Global famine looms — is anyone paying attention?
Popular wisdom says it is darkest before the dawn. But history also shows the opposite, brightness just before catastrophe.
The best history of the 900-day World War II siege of Leningrad opens with a group of students happily drinking wine on the steps of an old Czarist palace at 2 a.m. in the all-night sunshine on the June 1941 solstice. Oblivious to German tanks pouring across the border a few hours south, most would perish in combat, along with 1.5 million of their city’s population, by 1944. Many of these would die of hunger during the siege.
Now it’s Russia that has attacked a neighboring country. And famine once again looms, but this time for distant nations and peoples.
Global hunger threatens, but no leaders seem concerned. Yes, tens of millions of people still are malnourished, but famines in North Africa’s arid Sahel region in the 1970s or South Asia in the 1960s are a distant memory. Still we creep closer every day.
Multiple causes now converge to create this perfect storm.
At its core, both Ukraine and Russia are major food producers and exporters. Most of the wheat from the two nations flow out through the Black Sea. So do sunflowers from Ukraine, the world’s largest producer and exporter of that oilseed. The war has not yet cut off Russian exports, but it may as fighting drags on.
After this, it gets more complicated. Russia and ally Belarus are the world’s second- and third-largest producers and exporters, after Canada, of potash fertilizer, one of the three key plant nutrients needed for growing crops. Saskatchewan alone produces a third of world output, Russia and Belarus another third and all other nations the rest.
Russia is also a major exporter of natural gas, the feedstock for nearly all nitrogen fertilizers. That only a small amount of Russian gas goes to fertilizer production is immaterial. Gas is a fungible commodity. Reductions in Russian exports drive up prices around the world and thus fertilizer costs.
Soybeans, nitrogen-fixing legumes, don’t need this fertilizer, but Brazil produces over a third of world soybean totals on acidic tropical soils that need potash more than the U.S. Midwest. Brazil has no potash or phosphate deposits, and little natural gas, and so imports are vital to its farms. Its soybean production covers an enormous area and planting dates vary, but the first week of September is a general starting point. There isn’t much time.
Any famine always involves two factors: First, the physical availability of the product, and second, the purchasing power to buy it at scarcity prices. The second is more critical than the first.
Hence the third complication: Rising world petroleum prices before the war forced oil-importing poor nations, especially in East Africa, to burn through their foreign currencies leaving little for food imports, world scarcity aside.
All this is bad enough without the United States and Canada having the most adverse spring planting season in decades. The USDA’s May 9 crop condition reports showed 2 percent of Minnesota spring wheat planted, versus 93 percent at the same time last year and a five-year average of 50 percent. For corn, the numbers would be 9 percent versus 81 and 48 percent respectively. Figures for the Dakotas, Montana and Canada’s prairie provinces are similar.
For U.S.-wide farming, corn, soy and wheat plantings last week all were at half of five-year averages. And a rule of thumb is that corn yields drop 1 percent for each day of delayed planting after May 10.
Couple these factors with a weak Brazilian soy crop just harvested, drought and extreme heat in the enormous grain-growing Punjab region of India and Pakistan and outlooks worsen. (For more on this go to the WASDE report, for World Agricultural Supply And Demand Estimates, on the USDA’s website.)
The desire by many western nations, including those in the EU and NATO, to stop Russian aggression using economic means and without direct military involvement adds problems. In our nation, many call for throttling Russia with a blockade on all its foreign trade. Some here are particularly critical of Germany for buying Russian gas, ignoring great potential harm to Germany’s economy from immediate shutoff.
So, taking in all of the above, such calls for total blocks on Russian exports involve some moral questions: Are we ardent to fight the Russians until the last Ethiopian or Bangladeshi is left standing? Or would we take any domestic actions, say a one-year income tax surcharge, as LBJ invoked for 1968, to fund food purchases for innocent victim people?
Would we divert Saskatchewan potash destined for U.S. farms to Brazil because the marginal productivity — the additional pounds of food produced by one more pound of potash — is higher there? The world would have more food overall, but U.S. farmers already complain about getting the fertilizer optimal for growing $8 corn and $16 soybeans.
The answers? Of course we won’t do much to help others!
International law of sea warfare prohibited blockades of foodstuffs until 1914, during World War I, when the British government repudiated existing “cruiser rules” to choke Germany any possible way. Some 900,000 German civilians died of malnutrition before the war ended. Germany saw that as moral justification for unrestricted submarine warfare against all U.K.-bound shipping, including civilian craft.
We need action now. So what needs to be done?
NATO countries should encourage an immediate response, but leave enforcement to quasi-neutrals such as Japan, China, India, Chile, Nigeria, Indonesia and Israel.
Belarus technically is a non-combatant. Land-locked, it exported potash through the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda until Feb. 1. Reopen that immediately under neutral supervision.
Free, safeguarded shipping of foodstuffs and fertilizer on the Black Sea by both combatants is vital, but Russia will object since it still out-ships Ukraine. Notwithstanding a treaty limiting Turkish control of the Bosporus, martial international movement to block all Russian trade until it cooperates. Set up a “neutrality patrol” of naval vessels and personnel from a neutral coalition to enforce free passage. If Russia does not agree, then pour money into infrastructure to increase Ukrainian export capacity via Danube River ports on the Black Sea.
Organize a working group that brings all grain traders, private corporations, cooperatives and other nation’s parastatals to identify potential crisis points and feasible prudent provisions with existing resources.
If not, we ironically risk global catastrophe in our zeal to punish the perpetrator of a regional, and avoidable, war.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
Finland to seek NATO entry in ‘new era’ amid Russia’s war
By FRANK JORDANS and JARI TANNER
BERLIN (AP) — Finland declared Sunday that it wants to join NATO and a “new era” is underway, while Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope that Ukraine could win the war as Russian military advances appear to be faltering.
President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin made the announcement that Finland would seek membership of NATO during a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki. The previously neutral Nordic country shares a long border with Russia.
“This is a historic day. A new era begins,” Niinisto said.
The Finnish Parliament is expected to endorse the decision in the coming days. A formal membership application will then be submitted to NATO headquarters in Brussels, most likely at some point next week.
The announcement came as top diplomats from the 30 NATO member states met in Berlin to discuss providing further support to Ukraine and moves by Finland, Sweden and others to join NATO in the face of threats from Russia.
“Russia’s war in Ukraine is not going as Moscow had planned,” Stoltenberg said by video link as he recovers from a COVID-19 infection.” “They failed to take Kiev. They are pulling back from around Kharkiv. Their major offensive in Donbas has stalled. Russia is not achieving its strategic objectives.”
“Ukraine can win this war,” he said, adding that NATO must continue to step up its military support to the country.
Sweden has also already taken steps toward joining the alliance, while Georgia’s bid is again being discussed despite dire warnings from Moscow about the consequences if its neighbor becomes part of NATO.
Nordic NATO member Norway said it strongly welcomed Finland’s decision to seek membership. Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt described Helsinki’s move as “a turning point” for the Nordic region’s defense and security policies.
“Finnish membership in NATO will be good for Finland, good for the Nordic region, and good for NATO. Finland has Norway’s full support,” Huitfeldt said in comments emailed to The Associated Press.
Huitfeldt said the Norwegian government would facilitate “a swift consent to ratification by the Norwegian Parliament” for Finland’s accession into NATO.
“We are now seeing unprecedented unity in NATO. With the Finnish membership, we will further strengthen the Nordic flank of the military alliance,” Huitfeldt said.
Stoltenberg said he was confident the accession process for Finland and Sweden could be expedited in the existing member states. In the meantime, the alliance would increase its presence in the Baltic region to deter Russian threats, he said.
“All allies realize the historic magnitude of the moment,” Stoltenberg added.
That sentiment was echoed by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
“Sweden and Finland, if you’re ready, we’re ready,” she said.
But NATO member Turkey has raised concerns about the two countries joining, alleging they support Kurdish militants that Ankara considers terrorists.
The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, has waged an insurgency against Turkey since 1984 and the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people. Turkey has also been infuriated by U.S. support for PKK-linked Syrian Kurdish militants to fight the Islamic State group.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Berlin on Sunday that Finland and Sweden had also imposed restrictions on defense sales to Turkey that he called “unacceptable.”
“It’s not because we are against the expansion of NATO but because we believe countries who support terror and follow such policies against us should not be NATO allies,” Cavusoglu said.
Denmark’s foreign minister, Jeppe Kofod, dismissed suggestions that objections from Russian President Vladimir Putin could hinder the alliance from letting in new members.
“Each and every European country has a fundamental right to choose their own security arrangement,” Kofod told reporters.
“We see now a world where the enemy of democracy number one is Putin and the thinking that he represents,” he said, adding that NATO would also stand with other countries, such as Georgia, which he said were being “instrumentalized” by Russia.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced confidence that NATO members would support the bid.
“I heard almost across the board, very strong support for Finland and Sweden joining the alliance, if that’s what they choose to do, and I’m very confident that we will reach consensus,” he said after the meeting in Berlin.
On the sidelines of the meeting, Blinken met earlier Sunday with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba to discuss the impact of the war and how to get Ukraine’s grain to international markets.
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Blinken “underscored the United States’ enduring commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s unprovoked war.”
Britain’s top diplomat said NATO members would also discuss security issues beyond Europe during their meeting Sunday — a reference to growing unease among democratic nations about the rise of China.
“As well as protecting Euro-Atlantic security, we also need to watch out for Indo-Pacific security,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.
The meeting follows a gathering of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven leading economies on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast this week. Officials there expressed strong support for Ukraine and warned that Russia’s blockade of grain exports from Ukrainian ports risks stoking a global food crisis.
___
Jari Tanner reported from Helsinki. Matthew Lee in Berlin, and Zeynep Bilginsoy in Istanbul, contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
LPG subsidy start again: Big news! Subsidy on LPG cylinder started again! So much money came in the account, check like this
LPG subsidy start again: Big news! Subsidy on LPG cylinder started again! So much money came in the account, check like this
LPG Gas Subsidy: There is great news for LPG Gas Subsidy consumers across the country. Amidst the rising price of LPG gas cylinder, the government has released the subsidy on LPG gas.
LPG subsidy is being credited in the accounts of LPG Gas Subsidy people for the past several days. There were frequent complaints of non-receipt of subsidy LPG Gas Subsidy in the account of many customers.
After which the subsidy has been started once again. But this time the amount of subsidy has been said to be very less, in the account of many customers, only Rs 72.57 per cylinder has come in the name of subsidy LPG Gas Subsidy.
72.57 per cylinder is being given as subsidy to LPG gas consumers. But, customers are getting different subsidies. In such a situation, people are confused as to how many times they are getting subsidy.
Actually, many people are getting a subsidy of Rs 72.57, while many people are getting a subsidy of Rs 158.52 or Rs 237.78. However, you can check whether the subsidy has come in your account or not, through an easy process.
Check subsidy in this account: LPG Gas Subsidy
- First of all open
- Now you will see the photo of gas cylinders of gas companies on the right side of the screen.
- Here you click on the photo of the gas cylinder of your service provider.
- After this a new window will open on the screen which will be of your gas service provider.
- Now tap on Sign-in and New User option at the top right.
- If you have already created your ID here, then sign-in. If you do not have an ID, then you can login to the website by tapping on New User.
- Now a window will open in front of you, tap on View Cylinder Booking History on the right side.
- Here you will get information on which cylinder you have been given subsidy and when.
- Along with this, if you have booked gas and you have not received the subsidy money, then you can click on the feedback button.
- Now you can also file a complaint of non-receipt of subsidy money.
- Apart from this, you can register a complaint by calling this toll free number 18002333555 for free
The post LPG subsidy start again: Big news! Subsidy on LPG cylinder started again! So much money came in the account, check like this appeared first on JK Breaking News.
