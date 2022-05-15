Connect with us

Blockchain

Polkadot Displayed Bearish Engulfing Candlestick; Suggests Further Downtrend

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Polkadot
Polkadot has been on a sharp decline over the last week as the broader market extended losses at press time.

Bitcoin nosedived to $28,000 and presented a loss of 7% over the last 24 hours. All major altcoins have followed the same path registering losses on the daily chart.

Polkadot was trading in a descending trendline, although, DOT tried to recover on charts. The recovery can be stalled if buyers don’t return to the market.

The price of the altcoin was trading close to its immediate support of $8.04.

DOT was last seen trading around this price last in July 2021. In the last four months, Polkadot displayed rangebound rallies.

The price of DOT was sandwiched between $24 and $16 over the last 17 weeks. Although Polkadot staged a revival, it is too early to conclude if the coin will continue to move northbound.

Polkadot Price Analysis: One Day Chart

Polkadot was priced at $10.64 on the one day chart | Source: DOTUSD on TradingView

Polkadot was trading at $10.64 at the time of writing. In the last 24 hours, DOT lost over 12% and in the past week, the coin lost close to 30% of its market value.

Descending trendline depicts bearishness, even though the coin was attempting to rise above the immediate resistance line of $10.80.

Moving above the $10.80 price level, the coin could target $13.22. To invalidate the bearish thesis the coin has to trade above the $14 price level.

The coin displayed a series of bearish engulfing candlesticks (green arrow) on the one day chart.

The bearish engulfing candlesticks mark the onset of bearish price action and the continuation of the same.

In case of a price reversal, if the coin manages to stay above the $13.22 price level, then the other two resistance for DOT stands at $16.06 and $17.46, respectively.

The trading volume of the coin was seen in the green. This meant that the coin was displaying a change in price direction.

Technical Analysis

Polkadot
Polkadot registered a fall in buying pressure on the one day chart | Source: DOTUSD on TradingView

Polkadot was oversold over the past few days, however, the coin started to register an increase in buying strength.

The Relative Strength Index noted an uptick on the one day chart. The RSI moved above the oversold zone as buyers started to enter the market.

Buying pressure remained low in the market as the coin’s price was still driven by sellers in the market, despite the uptick. The Directional Movement Index depicts the price momentum in the market.

DMI was negative on the chart as the -DI was above the +DI line which signified bearish price action.

Polkadot
Polkadot indicated bearish price action on the one day chart| Source: DOTUSD on TradingView

Polkadot was trying to recover on its chart because the indicators have reflected that price action. Chaikin Money Flow portrays the capital outflows and inflows.

On the one day chart, Chaikin Money Flow was seen registering an uptick that points towards increase in capital inflows over outflows.

Awesome Oscillator signifies price momentum of the market. The AO continued to flash red histograms underneath the half line which meant that Polkadot was still on a negative price direction.

Blockchain

Bitcoin Whale Breaks 8 Year Long Silence With $30 Million Worth Of BTC Transfer

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 15, 2022

By

Bitcoin
After an eight-year dormancy, a Bitcoin (BTC) Whale unexpectedly moved $30 million worth of BTC. On November 20th, 2013, the exact address received 1,000 BTC worth $567,600 at the time, Blockchair reported. 

The Bitcoin remained dormant in one wallet until it was moved as part of a much larger block that sent nearly 2,100 BTC to two other addresses. One address received 2,000 bitcoins, while the second collected above 99.99 bitcoins.

Bitcoin Movements In Dormant Wallets 

1,000 BTC were worth $30,090,000. That’s more than 53 times the original price from 2013, when Bitcoin was only $567. The transaction only cost 0.0016 BTC in fees, which is about $47.15 at the time it was executed.

During the last eight years, the inactive whale wallet received trace amounts of Bitcoin 23 times, and it appears that those amounts were for dusting attacks. 

What are dusting attacks? These involve hackers and scammers sending minuscule amounts of Bitcoin (or other cryptocurrencies) to break wallets’ privacy.

BTC is trading at $29,353 after recovering from $27,000 | Source: BTC/USD price chart from tradingview.com

The advanced blockchain tracker, Whale Alert, traced the transaction and reported on Twitter as: 

A dormant address containing 1,000 #BTC (30,395,186 USD) has just been activated after 8.5 years (worth 468,643 USD in 2013)!

Blockchair also identified another wallet that has remained dormant since 2012 and finally transferred 500 BTC on Thursday. The first deposit of one Bitcoin was made back on 5th April 2012.  The wallet then added another 499 BTC on June 3rd of the same year. The Bitcoin price at that time was only $5.25 per coin.

However, throughout that period, the wallet received modest sums of BTC, which appears to be dust transactions used by scammers to carry out dusting attacks.

Remarks And Contribution of Satoshi Nakamoto

The creator of Bitcoin has been silent for years, but people still think they know who it is. As a result, transactions from long-dormant wallets typically drum up media interest. Because they generate chatter speculating that the BTC could be owned by Bitcoin’s secretive creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

Nakamoto launched the genesis block on January 3, 2009. Since then, it has succeeded in mining almost 1,000,000 BTC, according to the assessment of Blockchain analysts.

Satoshi confirmed his appearance on the internet in December 2010 when the Bitcoin network’s client software version was 0.3.19, and now Bitcoin’s version is 22.0.  

Bitcoin has been showing high volatile movements during the last few months; it was at the price of $ 36,000 before a week and declined to $25,401 last Thursday. 

Bitcoin is currently recovering from a market-wide dip. As of the time of writing, it has increased in value by 13.5% from this year’s low and is trading for $29,353.

 

                   Featured image from Pixabay, and the chart from Tradingview.com

 

