Qualls takes lead as Minnesota GOP picks governor candidate
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Business executive Kendall Qualls took the lead Saturday as Minnesota Republicans met to endorse a candidate to challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the November election.
Qualls, who would become the state party’s first Black gubernatorial candidate if he wins the endorsement, took the lead with on the fourth ballot and expanded his margin to 42% on the fifth. Dr. Scott Jensen, a vaccine skeptic and former state senator who led on the first two ballots, had 35%. Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy, who took a razor-thin lead on the third ballot, slipped to third place with 22%. A candidate needs 60% to claim the endorsement.
All had pledged to honor the party’s endorsement and forego the right to run in the Aug. 9 GOP primary, assuming there was no deadlock. Former President Donald Trump, still a potent force within the party, has not endorsed anyone in the Minnesota races.
The 2,200 delegates had to complete their work by a 6 p.m. Saturday deadline for vacating the Rochester Mayo Civic Center, but the relatively fast and smooth electronic voting process Friday appeared to reduce the chances of running out of time and leaving without an endorsement. Delegates and party leaders are hoping at least one of their candidates becomes the first Republican elected to statewide office since Gov. Tim Pawlenty was reelected in 2006.
Qualls highlighted his rise from poverty, to going to college, to becoming an Army officer and a business leader. He said his life is a testament to the failure of the Democratic agenda and shows that the American dream is still alive.
“The radical left thinks I shouldn’t be here. The media doesn’t think I should be here. Tim Walz wishes I wasn’t here at all,” Qualls said to loud applause. “And poor Joe Biden, he tells people that look like me that I’m not Black, that we’re not Black, we didn’t vote for him. Well, after voting for Donald J. Trump for president — both times — and I’m still Black. And I’m still Republican. And I’m going to be Joe Biden’s and Tim Walz’s worst nightmare.”
Former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, a state senator from of East Gull Lake who stressed his support for law enforcement, dropped out after the third ballot and threw his support to Qualls. Sen. Michelle Benson, of Ham Lake, who had been a candidate but dropped out before the convention, joined Gazelka in backing Qualls.
Jensen, a family physician from Chaska, got the earliest start in the race and raised the most money. He built a national following as he framed his COVID-19 vaccine skepticism — and opposition to mask mandates and school and business closures — as support for medical freedom. He stressed in his speech his efforts as a state senator to stand up against the Walz administration’s handling of the pandemic.
“Everyone in this room has grasped at some level that Tim Walz has failed. He’s done. But who’s going to step forward? Who’s going to serve for the benefit, security and the protection of all the people? Who’s going to help Minnesota find its way back to be the bright and shining Star of the North?” Jensen asked in a video preceding his speech. “The answer is you.”
Murphy, the mayor of Lexington a small suburb northwest of Minneapolis, slammed Walz for both his handling of the pandemic and the sometimes destructive unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020.
“When Walz shut us down, locked us out of our churches and masked our children, I banned it in my city and shut it down by making my community a health freedom sanctuary city, free of all the COVID nonsense,” Murphy said. “When Walz and (President Joe) Biden attacked our Second Amendment, I defended it in my community by declaring my city a Second Amendment Sanctuary City and I will do that for the state.”
On the fourth ballot Friday night, the convention endorsed business attorney Jim Schultz for attorney general, an office Minnesota Republicans haven’t won since 1968. He’s hoping to oust incumbent Keith Ellison, a former congressman who led the prosecution team that won the murder conviction of ex-Officer Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s death.
Schultz defeated Doug Wardlow, who was the party’s candidate in 2018 and is general counsel at MyPillow. That company’s CEO, Mike Lindell, has risen to national prominence for perpetuating the false claim that Trump won the 2020 election. Also losing were former Washington County judge Tad Jude and attorney Lynne Torgerson. Former legislator Dennis Smith plans to challenge Schultz in the GOP primary.
PBS’ Judy Woodruff plans to step down as ‘NewsHour’ anchor
WASHINGTON (AP) — Judy Woodruff says she’ll be stepping down as anchor of PBS’ nightly “NewsHour” program at the end of the year.
Woodruff, 75, said she will report longer pieces for “NewsHour” and do other projects and specials for public television, at least through the 2024 presidential election.
She was part of the “NewsHour” rotating anchor team from 2009 until 2013, when she and Gwen Ifill were named co-anchors of the program. Since Ifill’s death in 2016, Woodruff has been the show’s sole anchor.
“I love working at the PBS ‘NewsHour’ and can’t imagine it not being a part of my life,” Woodruff said in a memo to fellow staff members. She was chief Washington correspondent at “NewsHour” from 1983 to 1993, and has also worked at CNN and NBC News.
Plans for her replacement will be announced in the fall, a PBS spokesperson said Saturday.
Water Street in St. Paul closing due to rising Mississippi River
St. Paul’s Water Street will be closed starting Monday in preparation for street flooding caused by the rising Mississippi River.
The road will be closed to vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic between Minnesota 13 and Plato Boulevard. It will be reopened when water levels have receded and travel is safe, the city said in a news release Saturday.
The Mississippi River in St. Paul is predicted to reach flood stage on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
St. Paul has several other closures due to rising water levels. For more information, visit stpaul.gov/flood.
Giants sign Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal; RB Jashaun Corbin stands out
Giants first-round picks Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal both signed their rookie contracts on Saturday after rookie minicamp practice. Their deals are determined by their draft slots.
Thibodeaux gets four years and $31.3 million fully guaranteed as the No. 5 overall pick. Neal receives four years and $24.5 million fully guaranteed as the No. 7 overall pick. Both contracts come with a fifth-year team option for 2026.
This is much earlier than the Giants typically sign their first-round picks.
Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Andrew Thomas all signed in July of their respective draft years, and Kadarius Toney signed last June after a holdout.
Thibodeaux and Neal are represented by the same agency, Klutch Sports Group. First-year GM Joe Schoen and the Giants front office, together with Klutch agents Kelton Crenshaw and Damarius Bilbo, made sure the Giants’ blue-chip draft picks were locked in early.
This timeline may represent a new normal for the Giants under Schoen.
“It feels great,” Neal said Saturday of being on the field for the Giants. “To go out there and get back in the right tackle stance, I haven’t played right tackle since my sophomore year. So it brought back some pretty good nostalgia. It’s really good. Practicing on an NFL team? It don’t get better than that.”
The news of their agreements was reported by NFL Network while Thibodeaux and Neal both were still on the field taking team pictures, prepared to sign once they walked inside.
DABOLL: CORBIN STANDS OUT
Giants coach Brian Daboll said undrafted free agent RB Jashaun Corbin (pronounced JAY-shawn) “kind of stood out a little bit” during Friday’s first rookie minicamp practice.
“Athletic, quick twitch, good in individuals,” Daboll said. “The individual drills, a lot of them, you’re almost going out there on pro days or individual workouts. Some of the drills that we even do out here are some of the drills that we do when we work guys out, so you get a good feel for them. You can compare kind of apples to apples.”
Football Gameplan’s Emory Hunt, a draft guru who also works for CBS Sports HQ, told the Daily News he thinks Corbin “will be RB2 behind Saquon” Barkley this fall.
“He has vision, elusiveness, footwork,” Hunt said. “He can be Daboll’s jet sweep guy.”
The Giants showed how much they valued Corbin when they gave him $110,000 guaranteed at signing, a significant amount for an undrafted free agent.
The 5-10, 203-pound back suffered a bad 2019 hamstring injury at Texas A&M. He recovered, transferred to Florida State, and led the Seminoles in rushing last fall in his second and final season with them: 887 rush yards (6.2 per carry), seven rushing TDs, 25 catches, 144 receiving yards and a receiving score.
On Saturday, Corbin also demonstrated an ability to return punts. The Giants might have found another playmaker.
MORE NAMES TO WATCH
The Giants had 84 players at rookie minicamp this weekend: 53 tryouts, 13 undrafted free agent signings, 11 draft picks, three 2022 free agent signings, two 2021 free agent signings, and two international player pathway program players.
The News caught up with Football Gameplan’s Hunt and Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline to highlight some more names to keep an eye on:
CB Darren Evans, LSU, UDFA: Long. 6-2, 179. “Will make the practice squad,” Pauline says. Transferred from Nicholls State to LSU. Hunt: “If he’d stayed at Nicholls and been a big fish in a small pond, he would have been drafted.” An outside corner who played at LSU with Giants third-round CB Cor’Dale Flott, who is more of a slot. So they have some chemistry/familiarity. They lined up that way in some 7-on-7 at Saturday’s practice, too.
FB Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma, UDFA: 6-2, 239. Hunt’s No. 1 fullback in the class. Think of the Sooners tight end more as an H-back in Daboll’s offense who could block and carry the ball, as well. Received $30,000 guaranteed.
FB Isaiah Johnson-Mack, Saginaw Valley State, tryout: super athletic, 6-3, 227, played WR, LB and TE while bouncing around in college from Washington State to Bowling Green to Southern Miss to SVSU. Could be a “core special teamer,” in Hunt’s words, with offense/defense flex, “a chess piece on game day.”
S Yusuf Corker, Kentucky, UDFA: 6-0, 199. Julian Love projects as the Giants’ starting strong safety. But fourth-round pick Dane Belton (Iowa) and Corker give the Giants some young, sub-package options and challengers in their young, thin, developing secondary. Corker has blitz ability and “plays fast all the time,” Hunt says.
TE Austin Allen, Nebraska: 6-8, 253. “Could be a UDFA steal,” Pauline says. Set Nebraska’s single-season receiving record for a tight end as a senior (38 catches, 602 yards, two TDs). Was named Big 10′s tight end of the year. Good on contested catches.
Other UDFA signings: DT Chris Hinton, Michigan ($115K guaranteed); CB Zyon Gilbert, Florida Atlantic; S Trenton Thompson, San Diego State; TE Andre Miller, Maine; OLB Tomon Fox, North Carolina; DT Antonio Valentino, DT, Florida; OL Josh Rivas, Kansas State; DL Jabari Ellis, South Carolina.
Pauline says “Rivas was better in 2020 than 2021 but is “definitely a Bills-type O-lineman.” Also says tryout OL TJ Storment (6-6, 322) was a “decent OT” at Texas Tech who “projects to OG.”
