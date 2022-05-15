News
Race tightens as Minnesota GOP picks candidate for governor
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Republicans reconvened Saturday to endorse a candidate to challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the November election, and three candidates were tightly bunched after three ballots.
Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy took a razor-thin lead with 31.79% of the vote after dermatologist Neil Shah dropped out and threw his support to him. Dr. Scott Jensen, a vaccine skeptic and former state senator who led on the first two ballots, had 31.45%, followed by business executive Kendall Qualls in third at 30.45%. Former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka was forced to drop out after his support sank to 6%. A candidate needs 60% to win the endorsement.
All had pledged to honor the party’s endorsement and forego the right to run in the Aug. 9 GOP primary, assuming there was no deadlock. Former President Donald Trump, still a potent force within the party, has not endorsed anyone in the Minnesota races.
The 2,200 delegates had to complete their work by a 6 p.m. Saturday deadline for vacating the Rochester Mayo Civic Center, but the relatively fast and smooth electronic voting process Friday appeared to reduce the chances of running out of time and leaving without an endorsement. Delegates and party leaders are hoping at least one of their candidates becomes the first Republican elected to statewide office since Gov. Tim Pawlenty was reelected in 2006.
Jensen, a family physician from Chaska, got the earliest start in the race and raised the most money. He built a national following as he framed his COVID-19 vaccine skepticism — and opposition to mask mandates and school and business closures — as support for medical freedom. He stressed in his speech his efforts as a state senator to stand up against the Walz administration’s handling of the pandemic.
“Everyone in this room has grasped at some level that Tim Walz has failed. He’s done. But who’s going to step forward? Who’s going to serve for the benefit, security and the protection of all the people? Who’s going to help Minnesota find its way back to be the bright and shining Star of the North?” Jensen asked in a video preceding his speech. “The answer is you.”
Qualls highlighted his rise from poverty, to going to college, to becoming an Army officer and a business leader. He said his life is a testament to the failure of the Democratic agenda and shows that the American dream is still alive.
“The radical left thinks I shouldn’t be here. The media doesn’t think I should be here. Tim Walz wishes I wasn’t here at all,” Qualls said to loud applause. “And poor Joe Biden, he tells people that look like me that I’m not Black, that we’re not Black, we didn’t vote for him. Well, after voting for Donald J. Trump for president — both times — and I’m still Black. And I’m still Republican. And I’m going to be Joe Biden’s and Tim Walz’s worst nightmare.”
Gazelka, a state senator from of East Gull Lake who stressed his support for law enforcement, threw his support to Qualls, as did Sen. Michelle Benson, of Ham Lake, who had been a candidate but dropped out before the convention.
Murphy, the mayor of Lexington a small suburb northwest of Minneapolis, slammed Walz for both his handling of the pandemic and the sometimes destructive unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020.
“When Walz shut us down, locked us out of our churches and masked our children, I banned it in my city and shut it down by making my community a health freedom sanctuary city, free of all the COVID nonsense,” Murphy said. “When Walz and (President Joe) Biden attacked our Second Amendment, I defended it in my community by declaring my city a Second Amendment Sanctuary City and I will do that for the state.”
On the fourth ballot Friday night, the convention endorsed business attorney Jim Schultz for attorney general, an office Minnesota Republicans haven’t won since 1968. He’s hoping to oust incumbent Keith Ellison, a former congressman who led the prosecution team that won the murder conviction of ex-Officer Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s death.
Schultz defeated Doug Wardlow, who was the party’s candidate in 2018 and is general counsel at MyPillow. That company’s CEO, Mike Lindell, has risen to national prominence for perpetuating the false claim that Trump won the 2020 election. Also losing were former Washington County judge Tad Jude and attorney Lynne Torgerson. Former legislator Dennis Smith plans to challenge Schultz in the GOP primary.
News
Omar Kelly: Don’t overlook Dolphins’ undrafted rookies because history is on their side
When you’re 6-foot-7 as a child it’s fairly common to have folks mention, if not praise your size, especially in the sports world.
But for offensive linemen, height isn’t everything. A player’s reach and arm length often determines their level of proficiency because of the job requirements.
That’s why there are instances where a prospect’s arm length penalizes him in the draft process. That was likely the case for Kellen Diesch, who was projected by quite a few draft analysts as an early third-day pick in the draft, but ended up as one of the 14 undrafted rookies signed by the Miami Dolphins on Friday.
“I kind of knew it in high school,” Diesch said when asked during this weekend’s rookie camp about his arm length, which measures 32 1/4 inches, which is in the eighth percentile for offensive tackles. “I’d have my mom measure my arms . . . I’m 6-foot-7 so it kind of makes up for it.”
At least that’s what the Dolphins are hoping for after giving the former Arizona State standout a $20,000 signing bonus and $140,000 of his rookie contract guaranteed to ensure he picked the Dolphins over other teams pursuing him as an undrafted free agent.
Diesch played left tackle during rookie camp and acknowledges that he’s probably too tall to play guard. But he does have the necessary athleticism (he ran a 4.89 in the 40-yard dash) and strength (24 reps of 225 at his Pro Day) to succeed in Miami’s wide-zone running scheme.
“I don’t know what people look for in draft rooms,” Diesch said. “I’m 24 years old. I kind of know what’s going on. I’m just excited to be here.”
It’s dangerous to overlook undrafted players because history proves NFL teams routinely miss on evaluating players.
Two undrafted players — pass rusher Cameron Wake and cornerback Brent Grimes — were the best performers on the Dolphins roster, so to assume all undrafted players will be roster filler is unfair.
Since the Dolphins only had four draft picks last month, the door is wide open for rookies like Diesch, Ole Miss receiver Braylon Sanders, South Carolina tailback ZaQuandre White and offensive linemen Blaise Andries and Ty Clary to earn a spot on Miami’s 53-man roster.
The Dolphins have a strong history of finding and developing undrafted rookies like Davone Bess, A.J. Francis, Chris McCain, Neville Hewitt, Robert Wallace, Marlon Moore and Patrick Laird.
Cornerback Trill Williams and offensive lineman Robert Jones made the team last year as undrafted rookies. Miami made a significant financial commitment to Jones, guaranteeing him $100,000 of his $660,000 rookie salary to land the Middle Tennessee State offensive guard.
He ended up starting the season finale, but is viewed as a developmental project.
Williams, who Miami poached off the waiver wire after the Saints cut him before training camp, impressed Miami’s coaches with his size, athleticism and physicality. The former Syracuse standout played four defensive snaps in one game last year.
History says one of these undrafted rookies will make the Dolphins’ 53-man roster because that has been the case every season since 2008, when Bess, an undrafted receiver from Hawaii, was a member of Tony Sparano’s team.
Bess started six games as a rookie and served as Miami’s slot receiver for five seasons, catching 321 passes for 3,447 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns during his tenure with the Dolphins.
Nik Needham and Preston Williams, two undrafted players who made the team as undrafted rookies in 2019, had better rookie seasons than Miami’s draft picks that year.
Needham didn’t make Miami’s initial 53-man roster. He began his Dolphins tenure on the practice squad and was called up a month into the season, and subsequently started 22 of 45 games he played in the past three years.
The Dolphins recently picked up Needham’s option as a restricted free agent, agreeing to play him $3.98 million this season.
Needham’s success as an undrafted player undoubtedly will motivate the Dolphins’ undrafted players.
“To be in these colors, to be in this locker room after growing up right down the street, I’m blessed for it,” said linebacker Deandre Johnson, a Miami Southridge product who transferred to the University of Miami last season. “It’s an opportunity I’m thankful for and something I’m striving to make a reality.”
()
News
Are These the Best Ever Batman Gadgets?
Like any comic book universe, the world of Batman and Gotham City is packed with gadgets and weapons galore. Whether wielded by our hero, the Caped Crusader himself, or one of Batman’s villains, these gadgets can quickly become legendary.
Inspired by the release of 2022’s The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and a host of other big-name celebs like Colin Farrell, we decided to put together this quick overview of our favorite Batman gadgets and weapons.
Catwoman’s Whip
What exactly is Selena Kyle hiding under her demure, librarian demeanor? No less than a pretty intense one-piece catsuit in tight leather and a penchant for theft. She’s also packing one of the most iconic weapons of any comic book baddie: her whip.
Ranked in 11th place on IGN’s Top 100 Comic Book Villains of All Time list, Catwoman is one of those characters who endure throughout generations, and her whip has been with her throughout the entire journey.
Used to loop around objects out of her reach, it helps her move from ledge to ledge. It also helps her to snaffle sparkly goods and jewels she doesn’t rightfully own but would like to have (she is a cat burglar, after all).
Combined with a cat-o-nine-tails and an ever so feline flick of the wrist, Catwoman’s whip also means she can inflict considerable damage on those who stand in her path.
Batman’s Batarangs
Okay, it’s not exactly the most modern of all Batman’s gadgets, nor is it one that Alfred Pennyworth hands Batma. The Batarang is the one gadget that has been with our hero ever since his inception.
Stashed inside the bat’s handy utility belt, Batarangs can be used to throw explosives at the enemy, engage in mid-range combat full ninja-style,offer a timely distraction and all manner of other uses.
Shaped like a bat, these take inspiration from the shuriken and was starting point for all other bat-prefixed gadgets in this DC world, and for that alone we’re thankful.
The Riddler’s Cane
For every good Bruce Wayne, we need an equally bad Edward Nigma. After all, can there even be a hero without a nemesis?
This year’s Batman film opens with a scene in which Mr. Norton (aka the Riddler) is carrying out some carnage on the Mayor-elect with a carpet tucker, a simple gadget used to straighten the edges of the newly laid carpet. However, the man with all the questions usually relies on his cane to create damage.
This cane is made of steel and is shaped like a question mark, in style befitting the villian. Inside, it contains a wide variety of technological devices and fear-inducing weapons. The Riddler can pull out his can and conjure holograms, security bypasses, and electrifying blasts.
Poison Ivy’s Crossbow
Dr. Pamela Lillian Isley is a mild-mannered botanist by day, but by night she’s Gotham City’s resident eco-terrorist: Poison Ivy. Part human and part plant, Ms. Ivy cares little for humanity. She’s far more invested in her precious plants and their ultimate domination over the human race.
While she has a few weapons at her disposal, including those poisoned fingernails and powerful plant pheromones, she has been associated with a wrist-mounted, miniature crossbow. Often used as her last resort, Poison Ivy can engage her weapon to strike others or to puncture objects standing in her way.
Don’t forget, along with her genius-level intellect, Ivy is a skilled gymnast who can leap, twist, and roll her way out of sticky situations. Hence, her crossbow is an addition to her arsenal as opposed to a be-all and end-all. Still, we wouldn’t want her pointing that thing at us!
Catch Batman, the Riddler, and Catwoman flaunting their weapons and gadgets in The Batman, which is playing in cinemas now.
The post Are These the Best Ever Batman Gadgets? appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.
News
MN Republicans struggle to endorse for governor
ROCHESTER, Minn. — With an optimistic eye toward November’s elections, Minnesota Republican die-hards Saturday struggled to reach consensus on which candidate they most want to face Gov. Tim Walz.
After two ballots at the state convention inside the Rochester Mayo Civic Center, former state senator Scott Jensen held a narrow lead over former health care executive Kendall Qualls, followed by Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy, dermatologist Neil Shah, and state Sen. Paul Gazelka.
Jensen had 29 percent of the vote among 2,200 delegates, a far cry from the 60 percent needed to secure the endorsement. That made the floor of the convention fertile ground for jockeying, haranguing and rallying in attempts to sway voters from one camp to another.
As the ballots continue, according to the convention’s rules, low-performing candidates will be dropped from the contest, increasing the likelihood that someone will reach the 60 percent threshold before a 6 p.m. deadline. However, the prospect of no endorsement — an outcome some candidates and delegates might favor — also hung in the air.
Before the third ballot, Shah urged his supporters to vote for Murphy — the first vote-shifting maneuver of the day.
Former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek chose not to attend the convention or seek the endorsement, ensuring an August primary.
Saturday’s action came a day after Republicans endorsed political newcomer Jim Schultz for state attorney general, conservative lawyer Kim Crockett for secretary of state and Ryan Wilson for state auditor.
In his appeal to delegates, Jensen, a former state senator and family physician from Chaska, repeated his questionable claims that COVID deaths had been inflated. Criticism of coronavirus policies and vaccine skepticism have been a cornerstone of Jensen’s campaign, which jumped out to an early fundraising lead as he spread his message on social media, finding purchase among COVID doubters. On Saturday, he also repeated his suggestion that Secretary of State Steve Simon be jailed, although he’s never articulated specifics about any unusual level of fraud during the 2020 election.
Qualls, a former health care executive and Army veteran, on Saturday leaned heavily into his identity as a Christian Black Republican raised in Harlem, arguing it positions him best to defeat Walz in a general election. “My life is a testament to the failure of their agenda,” he said in a speech to delegates, adding later: “I think Black people and all minorities are sick and tired of white liberals telling us what we should be proud of … and how we should vote.”
Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy’s message to delegates focused on rising crime, the Minneapolis riots, and “COVID nonsense.” Murphy had sought to position himself as the biggest champion of gun rights in the field. As mayor, he declared Lexington a “Second Amendment Sanctuary City.”
Shah, a dermatologist from North Oaks and the child of Indian immigrants, called Walz a “fraud in flannel.” He leaned heavily into culture war issues in his address to delegates Saturday, at one point saying that when he graduated high school in 1998, “boys were boys, girls were girls, and the color of your skin did not matter.”
In his speech, Gazelka — the least impassioned speaker and arguably the most moderate in the field — appealed primarily to reason. The state senator from East Gull Lake argued that during his three years as Senate majority leader, he served as the state’s only bulwark against the agenda of Walz and the DFL-controlled House. Gazelka was the most “establishment” of all the candidates; he had a decent base of support from colleagues in the Legislature and the endorsement of the Minneapolis Police and Peace Officers Association.
Legally speaking, party endorsements mean nothing. Candidates still have until May 31 to file for their names to appear on the Aug. 9 primary ballots. The primary winners will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.
Mobile Oil Change Business and General Liability Insurance Considered
Race tightens as Minnesota GOP picks candidate for governor
Telemarketing: The Cost Effective Advertising Method Without Falsifying Actual Facts
Omar Kelly: Don’t overlook Dolphins’ undrafted rookies because history is on their side
Get Student Auto Insurance at the Best Price
Are These the Best Ever Batman Gadgets?
A Glimpse at the Future of VOIP Telephony
MN Republicans struggle to endorse for governor
After You Buy Workers Compensation Insurance
Zerodha Co-founder Nithin Kamath Warns Indian Investors of Coinbase
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach