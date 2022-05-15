RateGain Channel Management

Share Pin 0 Shares

Channel management is increasingly popular in the global market because of the many benefits it provides. A lot of enterprises from different industries have shown particular interest in its promise of increased revenue generation and have thus integrated it into their business processes with positive results. With the proper execution, maintenance and management, majority of them enjoyed substantial improvement in their overall performance and productivity.

Companies that offer solutions for this strategy are slowly delving into the travel and hospitality industry. A particular group that has specialized in the provision of channel management services to hotels is RateGain, a travel technology company.

The RateGain Company specifically caters to the travel and hospitality industry, which is the largest e-commerce segment of today. It is dedicated in the creation of intelligent business technology for this sector to assist it in its operations, distributions and sales. It provides them with products for ecommerce and price intelligence solutions.

The company relieved the hotels from some of its burdens through the introduction of unique strategies and products that help the professionals of this sector in their everyday tracking, updating, analyzing and decision making. It aims to constantly compete with itself to continuously improve and develop its products to adapt well to changes and needs of the industry. This allowed clients to remain stable amidst tougher economic conditions.

Its clients include professionals from various travel, tourism and hospital industry. The list includes not only independent hotels, chains and brands, but e-retail clients such as online travel agencies, wholesalers, tour operators, vehicle rentals, airlines and cruise lines.

Focusing on quality innovation, RateGain has engaged itself in product development organization for the web age business requirements. It has been adding SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) based products over the last five years. The business now aims for their suite’s expansion by broadcasting them for industries that face multiple consumers.

Management of channels for this sector is steadily gaining popularity, and RateGain has been amongst the few that are leading the race. However, the company remains a step behind in terms of mobile applications. Other similar companies of equal standing have utilized the benefits of mobile technology with the development of applications for channel managing for the world-renowned iPhone. One of the pioneers in the said endeavor, RateTiger, has recently launched their RTSuite mobile application. It provides clients with greater flexibility with rates and availability. This attempt has turned the handset into an intelligent business tool.

Although RateGain has impressed the market with its innovative channel management solutions, a lot of consumers are expecting it to develop mobile products that can compete with other companies such as RateTiger. Some predict that such a development will catapult the company at the very top of the industry. If a developed mobile application is offered alongside with the company’s high quality SaaS, then more consumers will have interest in its business services.

However, regardless of its lack of mobile products, countless of consumers have expressed their extreme satisfaction with the advantages they have gained and improvements they have observed in the operation of their business channels with the help of RateGain’s software solutions for managing channels. A lot of people are anticipating further advancements and developments in the near future.