Readers and writers: Dragons, Agathas, a Middle Ages poor boy and a visit to Lake Wobegon
Dragons and Agatha Christie. A poor boy in 14th century Venice and the latest news from Lake Wobegon. Who could ask for anything more from Minnesota writers on a spring Sunday?
“When Women Were Dragons’ by Kelly Barnhill (Doubleday, $28)
In those first chaotic weeks after the Mass Dragoning, Sister Margaret, my third-grade teacher, taught us the earlier accepted explanation, that dragons, either escaped from Hell or intentionally released from its Demon Gate by sinister forces in the hidden global war between good and evil (Russian, presumably), had devoured a certain subset of the nation’s mothers, for reasons unknown. And likely reasons unknowable. After all, who can reason with a dragon? This was wildly incorrect, of course, but most people were still grappling with the events that day — burned buildings and devoured husbands and half-exploded homes and motherless children weeping in the streets.
Kelly Barnhill couldn’t have realized when she wrote “When Women Were Dragons” how prescient it would be when it went on sale this month.
Minnesotan Barnhill has specialized in young adult fiction, including her Newbery Medal award-winner “The Girl who Drank the Moon.”
In her first novel for adults she combines coming-of-age with fantasy to tell the story of the 1955 Mass Dragoning, in which 300,000 ordinary wives and mothers shed their skins and turned into dragons glorious in their colorful scales. Some went off to search the stars, others created communes in mountains and some took to the oceans. All were free from the dictates of men in the decade before “The Feminine Mystique” and the second wave of feminism.
Among those who took flight was Alex Green’s Aunt Marla, a strong lesbian who wore boots and dungarees and fixed cars. Marla left behind her young daughter, Beatrice, who was taken into Alex’s family as her sister. Talk of Marla and the dragoning was considered inappropriate. It was so female, like talking about menstruation.
Every branch of the government sought to repress information about thousands of women shedding their skins and taking flight, even though people saw them with their own eyes. Textbooks were rewritten regularly to give new instructions on what the children could and could not learn. (If this doesn’t sound familiar right now, you haven’t been paying attention.)
When Alex’s mother dies the girl’s cold father, who has a new family, sets Alex and Beatrice up in a cheap apartment and tells the teenager she is old enough to be a mother to Beatrice.
One of the most tender parts of this story is the fierce love between the girls. Alex, who has inherited her mother’s knack for math, also saves her mother’s knot-work, clothing and scarves with beautiful, intricate knots that symbolize Alex and Beatrice’s relationship.
Making a life for Beatrice and going to school is exhausting for Alex, who is sometimes furious with her mother for never speaking about her aunt’s dragoning, and her aunt for going away.
And then the dragons return.
The story is told in the first person by Alex, who is looking back on her childhood, interspersed with testimony from a scientist before the House UnAmerican Activities Committee, which tries to keep the man from exploring dragoning. (Contempt for science. Does that sound familiar?)
Barnhill’s prose is gorgeous and powerful. Those of us who came of age in the 1950s understand this book in our hearts because, except for the dragons, we are again living the power of repression of women.
“The Agathas” by Kathleen Glasgow and Liz Lawson (Delacourt Press, $18.99)
” ‘And, Alice says, ‘if I’m going to find out what happened to Brooke Donovan, I’m going to need you to be my sidekick. You know people like Thompson don’t think we can do it. Just like no one thought Agatha Christie could write an unsolvable mystery. People underestimate women all the time. And I’m sick of it.’ “
Miss Marple would be proud of Kathleen Glasgow and Liz Lawson for writing “The Agathas,” a mystery about two young women inspired by the sleuthing abilities of one of Agatha Christie’s most enduring characters.
Kathleen Glasgow, former coordinator of the graduate program in creative writing at the University of Minnesota, lives in Arizona. She’s the bestselling author of “Girl in Pieces” and “You’d Be Home by Now.” Liz Lawson, who lives outside Washington, D.C., wrote “The Lucky Ones,” which Kirkus Reviews picked as Best Book of 2020.
Now these prominent authors teamed up to write one of the most appealing young adult books of the spring season, a who-dun-it with a high school vibe of mean girls, Tik Tok and strictly separated social groups.
The question is — who killed high school student Brooke Donovan? The town of Castle Cove knows that basketball star Steve didn’t do it, although the police have him in custody. Alice Ogilvie is a suspect because she disappeared for five days earlier and the authorities think the dead girl might have been emulating Alice.
Alice, who comes from a rich family, is mum about where she was during her disappearance, but she can’t escape house arrest in her family’s mansion for upsetting everyone. To help her with homework she’s assigned Iris Adams as her tutor. Iris is poor and terrified of her father, who’s so violent she thinks of him as “the Thing.” She is saving money to get her and her mother to safety in northern Minnesota.
Iris and Alice barely know one another, although they go to the same high school. Alice eats lunch at the Mains table, made up of the elite who run the school. Iris sits at a table with the Zoners, thrown together because they are all poor and on the edges of student life.
As the two girls warily become friends, Alice convinces Iris that Steve, her former boyfriend, couldn’t have killed anyone. Besides, even though Brooke took Steve away from Alice, she still cares about him. And Brooke was her best friend. Iris goes along with the plan because Brooke’s wealthy grandmother offers a $50,000 reward for information about the girl’s death. That would be enough money to get her and her mother out of town and away from the Thing.
Luckily, Alice has the complete works of Agatha Christie, and the girls set out to find the killer with the help of some of Iris’ Zoner friends.
Each chapter begins with a quote from a Christie novel, as Iris and Alice pursue leads that begin with the Halloween party from which Brooke disappeared.
This seems to be the beginning of a series that is an easy and fun read for readers of any age. As Iris says to Alice in the last line of the book: “We might as well make some trouble together.”
In a joint interview with the authors, sent to the media by their publisher, the women say they both started their careers writing what Lawson calls Very Sad Books. In 2020, writing that sort of book “felt even heavier than it did before.” So they started talking about writing a FUN book. Thanks to Lawson’s collection of Christie novels they found their inspiration.
“Boom Town” by Garrison Keillor (Prairie Home Productions, $26.99)
Norm had told me about the start-up companies that had taken over the town, like Universal Fire, which made artisanal twenty-year-old white oak and ash firewood, non-GMC, upper-altitude, seasoned with sea salt. It was getting into artisanal ice as well, made from Lake Superior water, and was bottling virgin oxygen from the northern wilderness. The founder, Rob McCarter, had an MFA in creative writing and the artisanal firewood business was right up his alley.
The Little town that Time Forgot is changing, and 79-year-old former radio host Garrison Keillor admires the millennials who are changing the town, while recalling his youth with his childhood friends during a visit to his hometown.
In “Boom Town” Keillor once again confuses us as to the line between the fictional Keillor and the “real” man. He talks about the demise of his radio show and his books, which several Lake Wobegonians don’t like because Keillor made them sound like rubes.
While young entrepreneurs create things like Woke alarm clocks, dance videos that teach math and a detoxifying spread made from honey and locusts, he sees that Bunsen Motors and Krebsbach Chev are gone, Halvorson Hardware has been replaced by a grocery store called The Common Good, and Dorothy at the Chatterbox Cafe has healthier food on the menu.
“Boom Town” is plotless. We follow Keillor as he roams the town, meets people he likes and doesn’t, and spends a lot of time talking to his first love, Arlene Bunsen, who is in a wheelchair and dying of cancer. Keillor is scheduled to give the eulogy at the funeral of her brother, Norm Gunderson.
Because there is no separation between the two Keillors, a reader could become uncomfortable reading a little too much about his summer of love with Arlene, as well as his passion for his wife in New York, who flies to Minnesota to have sex in the cabin Norm left to Keillor and where young Keillor spent the summer he became a man (with the enthusiastic help of Arlene). That cabin is so much a part of his life he decides to renovate the old structure.
This book is vintage Keillor — funny, poignant, an homage to old friendships. His “A Prairie Home Companion” audience will welcome these familiar citizens of Lake Wobegone. Younger people, who may not know anything about the radio show, should read it as a warning to live in the moment because life passes swiftly.
“The Ballot Boy” by Larry Mellman (NineStar Press, no price listed)
Astolfo strips off my tunic and shirt; the duke’s men pull off my leggings and breeches. They spread-eagle me on a seven-foot wheel. Every tender spot is exposed. I am about to suffer for what I did. Maybe it must end this way because I have become a monster. I open my mouth to shout that I am telling the truth, but Leopold stuffs it with his handkerchief.
Nico is 14 years old, a street urchin living in the Republic of Venice in 1368. The old doge has died and when Nico is the first boy to lock eyes with the the youngest member of the Doge’s Great Council, Nico becomes by tradition The Ballot boy, a lifetime position during which he counts ballots for the upcoming election of a new leader and tries to keep the governing nobles honest..
The vote goes to Andrea Contarini, who becomes 60th doge of Venice and Nico’s boss. Contarini doesn’t want the job, which is mostly ceremonial because he has to take orders from the council, made up for generations of men from rich families.
Nico is gay, but must keep his sexuality a secret. He saw a man burned at the stake for that offense, and he never forgot it.
There’s a lot of politics in this book, as well as warfare. The hostile duke of Austria pushes Trieste to rebel against Venetian domination and the Venetian nobles are split between hawks who want war and merchants desperate for peace. Trusting only Nico, the doge sends the boy to Trieste to be his eyes and ears. That’s where he falls in love with Astolfo, ambitious and charismatic Lord of Castle Mocco.
Things do not go well for Nico, who finds himself in the clutches of the church and his foes, who are bent on torturing him to death on the rack.
Besides the excitement of political machinations, readers will learn a lot in “The Ballot Boy” about life in Venice seven centuries ago.
Mellman, a 75-year-old gay man who lives in St. Paul, lived in Venice for five years where “The Ballot Boy” was born (and completed in St. Paul). Mellman worked with Andy Warhol and the Velvet Underground on the Exploding Plastic Inevitable, a series of multimedia events organized by Warhol in 1966-’67 in New York and California. Mellman was mentored by bestselling author Dean Koontz, and shared a palazzo in Venice with international opera singer Erika Sunnegardh.
Bonnie Blodgett: Stewardship starts with observation
I’m reveling not just in the glorious spring weather but also in good news about an ailing chicken.
I had been convinced it was bird flu.
What with the latest pandemic taking out birds by the tens of thousands, all of us who raise chickens that are allowed to free range are on high alert.
Wild birds are dying in larger numbers than usual this time around, and that means any bird that lives mostly outdoors is theoretically more vulnerable.
I say “theoretically” because the odds are still low that homegrown hens are going to catch and spread the disease. More likely the high death count is the result of the virus being brought into a poultry confinement.
This raises the risk, as well, of a random mutation that is infectious to humans latching onto a person who cares for the chickens.
Unfortunately for confinement operators, chickens can’t raise themselves. People must be hired to move about among the birds. These people are often undocumented immigrants who have to stay in the shadows, which raises the risk even higher that a variant that infects humans could occur without the public being made aware of it. The longer such illness goes undetected, the longer it takes to develop protections against a pandemic.
I’m referring, of course, to vaccines and other precautions.
I know that experts like our own Michael Osterholm, the University of Minnesota epidemiologist who works both for the U of M and as a consultant on bio-security for the likes of Hormel, will dismiss my concerns as overwrought.
The same was said of COVID, before it morphed into a global catastrophe.
I know garden columns are supposed to be about pretty flowers, especially at this time of year and especially in Minnesota, where at this time of year we are desperate for signs of renewal.
I am not immune to spring fever myself, as you all know.
My own garden is springing back to life in a way that every strikes me as miraculous.
Our long winters erase all memories of previous springs, at least they do mine. Each new sprig of green, whether a leaf bud opening on a maple tree or a flower on a redbud or a hosta poking up or a dandelion spreading its tentacles as if to dare me to DO something about, has the same effect on my spirits.
It’s all good, weeds or not. I’ll take it.
But no self-respecting gardening columnist who is alert to natural changes in the habitat she stewards – for gardeners are the stewards of the plot of earth they tend — can ignore influences outside their control.
Just as pesticides drift from monoculture farms to their organic neighbors and kill crops on both parcels, so does everything else we do for the purpose of controlling weeds or promoting abundance in our gardens affect plants indiscriminately.
And as more and more urban gardens are turning into tiny farms, tending not just pretty plants but edible ones and some, like mine, raising hens for the dual purpose of enjoying their eggs and replenishing the soil with their manure, we find ourselves in the same predicament as “real” farmers — not just those with whom we share a belief in “natural,” “sustainable” and “organic” methods, but also those who prefer “conventional,” “industrial,” “chemical,” “monoculture” systems.
“System” is the operative term. The two “systems” to which we attach words that are as deceiving as they are inadequate are, if nothing else for certain, emphatically mutually exclusive.
We do not play well with each other. And the impositions of the conventional farm are vastly more onerous to us than the other way around.
Take bird flu.
This evening I picked up a hen who is my oldest (and therefore dearest to me) and whose failing health I could no longer ignore. She had been listless and off her feed for more than a week and she had developed a habit of twisting her neck as if she were trying to swallow but couldn’t.
When I gently stroked her back, a rancid yellow liquid dripped from her beak. I moved my hand to her chest, which seemed to be swollen.
She was unnaturally quiet through all of this, even at the moment when the drips turned to a slow trickle and the trickle into a torrent and I was suddenly on my feet, holding her away from my body as she disgorged a pint or more of the most foul-smelling brew.
My brain went from zero to 60. Bird flu.
Google moved me off the ledge in short order. Reading up on “why chickens vomit” allayed my worst fears. What she had was not bird flu, but something called sour crop — no fun for the patient, but curable and NOT contagious.
The rest of my birds were as healthy as they looked and acted. I was not imagining that either.
My point in telling you this story is, as you may have guessed, to remind you that gardening ain’t what it used to be.
When city gardeners begin raising their own food, whether by means of chickens or plain old plants, they become aware of the difference between conventional and natural food.
It saddens me that conventional is the new normal, if not natural in the least. And that it’s been allowed to take control of our food system in the span of a few decades, beginning with two scientific inventions.
The first was a way to make explosives that was deployed post-WWII to make synthetic nitrogen.
The second was the genetic modification of plants to make them resistant to pesticides.
The pesticides themselves had been in development since well before Rachel Carson warned of their toxicity in her book “Silent Spring,” which resulted in a ban on DDT and an understanding by the chemical industry that the public must not be informed about subsequent such adverse effects in the future.
These two discoveries enabled the creation of a system that rotated corn and soy not to feed people but animals, which for the purposes of “scaling up” the food supply were removed from the land and raised in warehouses (aka confinements) that are so toxic that if the huge fans that remove the methane stopped for one minute, all the animals would die.
In other words, the food we are told is “feeding the world” (read: growing consumer markets) is not feeding people but animals. And the animals are being raised in numbers far greater than is healthy either for people or for the environment in which people and animals both live.
We are told that the solution is MORE technological innovation. We should simply eliminate meat from our diets and eat plant-based meats and/or fake meat developed in the same sort of labs that created the GMOs than got us into this mess to begin with.
But just because we’ve created a monster, the solution isn’t to create a new monster, any more than to install giant mirrors to deflect sunlight (geothermal engineering) is the best way to reduce the heat that is produced by technologies such as conventional agriculture.
The best way is to recognize that knowledge isn’t better just because it’s new, any more than people aren’t better just because they’re good at making money.
This second fallacy is, in my view, what’s behind all these false narratives.
I am certainly not advocating an end to scientific inquiry. I am merely asking that when the applications of our discoveries are doing more harm than good, we own it and consult with those who farmed so effectively that farming itself controlled population growth and kept world population in the proper scale relative to that of other species.
We are witnessing the gravest species extinctions in human history, as well as a potential end to our own species owing to the effects of climate change and habitat loss.
A little humility would be an excellent counterweight to the irrational exuberance that humans are so prone to, which so often turns into hubris and arrogance that blind us to the facts in front of our faces.
In this era those facts are that our climate is changing, that the change means unpredictable and extreme weather, accompanied in some regions by unbearable heat. Other symptoms include rising sea levels and uncontrollable fires.
These are so frequent that insurance actuaries admit they no longer know how to protect their customers against them.
All of which means that as we welcome another spring and look forward to summer, we must do so with our eyes open — all of our senses, in fact.
That we must learn to distinguish between old-fashion manure smells and the foul odors that pour out of animal confinements and are as bad for our health as they are for the animals’.
That we ponder why we can’t seem to manage the invasive weeds, and why the chemicals running off our lawns are becoming a problem for water sanitation.
We must ask ourselves what’s wrong with our bee and butterfly and songbird populations. That is a question we can’t ask until we’ve taken the time to observe our bee and butterfly and songbird populations.
It’s our responsibility in the Anthropocene Age to reacquaint ourselves with the concept of stewardship. It begins with observing. And then doing what’s right.
ASK IRA: Is playing Kyle Lowry off the bench in his return a viable Heat option?
Q: I am not sure what the timeline is for Kyle Lowry’s return, but whenever it is, he should come off the bench for a couple of games. He is likely to be rusty and the Heat cannot afford a bad start in any game against Bucks or Celtics. If Dwyane Wade can come off the bench, anybody can. – Parag, Weston.
A: And there are layers to this beyond who starts. Because it’s not only about Kyle Lowry again starting, it also is about the back end of the rotation. With Kyle back, then it is Kyle and Gabe Vincent as the 1-2 punch at point guard. With Kyle out, it’s Gabe and Victor Oladipo as the 1-2 alignment on the depth chart at point guard. So with Kyle back in the mix, it then impacts a role for Vic. More than anything, it is a situation that has to be monitored. And it comes down to this: You play Kyle if he is 90 percent back from his hamstring. But what if he is 80 percent? Or 70 percent? Or even less? At some point, an argument could be made that Vincent-Oladipo might trump Lowry-Vincent.
Q: I believe one reason Miami got P.J. Tucker was to be able to beat Milwaukee. He will know exactly what they’re going to do before they do it. He probably defended Giannis Antetokounmpo in practice last year. Pat Riley has a history of figuring out what player to add, to be able to beat the defending champion. – Martin.
A: Or they got him because he simply makes them better. I doubt P.J. Tucker could offer anything about the Bucks playbook that the Heat don’t know after consecutive seasons of playoff matchups. And P.J. tends to know what every opponent is going to do before they do it. If anything, two-way guard Javonte Smart could pass along the Bucks’ playbook, if he kept a copy after being released by Milwaukee at midseason.
Q: What can the Heat do to get Tyler Herro to the next level in the playoffs? – Stuart.
A: Have the other team stop double-teaming him and making him the focus of their defense. That was the approach by the 76ers in the second round. It all comes down to pick-your-poison by opponents. And the Celtics certainly remember what Tyler Herro did to them in the 2020 playoffs.
Literary calendar for week of May 15: ‘Democracy Under Fire’ and ‘What? I’m a DOG?’ And more
LAWRENCE R. JACOBS: Founder/director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance and Walter F. and Joan Mondale Chair for Political Studies at the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs, Jacobs signs copies of his book “Democracy Under Fire: Donald Trump and the Breaking of American History.” Jacobs argues that Trump’s presidency offered Americans a dire warning regarding the vulnerabilities in their democracy, but the threat is broader and deeper — and looms still. Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
MARY LOCKMAN: Signs copies of her books “They’re Always With You,” “It Starts With a Lie,” and her most recent, “What? I’m a DOG?” 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Chickadee Boutique, 207 St. Marie St., Shoreview.
SARAH NELSON: Hosts Storytime in the Garden, reading her children’s picture books “A Park Connects Us” and “Frogness.” 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Children’s Reading Garden, Ramsey County Library, 2180 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville.
READINGS BY WRITERS: Hosts poets Athena Kildegaard, whose most recent collection is “Prairie Maiden”; Ibe Kaba, award-winning spoken-word poet born and raised in Sierra Leone and Guinea; and David McElroy, smokejumper, fisherman and taxi driver who has four books of poems to his credit, including “Water the Rocks Make.” He lives in Anchorage, Alaska. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, University Club, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul.
EMILY BERGSLIEN/KAT WEAVER: Present “Uncommon Charm.” 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19. In-person. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
TOM WEBER: Introduces the third edition of “100 Things to Do in the Twin Cities Before You Die,” first published in 2015 and updated to incorporate life during and after COVID. 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at 612Brew, 945 Broadway St. N.E., Mpls.; 9:30-11 a.m. Monday, May 23, Thompson Park Activity Center, 1200 Stassen Lane, West St. Paul. Register at 651-403-8300.
Five award-winning authors, including John Irving, will headline the fall/winter season of Pen Pals, presented by Friends of the Hennepin County Library. Each writer does a 7:30 p.m. presentation and another at 11 a.m. the following day. Season subscriptions (starting at $200) go on sale Tuesday, May 17.
Here is the schedule.
- Michelle Zauner, Bestselling memoirist and Grammy nominee, “Crying in H Mart” — Sept. 20-21
- Maggie O’Farrell, National Book Critics Circle Award-winning novelist (“Hamnet”), introducing her most recent, “The Marriage Portrait,” to be published in September — Oct. 13-14
- Annette Gordon-Reed, Pulitzer Prize-winning author, “The Hemingses of Monticello,” “On Juneteenth” — Dec. 1-2
- John Irving, National Book Award-winner for “The World According to Garp” published 40 years ago this year, introduces his first novel in seven years, “The Last Chairlift,” to be published in October — March 23-24
- Kristin Hannah, bestselling author of “The Nightingale” and “The Four Winds” — May 4-5.
Authors will be in person at Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, with a virtual option for subscribers. Call 612-543-8112 or supporthclib.org/pen-pals. Individual tickets ($55-$45) will go on sale at a later date.
“The Legend of Jet the Gerbil,” a children’s book written by Minneapolis-based CEO Michael Keller and illustrated by Patrizia Donaera, won five awards in as many months. The story of a boy and his pet gerbil won gold for best new voice children/young adult and silver for best new children’s book (4-7) in the Benjamin Franklin awards presented by Independent Book Publishers Association. Midwest Book Awards, given by Midwest Independent Publishers Association, honored the book with silver medals for best children’s picture book and best illustration, and Moonbeam Children’s Book Award, dedicated to exemplary children’s books worldwide, gave it a bronze in the animals/pets fiction category.
