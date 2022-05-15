Finance
Register a Shipping Company in Cyprus
Cypriot and European citizens may proceed with the necessary procedures and register their vessel on the Registrar of Ships. However, non-European citizens who wish to register a ship under the Cyprus flag they are obliged to incorporate a Cyprus Shipping Company. The incorporated Cyprus shipping company will acquire the ship in its name. In this article, I will provide some basic information concerning the formation and maintenance of a Cyprus shipping company.
The shipping company is registered as a private company with limited liability following the provisions of the Cyprus Companies Law. For the company formation, the filing of the memorandum and articles of association in Greek with the Registrar of Companies is obligatory. The bureaucratic procedure required for company formation is approximately 3-5 days since the filing of the necessary documentation. Note that the process might be accelerated for urgent cases. It could be deduced that the incorporation of a shipping company requires an adequate legal and administrative support.
Memorandum and Articles of Association
The memorandum should contain company’s objects. In the case of shipping companies, the ordinary objects are ship ownership and operation, money borrowing, mortgages, etc. On the other hand, the articles tend to adopt Table A of the Companies Law with some changes or addition whether it is required.
Name of the Company and Registered Address
A primary requirement is that the name of the company should end with the word “Limited” or “Ltd”. The Registrar of Companies should approve the name. The approval usually takes two days but in urgent cases the procedure may be accelerated. The registered address has to be in Cyprus. In many cases it is situated at the offices of the lawyers who have incorporated the company in Cyprus. Note that the secretary keeps the registers and minute-books.
Share Capital
The share capital of the shipping company can be nominal or the actual amount to be deposited by the promoters for the implementation of the venture. It can be submitted in full or by calls, in cash or the shares can be allocated per value. All classes of shares and with different voting and dividend rights are acceptable. Note that all shares should be nominative and bearer shares are not acceptable.
Shareholders and Security of Beneficial Shareholders
The incorporation and maintenance of a Cyprus private company require one shareholder, regardless of nationality. Based on the provisions of the Cyprus law all shareholders of the shipping company can be foreigners residing abroad. The transfer of shares from one foreigner to another is permitted.
Cyprus law recognises trust relationship both by statute and in equity. We may provide you the necessary support for the preparation and collection of the security documentation that includes the following:
- trust deed;
- the original share certificates issued in the names of the nominee shareholders;
- instruments of transfer of shares executed in blank;
- directors’ resolutions approving the transfer of shares (in case nominee directors are appointed);
- undated letters of resignation of the nominee directors;
- irrevocable dividend mandates for payment of dividends to the beneficial owners or an account designated by them.
Meetings
Annual general meetings should be arranged every year. The first general meeting must take place within 18 months since the incorporation of the company. General meetings may take place abroad and written resolutions should be signed by all shareholders and this will be sufficient instead of a meeting.
Directors and Auditors
One or more directors regardless of nationality could be appointed. The nationality of the directors does not influence the status of the company. Consequently, it is not compulsory to have local directors, unless it is more convenient to establish local management for tax or other purposes.
Shareholders decide for the appointment and removal of directors. The board meeting may take place in any part of the world.
Directors’ resolution can be adopted in one of the following two ways:
- at a board meeting duly gathered and held
- without a meeting given that the resolution is signed by all director
Auditors are approved and removed during the general meeting. Otherwise, the directors have the authority to appoint auditors until the convention of a general assembly. Books can be kept in any currency.
Secretary
The directors of the company appoint and remove the secretary of the company. The nationality of the secretary is not important and does not influence the status of the company. Nonetheless, it is recommended that the secretary is a company or an individual resident in the country where directors live. In addition to this, it is advisable to be appointed in Cyprus an assistant secretary who will attend to company’s annual formalities in the country. The latter will assure that all company’s annual returns are duly signed and filed with the Registrar of Companies by the secretary. It should be underlined that a director can also be company’s secretary. This does not apply in the case there is only one director and if the company has one shareholder.
Returns
Annual returns must be filed with the Registrar of Companies. The names of shareholders must appear in the annual returns.
Afterwards, the annual returns are open for public inspection.
Procedure for Incorporation of a Cyprus shipping company
In the case of the formation of a Cyprus shipping company, law firms in Cyprus require the following: particulars.
- company name;
- the amount of authorised share capital;
- if the shareholders will subscribe to the memorandum and articles of association themselves or through Cypriot nominees;
- whether shares will be held in trust by Cypriot nominees;
- names, address, nationality and occupation of beneficial owners;
- name, address, nationality and occupation of directors;
- name and address of secretary.
Costs
The fees for the incorporation of a company contain the Registration Fees (a fixed amount of €102,52) adding 0,6% on the nominal capital. It is remarkable that in Cyprus there are no annual fees for the maintenance and operation of the company. However, there is a stamp duty of €17,09 that corresponds to the filing of the annual returns.
Trading and Taxation
Following the issue of the certificate of incorporation by the Registrar of Companies, the shipping company may begin its activities and proceed with the registration of a vessel in its name.
Taxation is one of the most considerable advantages that constitutes Cyprus an attractive ship management destination. Briefly, until the 31st December 2020 no income tax will be charged, imposed or collected on:
- The income acquired by the shipowners who owns a Cyprus vessel from the operation of such vessel. This provision does not include fishing companies based in Cyprus.
- The dividends paid to the shareholder or the members of a corporation, acquired from profits from the operation of a Cyprus vessel.
Proceed with the Registration of a Cyprus Shipping Company
The registration of a Cyprus shipping company does not embrace complicated bureaucratic procedures. Nevertheless, the registration of a Cyprus shipping company requires a collection and proper preparation of necessary documentation and appropriate legal support. As a result, individuals who wish to incorporate a Cyprus shipping company and register their vessel under the Cyprus flag should seek for proper legal advice and support.
Immigrant Women and Their Struggles
I was born in the United States and raised in Haiti. I moved back to the United States at the age of eleven. Being a witness to the struggles faced by my mother, a single mother, made me more appreciative of the education and the opportunities that I have had as a Haitian-American woman. Having to learn English as a second language and completing my Masters Degree in Social Work are my two greatest accomplishments.
Growing up in the United States and having to adapt to a new culture was a difficult and challenging experience for me. However, my struggles were minimal compared to those of my mother’s. She worked two jobs, at the time her English speaking skills were minimal, and she supported four young children. Additionally, even after we moved to the United States, my mother believed that she had a responsibility to care for her siblings living in Haiti. As a result of this belief, she kept sending them money on a regular basis.
My mother always stressed the importance of education. She did not want to see her children struggle as much as she did. With education in mind, I completed High School believing that getting a High School diploma was all of the education I needed. Unfortunately, I had a guidance counselor who, rather than support the idea of my going to college, reinforced my belief that High School was enough education for me. Luckily, I met a professional and successful Black woman who became my mentor. She taught me the importance of furthering my education. She believed in me and she helped me to believe in myself. Although my mom had also stressed the importance of education, up to this point, my experience was in seeing the women from my culture who had immigrated to the United States, obtain jobs as cleaning ladies and I considered them to be successful. So, with a broader understanding of success, as well as some assistance from my mentor, I applied and was accepted to Syracuse University where I majored in Social Work and ultimately obtained a Bachelor’s Degree of Science and Social Work.
I learned many valuable life lessons during my undergraduate years. I lived in Harlem, NY; and as a result, I was not exposed to many different cultures. When I went to Syracuse University, I was faced with culture shock! I had to learn to live with individuals of different backgrounds and religious beliefs. I was impressed with the different student organizations to choose from. However, because I wanted to feel like I belonged, I assisted in creating a Haitian-American organization so that I could meet other students of my own culture and who, I assumed, were faced with the same challenges as I did. I soon began to realize that I was segregating myself from the many different cultures represented by other students on Campus. I began to branch out and participate in different organizations so I could learn more about different cultures. To my surprise, I found students from a wide variety of cultures who were struggling as I was and their parents struggled as my mother did.
My first professional experience was as a Director of a child abuse prevention program. Working with parents was rewarding for me because I was able to educate them about child rearing skills and help them to learn stress reduction techniques. After approximately one year, I was accepted onto the staff of an organization that specializes on domestic violence. In my capacity as a Senior Social Worker, I encountered many minority women who were victims of violence in their primary relationships. I soon learned that it is often difficult for women to break away from violent relationships. For the women I worked with, matters were complicated even further because many of them were undocumented and, as a result, they were usually unwilling to ask for help from any authorities because they feared they would be deported. These women also faced language barriers, difficulties getting employment, and the social isolation we often see both with battered women and in new immigrants who have not yet settled into American society. Of those who were able to leave the batterers, they often found themselves unable to navigate the system and not able to support themselves financially without the help of public assistance. Of those who did receive public assistance, they often came to rely on public assistance because their English speaking and writing skills were poor and or they were unable to get training in a vocation that would allow them to support themselves and their children.
The Use and Function of Chisels
In the wood shops, one of the most versatile tools which have been used to carve woods since the prehistoric times is the chisels. Also, chisels are considered to be one of the most important tools that you could have today. It also comes in different sizes, shapes and also their uses. You could buy them individually or by sets. They are well-known to cut and shape woods especially the edge part of the woods. Below it will discuss the different types and how to use chisels.
Here are the different types of chisels that you could choose from. There is a gauge designed to be used with a lathe, as hooks, and with square, round nose or curve cutting edges. But one of the most common and popular types of chisels is the bevel-edge chisel. Bevel-edge chisel is described to be narrow at the top to connect the handle, which is typically made of either hardwood or plastic.
Another important thing about bevel-edge chisels is its handle. Its handle may come in various shapes and sizes but then in the case of bevel-edge chisel, the handle is a matter preference rather than its function. Since there will be instances that the back part or the butt of the chisel needs to be tapped by a mallet or hammer to reinforce strength and guide the blade through the stock. Normally when you hear the term cutting with chisel what they mean of that is paring. If you want to know that proper way of using chisel you can check the internet for some tips and procedures. But it’s really not that hard.
When you are buying chisels, better yet buy them in sets than buy them individually, it’s cheaper in sets. They have this so-called special chisel which they are very small in size and normally used for mini furniture and also they have the over sized chisel which is used for bigger furniture. So, you need to know which sets you need to have.
One more thing, there are some safety measure that you need to consider when you are using a chisel. Chisels should always needed to be sharp because a dull chisel could be dangerous for it may require you to exert more effort. Since your chisel needs to be sharp always, the number rule is to keep your hands behind the cutting edge. And don’t forget to wear your safety glasses if you are working with your woodworking tasks.
The Impact of Online Social Communities on Your Business
When it comes to online social communities, people naturally gravitate toward them. Humans, by nature, are social animals. They are comfortable in groups and they feed off of each other’s energy and they like to bounce ideas off of each other (among other things).
Being Engaged and Engaging Is Essential
You definitely need other people to succeed in business. In fact, without them, you will not have any business at all. You need them to eventually buy what you are selling. For that reason, online social communities work well for many things, including giving each other what the other wants and needs. You want your relationship to be mutually beneficial.
Whether you start an online social community or you join one that has already been established, your approach will be the same (minus some possible administrative responsibilities that you may have if you establish the community). It is important to remember that you are not in it by yourself no matter what. A community is a group of people who share one or more common interest.
Social media is the backbone of online social communities
Social communities are very important to the success of most businesses. It is a classic case of one hand washing the other. Businesses need online social communities to help them to fortify the social aspect of their institution. On the other hand, online social communities need businesses because they need to live and grow somewhere. Businesses can provide just such a forum and a platform for those online social communities to do just that. It is very important for you to remember that online social communities are not just for personal use. They are extremely beneficial to businesses as well.
From the marketing perspective, combining online social communities with business is truly a marriage made in Heaven. Those communities are the power behind successful marketing efforts on the part of the business. Some of the positive results that come out of that alliance are that the online social communities allow businesses to:
- Develop solid, enduring relationships and networks that are built on trust
- Bring people together who can share a mutually beneficial relationship
- Participate in active, successful engagement
A wide variety of online social communities
The online social communities that you choose for your brand/business will depend on the goals that you have in mind. Those goals will drive you to pursue certain groups and certain people. You certainly have a great deal of communities from which to choose. Your chosen communities can go a long way to satisfying your business’ marketing needs.
Now that you understand how online social communities work (more or less), it is important for you to understand that engagement is an essential part of the successful functioning of those communities. You should keep in mind that even though the communities are social in nature, that doesn’t mean that your business will not benefit from them in the ways that you want them to. In fact, there are many effective tools that you can leverage in order to get what you want out of your engagement in those communities. Interestingly, there may be aspects of your communities that are not obvious (or even apparent).
For example, if you are a member of a community that has 2,000 members, you may still find that only 50 of those members are actively engaged in discussions and other interactions. The truth is that not every member has a desire to be heard. Some people only have enough of an interest to listen and learn, which, of course, is okay too. However, you still need some people who are more vocal than that. Otherwise, nobody would be interacting about anything. You will want to encourage as many group members to participate in the discussions that occur but you don’t really have too much control over it in the end. There are many different ways to engage other people in addition to leaving a comment or a thought-provoking question. You can put out a survey (with three to four questions) or run a contest with an incentive (a discount on your products and/or services, some sort of prize, etc).
Participating in online social communities doesn’t happen by itself
Undoubtedly, you understand clearly that online social communities are about people. The platforms and forums that are used are helpful (you might even go out on a limb and say that they are essential) but they are still not as important as the members of the community. In fact, the choice of platform and forum are not nearly as important as the people. Many platforms/forums can be used by communities simultaneously. One added benefit to being a part of an online social community is that it gives you the support that you may need to embrace what your competition is doing and to gather some really valuable competitive intelligence.
Conclusion
The effectiveness of your online social communities depends, in large part, on the community members and their ability to act as effective resources. In turn, you (and each one of the members) will help each other to get what is needed and wanted. After all, you are all part of the same community (think of it as a family) and that is what families do. They help each other whenever it is needed. You can use your online social communities in many different ways, including discussing products and/or services and gaining valuable feedback, which will help you to bring your business to the next level.
