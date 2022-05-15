Renters Insurance Quotes – Why Bother If My Landlord Carries Insurance?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Renter’s insurance quotes are always mentioned when you move into a new rented home. However, if you know that your landlord already carries insurance, then it can be confusing to know whether you need it too.

What Your Landlord Gets Insured

Your landlord will take out insurance primarily to protect the value of their property should it become damaged. This means buildings insurance, which will cover the cost to rebuild the property should a total loss be encountered.

When the property is rented out furnished, landlords also commonly take out contents insurance to protect the value of their belongings. Renter’s insurance doesn’t cover these items covered by the landlord’s insurance.

Why Get Renter’s Insurance Quotes?

Many renters assume that the landlords insurance will cover them should any damage to the property occur, though this isn’t the case. Yes, the landlord’s insurance will cover the building for any damage, but not your possessions.

Many renters don’t think they hold the same responsibility as landlords when it comes to taking out appropriate insurance. But it’s important that you’re covered (unless you could afford to replace all of your possessions should anything happen). Policies will vary, but they generally cover floods, theft, fire and other natural events that can damage your things.

When choosing a renter’s policy, make sure that you know exactly what you’re covered against. You’ll then need to do a careful check of your items to work out their value to help you choose the right policy. Give too low an estimate and you may not be fully covered, too high an estimate and you could be paying over the odds for your policy.

Secondly, you may also choose to sign up for tenant insurance to protect you against any liability. If an accident should happen inside your home, depending on what caused the accident, it isn’t necessarily your landlord who will be held responsible, which is why you also need to be insured.

Start comparing renter’s insurance quotes if you want to find the best deals. Signing up for renter’s insurance online is the easiest way to do it, leaving you relaxed knowing that all of your possessions will be protected.