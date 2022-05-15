Finance
Sensex and Nifty – Basics
The terms Sensex and Nifty has been added to the household vocabulary in the current decade. One often comes across these terms at least once in a day. The news channels also keeps flashing these terms on their side bars and scrolls. This also has become an important part of any news broadcast. ‘Sensex and Nifty literacy’ has become very essential now. So what is Sensex? And what is Nifty? Basically these are indexes which act as barometers of the stock market. In a nut shell, it tells about the performance of majority of traded stocks.
In India there are two major stock exchanges, Bombay Stock Exchange ( BSE) and National Stock Exchange ( NSE). The index of the BSE is called as Sensex and the index of NSE is called as Nifty. The difference between bse and nse is they both are different stock exchanges.
1) Sensex – It is popularly callled as BSE Sensex or BSE Sensitive Index. It comprises of 30 stocks which are listed in BSE.
2) Nifty – It is popularly called as NSE Nifty. It comprises of 50 stocks which are listed on the NSE.
The 30 stocks that are included in the Sensex, provide a sample of the entire market. To elaborate, the 30 stocks that are included are a sample. It represents the total effect of all the stocks that are listed in the BSE.
Similarly, Nifty is the representation of all the stocks listed in the NSE. It comprises of 50 shares.
The difference between Sensex and Nifty is they are different indexes which measure the performance of the stock market. S
Sensex has gone up – What does that mean
Often one comes across the news – Sensex has gone up by 100 points and Nifty has gone up by 50 points. This basically means on an average the 30 shares in BSE and 50 Shares in NSE have performed well. Individual stock prices should have increased and decreased. But majority of the stock prices in the list of 30 for BSE and 50 for NSE have increased.
Similarly another news – Sensex has gone down by 60 points and Nifty has gone down by 30 points, basically means on an average the 30 shares and 50 Shares have performed negatively. Individual stock prices should have decreased and increased. But majority of the stock prices in the list of 30 for BSE and 50 for NSE have decreased.
Apart from these indexes, there are many other indexes which are used to gauge the performance of various industry stocks. For example – BSE IT or BSE Bankex shows how the IT companies and banks listed in BSE performed.
All these stocks in these indexes are selected through a mechanism and certain criteria. So, Sensex and Nifty are no longer a mystery now!
Very Cheap Car Insurance Overview: How to Choose the Right Coverage and Look for Discounts
Everybody wants a car, but nobody likes having to pay a lot of money to insure it. Whether you like it or not, you’ll need to have at least some basic coverage in order to drive legally. The internet has made it possible to search for insurance quotes of every variety and compare multiple quotes at once. These quote search and compare tools are completely free to use. Using such tools is essential if you want to find very cheap car insurance.
It helps to understand the different types of coverage. To begin, every state has minimum requirements on how much insurance you should have. At the very least, you’ll need a basic policy that covers any harm caused to the other driver’s vehicle, their medical costs, and any other miscellaneous cost they might have. Drivers who only have old vehicles that aren’t worth very much consider this to be sufficient for their needs, although they should really consider some type of personal bodily injury coverage.
Personal Injury Protection (PIP) / Medical Payments coverage is something every driver should consider adding to their policy – especially if they have children they drive around in the vehicle. This coverage helps pay for the treatments of injuries suffered by the policyholder and passengers in the policyholder’s vehicle. What it can cover, exactly, might vary depending on the provider and the state. Some policies might just cover medical payments, while others might also cover lost wages, funeral costs, etc.
Very Cheap Car Insurance Can Cover Many Risks
But, what about VERY CHEAP car insurance? How can you get as much coverage as possible without paying more than what you can afford? When comparing multiple quotes, learn about each company. How does their coverage work? What does it cover? What factors affect the way they estimate the costs associated with your coverage?
One thing you’ll really need to look into is discount options. There are numerous discounts available – some of which you might not even realize you qualify for! Discounts aren’t just for students, military personnel, corporate drivers, and good drivers with clean driving records (although you might very well quality for some of these).
There are “loyalty” discounts for those who stick with the same insurance provider, and “bundled” discounts for those who opt for auto insurance from the same company they other types of insurance from (homeowner’s, business, etc.). Do you have a good credit score? Look for a company that will give you a discount for that.
One place to begin your search for very cheap car insurance and discounts is esurance. There are very helpful tools like a “Coverage Counselor” and “Quote Comparison”.
What Is A Stock Valuation? The Basics
If you are in business, you might be curious as to what the basics of a stock valuation are. A stock valuation is something that the investors need when they are looking at buying shares in a company. Stock refers to the shares that a company has listed on the stock market and how much those shares are worth. There are a few formulas that are used in the valuation of stock, but usually a registered valuation consultant gets called upon to perform this job.
When the stock gets valued, it gets looked at for what it is. Not every valuation formula is going to suit every type of stock, because the value of the stock will vary from sector to sector. Different things will also influence different stock prices.
It’s all down to the formulas
Here is a brief breakdown of some of the formulas that are used in a stock valuation and how they work:
- The Dividend Discount Model (DDM). This is one of the most popular models that valuation consultant use when they are doing a stock valuation. This formula looks at how much the company pays its shareholders in dividends to ascertain its true value. The reason that it uses the dividend method is because the logic is that dividends should be stable and predictable after a while, meaning that the company is always making a decent amount of money. The dividends get averaged out each year to show growth. This is one way in which shares and stocks can get valued, as it lets the potential investors know exactly how much they should be expecting to get. From there they can decide if they are happy with the numbers or not.
- The Discounted Cash Flow Method. This method is more commonly used on companies that do not pay dividends or who pay them irregularly. This model is based on free cash flows and terminal values. If the company’s free cash flow is stable and one can see a pattern of projected growth for a while to come, one can then calculate a terminal value, meaning that one can say ‘at this point in time, company X with be worth Y’. Based on this, the value of the stocks are calculated.
These are two of the most commonly used stock valuation methods that are used on the market today. If you get a stock valuation done, it would be good to make sure that you understand how these work in depth, so you don’t get told misinformation.
Small Business Liability Insurance: Summary of What This Insurance Covers
Something unexpected can always happen with any type of business, so it’s important that you have financial protection. Don’t think that just because you have a small company that you don’t need insurance. No matter what industry you are involved in, small business liability insurance is a must. It’s not uncommon for small businesses to face some sort of litigation for some reason, and the cost of not having insurance is typically a lot higher than the cost of purchasing coverage.
Some of the common things covered by liability insurance include lawsuits, settlements, investigations, professional liability, and medical expenses / attorney fees for anything your business is found legally responsible for. Some things that might not be protected with general liability include employee injuries, intentional acts, and auto-related coverage.
There are also industry-specific things your company might need coverage for. For instance, you might need some sort of protection from copyright infringements lawsuits if you are involved in marketing or advertising. If you’re run a business that requires you or employees to drive around a lot, then you’ll need business car insurance. If you have employees, then some states require disability insurance or some type of workers compensation insurance.
Small business liability insurance and workers protection that covers physical injuries is especially important if your company does work where accidents are more likely to occur, such as manufacturing, landscaping, or construction.
Small Business Liability Insurance Costs
It really doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. There are companies and insurance agents who will help you obtain affordable coverage that is tailored for your type of business and size. It’s extremely important that you choose an insurer that has a solid record of settling claims in a timely and fair manner. The company should also have a history of high-customer satisfaction. You should always be able to get customer support and responsiveness whenever you need it – especially when and if you file a claim.
If you run a high-risk business, it’s ideal to seek out insurers that offer umbrella policies or excess insurance to increase your coverage limits to ensure that you will be covered whenever there is a claim against you that exceeds the amount of your general policy.
Once you have purchased insurance policies, always stay on top of your coverage to make sure it’s always up to date. Keep the type of insurance you have in mind whenever you have to make an important business decision.
The best place to start with your search for small business liability insurance is with Hiscox Business Insurance. This is a great company with an excellent reputation that offers inexpensive, custom policies for every specific type of business in all industries.
