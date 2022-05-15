Finance
Seven Ways to Help Children Through Donation
Children are most important when it comes to donations because they are innocent and cannot take care of themselves. Christmas time becomes very hard for a poor child to understand because they do not understand why Santa Claus would come to other kid’s houses but not their own.
There are many people willing to donate for children’s organization but there are simply not enough donations to spread around. So I urge you to donate if you can, it doesn’t have to be much; just one toy can make a difference for a child.
Here are 7 ways you can help a child, each one is different and could be exactly perfect for you.
Unicef– Unicef is a great organization that helps children everywhere when there is a disaster like Hurricane Katrina and is even helping now to try and prevent diseases. This kind of organization however only runs off the money it is limited to. You can donate to help this organization help more kids.
Hair Donations– You can donate your hair when it comes to helping children. Some people grow their hair out really long through-out their life just to get it cut so that they can help children who have cancer and have lost their hair. You can do this too even other children are donating their own hair to another child. It is a great way to help a child feel more confident about themselves and not be teased by other children.
Make a Wish Foundation– Make a Wish Foundation is a great organization that helps children with terminal illnesses live their dreams and it all started with a little boy named Chris who dreamed of being a police officer. You can donate money to the organization or help make a little boy or girl’s dreams comes true.
WHAS Crusade for Children– This organizations helps donate to children who have special needs. You can help a child with special needs also just by donating.
Sponsor a Child– There are many children in our world and all of them need to be taken care of. So look overseas to help sponsor a child that needs your help. You could buy them food, clothes and help with their education. Sometimes it only takes a dollar a day to help these children.
Toys for Tots– Toys for Tots is an organization that helps give to children around Christmas time who would otherwise not be getting anything. Stores and businesses come together and accept donations by anyone willing to donate. You can donate as little or as much as you want. You can donate slightly used toys or new toys and each toy you donate will help at least one child.
Donate your time– There are more ways to donate to children then just sending in a monthly check or donating toys. These ways are helpful in many ways yes, however so is bonding with a child. Some children just want someone to talk to or someone to teach them something. If you have a great skill like playing basketball or drawing then search for children who only ask to be taught. You can also talk to children at the hospital. For the most part, children at the hospital may not be able to come home so knowing that someone cares enough to come and talk to them makes them feel better. This is actually a proven fact; some children who are sick have shown better health after receiving gifts and visitors.
Donate financially– There are many organizations that you can donate to and each stands for a different purpose. Some organizations help with donating toys to needy children, other organizations help to find a cure for an illness, while still others take care of many things that a child needs. You can pick out one that stands out to you or donate too many. Is it your choice how much you want to donate and every little bit help’s.
Anyway that you can help is appreciated by the organization you are supporting. We encourage people to donate as much as they can to who ever they feel can help in the desired way they feel is right.
Internet Marketing Tips for Non-Profits
A non-profit organization can implement internet marketing to great benefit at a nominal cost. This includes an optimized website, social media marketing on Facebook, Google+ and YouTube, PPC ads and email marketing.
For smaller non-profits – NGOs, charities, orphanages, old age homes, campaigning organization – running operations, getting committed volunteers and raising funds is an ongoing challenge. Surveys have revealed that in developing countries like India, adoption of online marketing is poor in the non-profits sector. Many organizations do not even have a website. They rely on word-of-mouth and print media to disseminate information and get donations. Some use email marketing and telemarketing to get donations; the success rate of both this tactics is poor since the message is unsolicited and target audience resents spam.
A non-profit can implement internet marketing strategy to great benefit at a nominal cost. The primary steps are:
– Establish an online presence with a website. If budget for web development and hosting is an issue, then creating a simple site in free blogging platforms like Blogger.com and WordPress.com is easy.
– Follow SEO best practices in the website by yourself or outsource to an SEO consultant to achieve high organic traffic and get conversions.
– Implement payment gateway on website to accept donations (e.g., PayPal, internet banking gateways, Google Wallet)
Social Media Marketing
Establish presence on social media: create a Facebook Page, or Google+ Page or both.
Be clear about your objectives on social networking sites. Are you recruiting volunteers? Cultivating activists? Motivating people to donate? Your fans welcome updates and information about your success and new campaigns. Create posts specifically for Facebook with not just text but also photos, videos. Do not ask for a donation directly, but talk of your case studies and work.
Check out Google for Nonprofits Page at https://plus.Google.com/+GoogleforNonprofits for insightful tips and resources.
Facebook Causes is a tool that allows non-profits to develop campaigns on
Facebook and can be a successful way to attract new donors, raise money and share information about volunteering opportunities. Causes have built free, customizable fundraising pages that integrate with Facebook.
Video Marketing
Create compelling videos with expert interviews, interesting case studies, success stories of your nonprofit organization. Upload your videos on YouTube and optimize them for search engines by inserting keywords in title, description and tags.
Certified non-profits can get increased exposure through YouTube’s Non-Profit Program.
Selected nonprofits receive special benefits such as premium branding capabilities, increased uploading capacity, an optional Google Checkout “Donate” button, a listing on the Non-profit channels and the Non-profit videos pages and the ability to add a Call-to-action overlay on their videos to drive campaigns.
Google AdWords
You can apply for Google Grants. Google Grantees receive a grant of up to $10,000 per month for free AdWords advertising on Google.com. Google Grants is open to organizations based in the countries listed at http://www.Google.com/grants/domains.html
Email campaign
Make donation email campaign more effective: To create impact, add videos and images to tell your story visually, with hyperlinks to your Facebook Page and Google+ Page to showcase your success stories and community.
The National Kidney Foundation Car Donation Program
The National Kidney Foundation’s Kidney Cars Program allows you to get two important benefits for your generosity that you can’t get from a car dealer:
You get the satisfaction and good feeling that comes from helping people in your own town, and you may even get a tax deduction.
A National Kidney Foundation car donation is better than most other charities because over 80 cents out of each dollar goes to desperately needed programs and services including:
a. Kidney disease research.
b. Ongoing education programs for doctors and other health care professionals to ensure they stay abreast of the latest advancements in kidney disease related medicine.
c. Screenings for early detection of kidney disease and support for patients and their families.
d. Public education to raise awareness of the desperate need for kidney donors and for early detection of the ailment.
e. Patient advocacy programs to address patients’ needs through legislation.
How must I prepare the vehicle, and will they accept any vehicle – regardless of condition?
– Has to be whole; no parts.
– You must disclose any structural damage.
– The general condition and mileage should be known.
– Write down the year, make, & model, as well as the VIN#.
– Have the title to the vehicle (with no money owed on the vehicle).
What is the best way to make my vehicle donation?
Simply call a National Kidney Foundation representative who will ask you some questions. The other way is to fill out the online form. In either case you will receive a packet in the mail with the details of what to do next. They will have to get your completed packet back before anything else can be done.
You will then receive a letter that acknowledges your intent to make a charity car donation. This letter will include the vehicle info, including your car donation tax deduction documentation.
Make a kidney car donation this year. Your generosity and kindness is desperately needed and will be appreciated. You may already be aware of that kidney disease is a major health problem today. Over 355,000 Americans rely on a dialysis machine to keep them alive. And nearly 78,000 people are waiting for a lifesaving kidney transplant.
Research indicates that kidney disease is on the rise and close to 26 million Americans have CKD (chronic kidney disease). Early detection is the best way to treat this disease, but unfortunately, symptoms often don’t appear until your kidneys are failing.
The Surprising Truth About How You Can Make It Big In The Book Business
Is it possible to make it big in the book business in an underdeveloped or a developing country such as Nigeria noting that Nigerians don’t read? As a the founder of a platform that teaches people how to stake a claim in what has come to be called the expert industry, with focus on book writing, these are the type of questions majority of my candidates bombard me with. This article addresses these concerns.
As J. F. Kennedy once noted, the great French Marshall Lyautey once asked his gardener to plant a tree. The gardener objected that the tree was slow-growing and would not reach maturity for 100 years. The Marshall replied, ‘In that case, there is no time to lose; plant it this afternoon!’ A typical amateur author with a short-term mindset sees the world as the gardener, while those with long-term focus approach every enterprise, be it education, investment in stocks or book writing, as Marshall Lyautey. As trite as the following cliché is, it’s worth repeating, nothing good ever comes cheap. As Malcolm Gladwell pointed out in his elegant book, Tipping Point, to reach the tipping point in any endeavour requires about 10,000 man-hours of serious practice. That is about 10 years of effort. So to hop into the book business and hope to make it big overnight is like fast tracking pregnancy. It’s impossible under normal circumstances; it has to go the full cycle of nine months.
A close look at three authors that have become wildly successful, such as Malcolm Gladwell, Daniel Pink and Tony Robbins, shows that they have one thing in common: they are very prodigious in their output. Take Malcolm Gladwell for example. He is such a detail oriented author that when he sets out to describe something, he paints a picture so vivid that you cannot but read his to the very end. For instance, if he is writing about something as mundane as a door key, he would describe the colour, size, texture, brand, make and the type of key, the iron the key was made of, and not forgetting the country where the mine is located and the technology used in converting the iron ore to iron ingots and finally to key. Any wonder all his books including Outliers, Blink, Tipping Point, What the Dog Saw, and David and Goliath became instant best sellers? How did he hone his skills? He honed it over the years as a journalist, including over twenty with The New Yorker. On the other hand, Daniel Pink is trends and research oriented. He watches trends, follows it up with research and writes about it in a spirit uplifting way that you cannot but read his tomes to the end. Any wonder his Free Agent Nation, A Whole New Mind, To Sell Is Human and Drive became instant best sellers? Tony Robbins on his part is a master motivator and expert story-teller. He is so gifted in these arts that his books such as Unstoppable, Awaken The Giant Within, and Money: Master The Game are all run-away best sellers.
As you can see, Malcolm, Daniel and Tony are not only prodigious, they are also deep. These attributes would make publishers pay millions to get them on their stable. You cannot become an overnight wonder. It takes years of toil and sweat to become a worldwide sensation. Take the case of J. K. Rowling. A single mother, no publisher would touch her first Harry Porter fantasy novel. To them, it didn’t have market value. So what did she do? She stuck to her gun. She believed in the value of her work and persisted and today, her Harry Porter series is the best-selling book series of all time. The Harry Porter series have been turned into movies propelling her to the pinnacle of success as the richest author in the UK, with estate valued at over $1billion as at 2014. The same can be said of the Chicken Soup For The Soul series by Jack Canfield and Mark Victor Hanson. The first book in the series according to the authors was rejected over 400 times by the big publishers because they believed stories would not sell! What of the Guerilla Marketing series initiated by the late Jay Conrad Levinson in 1984? The very first Guerilla Marketing book was self-published and today is the best known marketing brand in history, named by Time as one of the top 25 best business books, with over 21 million copies sold. The guerrilla concepts have influenced marketing so much that the books have been translated into 62 languages and are required reading in MBA programs in most IVY League Schools around the world.
Again what is common even with these initially self-published authors is prodigious output, focus and believe in self or you would say, persistence and determination. They didn’t just write one shallow or even great book, uploaded to Amazon, composed a Gospel music to herald the release and expect the world to beat a path to their door as the average amateur author does. Also, these authors didn’t set out to write best-sellers. They wrote on what they were passionate about and their passion shone through their art. So the ingredients that make for an author that people are willing to read, follow and like are a series of books (not less than three, but the more the better), a niche that enables you to express yourself and your passion and finally depth. If you lack depth no one is going to take you seriously. Depth requires focus, thought and zeal. Depth requires you go where no one else has been. Depth requires you develop your own unique style. Uniqueness is both the foundation and the icing on the cake.
Ryan Holiday, the author of five iconic titles, such as Trust Me, I’m Lying, Growth Hacker Marketing, The Obstacle Is the Way, Ego Is the Enemy and The Daily Stoic, that have sold over five hundred thousand copies combined, advises all would-be authors that want to go far to write books that last forever by creating what he calls “timeless work.” By that he means going deep, travelling the road less traveled and by all means avoiding freaky fashion, here today, gone tomorrow. If you want to be like one of the icons highlighted here: Malcolm Gladwell, Daniel Pink, Tony Robbins, J. K. Rowling, Jack Canfield, Mark Victor Hanson, Jay Conrad Levinson, or even Ryan Holiday, start writing and you never can tell where your effort will land you. Forget accolades. When you do it well, the accolades will come. Do you have a story in you? Start telling it today. Let the end of one story be the beginning of another and before a decade is over, you will be on a pedestal as one of the immortals. Your book will make you immortal.
