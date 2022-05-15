Finance
Small Business Liability Insurance Quote Overview: Quick Introduction to Business Insurance Coverage
All businesses, big and small, need commercial general liability insurance. There are many things that could put your finances at risk, and without adequate coverage, your entire company could be affected. Look online to learn the laws in your state and local jurisdiction to find out the minimum amount of insurance you need, and then conduct a search for a small business liability insurance quote. You can get multiple quotes at once and compare them to see which one offers the right amount of coverage for your business needs.
If you have any employees, the federal requirement will require you to have workers’ compensation, disability insurance, and unemployment. Keep this mind when researching policies and comparing quotes.
The best commercial insurance providers will have custom policies tailored around each type of business and industry. For those involved in the real estate industry, there are special “real estate” business insurance policies that cover everything a realtor needs. Certain industries are obviously going to require more protection than others, namely construction types of businesses and who have to deal with machinery.
Small Business Liability Insurance Quote for Professional Liability
There is also “professional liability insurance” that is designed for small businesses that provide some type of services to customers. It protects against financial losses as a result of errors, negligence, malpractice, etc. Even if you just provide services out of your home, you should still look into getting a small business liability insurance quote for “home-based business”. One option is to add the coverage to your existing homeowner’s insurance to protect your equipment and any kind of possible liability coverage for 3rd party injuries.
You should always assess your risks. Carefully think of anything and everything that could possibly go wrong with your business that will cost you money. Look for a quote that includes coverage that will protect you from all of those things.
Your choice of an insurance provider is equally as important as the policy itself. Check a company’s financial history and current financial situation. A company that has been around for a long time and is currently strong financially is ideal. Also, customer support should be very reliable – especially if you’re new to business insurance and aren’t exactly sure what you are getting yourself into.
Where is a good place to start looking for a small business liability insurance quote? One company that offers great custom policies and affordable rates is Hiscox Insurance Company. Whatever kind of liability insurance you are looking for, this company will offer really good solutions.
Finance
The Way to Wealth by Benjamin Franklin
Title and Author: The Way to Wealth by Benjamin Franklin
Synopsis of Content:
This is a compilation of various writings by America’s grandfather of success, Benjamin Franklin. It begins with the introduction he wrote to his autobiography. It is then divided into three sections:
The Way to Wealth
In this section Franklin discusses the importance of Industry (what we would today call hard work); Self-Reliance; Frugality; Charity; Experience; and all peppered with pithy axioms and Yankee sayings. Little has changed since Franklin wrote these words. He did not invent these ideas. They represented the native Yankee work ethic and the Judeo-Christian ethic.
Advice to a Young Worker
In this short article Franklin remembers the disciplines and methods that served him so well in his youth in the working world. It is a short review of those “virtues” as he calls them, of hard work, persistence, frugality, etc. He frames these ideas for the young man or women seeking to do well.
The Path to Virtue
As a young man Franklin began a self-improvement project, concentrating on one virtue every week until he felt he had incorporated them into his life. He discusses the value of Temperance (avoiding over indulgence), Silence (avoiding trifling conversation), Resolution (resolving to follow through), Frugality, Industry, Sincerity, Justice, Moderation, Tranquility, Chastity, and Humility.
As was customary in the 18th century Franklin did not divorce personal integrity and virtue from personal success. The improvement of the person was required to attain success on both a personal and business level. He understood, as did Jim Rohn two centuries later, that you cannot be less a person and a success at the same time.
While some of Franklin’s moral teachings may seem naïve and preachy today one has to wonder if the world would not be a much better place if more people heeded this advice. Today’s headlines all too often describe the deceit, cheating, and lack of integrity among our leaders and business leaders. Franklin understood that one must constantly work to improve themselves to be successful. One must be a good person to be a successful person.
Usefulness:
Anyone serious about genuine self-improvement and development of the whole self in order to be successful will benefit from this timeless work. In it you will find the fundamental principles that nearly every success author since has espoused.
Readability/Writing Quality:
Franklin wrote remarkably clearly for an 18th century author. He wrote for the common man, not for the intellectual. While the organization and style of that period is a little difficult for modern readers his work was much more readable than most of his contemporaries.
Notes on Author:
Benjamin Franklin was an eminently successful American from the 18th century. He succeed in the printing and publishing business so well that he was able to retire from active business by his early 40s. He spent the rest of his life as a statesman, diplomat and inventor. He was instrumental in many public improvement projects founding the first public library, insurance company and fire department in the United States. He became one of the sages and principle architects of our nation and helped write the US Constitution. He was one of the most important founding fathers.
Three Great Ideas You Can Use:
1. When someone complained about paying taxes Franklin responded, “We are taxed twice as much by our idleness, three times as much by our pride, and four times as much by our folly. It is only by mastering one’s own self that one can truly attain success in life.
2. Franklin appreciated the value of time, our most precious asset. He wrote, “If dost thou love life, then do not squander time, for that is the stuff life is made of.”
3. In one proverb Franklin incorporates both the need for hard work and the balance equally important to a successful life: “Drive thy business, let not that drive thee; and early to bed, and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise, Poor Richard says”.
Publication Information:
The Way to Wealth by Benjamin Franklin
Published by Best Success Books (Kindle). This material is in the public domain.
Finance
Mobile Oil Change Business and General Liability Insurance Considered
Not long ago, I got an email from a gentleman wishing to set up a mobile oil change business in Florida. He was concerned about what sort of insurance he might need and was under the impression that a 1 million dollar commercial liability policy was needed up and beyond his work truck vehicle commercial auto policy. Okay so, let’s talk about this; is he correct?
It turns out that he most definitely is, you see commercial auto is not the same as completed operations or the potential liability while working. For instance, if a car catches on fire that you are working on, your commercial auto policy isn’t going to cover it. Do you see that point? So, this is the advice I explained to him;
You will need most likely want to get a commercial insurance policy; $1 million aggregate, 300K per occurrence general liability, with a “garage keeper’s liability” notation, and there will be some customer who may demand more, and also demand to be additionally insured, not just a certificate of insurance on file.
Commercial Auto Insurance is another need, but most commercial business policies will write them together as one. Find a good “commercial insurance broker” and have them scout out their sources, usually the broker-agent knows the underwriters very well (as in speed-dial) and can get you a good rate and the underwriter will understand the difference between mobile and fixed costs. Generally the commercial liability insurance is partly based on your estimated gross income.
Don’t over estimate or you will pay too much, and don’t underestimate or you may get audited by the insurance company or they might simple decide you are not a viable risk. Believe it or not most commercial insurance policies do have a clause in their insurance contracts that they may audit you and by signing the policy you pre-agree to those audits. Thus, it’s unwise to falsify information or underestimate. If you find that you may have underestimated you need to call your agent-broker and explain that, sometimes they will add to the premium, sometimes up the next year’s estimates for gross sales.
Now then, Florida is a great market for mobile oil changes, however, let’s not forget there is some competition there, some long-standing 25+ years in fact and so, insurance is only one aspect or piece of information which one needs to consider before starting a business of this type. Please consider all this and think on it, and develop a strong business plan.
Finance
Telemarketing: The Cost Effective Advertising Method Without Falsifying Actual Facts
The first rule of marketing: do not ever mislead or falsify information; rather focus on the quality and brand name of product while marketing. It has been observed that companies which deliver Telemarketing Services; many of them mislead the consumers with incorrect information. Always keep it in mind during Outbound Telemarketing that consumers are no fools; rather they are more intelligent and smarter than the telemarketers. Genuine marketing personnel would always try to convince a consumer on the grounds of the quality and brand name. There’s a famous quote, “You can fool me only once”. The point is that, if marketing people fool the clients; they may succeed only once, with a failure for all remaining times. The next time, any consumer is not going to trust them.
There are several advantages and benefits of outsourcing Telemarketing Services. However, the five most important advantages of outsourcing Outbound Telemarketing are as follows:
1. Cost Factor: Some people feel that outsourcing telemarketing is costlier compared to having their own employees who in turn would do that job. That’s a misconception, and it’s very essential for the growth of your company, to clarify this topic. When a company arranges in-house telemarketing at their own; the cost of training, overhead costing, equipment expenses, and employee perks such as bonus, commissions, paid holidays, etc. all these together costs more; compared to outsourcing.
2. Experienced Manpower: First thing to understand is the difference between telemarketing by an unskilled and inexperienced manpower, compared to marketing by a high level professional; who has expertise, experience, skills and achievements. A reputed and branded outsourcing company only hires employees that are qualified with globally recognized certifications. The selected employees go through various rigorous rounds of tests and trainings, before delivery on-floor.
3. Research: The time that is mostly consumed in the telemarketing process is researching about whom to call, when to call, whether or not there is a demand of the product or service on sale, whether or not the consumer is actively looking your product or service, and so on. These factors are important to convert the lead to sale. Without proper research in a proper manner, a company would never know the value of a lead i.e. whether it’s a qualified lead or just an ordinary lead containing a contact number.
4. Expertise: Convincing Skills and Communication Skills; these are two most important characteristics, which are most essential for the members of a marketing team; to achieve success for their clients. This requires expertise, knowledge and experience. It’s not easy to convince a consumer to buy your product or service. So, this is what you get with outsourcing your telemarketing requirements i.e. the expertise. How they do it? What they do? When they do? These queries don’t matter, whether they deliver results or not; definitely matters.
5. Lead Conversion: Some people have a misunderstanding, that Outbound Telemarketing service is related to mere generation of contact numbers, which in technical terms they call a lead. That’s not true. A ‘Qualified Lead’ is the aim behind lead generation process. What’s the benefit of a lead which would never convert to sale? So, lead conversion benefit by gathering qualified leads is what your company can only benefit; from an experienced and proven Telemarketing Services provider.
If you’re truly looking for a genuine company, which has achieved more than what they promise to their clients; then contact one of the reputed and branded company named TG Marketing located in USA. Their experts just don’t speak, rather make things happen in your favor.
Small Business Liability Insurance Quote Overview: Quick Introduction to Business Insurance Coverage
Giants sign Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal; RB Jashaun Corbin stands out
The Way to Wealth by Benjamin Franklin
Mobile Oil Change Business and General Liability Insurance Considered
Race tightens as Minnesota GOP picks candidate for governor
Telemarketing: The Cost Effective Advertising Method Without Falsifying Actual Facts
Omar Kelly: Don’t overlook Dolphins’ undrafted rookies because history is on their side
Get Student Auto Insurance at the Best Price
Are These the Best Ever Batman Gadgets?
A Glimpse at the Future of VOIP Telephony
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach