Small Business Liability Insurance: Summary of What This Insurance Covers
Something unexpected can always happen with any type of business, so it’s important that you have financial protection. Don’t think that just because you have a small company that you don’t need insurance. No matter what industry you are involved in, small business liability insurance is a must. It’s not uncommon for small businesses to face some sort of litigation for some reason, and the cost of not having insurance is typically a lot higher than the cost of purchasing coverage.
Some of the common things covered by liability insurance include lawsuits, settlements, investigations, professional liability, and medical expenses / attorney fees for anything your business is found legally responsible for. Some things that might not be protected with general liability include employee injuries, intentional acts, and auto-related coverage.
There are also industry-specific things your company might need coverage for. For instance, you might need some sort of protection from copyright infringements lawsuits if you are involved in marketing or advertising. If you’re run a business that requires you or employees to drive around a lot, then you’ll need business car insurance. If you have employees, then some states require disability insurance or some type of workers compensation insurance.
Small business liability insurance and workers protection that covers physical injuries is especially important if your company does work where accidents are more likely to occur, such as manufacturing, landscaping, or construction.
Small Business Liability Insurance Costs
It really doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. There are companies and insurance agents who will help you obtain affordable coverage that is tailored for your type of business and size. It’s extremely important that you choose an insurer that has a solid record of settling claims in a timely and fair manner. The company should also have a history of high-customer satisfaction. You should always be able to get customer support and responsiveness whenever you need it – especially when and if you file a claim.
If you run a high-risk business, it’s ideal to seek out insurers that offer umbrella policies or excess insurance to increase your coverage limits to ensure that you will be covered whenever there is a claim against you that exceeds the amount of your general policy.
Once you have purchased insurance policies, always stay on top of your coverage to make sure it’s always up to date. Keep the type of insurance you have in mind whenever you have to make an important business decision.
The best place to start with your search for small business liability insurance is with Hiscox Business Insurance. This is a great company with an excellent reputation that offers inexpensive, custom policies for every specific type of business in all industries.
A0 Printing and A1 Printing Online
If you’re planning to print A0 Posters or A1 Posters online or any A0 or A1 print it’s made a lot easier by using online printing companies. We all know that A0’s and A1’s are the two largest printing sizes when it comes to the printing industry. These can be a pain to roll up and travel with and you’re more likely to damage or crease your prints at this size. You’ve put all your time and hard work into your design only to go to a local print shop and collect it where it’s handled by a shop assist that isn’t really bothered about your print and just wants his paycheck at the end of the day. Then he rolls it up or folds it to heavy creasing or marking your print that you wanted to be perfect to place in your shop or home and it spoils the effect.
You’ve got to leave the shop, where it may be windy or rainy outside, get into your car and travel back to your home or office. When you arrive you may be greeted by a pleased pet that thinks your A0 Print roll is a toy to grab and tear. Plus it’s in your mind that it’s not perfect and we know that people want perfection. You need to eliminate these incidences where your precious print may get damaged. The way to eliminate these factors is to order your prints online especially for A0 Printing and A1 Printing sizes.
You have to think about the above and how ordering your prints online is clearly going to benefit you. When you think about it you’re going online searching through your favourite search engine, and looking for an easier way to have your prints in your hand with minimum risk and effort. Now once you find a reliable company that you trust this process becomes fast and less of an effort and one less thing to think about. Send your print file to your trusted online printer specify your size e.g. A1 Print, quantity, delivery address and complete payment and your done. Now you just wait and usually you don’t have to wait for long as a good online print company will send your prints out next day. These can be sent out folded in an envelope or sent out in a mailing tube straight to your door. This minimizes the handing time your product/print goes through to get to your door step of your home or business.
Now not only do online print companies provide you with minimal risk to ensure a quality print they provide you with low costs. Online print companies don’t have the large overheads of local stores and usually do a lot of bulk printing, and if your dealing with A0 printing and A1 printing they will be using quality machines to print these in bulk. These machines won’t be your normal inkjet machines but large format machines that use toner cartridges that reduce the cost of production. This all in turn benefits you the customer and you end up with a quality print at a low cost.
You can usually negotiate the price with the online company’s a lot easier due to these factors and especially if you’re ordering large amounts of prints. You need to strike up a good relationship and communicate well with these companies as if you were in store. Over email and telephone conversations you can work with these companies to express your views on what you want from them and of course use your bartering techniques. Don’t think just because their an online business you can’t contact them and speak to them over the phone. Good online printing companies will be quite willing to listen to your needs and requirements; they have to be to make sure they give you what you want.
You can discuss different stock (paper types) for your prints that will affect cost. If your doing large scale A0 and A1 Poster Printing the cost of your print will largely come down to the paper type you decide on. Online companies tend to stock large amounts of different paper types or have contacts in the industry to order these in next day. Some online printing companies will have these different paper type options online for you to decide on and order without having to discuss with them directly. This is another benefit of doing your printing online. You don’t have to go through long discussions about your print if you don’t want to, because it’s all there in front of you online to make your own decision.
With online printing you can order these prints whenever you want. Whether it’s first thing in the morning or last thing at night these companies are always going to process your order and save you time and effort.
Now that you have minimised the risk of seeing your quality A0 or A1 Print/Poster come to life you can deal with more pressing matters till it comes time to order your next batch, safely knowing that it will be an easy process to undertake with minimum effort and stress. Printing its important!
General Liability Business Insurance Guide: What Is Covered in GL Insurance Policies?
Just about every type of business requires some form of insurance in order to protect them from lawsuits, customer property damage, customer injuries, and so forth. You can shop around for general liability business insurance (GL) online. Don’t select the first quote you come across. It’s important to learn the terms and conduct research just as you would with any other type of insurance.
The industry you’re involved in plays a huge role in the policy and coverage you should look for. If you’re new to the business world and don’t have much experience, or have had problems with claims in the past, you need to prove to the insurance companies that you are not going to be a risky investment and that you deserve a chance to prove yourself. If there are any red flags you are giving off, insurers might not want to cover you.
If you’re not involved in any high-risk industries, you should have a better chance of getting approved by a good insurance provider. Even if your industry is considered to be high-risk, there still might be options for you.
Keep in mind that general liability business insurance policies aren’t all the same. A GL policy isn’t a “one size fits all” type of deal. A good insurance company will write a policy that appropriately matches your company’s needs as specifically as possible. There are even insurance options for those who work from home. If you run a website building company, for instance, you might want a policy that protects you from libel, slander, accidental copyright infringement, etc. Note: if you really do have a history of lawsuits, it might be difficult for you to get a good policy.
What is Not Covered By a General Liability Business Insurance?
What does GL business insurance typically NOT cover?
• Professional errors
• Damage to your own business property
• Employee injuries
• Employee discrimination suits
If you want protection for your own physical business property, look for commercial property insurance. This will help pay for expenses to repair / replace your business-related property when it is damaged by theft, fire, and other types of weather-related events.
A workers’ compensation insurance policy is something to consider if you are concerned about employee injuries.
Where should you begin your search for general liability business insurance, as well as other business-related coverage? There are many affordable, custom solutions at Hiscox Business Insurance. You should be able to find all the coverage you need. It’s easy to compare policies to determine what will be best for you.
The Failure Of Economic Development In Jamaica
I. INTRODUCTION
I read recently that Jamaica is now the 4th most indebted nation in the world. Also, in a speech in 2009 about the Jamaican economy Mr. Bruce Golding (former Prime Minister) said that Jamaica’s Gross Domestic Product (total amount of goods and services) was J$ 560 billion and that after paying interest on debts there was only J$70 billion left; hardly enough for development projects, capital accumulation or to pay for other obligations. The shortfall has therefore to be made up every year by more borrowing at very high interest rates with debt piling up on top of debt.
All of this makes one ask how Jamaica got into this sorry situation? Who was responsible? Or was it just inevitable once we had chosen to follow a path to independence on our own? If we look back at our history for the past fifty years we will see that at the time of independence in 1962 Jamaica made 2 fundamental mistakes which had detrimental consequences. The first was the secession from the West Indies Federation in 1961 and the second was the policy of successive governments after independence to industrialize the economy and neglect agriculture.
II. SECESSION FROM THE WEST INDIES FEDERATION
Jamaica’s secession from the West Indies Federation was the result of a referendum to decide Jamaica’s future in the Federation in 1961. Bustamante, the Leader of the Opposition who had originally supported the Federation, badly lost the General election in 1959 and with a new set of Deputy Leaders (Tavares, Lightboune- a former federal MP and Seaga) suddenly turned against the Federation, made an issue out of it and used it to attack the Norman Manley government. They launched a campaign against the Federation arguing to the voters that it was a form of slavery as JLP loudspeaker cars bellowed across the island with cries of “freedom, freedom”. Manley succumbed, called a referendum and the people voted against it. Jamaica withdrew and the Federation ended.
Jamaica’s withdrawal was a grave mistake because Jamaica is too small in terms of geographical and population size and too poor in resources to isolate. The formation of Caricom soon after the fall of the Federation testifies to the need for some form of union. Caricom was formed to provide an economic linkage between the English-speaking countries of the Caribbean. Now we also have a common law school and Appeal court (though Jamaica has not yet joined the court). A federated Caribbean would have been a stronger regional bloc with enormous potential especially if we could have added Guyana (large, rich in resources and underpopulated), the Bahamas (vast tourist industry) and Bermuda (very high per capita income). And yes, the French and Dutch West Indies; many diverse cultures and languages but so too are the countries that comprise the European Economic Community. Federation would have served us well, especially now that regionalism is spreading across the world as it becomes more apparent that globalization mostly benefits the rich countries.
III. THE MOVE TO INDUSTRIALIZATION
The second fundamental mistake was made in 1962, the year of independence. The newly elected JLP government led by Bustamante decided to convert Jamaica from an agricultural country into an industrial one based on a strategy of import- substitution manufacturing, tourism and bauxite. The government felt that, in the tradition of the developed countries, development necessarily involved a transition from an agricultural economy to industrialization. Accordingly, the government invited foreign companies to invest in Jamaica with the lure of cheap labor and tax holidays of 3 to 5 years. Sir Arthur Lewis called it “industrialization by invitation” (Industrialization of the British West Indies).
Industrialization had limited success. From the 1960’s direct foreign investment expanded but it only led to more dependency on technology, raw materials and capital from abroad. Furthermore, the companies were mainly foreign so the profits were sent abroad. Another problem was that as soon as the tax holidays ran out the companies packed up and left, taking everything with them and leaving no trained personnel behind.
With industrialization, the foreign companies were operating under license. Their products were inferior and uncompetitive as was illustrated by the local made razor blades, shoes and Good Year tires in the 1970’s. The Good Year factory in St.Thomas closed in 1997 because of ‘ intense pressure from lower cost producers’.
Instead of reducing unemployment as it was supposed to do, industrialization destroyed jobs. According to the law of ‘economies of scale’, a small producer cannot compete with a large factory that mass produces goods. So producers in small cottage industries were replaced by the new competition and this led to a flight from the land of the newly displaced workers to the urban areas where they joined the ranks of the unemployed. Unemployment rates especially among the youth hovered in the region of 25% between 1975 and 1985. And whereas in 1960 34% of the population was urban, by 1982 it increased to 48% as a result of declining opportunities in rural areas (US Library of Congress).
IV. THE DECLINE OF AGRICULTURE
Agriculture is vital to the Jamaican economy because it provides food, employment and foreign exchange surplus for investment in industry. Successive governments over the years have neglected agriculture as they have reduced investment in agricultural programs and infrastructure. This neglect was marked by a decline in the agricultural share of GDP in the 1980’s; for example. from 1980 to 1987 agriculture as a share of GDP dropped from 8.3 % to 5.7 % (US Library of Congress).
The decline in agriculture is illustrated by the increase in imported food which had to be paid for with vital foreign currency and more borrowing. The loss of agricultural production resulted in more urban unemployment and crime. A recent Report from the World Bank and the UN Office of Drugs and Crime states that Jamaica has the highest murder rate in the world and the Caribbean the highest crime rate in the world.
The fall of agricultural output and the limited success of the industrial sector to replace it as an engine of economic growth left a large external debt in the 1970’s and 1980’s so that by the end of 1986 the debt was US$ 3.5 billion, one of the highest per capita debts in the world ( US Library of Congress).
The economic failures have not been all the fault of government. External factors have had an impact as well. The decline of sugar production since 1965 was due to mechanization and competition from beet sugar in Europe. The lowering of demand for bauxite was due to the introduction of synthetics so that by the mid 1980’s bauxite only comprised 30% of aluminum. The increase in world oil prices helped to create double – digit inflation in the mid 1970’s and the volatility of tourism was in part due to increased competition from other countries.
V. CONCLUSION
The main argument of this paper can be summarized by the following quote: “The messages from the 1960’s are plain. There can be no massive industrialization of Jamaica to absorb structural (long term) unemployment. The bauxite industry will provide capital and export earnings which must be used correctly for labor-intensive development. The secret of success, if there is to be success, will be in the countryside – not in the towns… Jamaica will have to become self-sufficient in food to eliminate food imports, modernize and rationalize agricultural production, diversify away from sugar and create over 100,000 jobs on the land or in processing or related work. Jamaica cannot solve her ‘internal security’ problem without a mobilization of her resources and, above all, of her people.” Violence and Politics in Jamaica 1960- 1970, by Terry Lacey.
Tourism, bauxite and sugar are vital for employment and as foreign exchange earners. And so too are our small cottage industries. But any development plan to provide economic growth must give priority to agriculture because industry has not proven to be an adequate replacement as a generator of growth.
It is through agriculture that Jamaica will be able to mobilize its idle land and people. Firstly, we need to revolutionize our education system i.e. agriculture must be included into the primary and secondary schools’ curricula. Also we need to support agricultural enterprises and provide rewards for their successes. To these ends great use can be made of information technology such as the Internet. Secondly, land and people can be brought into productive use through the system of “usufruct”. This dates back to the Emperor Gaius in Ancient Rome and is used with great success today in some developing countries like Cuba. People are given the use of land; they do not have to pay for it provided they make productive use of it.
One last point. I think we need to stop looking North to the richer countries for aid. We have more common interests with our neighbors in the Caribbean and the Americas. We should try to develop closer regional ties with them.
I hope that my analysis has helped to answer the questions I posed at the beginning of this paper. However, a look at our economic history raises more questions about us as a people than it answers.
By Victor A. Dixon
November 6, 2011
