Finance
So You Want to Refinance Your Mobile Home and Land?
It used to be that you would have a hard time trying to get a loan for a mobile home. But with the number of owners increasing and the quality of the homes getting better, it is not as difficult to obtain financing as it used to be.
However, if you are trying to get refinancing for your mobile home, you may still find it difficult to obtain a loan. There are still a lot of options available for the resourceful home owner if you are willing to look a little deeper.
One of the best options available is if you own the land that your home is located on. Banks are more willing to refinance your mobile home and land than just the home by itself. The lenders typically view a manufactured home as an asset that will decrease in value whereas land generally is viewed as an asset that will increase in value.
This is not to say that you cannot get refinancing if you happen to live in a mobile home park, it is just easier to obtain if you happen to own the land along with the home.
The first thing is to get an appraisal of your land, both with and without the manufactured home. If the land in free and clear, you can usually get 100% of the appraised value. If you still owe money on the land, then the amount you can borrow will be reduced.
Lenders are usually ready to process your loan if you use your land as collateral. They will want to see your title, or loan documents. They will also need to have a current appraisal. They may accept yours if it is current, but usually they will conduct their own.
If you own a lot of land, you may want to do a lot split before taking out a second mortgage. This way only one acre is tied up with the loan. Then, if something were to happen, only that one acre is affected, not the rest of your property.
One final word of caution: It may be tempting to take out a second mortgage or refinance your mobile home and land, but take care not to overextend yourself. You could end up in serious financial trouble and end up losing your home and your land.
Finance
Knowing The Best Home Plan Selling Can Help You Renovate To Sell
If you’re thinking of doing some renovations before you put your house on the market it helps to know what buyers are looking for in a new home. One good way to get an idea of the features that buyers want in a house is to take a look at the best home plans selling in each of the major categories of house plans. Whether your home is country, Victorian, Mediterranean, Ranch or Cape Cod, by studying the best home plan selling in your category, you can strategically emphasize the features that buyers want and sell your home faster.
The best home plan selling in the Victorian style, for instance, features gingerbread woodwork and scrollwork and lots and lots of windows. If you’re planning to renovate a Victorian home to be more appealing, then, you might choose a paint scheme that plays up the delightful gingerbread detailing by painting it in a contrasting color to the main house.
Ranch homes feature efficient use of interior space. The best home plan selling in the ranch design features a dramatic entryway and clean contemporary design with few interior walls. Make your ranch home more appealing to buyers by making the most of those interior spaces with wide sweeps of clean white or neutral colors, or emphasize the entry hall with a mirror or fresh arrangement chosen especially to accent the space.
All of the suggestions above are drawn from the concept of ‘staging’ – a selling tool that is being used by more and more realtors. The basic idea behind staging is to use principles of psychology to make prospective buyers feel good in your house. The principle is sound – people want to buy a house that makes them feel good. By using color, space and decorating touches, you can set up your house to induce positive feelings in anyone that walks through the front door of the house for sale.
When you fine tune the principles of staging to suit particular house styles and emphasize the features that attract buyers to that style, you’re taking a step further into staging your home for sale. By taking the time to study the best home plan selling in the style of your home, you can pinpoint the features that buyers like about that style – and make your house stand out from the crowd.
Finance
Do You Need The Advice Of a Car Accident Lawyer?
Car accidents are on the rise all across the country everyday. Heavy traffic, winter weather and distracted driving can all lead to being involved in an accident. While many accidents are minor, some are serious and require extensive medical treatment. If you or someone you love has been injured in a car accident, contact car accident lawyers for an evaluation of your case. In many instances, an accident lawyer can help you recover money for your injuries.
An Attorney Knows The Law
One of the biggest reasons to hire a personal injury lawyer is that they know the law. An experienced attorney knows the statute of limitations that may affect your case. They also know which expenses you may be able to receive compensation for after an accident. If someone you love was killed in an auto accident, a wrongful death lawyer will be able to help you decide the best way to proceed, and whether or not you have a case.
Negotiate With Insurance Companies
Car accident lawyers have experience negotiating with insurance companies after an accident. These companies save as much money as possible by offering you the lowest possible settlement for your injuries. A personal injury lawyer will fight to get you the compensation you deserve.
An Attorney Will Be on Your Side
Hiring an accident lawyer can take the stress and frustration out of a personal injury case. Navigating the legal process after a car accident can be trying. An attorney can do the work for you, allowing you to focus on your recovery. Family members who have lost someone due to the negligence of another driver, know all too well how difficult it is to cope. A wrongful death lawyer will be an advocate for you and your family during this time.
If you have been injured in an accident or have a loved one who died at the hands of another driver, contact a personal injury lawyer today for advice. Speaking with an attorney is the best way to learn your options so you can move forward.
Finance
8 Tips to Buy a Mountain Bike
If you are going to buy a mountain bike, you may find the process a bit time-consuming and frustrating, which is normal for new buyers like you. Before you pay the money to buy one, make sure you follow the buying tips given below. Read on.
Determine your price
As far as the budget goes, there is no limit as to how much you can shell out for a new bike. If you want to keep your budget under control, make sure you decide on a price range that you can easily afford. For a better price and product, we suggest that you buy from a local shop.
Find your style
Remember: mountain bikes are designed based on various riding terrains and styles. What you need to do is figure out the type of riding you do. Is it a trail riding, mountain cruising or cross-country racing? Actually, the bike you go for should suit your style.
Comfort vs Efficiency
Experts recommend that you get a full suspension bike, especially if you can afford it. You should know that hard tails with no rear suspension could be lighter and more efficient. On the other hand, full suspension designs may be more comfortable. Aside from this, they may have better control.
Find your favorites
You can’t compare each component of two mountain bikes. The reason is that there are tons of combinations. Experts suggest that you look for a couple of important components for comparison needs. You should just go for your favorites based on your price range. You may start with the wheels, fork or the rear derailleur.
Get a good deal
The prices of the mountain bike may fluctuate throughout the year. The purchase season starts from spring and continues throughout summer. You can save some money if you can hang on until the price is right. You can also find some shops that offer discounts in addition to special products and services. There is no harm in buying from previous years’ models provided it meets your needs.
Look for a good dealer
You should look for a good dealer because it’s more important. Finding a good dealer must be your priority. The dealer should sell you the right product, not the most expensive one. Good dealers operate repair shops and they are trustworthy.
Test rides
You should test ride lots of bikes, but make sure that they fall in your riding style and price range. While testing different bikes, you will find that some of them feel better. Test rides will help you get the best mountain bike.
Do some research
If you want to know about the reliability and performance of a mountain bike, you may want to read product reviews. Make sure you read up on the bike prior to purchasing it.
So, if you have been looking for the best mountain biking, we suggest that you consider these 8 tips. With these tips, you will be more likely to get your hands on the best product. Hope this helps.
