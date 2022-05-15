Finance
Surprising Sources of Sales Leads
Do you periodically reach out to failed sales and former customers? If not, you could be ignoring viable prospects.
It’s easy to think of a lost customer as lost forever. That might be true, but if you don’t stay current with former customers, you could be sealing your fate unnecessarily.
WHY YOU SHOULD REVISIT FORMER CUSTOMERS
The customer who let your contract lapse or failed to include you in their selection process did so for any number of reasons. Yes, sometimes your company made an unforgivable mistake or did something equally fatal. Often, it’s subtler. Either way, if you give up on them, they’re likely to remain former customers forever.
If you take the initiative and reintroduce yourself, you might find out-
- Your company was perceived to be unsuitable for a reason that is not currently valid. (Your prices weren’t competitive; now they are. You didn’t offer a one-stop-shop experience; now you do. The salesperson who used to cover that territory was abrasive; his/her replacement is well-liked.)
- Or the decision-maker who blackballed you or was unshakably loyal to your competitor is no longer there.
- Or the person who used to routinely include you in the company’s selection process has moved up or moved on, and the new person doesn’t know you to include you.
Possible outcomes: a renewed relationship, news that you truly aren’t a match anymore, or a frosty shoulder.
WHY YOU SHOULD REVISIT FAILED SALES
Similarly with failed sales, they may not have chosen you when a particular decision was made. That doesn’t mean they’d never consider you again, but it’s your responsibility to stay on their radar. If they are marketed to by a sufficient number of companies in your category, they might not include you the next time they open their selection process. By writing them off, you turn “no” into “never.”
WHO SHOULD REACH OUT?
Some companies are very good about asking departing customers for an exit interview and asking failed sales for a post-selection debriefing. Unfortunately, many of these companies assign this task to the salesperson or account manager the customer or prospect just rejected. That’s cruel! Think about it:
- It’s very difficult for one adult to say directly to another, “This is how you disappointed me,” or “This is where you fell short.”
- If a former customer or failed sale is willing to be candid, the average salesperson or account manager is likely to get defensive in response. In other words, they reward candor with an argument.
Instead, feedback from lost customers and failed sales is better solicited from the VP of Sales or Account Management (or Operations). What at first blush sounds like an unwise use of very valuable time turns out to be the best way to isolate root causes and reduce the number of future lost customers and failed sales.
You may ask why a former customer or failed sale would cooperate and offer honest responses to these questions. The answer is simple:
Companies need vendors.
If you lost the customer or the sale for reasons that can be addressed to their satisfaction, you might be the vendor that offers the best deal the next time they need your product or service.
Once your team members get past the understandable discomfort of asking for candid feedback and guidance, you might win (or win back) relationships you thought were lost forever.
Finance
What To Do Immediatley After a Car Accident
Did you know that there are over six million car accidents in the United States every year? Fortunately, in most cases, car accidents only result in damage in to property but, in one in three cases, auto accidents also result in personal injury.
Even if you have never had an accident before or you don’t drive your car very often, there is always the possibility that you could be involved in an accident through no fault of your own. If you are aware of the steps you should take after an auto accident, you will be better prepared to protect yourself and your passengers from injury and you will be aware of what you need to do protect yourself against unfair claims.
Here are the steps you should take if you are unfortunate enough to be involved in a road accident:
Stop your vehicle
Whenever you are involved in a car accident, however minor, you should always stop. Never leave the scene of an accident without stopping.
Make the Scene Safe
One of the first things you will need to do is make sure that no one has been injured and the scene of the accident is as safe as possible. To avoid the danger of a further collision, place flares or warning lights around the stationary vehicles, and put your hazard warning lights on. If you are on a busy highway, stand well away from fast-moving oncoming traffic.
Call the emergency services
It is advisable to notify the police of an accident, even if there are no serious injuries. If there are any injuries or there is a fire, then the ambulance and fire services should be notified as well. It’s a good idea to notify the police, even if it is a minor accident, because you will need a police report to file with your insurance claim. If possible, the vehicles should not be moved before the police arrive.
Make a complete record of the accident
When the police arrive it is important that give them an accurate record of what has happened. If you are unsure of any of the details, be honest about it, don’t try to speculate or make assumptions. If you are asked if you are injured, it is better to say that you are unsure, rather than to say no, because some injuries from car accidents only manifest themselves later on. If there are any third-party witnesses to the accident, you should ask them to wait for the police to arrive, so that they can give a statement.
Take photographs
If there is damage to your vehicle, then take photographs of that damage. You should also take photographs of any damage to other vehicles as well. If you have any injuries that are visible, take photographs of that too. Sadly, there are people who will claim that far more damage was done to their vehicle than actually was. A photograph will enable you to dispute a spurious claim against your insurance. While making a record of the accident is important, you should not, of course, impede the work of the emergency services and the police while you are doing it.
Exchange details with the other party
If the police attend the scene of a car accident, they will take all the details of those involved in the accident and of any witnesses. If the police do not attend, you should obtain the names and addresses of all those involved, including passenger and witnesses. You should also exchange insurance details with the drivers of the other vehicles involved. If the police are in attendance, the police should provide you with a police report number. With that you will be able to obtain a copy of the police report into the accident. If the accident occurred on a state highway, you are legally required to report the incident to the police.
Get a medical check up
Even if you don’t think that you have been injured, it is advisable to get a medical check-up as soon as possible after a car accident. Injuries caused by car accidents often don’t become noticeable until several days later. Even low-speed impacts can cause spinal damage and, if you felt dazed by the accident, you may have suffered a mild concussion.
Keep all the paperwork
Keep all the paperwork you have relating of the accident in a file. This should include all correspondence, your insurance claim number, details of the claim adjuster dealing with the claim and the names and telephone numbers of all those involved in the case. You should also keep all the receipts for any expenses that you incur as a result of the accident, including car repairs, medical costs and the cost of a rental car if one was needed.
Seek legal advice
It is advisable to contact an attorney straight away when you have had a car accident. A good attorney will help you protect your rights by advising you on how to make sure that evidence is not destroyed and by giving you advice on the preparation of your statement to your insurance company. They will also help make sure that you receive the proper compensation of a car accident and that you receive the best medical treatment.
Finance
Arise, O’ Compatriot
There’s the issue of bad supply of power, unemployment, fuel scarcity, false declaration of assets, budget loss, book-haram, invasion of herdsmen, loss of pride, betrayal, and a whole nest of them. As a problem declines, another surges. I can faintly remember some issues, like a guy that was sent to 12-month imprisonment for urinating in his neighbor’s pot of soup, and a politician that was only fined a few coins after embezzling a huge part of the national treasury. I faintly remember the facts of those many issues, because they are no longer trending. Back then, my friends and I would pick up our phones and check the latest on those issues. Today, we check trending news, but once they get off the trending list, we get off the cases; not like back then when we would follow the issue for months.
I do not remember at what point in time, or what strategy it took, but I have realized we have lost our hope. Nigeria’s most challenging issue as of today is the break in spirit. Every new generation comes in with a renewed spirit, waiting to break out and affect the change. Different generations, same weapon: Hope! And the same enemy has always invested the broken spirit on them. The greatest enemy we face is ourselves. We may cry all we want about how Former President Goodluck Jonathan failed to create enough jobs, or how Babangida was rumoured to embezzle. Even if the ‘oga at the top’ turn out to be guilty of the mountains of accuses piled up against them, what would they be guilty of? They would be guilty of broken dreams, not broken spirit; they would be guilty of broken hearts, not loss of hope. True they may have misused the chance to serve, but that should not mean we all should betray our hearts and the unborn generation.
A Nigerian doesn’t need to speak, just the reaction on their face would say all after hearing the slang, “E go better”. No one believes it would be better for Nigeria, so every man’s dream is to make things better for themselves, and maybe their families.
It is just a challenge, the break in spirit. And this begs the question, what is the balm for a broken spirit?
Everyone got broken on their own terms, and thus, everyone should heal on their own.
Christians should hold steadfast to the part of the bible that states that, “The Lord is close to the broken-hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” (Psalm 34:18)
Muslims should believe more than ever that the Quran says that, “We have sent down in the Quran that which is healing and a mercy to those who believe.” (Surat Al-Isra: 17:82)
The philosophic individuals should remember that a man of honour should never bend to unpleasant circumstances.
What religion! What belief! The point is to heal in the best way possible, only that the result must be a renewed vigour, a renewed strength to fight the hopelessness, uplift our neighbours, hope for the best and gird for the worst. And always remember dearly “to serve our fatherland with love and strength and faith”.
Finance
Why Should Someone Hire an Accident Law Firm?
One of the rights of an injured person due to accident, of course aside from medical care, is to seek assistance with any legal issues that may occur. Whether the mishap is brought about by some sort of heedlessness or by another party, the client may visit an accident law firm to be able to obtain the appropriate worth of the compensation. They can help guide potential clients through the different stages of a case from the amends of the injuries sustained, financial obligations in regard to hospital bills and reparation in the loss of potential earnings as well as the duration while on injury treatment.
Accidents come in various types; however, road accidents are considered the most common type and the number of incident has increased over the last few years. In such cases, aside from the claims, the party deemed responsible can be sued due to their negligence. Following on form this, victims may try to use the law to seek and claim damages they feel are owed to them. More often than not, the person at fault may have to provide compensation in terms of bodily injury, medical expenses, property damage, etc., to the victim after a court case.
Appearing before a law court without any legal knowledge and preparation is just like a soldier on a war without any protection system or ammunition. When someone enters a legal encounter, they may need an accident law firm to help provide some legal guidance and knowledge about the case. For this particular reason, many employ the service of a trained professional who ought to have hands-on experience when it comes to fighting any accident cases. Provided that the law firm has a lawyer who is able to give solid guidance, it will help the client put forward a reasonable argument about receiving compensation.
Most accident law firms should have good knowledge and experience in winning out accident cases. There are specific grounds on which these firms are well-established at, thus, getting their services are simply the right option. They ought to have the ability to heighten the chances of being awarded the compensation. Also, they will perhaps be able to offer tips to the client about what strategies or information could be effective use in court.
All in all, it can be necessary for accident victims to seek help at an accident law firm to help them receive compensation. This is because the law firm will be able to give better guidance and advice to their client that will help make their case stronger than if the victim tried to go it alone.
Surprising Sources of Sales Leads
Bitcoin Whale Breaks 8 Year Long Silence With $30 Million Worth Of BTC Transfer
10 dead, suspect arrested in mass shooting at supermarket
What To Do Immediatley After a Car Accident
Arise, O’ Compatriot
Dolphins waive undrafted lineman due to failed physical, sign another
Yankees Notebook: Josh Donaldson starting to heat up
Why Should Someone Hire an Accident Law Firm?
Jensen closes in on GOP endorsement for Minnesota governor
How to Choose a Perfect Road Bike on Your Budget
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach