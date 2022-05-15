Finance
The Cyber Way to Grow, and Protect Your Business, Reputation Management
The science of tracking the opinions and attitudes of the general populous as it relates to the activity of and individual conducting business, a business or corporate entity, this is Reputation Management in short. With each passing day companies and individuals are finding this service to be a must have to clean up their reputations or to just track the barometer of their standing in the internet community to make certain that they never take a month’s long, sometimes years long financial hit because of the negative feedback of an irate ex-employee, dis-satisfied customer, or unscrupulous competitor.
Just as companies retain attorneys and accountants to look after the legal and financial affairs of their businesses, prudent executives are retaining the services of these firms, also known sometimes as Search Engine Reputation Management firms (SERMs), to aid in the maintenance and well-being of their internet personas and reputations. A SERM is crucial for a business looking to grow revenue flow and market share in its perspective field because when a potential new customer is contacted by a business, sees an advertisement or even receives and recommendation about a prospective product or service offered, the first things shoppers do now in this cyber age is to conduct an online search to see specifically if there are any negative reports on the business being considered.
Firms such as reputation management are invaluable in assisting companies and individuals to monitor their online reputation by helping to track public perception of a business client. When necessary a SERM will endeavor to clean up the occasional negative information that is ultimately published online against any business making a concerted effort to grow revenue and client base in this volatile economy. The SERM is a revenue sustainer and ultimately enhancer in that it helps to preserve the reputation of its client, and provide a cyber-friendly environment for their client to conduct business in.
Finance
Consumers Guide to Medicaid Planning
Americans are living longer than ever before. At the turn of the 20th century, the average life expectancy was about 47 years. As we enter the 21st century, life expectancy has increased significantly. As a result, we face more challenges and transitions in our lives than those who came before us.
One of the most difficult transitions people face is the change from independent living in their own home or apartment to living in a long term care facility or “nursing home.” There are many reasons why this transition is so difficult. One is the loss of home… a home where the person lived for many years with a lifetime of memories. Another is the loss of independence. Still another is the loss of the level of privacy we enjoy at home, since nursing home living is often shared with a roommate.
Most people who make the decision to move to a nursing home do so during a time of great stress. Some have been hospitalized after a stroke, some have fallen and broken a hip, still others have a progressive disease, like Alzheimer’s, and can no longer be cared for in their own homes.
Whatever the reason, the spouse or relative who helps a person transition into a nursing home during a time of stress faces the immediate dilemma of how to find the right nursing home. The task is no small one, and a huge sigh of relief can be heard when the right home is found and the loved one is moved into the nursing home. For many however, the most difficult task is just beginning: How to cope with nursing home bills that average more than $7000.00 per month.
How to Pay for Nursing Home Care:
One of the things that concerns people most about nursing home care is how to pay for that care. There are basically four ways that you can pay the cost of a nursing home:
1. Long Term Care Insurance – If you are fortunate enough to have this type of coverage, it may go a long way toward paying the cost of the nursing home. Unfortunately, long-term care insurance has only started to become popular in the last few years and most people facing a nursing home stay do not have this coverage.
2. Pay With Your Own Funds – This is the method many people use at first, even though with proper planning, they would not have to. Quite simply, it means paying for the cost of a nursing home out of your own pocket. Unfortunately, with nursing home bills averaging over $7000.00 per month, few people can afford a long term stay in a nursing home.
3. Medicare – This is the national health insurance program primarily for people 65 years and older, certain younger disabled people, and people with kidney failure. Medicare provides short term assistance with nursing home costs, but only if you meet the strict qualification rules.
4. Medicaid – This is a federal and state funded and state administered medical benefit program which can pay for the cost of the nursing home if certain asset and income tests are met.
Since the first two methods of private pay (i.e. using your own funds) and long term care insurance are self-explanatory, our discussion will concentrate on Medicare and Medicaid.
What About Medicare?
There is a great deal of confusion about Medicare and Medicaid.
Medicare is the federally funded and state administered health insurance program primarily designed for older individuals (i.e. those over age 65). There are some limited long term care benefits that can be available under Medicare. In general, if you are enrolled in the traditional Medicare plan, and you’ve had a hospital stay of at least three days, and then you are admitted into a skilled nursing facility (often for rehabilitation or skilled nursing care), Medicare can pay for up to 100 days.
If you qualify, traditional Medicare may pay the full cost of the nursing home stay for the first 20 days and can continue to pay the cost of the nursing home stay for the next 80 days, but with a deductible that is approximately $100 per day. Some Medicare supplement insurance policies will pay the cost of that deductible. In order to qualify for this 100 days of coverage, however, the nursing home resident must be receiving daily “skilled care” and generally must continue to “improve”
While it’s never possible to predict at the outset how long Medicare will cover the rehabilitation, from our experience, it usually falls far short of the 100 day maximum. Even if Medicare does cover the 100 day period, what then? What happens after the 100 days of coverage have been used?
At that point, in either case you’re back to one of the other alternatives… long term care insurance, paying the bills with your own assets, or qualifying for Medicaid.
What is Medicaid?
Medicaid is a benefits program which is state and federally funded and administered by each state. Sometimes the rules can vary from state to state.
One primary benefit of Medicaid is that, unlike Medicare (which only pays for skilled nursing), the Medicaid program will pay for long term care in a nursing home once you’ve qualified. Medicare does not pay for treatment for all diseases or conditions. For example, a long term stay in a nursing home may be caused by Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease, and even though the patient receives medical care, the treatment will not be paid for by Medicare. These stays are called custodial nursing stays. Medicare does not pay for custodial nursing home stays. In that instance, you’ll either have to pay privately (i.e. use long term care insurance or your own funds), or you’ll have to qualify for Medicaid.
Why Seek Advice for Medicaid?
As life expectancies and long term care costs continue to rise, the challenge quickly becomes how to pay for these services. Many people cannot afford to pay $7000.00 per month or more for the cost of a nursing home, and those who can pay for a while may find their life savings wiped out in a matter of months rather than years.
Fortunately, the Medicaid Program is there to help. In fact, in our lifetime, Medicaid has become the long term care insurance of the middle class. To be the eligible to receive Medicaid benefits requires that you pass certain tests on the amount of income and assets that you have. The reason for Medicaid planning is simple. First, you need to provide enough assets for yourself and your loved ones – they too may have a similar crisis. Second, the rules are extremely complicated and confusing. The result is that without planning and advice, many people spend more than they should and their financial security can be jeopardized.
Exempt Assets and Countable Assets: What Must Be Spent?
To qualify for Medicaid, applicants must pass some fairly strict tests on the amount of assets they can keep. To understand how Medicaid works, we first need to review what are known as exempt and non-exempt (or countable) assets. Exempt assets are those which Medicaid will not take into account (at least for the time being). In general, the following are the primary exempt assets:
-Homestead and any adjacent real estate. The home must be the principal place of residence.
-Personal belongings and household goods.
-One vehicle.
-Irrevocable prepaid funeral contract.
-Burial spaces and certain related items for the applicant and spouse.
-Up to $1,500 designated as a burial fund for the applicant and spouse.
-Value of life insurance if face value is $1,500 or less.
All other assets are generally non-exempt, and are countable. Basically, all money and property, and any item that can be valued and turned into cash, is a countable asset unless it is one of those assets listed above as exempt. This includes:
-Cash, savings, and checking accounts, credit union share and draft accounts.
-Certificates of deposit.
-U.S. Savings Bonds.
-Individual Retirement Accounts (IRA), 401K, 403B, 457, Keogh plans.
-Nursing home accounts.
-Prepaid funeral contracts which can be canceled.
-Trusts (depending on the type of the trust)
-Real estate (other than the primary residence).
-More than one car.
-Boats or recreational vehicles.
-Stocks, bonds, or mutual funds.
-Land contracts or mortgages held on real estate.
While the Medicaid rules themselves are very complicated, it’s safe to say that a single person will qualify for Medicaid as long as he or she has only exempt assets plus no more than $2000.00 in countable assets.
Some Common Questions:
I’ve added my kid’s names to our bank account. Do they count all the money is the account? Yes. The entire amount is counted unless you can prove some or all of the money was contributed by the other person who is on the account. This rule applies to cash assets such as:
-Savings and checking accounts
-Credit union share and draft accounts
-Certificates of deposit
-U.S. Savings Bonds
Can’t I Just Give My Assets Away?
Many people wonder, can’t I just give my assets away? The answer is, maybe, but only if it’s done exactly right. The law has severe penalties for people who simply give away their assets to create Medicaid eligibility. For approximately every $6400.00 given away during the five years prior to the filing of a Medicaid application creates a one month penalty period under the Medicaid rules. So even thought the Federal Gift Tax laws allow you to give away up to $12,000 per year without gift tax consequences, those gifts would result in a penalty period under the Medicaid rules.
Though some families do spend virtually all of their savings on nursing home care, Medicaid does not require it. There are a number of legal strategies which can be used to protect your family financial security.
Division of Assets: Medicaid Planning for Married Couples
Division of Assets is the name commonly used for the Spousal Impoverishment provisions of the Medicare Catastrophic Act of 1988. It applies only to couples. The intent of the law was to change the eligibility requirements for Medicaid where one spouse needs nursing home care while the other spouse remains in the community, i.e., at home. The law, in effect, recognizes that it makes little sense to impoverish both spouses when only one needs to qualify for Medicaid assistance for nursing home care.
As a result of this recognition, division of assets was born.
Basically, in a division of assets, the couple gathers all their countable assets together in a review. Exempt assets, discussed above, are not counted.
The countable assets are then divided in two, with the at-home or “community spouse” allowed to keep one half of all countable assets up to a maximum of approximately $110,000. The other half of the countable assets must be “spent down” until less than $2,000 remains. The amount of the countable assets which the at-home spouse gets to keep is called the Community Spouse Resource Allowance (CSRA).
Each state also establishes a monthly income floor for the at-home spouse. This is called the Minimum Monthly Maintenance Needs Allowance. This permits the community spouse to keep a minimum income ranging from about $1,750 to $2,300.
If the community spouse does not have at least $1,750 in income, then he or she is allowed to take the income of the nursing home spouse in an amount large enough to reach the Minimum Monthly Maintenance Needs Allowance (i.e., up to at least $1,750). The nursing home spouse’s remaining income goes to the nursing home. This avoids the necessity (hopefully) for the at-home spouse to dip into savings each month, which would result in gradual impoverishment.
To illustrate, assume the at-home spouse receives $750 per month in Social Security. Also assume that her needs are calculated to be the minimum of $1,750. With her Social Security, she is $1000.00 short each month.
In this case, the community spouse will receive $1000 (the short fall amount) per month from the nursing home spouse’s Social Security and the rest of the nursing home spouse’s income will then go to pay for the cost of his care.
This does not mean, however, that there are no planning alternatives which they can pursue. Consider the following case studies:
Case Study: Medicaid Planning For Married People
Ralph and Alice were high school sweethearts. Two weeks ago, Ralph and Alice celebrated their 51st anniversary. Yesterday, Ralph, who has Alzheimer’s, wandered away from home. The police found him, hours later, sitting on a street curb, talking incoherently. They took him to the hospital. Now the family doctor has told Alice that she needs to place Ralph in a nursing home. Ralph and Alice grew up during the Depression. They always tried to save something each month. Their assets, totaling $120,000, not including their house, are as follows:
Savings account… $ 35,000
CDs… 65,000
Money Market account… 17,000
Checking account… 3,000
Residence (no mortgage)… 100,000
Ralph gets a Social Security check for $1000 each month; Alice’s check is $350. Her eyes fill with tears as she says, “At $7000 to the nursing home every month, our entire life savings will be gone in less than two years!” What’s more, she’s afraid she won’t be able to pay her monthly bills, because a neighbor told her that the nursing home will be entitled to all of Ralph’s Social Security check.
There is good news for Alice. It’s possible she will get to keep everything all of their assets and all of the income… and still have the state Medicaid program pay Ralph’s nursing home costs. The process may take a little while, but the end result will be worth it.
To apply for Medicaid, she will have to go through the Department of Human Services (DHS). If she does things strictly according to the way the DHS tells her, she will only be able to keep about half of her assets plus she will be entitled to a minimum monthly income to pay her expenses. But the results can actually be much better than that.
It is essential that Alice get advice from someone who knows the Medicaid rules. With proper advice, Alice will be able to avoid the spend-down and keep everything she and Ralph have worked so hard for.
This is possible because the law does not intend to impoverish one spouse because the other needs care in a nursing home. This is certainly an example where knowledge of the rules, and how to apply them, can be used to resolve Alice’s dilemma.
Of course, proper Medicaid planning differs according to the relevant facts and circumstances of each situation as well as the current state law. For example, some children never gain independence – they remain dependent on their parents. What can be done in such a case?
Case Study: A Trust for a Disabled Child
Margaret and Sam have always taken care of their daughter, Elizabeth. She is 45, has never worked, and has never left home. Elizabeth is “developmentally disabled and receives SSI (Supplemental Security Income). They have always worried about who would take care of her after they die. Some years ago, Sam was diagnosed with dementia. His health has deteriorated to the point that Margaret can no longer take care of him. Now she has placed Sam in a nursing home and is paying $7000 per month out of their savings. Margaret is even more worried that there will not be any money left for the care of Elizabeth.
Margaret is satisfied with the nursing home Sam is in. The facility has a Medicaid bed available that Sam could have if he were eligible for Medicaid. However, according to the information she got from the social worker, Sam is over $75,000 away from Medicaid eligibility. Margaret wishes there was a way to save the $75,000 for Elizabeth after she and Sam are gone. There is.
Margaret can consult an Elder Law attorney to set up a “special needs trust” with the $75,000 to provide for Elizabeth. As soon as she does, Sam will be eligible for Medicaid. Elizabeth won’t lose her benefits, and her security is assured.
Of course, all trusts must be reviewed for compliance with Medicaid rules. Also, failure to report assets is fraud, and when discovered, will cause loss of eligibility and repayment of benefits.
I Heard I Can Give Away $10,000 Per Year. Can’t I?
As discussed earlier, many people have heard of the Federal Gift Tax provision that allows them to give away $10,000 ($12,000 currently) per year without paying any gift taxes. What they do not know is that this refers to a Gift Tax exemption. Having heard of the exemption, they wonder, “Can’t I give my assets away?” The answer is, maybe, but only if it’s done within the strict allowances of the Medicaid rules.
So even though the federal Gift Tax law allows you to give away up to $12,000 per year without incurring tax, those gifts could result in a period of ineligibility under the Medicaid rules. Still, some parents want to make gifts to their children before their life savings is all gone. Consider the following case study:
Case Study: Financial Gifts to Children
After her 73 year old husband, Harold, suffers a paralyzing stroke, Mildred and her daughter, Joan, need advice. Dark circles have formed under Mildred’s eyes. Her hair is disheveled. Joan holds her hand.
“The doctor says Harold needs long-term care in a nursing home,” Mildred says. “We have some money in savings, but not enough. I don’t want to lose our house and all our hard-earned money. I don’t know what to do.”
Joan has heard about Medicaid benefits for nursing homes, but doesn’t want her mother left destitute in order for Harold to qualify for them. Joan wants to ensure that her father’s medical needs are met, but she also wants to preserve Mildred’s assets.
“Can’t Mom just give her money to me as a gift?” she asks. “Can’t she give away $10,000 per year? I could keep the money for her so she doesn’t lose it when Dad applies for Medicaid.”
Joan has confused federal Gift Tax law with the issue of transfers and Medicaid eligibility. A “gift” to a child in this case is actually a transfer, and Medicaid has very specific rules about transfers.
At the time Harold applies for Medicaid, the state will “look back” five years to see if any gifts have been made. The state won’t let you just give away your money or your property to qualify for Medicaid. Any gifts or transfers for less than fair market value that are uncovered in the 5 year look-back period will penalize Harold’s receipt of Medicaid benefits.
So what can Harold and Mildred do? They can institute a formal gifting plan, save a good portion of their estate, and still qualify for Medicaid. However, the gifts must not violate the Medicaid rules. Generally, if done properly, you can often save as much as one half of your assets or more through a properly designed gifting plan
But remember, when it’s given away, it’s given away. Studies have shown that “windfall” money received by gift, prize, or lawsuit settlement is often gone within three years. In other words, even when the children promise that money will be available when needed, their own “emergencies” may make them spend the money. You must consult and experienced Elder Law attorney on how to set a plan that complies with the law and achieves your goals.
Will I Lose My Home?
Many people who apply for medical assistance benefits to pay for nursing home care ask this question. For many, the home constitutes much or most of their life savings. Often, it’s the only asset that a person has to pass on to his or her children.
Under the Medicaid regulations, the home is an unavailable asset. This means that it is not taken into account when calculating eligibility for Medicaid. But in 1993, Congress passed a little-debated law that affects hundreds of thousands of families with a spouse or elderly parent in a nursing home. That law requires states to try to recover the value of Medicaid payments made to nursing home residents. This is called Estate Recovery.
Estate Recovery does not take place until the recipient of the benefits dies. Then, federal law requires that states attempt to recover the Medicaid benefits paid. In order to protect your home, you should seek assistance from an experienced Elder Law attorney.
Legal Assistance
Aging persons and their family members face many unique legal issues. As you can tell from our explanation of the Medicaid program, the legal, financial, and care planning issues facing the prospective nursing home resident and family can be overwhelming. If you or a family member needs nursing home care, it is clear that you should seek expert legal help. Where can you turn for that help? It is difficult for the consumer to be able to identify lawyers who have the training and experience required to provide expert guidance during this most challenging time.
Generally, Medicaid planning is an aspect of the services provided by Elder Law attorneys. Consumers must be cautious in choosing a lawyer and carefully investigate the lawyer’s credentials.
How do you find an Elder Law attorney that has the knowledge and experience you need? You may want to start with recommendations from friends who have received legal help with nursing home issues. Who did they use? Were they satisfied with the services they received? Hospital social workers, Alzheimer and other support groups, accountants, and other financial professionals can also be good sources of recommendations.
In general, a lawyer who devotes a substantial part of his or her practice to Medicaid planning should have more knowledge and experience to address the issues properly. Don’t hesitate to ask the lawyer what percentage of his practice involves Medicaid planning. You may want to ask how many new Medicaid planning cases the attorney handles each month. There is no correct answer. But there is a good chance that an attorney that assists with at least 3-4 nursing home placements each month is likely to be more up-to-date and knowledgeable than an attorney that helps with two placements a year. Ask whether the lawyer is a member of any Elder Law organizations. Is the lawyer involved with committees or local or state bar organizations that have to do with Medicaid planning? Does the lawyer lecture on Medicaid planning? If so, to whom? (For example, if the lawyer is asked to teach other lawyers or professionals about Elder Law and nursing home planning, that is a very good sign that the lawyer is considered to be knowledgeable by people who should know.) If the lawyer lectures to the public, you might try to attend one of the seminars. This should help you decide if this is the lawyer for you.
In the end, follow your instincts and choose an attorney who knows this area of the law, who is committed to helping others, and who listens to you and the unique wants and needs of you and your family. this email, as you were able to update and access Chief’s account.
Finance
Significance of SEO Knowledge
The past decade has seen an explosion in the number of companies offering their products and services on the internet. Most have set up well established websites to help attract customers and make sales. These websites are very effective at improving sales but it is vital the websites also receive support to help increase the websites’ view ability to search engines. Search engines will constitute a whopping 70-80% of the traffic to a website so optimizing your website and getting it highly ranked on the search engines is vital. This is where the SEO agent’s come in as they have the expertise and tools to help optimize your website. There are hundreds of SEO companies offering their services online today so determining the best service provider is vital to help you get the best results from a SEO campaign.
Below are some important points you must keep in mind when selecting a SEO agency:
1. Only Use Unique Content
Content is considered King in the SEO world and for any SEO campaign to be successful you must make sure only unique content is uploaded to the website. There are several tools available on the internet which could be used to determine the authenticity of content before it is uploaded to your website. The SEO agency should be able to deliver only 100% unique content for your website.
2. Keyword research
Keywords are what the search engines identify in the content uploaded to a website to deliver the most accurate search results. The keywords require to be researched and a proper list developed which is relevant to your business. Again there are keyword research tools available online which can be used to help identify the best keywords to the used for your SEO campaign. Avoid making long key word list, begin with just ten and have them ranked highly before including more to the campaign.
3. Include off page SEO to the project
It is vital you boost you traffic from all sources and developing links on web directories and article submission websites is vital. This help redirect some visitors to your website but at the same time work towards improving the websites page rank with search engines. This ultimately results in delivering more traffic to your website.
4. Use social media to boost web traffic
The social media play a major role in any SEO campaign today and must be included to your campaign. The SEO firm you consult should have a well establish social media marketing strategy which can be used for your SEO project. The benefits of using social media are the ability to select the target audience thus making it easier to send the information to a select group which increases the chances of making sales.
5. Ask for experience and testimonials
SEO is something any company could claim to deliver so make sure to ask for experience and testimonials to help prove the SEO Company’s capability to deliver the required quality. The SEO firm should also be able to provide you with referrals to project they have undertaken in the past. You can consulted and ask regarding their levels of satisfaction with the SEO service provider.
These points will help with selecting the best SEO agent to cater for your campaign since SEO has become a vital part of any websites success. You must only consider the best when it comes to SEO service providers and this will help deliver the best result and help make you investment in a SEO campaign profitable.
Finance
Are You New to Buying a RIB or Buying RIB Insurance?
Thinking of buying a Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB)? Well assuming it’s for private and pleasure (P&P) use (commercial use will be dealt with in a separate article) here’s a guide to some of the insurance issues you may encounter as well as some of the benefits you might get as part of your cover.
Use an Insurance Broker!
I’m going to say specialist insurance broker rather than a quotation sourced direct from an insurer. I will declare an interest here in that I actually am a specialist broker. There are advantages:
A specialist broker can do your shopping for you because they will have access to multiple markets and therefore make a recommendation as to which one best fits your needs.
A specialist broker should also be able to help you if a claim happens. Understanding and liaising with your insurers regarding liability and/or settlement value. They may also have access to a wide range of approved boat builders, dealers and repairers that will help you get your RIB back in use with minimum disruption to your pleasure in using your RIB.
This is in contrast to going direct to an insurance company which means you will just receive information based on their product. It also means you will have to make time consuming multiple telephone calls find out what is available so to decide what is best for you. That’s OK if you have time, but time is money!
What Value is the RIB insured for – Purchase Price or Agreed Value?
You need to understand the basis on which your RIB is covered. It is common for insurers to cover the RIB and its equipment for the purchase price. However, cover can also be on “agreed value”. If you are unsure which yours is check your insurer’s policy wording. Some may state that they will pay the value stated in in the Schedule of Cover (this will be “agreed value”) and others will state they will only pay up to that value (i.e. the purchase price less any depreciation). If your RIB is a total loss the difference in the policy wording could have a significant effect on the amount of your claim is settled for.
As you will expect, the more you pay for your RIB, the more your insurance cover is likely to cost. Insurers rate your policy on the value of your hull, machinery, trailer and any special equipment you might have. The rate applied will usually decrease as the insured value slides up, so the cost to cover a RIB at £50,000 would usually be proportionately cheaper to cover than one valued at under £10,000.
Here are some of the other factors that will affect your overall annual premium for your RIB insurance:
Where are you keeping your RIB?
Location can matter. Certain parts of the UK that are considered prone to extreme weather and it will cost more to insure there. Additionally, your choice of mooring can have an effect too – chances are you could be relatively free from a moorings loading if you are on a pontoon in a marina but a swing mooring will often result in your cover costing you more. Also it is worth mentioning that, if your RIB is permanently moored in Continental Europe it will be rated differently than if UK based.
How Fast Can Your RIB Go?
There’s no doubt that the last few years have seen an increase in performance of RIBs being used for P&P and the maximum speed of your craft will be a factor on your premium and the availability of cover.
Generally, up to 35 Knots is within the appetite of insurers. Above 35 Knots things start to change, with premium increased but most RIB insurers are comfortable offering cover up to 55 Knots. Above 55 Knots many insurers are uncomfortable meaning that they won’t provide cover or there is a sharp rise in premium rates for these RIB’s.
What is your experience on RIB’s?
Some insurers will allow a small premium discount if you are an experienced skipper. By experienced this is usually taken to mean more than 5 years with RIB’s. If you have less than 5 years’ experience then be prepared to have your premium loaded – over 2 years’ experience but under 5 would typically attract a load of 5% to the basic premium. Under 2 years and it could start to get painful; under 1 and you start to find insurers who will not even offer a quotation and others who will – but with a significant premium increase.
You’re Qualifications?
The Royal Yachting Association (RYA) has recognised training centres worldwide. If you invest in getting appropriate RYA qualifications – such as Powerboat Levels 1&2 – there may be a premium discount.
No Claims have occurred?
Typically, insurers will allow a 5% discount per year up to a maximum of 5 if you have held boat insurance and made no claims but it is possible to find insurers offering larger discounts in certain circumstances.
Covering Personal Possessions & Accessories
Trailers, inflatables and other accessories used with your RIB can be added to your schedule of cover – there will usually be an additional premium charged. Check your policy documentation for terms and conditions relating to use, security and storage of these items.
In return for a further additional premium your insurers may allow you to add cover for personal possessions against loss of damage whilst on board your RIB. Before opting for this extension, however, it is worth checking exactly what is and isn’t covered as some policy wordings will detail a lengthy list of excluded property, including (but not limited to) passports, money, credit cards, travel tickets, jewellery, watches keys, mobile phones and laptops. You might also be able to obtain a better premium rate and scope of cover for this type of property as an “All Risks” extension to your home contents insurance policy.
European Vacation?
Many providers will include up to 30-days European use (including road transit) as a free extension so you can hook up your trailer and have fun – don’t forget to check your certificate and/or schedule to make sure this cover is in place before you go.
Here’s a tip: If you are going overseas ask your insurer to provide you with a certificate in the language of the country where you will be using your RIB – it may save you a lot of hassle with the local authorities if you can present a certificate of cover that the local authorities don’t have to get translated.
Transiting Your RIB
Cover for road transit of your RIB can be included on your policy – sometimes this is a freebie but some insurers will levy an additional premium for transit cover – don’t forget to ask your broker if your transit cover is free or if they are charging for the extension.
Marine Third Party Liability
Your RIB’s Marine Third Party Liability Insurance covers your legal liabilities arising from the use of your RIB as agreed by your insurers. It will cover injury to passengers and other third parties as well as damage to third party property.
This cover often comes as a free extension to your RIB’s Hull & Machinery Insurance but some providers will levy a separate premium for your Liability Insurance. At time of publication the indemnity limit commonly provided by insurers is £3,000,000, though some will provide a higher limit if required (eg. a particular marina insists on a higher limit) in return for an additional premium.
Depending on where your RIB is berthed, it may be a requirement for you to have Marine Third Party Liability Insurance. For example, the Environment Agency (EA) requires all vessels on their waterways to be registered and part of the registration process is to provide details of your insurance. Although you are not required to submit your documentation the EA carries out spot checks and will fine boat owners who do not have the correct level of insurance.
Will You Be Water-skiing or Towing Toys?
Obviously you’ll want to have fun with your RIB and if that includes water skiing or towing toys such as bananas, ringos and other inflatables you will need to have your liability insurance extended to include this activity.
Policies are commonly endorsed with the permitted number of toys or skiers that can be towed at any one time and may have additional conditions applied such as having somebody on board to act as a look-out or observer in addition to the helmsman.
Some Small Print to Look For:
High Speed Clauses
If the maximum speed of your RIB is in excess of 17 Knots then your insurers are likely to apply some additional terms and conditions to your cover.
Commonly defined as a “High Speed Clause” you are likely to find an endorsement on your schedule or certificate of cover that excludes cover that your policy usually provides to vessels with a design speed up to 17 Knots.
Each insurer will have a slightly different wording so it is worth studying this exclusion if it is likely to apply to you. If in doubt, speak to a specialist broker who is familiar with the nuances of different policies and is able to make a suitable recommendation to meet your specific requirements.
Outboard Locks
Theft of outboard engines is prevalent. Professional gangs seem to be able to operate without fear of being caught and some cases, such as where they have succeeded in removing even the largest engines from vessels in marinas, their success in escaping with tens of thousands of pounds worth of outboard has been extraordinary.
Insurers will almost certainly require your outboard engines to be secured to your RIB with an anti-theft device in addition to its normal method of attachment.
Wheel Clamps
Theft of your vessel while left unattended at any time on a trailer will more than likely be excluded unless it is secured by a wheel clamp. Some insurers will relax this if the trailer is in a locked building or compound. Check your documentation to be absolutely sure what your insurer’s requirements are.
Excesses
Excesses often vary – usually the higher the value of your RIB and outboard, the higher the excess is likely to be. In addition to the standard excess, insurers may apply higher excesses for particular types of claim. For example, claims resulting from damage to semi-submerged objects (SSOs) can be subject to higher excesses than the policy’s standard.
Kill Cords
At time of writing it is not a legal requirement in the UK for P&P craft to have kill cords in use whilst the craft is underway. However, some insurers are now making the attaching of kill cords a requirement of their cover for fast craft. Again, check your wording or speak to your provider if you are not sure what your insurance obliges you to do.
Nb. These examples represent only a small part of your policy’s terms and conditions. You should carefully read the whole of your policy document to ensure you are aware and fully understand all policy requirements and the scope of cover provided. If in doubt, speak to your insurance provider and obtain clarification from them.
Additional Cover & Free Benefits
Legal Expenses
This cover is usually an “add on” which attracts a charge. A Legal Expenses policy will cover your uninsured losses in the event of a non-fault claim such as your standard policy excess. It might also cover you with regard to contractual disputes and legal defence.
Data Tag
One insurer I work with offers a free data tag to all policy holders. This is particularly useful for RIB owners as, if your outboard should disappear overnight, it is possible for it to be located by the police and the perpetrators apprehended.
Marina Benefits
We have already discussed (in Part 1) the premium benefits you are likely to enjoy if your vessel is kept in a marina. This is due to greater security against theft as well as the marina generally being a safer haven from adverse weather conditions than other types of mooring.
In addition to premium savings you can often benefit from not having your excess applied in the event of a claim arising whilst your RIB is marina berthed. Some insurers will also provide the benefit of not penalising your no-claims bonus in the event of theft or damage occurring whilst your vessel is moored in a marina.
Personal Accident Insurance
This is a useful feature and, in most cases, it usually does come as a genuine free benefit. The sums insured are relatively low (typically £5,000 or £10,000) and do not compare favourably with stand-alone personal accident policies but, nevertheless, would provide some support if an insured event were to occur.
You should always seek professional advice from a properly authorised and registered insurance provider before buying insurance.
The Cyber Way to Grow, and Protect Your Business, Reputation Management
Consumers Guide to Medicaid Planning
Significance of SEO Knowledge
Are You New to Buying a RIB or Buying RIB Insurance?
Top Ranked Online MBA Programs in New York
Effective Strategic Alliance
Luis Robert drives in the winning run in the 9th, giving the Chicago White Sox a 3-2 win against the New York Yankees
5 Ways to Tie Culture Into Your Online Courseroom
2 Must Visit Tourist Places In Jordan
Distance Learning And Online Degree
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach