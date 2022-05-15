Finance
The Failure Of Economic Development In Jamaica
I. INTRODUCTION
I read recently that Jamaica is now the 4th most indebted nation in the world. Also, in a speech in 2009 about the Jamaican economy Mr. Bruce Golding (former Prime Minister) said that Jamaica’s Gross Domestic Product (total amount of goods and services) was J$ 560 billion and that after paying interest on debts there was only J$70 billion left; hardly enough for development projects, capital accumulation or to pay for other obligations. The shortfall has therefore to be made up every year by more borrowing at very high interest rates with debt piling up on top of debt.
All of this makes one ask how Jamaica got into this sorry situation? Who was responsible? Or was it just inevitable once we had chosen to follow a path to independence on our own? If we look back at our history for the past fifty years we will see that at the time of independence in 1962 Jamaica made 2 fundamental mistakes which had detrimental consequences. The first was the secession from the West Indies Federation in 1961 and the second was the policy of successive governments after independence to industrialize the economy and neglect agriculture.
II. SECESSION FROM THE WEST INDIES FEDERATION
Jamaica’s secession from the West Indies Federation was the result of a referendum to decide Jamaica’s future in the Federation in 1961. Bustamante, the Leader of the Opposition who had originally supported the Federation, badly lost the General election in 1959 and with a new set of Deputy Leaders (Tavares, Lightboune- a former federal MP and Seaga) suddenly turned against the Federation, made an issue out of it and used it to attack the Norman Manley government. They launched a campaign against the Federation arguing to the voters that it was a form of slavery as JLP loudspeaker cars bellowed across the island with cries of “freedom, freedom”. Manley succumbed, called a referendum and the people voted against it. Jamaica withdrew and the Federation ended.
Jamaica’s withdrawal was a grave mistake because Jamaica is too small in terms of geographical and population size and too poor in resources to isolate. The formation of Caricom soon after the fall of the Federation testifies to the need for some form of union. Caricom was formed to provide an economic linkage between the English-speaking countries of the Caribbean. Now we also have a common law school and Appeal court (though Jamaica has not yet joined the court). A federated Caribbean would have been a stronger regional bloc with enormous potential especially if we could have added Guyana (large, rich in resources and underpopulated), the Bahamas (vast tourist industry) and Bermuda (very high per capita income). And yes, the French and Dutch West Indies; many diverse cultures and languages but so too are the countries that comprise the European Economic Community. Federation would have served us well, especially now that regionalism is spreading across the world as it becomes more apparent that globalization mostly benefits the rich countries.
III. THE MOVE TO INDUSTRIALIZATION
The second fundamental mistake was made in 1962, the year of independence. The newly elected JLP government led by Bustamante decided to convert Jamaica from an agricultural country into an industrial one based on a strategy of import- substitution manufacturing, tourism and bauxite. The government felt that, in the tradition of the developed countries, development necessarily involved a transition from an agricultural economy to industrialization. Accordingly, the government invited foreign companies to invest in Jamaica with the lure of cheap labor and tax holidays of 3 to 5 years. Sir Arthur Lewis called it “industrialization by invitation” (Industrialization of the British West Indies).
Industrialization had limited success. From the 1960’s direct foreign investment expanded but it only led to more dependency on technology, raw materials and capital from abroad. Furthermore, the companies were mainly foreign so the profits were sent abroad. Another problem was that as soon as the tax holidays ran out the companies packed up and left, taking everything with them and leaving no trained personnel behind.
With industrialization, the foreign companies were operating under license. Their products were inferior and uncompetitive as was illustrated by the local made razor blades, shoes and Good Year tires in the 1970’s. The Good Year factory in St.Thomas closed in 1997 because of ‘ intense pressure from lower cost producers’.
Instead of reducing unemployment as it was supposed to do, industrialization destroyed jobs. According to the law of ‘economies of scale’, a small producer cannot compete with a large factory that mass produces goods. So producers in small cottage industries were replaced by the new competition and this led to a flight from the land of the newly displaced workers to the urban areas where they joined the ranks of the unemployed. Unemployment rates especially among the youth hovered in the region of 25% between 1975 and 1985. And whereas in 1960 34% of the population was urban, by 1982 it increased to 48% as a result of declining opportunities in rural areas (US Library of Congress).
IV. THE DECLINE OF AGRICULTURE
Agriculture is vital to the Jamaican economy because it provides food, employment and foreign exchange surplus for investment in industry. Successive governments over the years have neglected agriculture as they have reduced investment in agricultural programs and infrastructure. This neglect was marked by a decline in the agricultural share of GDP in the 1980’s; for example. from 1980 to 1987 agriculture as a share of GDP dropped from 8.3 % to 5.7 % (US Library of Congress).
The decline in agriculture is illustrated by the increase in imported food which had to be paid for with vital foreign currency and more borrowing. The loss of agricultural production resulted in more urban unemployment and crime. A recent Report from the World Bank and the UN Office of Drugs and Crime states that Jamaica has the highest murder rate in the world and the Caribbean the highest crime rate in the world.
The fall of agricultural output and the limited success of the industrial sector to replace it as an engine of economic growth left a large external debt in the 1970’s and 1980’s so that by the end of 1986 the debt was US$ 3.5 billion, one of the highest per capita debts in the world ( US Library of Congress).
The economic failures have not been all the fault of government. External factors have had an impact as well. The decline of sugar production since 1965 was due to mechanization and competition from beet sugar in Europe. The lowering of demand for bauxite was due to the introduction of synthetics so that by the mid 1980’s bauxite only comprised 30% of aluminum. The increase in world oil prices helped to create double – digit inflation in the mid 1970’s and the volatility of tourism was in part due to increased competition from other countries.
V. CONCLUSION
The main argument of this paper can be summarized by the following quote: “The messages from the 1960’s are plain. There can be no massive industrialization of Jamaica to absorb structural (long term) unemployment. The bauxite industry will provide capital and export earnings which must be used correctly for labor-intensive development. The secret of success, if there is to be success, will be in the countryside – not in the towns… Jamaica will have to become self-sufficient in food to eliminate food imports, modernize and rationalize agricultural production, diversify away from sugar and create over 100,000 jobs on the land or in processing or related work. Jamaica cannot solve her ‘internal security’ problem without a mobilization of her resources and, above all, of her people.” Violence and Politics in Jamaica 1960- 1970, by Terry Lacey.
Tourism, bauxite and sugar are vital for employment and as foreign exchange earners. And so too are our small cottage industries. But any development plan to provide economic growth must give priority to agriculture because industry has not proven to be an adequate replacement as a generator of growth.
It is through agriculture that Jamaica will be able to mobilize its idle land and people. Firstly, we need to revolutionize our education system i.e. agriculture must be included into the primary and secondary schools’ curricula. Also we need to support agricultural enterprises and provide rewards for their successes. To these ends great use can be made of information technology such as the Internet. Secondly, land and people can be brought into productive use through the system of “usufruct”. This dates back to the Emperor Gaius in Ancient Rome and is used with great success today in some developing countries like Cuba. People are given the use of land; they do not have to pay for it provided they make productive use of it.
One last point. I think we need to stop looking North to the richer countries for aid. We have more common interests with our neighbors in the Caribbean and the Americas. We should try to develop closer regional ties with them.
I hope that my analysis has helped to answer the questions I posed at the beginning of this paper. However, a look at our economic history raises more questions about us as a people than it answers.
By Victor A. Dixon
November 6, 2011
Product Liability vs Professional Indemnity Which is Better for You?
One of the areas of greatest confusion is the difference between Professional Indemnity, General Liability and Product Liability Insurance. Professional Indemnity Insurance provides coverage for professionals (corporate or individual) for any negligent act, error or omission alleged to have occurred while in the performance of their professional activities and duties. It differs from General Liability and Product Liability Coverage in that the acts covered are those acts performed by an engineer, architect, doctor or attorney in rendering professional services to their clients. To better understand this coverage we will have a brief discussion below of Product Liability, Professional Indemnity and the application of the latter and how it functions.
A. Product Liability
Product Liability is the legal responsibility of a manufacturer to a consumer of its’ product. Liability arises out of the negligent manufacture of a product including defective or faulty workmanship, materials or components. It is a liability that arises from the failure of a manufacturer to properly manufacture, test or warn about its product and occurs when the product departs in a negligent manner from its intended function.
Product Hazards includes bodily injury or property damage arising out of the named insured’s products, but only if the bodily injury or property damage occurs away from the premises owned or leased by the named insured and after physical possession of the products have been relinquished to others and is in the stream of commerce.
Completed Operations includes bodily injury and property damage arising out of operations or reliance upon a representation or warranty made at any time with respect thereto, but only if the bodily injury or property damage occurs after such operations have been completed or abandoned and occurs away from premises owned by or rented to the Named Assured.
Excluded from General Liability and Product Liability Coverage is that negligence attributable to Professional Liability, which includes the services or consultations rendered negligently by architects, engineers, or other professionals.
B. Professional Indemnity
The Professional Indemnity Policy is designed to answer the professional services exclusion in the CGL/ Product Liability Policy. The Professional Indemnity Policy covers the negligent services of a professional to its client and covers an act of negligence, error or omission on the part of an assured in the execution of his professional activities. These professional activities usually include design, the drafting of specification, feasibility studies, calculations, maps and supervision of same by the insured professional.
Professional Indemnity, or Errors & Omissions, Insurance protects an insured, its employees and directors against liability arising from their professional negligence. It covers the Legal Liability to compensate a third party who has sustained injury, loss or damage created by the existence of a duty of care owed to third parties as a result of a negligent act, error or omission in the rendering of professional services by the assured.
In light of today’s increasingly litigious society, Professional Indemnity Insurance provides important protection for the professional assured.
Coverage attaches under the Professional Indemnity Policy as soon as the design for the products begins and provides protection for any professional negligent act, error or omission which would result in a claim by third parties.
C. Applicability of Professional Indemnity Coverage
In discussing the applicability of Professional Indemnity coverage, certain basics should be kept in mind.
Firstly, Professional Indemnity is a third-party coverage that is a liability cover, not a property cover, which is provided to the assured for the claims against the insured from third party claimants.
Secondly, while coverage attaches from the beginning of the design phase of the project, a claim will not be until after delivery of the product and the product has left the premises of the assured.
Coverage for liability which occurs in the assureds’ workplace must be found elsewhere, such as the General Liability, Builder’s or Contractor’s All Risk or Protection and Indemnity policies.
Thirdly, of course the claim must arise out of a failure in the professional services provided. There is some limited coverage afforded under the Professional Liability for faulty workmanship, materials and/or components. Also, included in the Product Liability cover would be any claim for defective materials or components, defect in manufacturing, or workmanship.
Fourthly, any inadvertent, non-intentional breach of a patent or copyright infringement is also covered under this policy.
Forex Trading Is Not for Everyone: The Study of Foreign Exchange Market
Forex trading is a hard activity, difficult and not suitable for everyone. With trading you can’t get easy money. All Forex traders lose money when they do trading. Only a small number of them is able to offset the inevitable losses with operations in profit. Specifically, the 95% of forex traders lose money and in a short time is ejected from the market. This is mainly caused by lack of operations planning, insufficient market knowledge, poor money management and risk management. Also the personal character affects the results. If you hate losing or you are a super perfectionist, probably it will be very difficult for you to adapt to the forex trading. If you don’t learn to control your emotions and if you don’t have discipline, you can’t be successful.
Forex trading is not for the unemployed or those who have a little income. You must have at least 10,000 USD of capital for trading (in a mini account) that you can afford to lose. Do not expect to open an account with a few hundred dollars and become billionaires.
Forex is one of the most popular markets for speculation all over the world, as it is a huge market, liquid, and currencies have the feature of moving in trends. Most people invest in Forex market with the false hope of making a lot of money, but in reality, they lack the most important asset for trading: discipline. Trading, especially short-term, it’s not for amateurs, and rarely is the way to get rich quickly. Forex trading is not a system to get rich in a short time. Doing Forex trading is a skill that is learned over time, with effort and suffering. Also expert traders are subject to periods of losses. There are no shortcuts, it takes a lot of time to get familiar with Forex trading.
The road that will lead you to success is hard work. It’s advisable to practice working with a demo account. You have to operate with virtual money the same way as real money. It makes no sense to open a demo account with $ 50,000 if then, in reality, you can open a real account with only 5,000 $. It’s correct to put on demo account the same money you could put on a real account. Don’t open a real account until you operate profitably on a demo account (this can require many months).
It’s advisable to invest on a single currency pair. The major pairs are the most liquid and so the spread is lower. When you start trading, is too complicated to follow more than one currency pair. To be successful in the foreign exchange market, as in all other aspects of life, you need hard work, dedication, a little luck, a lot of common sense and judgment.
Before starting to invest in Forex, you must carefully consider the purpose of your investment, level of experience and risk tolerance. The most important thing is do not invest money that you can’t afford to lose. There is a considerable exposure to risk in any trading. The market is open 24 hours a day, 5 days a week. This means that unexpected events may affect your investment while you sleep.
The most attractive aspect to operate with currencies is the high degree of leverage used. Leverage seems to be very attractive to those who want to turn a small amount of money in a large amount, in a short time. A high leverage refers to the speed with which an account wins or loses money. You can’t hope to make extraordinary gains without taking extraordinary risks. The leverage should be increased gradually with increase of profits on your account.
There are also other additional risks that affect investment in Forex. For example, losing internet connection, computer or server malfunction, failure to upgrade software, inappropriate use of trading tools. A prudent investor should be prepared for unforeseen contingencies. Also, beginners should always improve the quality of their trading, starting with a test period in demo, followed by a period with a mini account, and then switch to a real account if all tests are concluded as planned.
Small Business Liability Insurance Quote Overview: Quick Introduction to Business Insurance Coverage
All businesses, big and small, need commercial general liability insurance. There are many things that could put your finances at risk, and without adequate coverage, your entire company could be affected. Look online to learn the laws in your state and local jurisdiction to find out the minimum amount of insurance you need, and then conduct a search for a small business liability insurance quote. You can get multiple quotes at once and compare them to see which one offers the right amount of coverage for your business needs.
If you have any employees, the federal requirement will require you to have workers’ compensation, disability insurance, and unemployment. Keep this mind when researching policies and comparing quotes.
The best commercial insurance providers will have custom policies tailored around each type of business and industry. For those involved in the real estate industry, there are special “real estate” business insurance policies that cover everything a realtor needs. Certain industries are obviously going to require more protection than others, namely construction types of businesses and who have to deal with machinery.
Small Business Liability Insurance Quote for Professional Liability
There is also “professional liability insurance” that is designed for small businesses that provide some type of services to customers. It protects against financial losses as a result of errors, negligence, malpractice, etc. Even if you just provide services out of your home, you should still look into getting a small business liability insurance quote for “home-based business”. One option is to add the coverage to your existing homeowner’s insurance to protect your equipment and any kind of possible liability coverage for 3rd party injuries.
You should always assess your risks. Carefully think of anything and everything that could possibly go wrong with your business that will cost you money. Look for a quote that includes coverage that will protect you from all of those things.
Your choice of an insurance provider is equally as important as the policy itself. Check a company’s financial history and current financial situation. A company that has been around for a long time and is currently strong financially is ideal. Also, customer support should be very reliable – especially if you’re new to business insurance and aren’t exactly sure what you are getting yourself into.
Where is a good place to start looking for a small business liability insurance quote? One company that offers great custom policies and affordable rates is Hiscox Insurance Company. Whatever kind of liability insurance you are looking for, this company will offer really good solutions.
