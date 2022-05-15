Finance
The Impact of Online Social Communities on Your Business
When it comes to online social communities, people naturally gravitate toward them. Humans, by nature, are social animals. They are comfortable in groups and they feed off of each other’s energy and they like to bounce ideas off of each other (among other things).
Being Engaged and Engaging Is Essential
You definitely need other people to succeed in business. In fact, without them, you will not have any business at all. You need them to eventually buy what you are selling. For that reason, online social communities work well for many things, including giving each other what the other wants and needs. You want your relationship to be mutually beneficial.
Whether you start an online social community or you join one that has already been established, your approach will be the same (minus some possible administrative responsibilities that you may have if you establish the community). It is important to remember that you are not in it by yourself no matter what. A community is a group of people who share one or more common interest.
Social media is the backbone of online social communities
Social communities are very important to the success of most businesses. It is a classic case of one hand washing the other. Businesses need online social communities to help them to fortify the social aspect of their institution. On the other hand, online social communities need businesses because they need to live and grow somewhere. Businesses can provide just such a forum and a platform for those online social communities to do just that. It is very important for you to remember that online social communities are not just for personal use. They are extremely beneficial to businesses as well.
From the marketing perspective, combining online social communities with business is truly a marriage made in Heaven. Those communities are the power behind successful marketing efforts on the part of the business. Some of the positive results that come out of that alliance are that the online social communities allow businesses to:
- Develop solid, enduring relationships and networks that are built on trust
- Bring people together who can share a mutually beneficial relationship
- Participate in active, successful engagement
A wide variety of online social communities
The online social communities that you choose for your brand/business will depend on the goals that you have in mind. Those goals will drive you to pursue certain groups and certain people. You certainly have a great deal of communities from which to choose. Your chosen communities can go a long way to satisfying your business’ marketing needs.
Now that you understand how online social communities work (more or less), it is important for you to understand that engagement is an essential part of the successful functioning of those communities. You should keep in mind that even though the communities are social in nature, that doesn’t mean that your business will not benefit from them in the ways that you want them to. In fact, there are many effective tools that you can leverage in order to get what you want out of your engagement in those communities. Interestingly, there may be aspects of your communities that are not obvious (or even apparent).
For example, if you are a member of a community that has 2,000 members, you may still find that only 50 of those members are actively engaged in discussions and other interactions. The truth is that not every member has a desire to be heard. Some people only have enough of an interest to listen and learn, which, of course, is okay too. However, you still need some people who are more vocal than that. Otherwise, nobody would be interacting about anything. You will want to encourage as many group members to participate in the discussions that occur but you don’t really have too much control over it in the end. There are many different ways to engage other people in addition to leaving a comment or a thought-provoking question. You can put out a survey (with three to four questions) or run a contest with an incentive (a discount on your products and/or services, some sort of prize, etc).
Participating in online social communities doesn’t happen by itself
Undoubtedly, you understand clearly that online social communities are about people. The platforms and forums that are used are helpful (you might even go out on a limb and say that they are essential) but they are still not as important as the members of the community. In fact, the choice of platform and forum are not nearly as important as the people. Many platforms/forums can be used by communities simultaneously. One added benefit to being a part of an online social community is that it gives you the support that you may need to embrace what your competition is doing and to gather some really valuable competitive intelligence.
Conclusion
The effectiveness of your online social communities depends, in large part, on the community members and their ability to act as effective resources. In turn, you (and each one of the members) will help each other to get what is needed and wanted. After all, you are all part of the same community (think of it as a family) and that is what families do. They help each other whenever it is needed. You can use your online social communities in many different ways, including discussing products and/or services and gaining valuable feedback, which will help you to bring your business to the next level.
Four Guidelines to Consider When Investing in Raw Land
Some speculators who are new to the real estate industry are not alert to the risks of investing in raw land, if only in terms of the time requirements. You have to be prepared to invest capital without producing income, probably for many years. If you define speculation as maximizing profits in the shortest possible time, you may do well in raw land, but the odds are it will not work as you think.
With uncertainties of the path of growth and artificial legislation like growth management laws, investing in raw land is not as certain as buying existing, improved real estate. Here are four guidelines to consider when investing in raw land:
1. Be knowledgeable of the form of the land. Squares and rectangles hold their value better than oddly formed parcels, and tend to increase in value at a greater rate. Odd forms translate to wasted and, in the future, resistance from buyers. If you are competing with other sellers at that time, the traditional square and rectangular parcels will move on the market more rapidly. For planning purposes, it is easier to work with standard-shaped lots.
2. Buy in the correct topography. Avoid buying land containing sharp inclines and drops. The price of land reflects the topography, so be sure you know why some land is available at bargain prices. An ideal building lot is located on flat, dry land, close to sheltering tree lines or rises. Avoid flood zones and rough terrain, which make unsuitable building lots and are not likely to realize a good rise in future market value.
3. Consider in terms of buffers. What is situated near the land? If you are planning to buy industrial land and residential areas are nearby, you certainly will be required to provide noise and sight buffers. If you think the land is residential, but it is close to tracks or highways, you will also need to consider the need for buffering. If you are speculating only and do not plan to develop the land yourself, you should still consider these potential problems; it is certain that a future buyer will ask the same questions.
4. Always see the land yourself in advance. This is essential. Even if you are familiar with an area, you need to see and walk the land before you consider putting in an offer. Avoid buying land in another part of the country where you won’t have an opportunity to see it in advance. What sounds like a great deal could end up being useless desert land, craggy rock impossible to develop, or a wetland in the middle of a swamp. Land swindles are not unusual, even today with improved regulation and communication. If you do not protect yourself, you could be taken.
These four guidelines for speculating in raw land make sense because the land characteristics – form, topography, and what is nearby – all influence ultimate value.
Online College Classes for High School Students
Online college classes are slowly becoming popular among high school students who want to start to earn college credits before they graduate from high school. Taking basic classes or electives can help reduce the student’s course load in later years when things can become more difficult.
Subjects of Online College Classes
The subjects you can take through a college’s distance education program are numerous. You may be able to take calculus, for example, and then move on to other courses.
In general, the only classes that are not available through distance education programs are science classes with a lab requirement. Chemistry is an example of a class that cannot be taken online, although some colleges and universities now have a hybrid program, which requires less time in an actual classroom.
The lecture portion is made available through video and other internet technologies.
Humanities electives are among the popular courses that people like to complete early. Art history and music appreciation electives are other popular choices.
Taking Classes at Online Colleges
Taking classes at online colleges is relatively simple. You apply to the university of your choice. Once you are accepted, you can register for classes.
The acceptance process varies from one institution to another. There are sometimes deadlines that must be met to start learning during a specific semester.
You may qualify for financial aid, depending on your age and your parent’s income. If not, then paying tuition is one of the things that you will need to take care of before classes start. Usually, this needs to be done right after registration.
Preparing for Classes at the University of Phoenix
The University of Phoenix was one of the first to offer online programs and degrees in fields ranging from business to information technology. Some degrees can only be completed through on-campus formats. Not all of their programs are available in all areas. So, the first step is to get information about the courses in which you are interested.
You can complete the personalized consultation app in a matter of minutes, right from your PC or laptop. You start by selecting an area of interest and then follow the simple instructions to get the University’s recommendations for you, personally.
Many courses are available for high school juniors or seniors. Taking online college classes has become popular for students of all ages. You should be able to find your personal subject of interest at the University of Phoenix or at other online educators.
The Basics of Network Marketing Internet Business
Network marketing Internet business is what ordinary people use to earn huge amounts of money. Although network marketing is not that different from any other businesses, it can only work if you can dedicate enough time and effort to it. The basics and concept of network marketing is slightly similar to any other businesses. The only differences it has with other businesses are its parameters.
What Is Network Marketing?
Network marketing Internet business is a means of selling products and/or services online through the use of distributors. It is also known as matrix marketing or network marketing.
These programs of network marketing Internet business also usually have the promise of providing commission to a recruit for both his or her sales of the programs’ products or services and those that he or she has recruited to join the distributor, if he or she signs up for the task of a distributor.
In addition, network marketing Internet business also promises to pay commission after two or more levels of recruits. These recruits are also known as downlines.
In today’s time, technology is rapidly progressing and it is also changing the face of the corporate world; network marketing Internet business is no exception. There are several network marketing businesses that utilize the Internet to further widen their web presence in order to improve and speed up the number of their potential distributors.
What Network Marketing Can Do For You
Network marketing Internet business is a lucrative marketing concept. If you are willing to place enough time, persistence and effort to the business, you can soon achieve your desired financial goals.
Network marketing provides a number of benefits that you can reap. If you have a full-time work, this kind of business can provide you with extra source of income on a part-time basis. More so, with perseverance and commitment to the business, you can achieve total financial independence.
While earning money through network marketing, you do have to regularly leave your house since you can totally work from the comfort of your own home. Additionally, you are not constrained into a monotonous time frame because the business provides absolute flexibility with regards of the time. Plus, if you like to travel, network marketing can provide several traveling opportunities.
Aside from those benefits, network marketing is a great method for your own personal growth. You are also provided with a supportive and positive environment when you venture into network marketing and not mention, exceptional tax advantages.
All those benefits are truly exceptional. However, there are several people who are still hesitant to enter the business mainly due to negative rumors they hear or read regarding the business. These rumors are sometimes created by those individuals who have failed in the business and have developed some sort of bitter disposition towards it.
If you are planning to enter the business, do not be persuaded by the negative rumors that you hear or read. In fact, only research and complete understanding of the business can help you understand what the business really is. If you have read that network marketing is an illegal pyramid scheme, it is not. What you must focus on is how to achieve optimum performance. Focus on the positive instead of the negative if you are into or just about to enter network marketing Internet business.
