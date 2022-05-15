Finance
The Surprising Truth About How You Can Make It Big In The Book Business
Is it possible to make it big in the book business in an underdeveloped or a developing country such as Nigeria noting that Nigerians don’t read? As a the founder of a platform that teaches people how to stake a claim in what has come to be called the expert industry, with focus on book writing, these are the type of questions majority of my candidates bombard me with. This article addresses these concerns.
As J. F. Kennedy once noted, the great French Marshall Lyautey once asked his gardener to plant a tree. The gardener objected that the tree was slow-growing and would not reach maturity for 100 years. The Marshall replied, ‘In that case, there is no time to lose; plant it this afternoon!’ A typical amateur author with a short-term mindset sees the world as the gardener, while those with long-term focus approach every enterprise, be it education, investment in stocks or book writing, as Marshall Lyautey. As trite as the following cliché is, it’s worth repeating, nothing good ever comes cheap. As Malcolm Gladwell pointed out in his elegant book, Tipping Point, to reach the tipping point in any endeavour requires about 10,000 man-hours of serious practice. That is about 10 years of effort. So to hop into the book business and hope to make it big overnight is like fast tracking pregnancy. It’s impossible under normal circumstances; it has to go the full cycle of nine months.
A close look at three authors that have become wildly successful, such as Malcolm Gladwell, Daniel Pink and Tony Robbins, shows that they have one thing in common: they are very prodigious in their output. Take Malcolm Gladwell for example. He is such a detail oriented author that when he sets out to describe something, he paints a picture so vivid that you cannot but read his to the very end. For instance, if he is writing about something as mundane as a door key, he would describe the colour, size, texture, brand, make and the type of key, the iron the key was made of, and not forgetting the country where the mine is located and the technology used in converting the iron ore to iron ingots and finally to key. Any wonder all his books including Outliers, Blink, Tipping Point, What the Dog Saw, and David and Goliath became instant best sellers? How did he hone his skills? He honed it over the years as a journalist, including over twenty with The New Yorker. On the other hand, Daniel Pink is trends and research oriented. He watches trends, follows it up with research and writes about it in a spirit uplifting way that you cannot but read his tomes to the end. Any wonder his Free Agent Nation, A Whole New Mind, To Sell Is Human and Drive became instant best sellers? Tony Robbins on his part is a master motivator and expert story-teller. He is so gifted in these arts that his books such as Unstoppable, Awaken The Giant Within, and Money: Master The Game are all run-away best sellers.
As you can see, Malcolm, Daniel and Tony are not only prodigious, they are also deep. These attributes would make publishers pay millions to get them on their stable. You cannot become an overnight wonder. It takes years of toil and sweat to become a worldwide sensation. Take the case of J. K. Rowling. A single mother, no publisher would touch her first Harry Porter fantasy novel. To them, it didn’t have market value. So what did she do? She stuck to her gun. She believed in the value of her work and persisted and today, her Harry Porter series is the best-selling book series of all time. The Harry Porter series have been turned into movies propelling her to the pinnacle of success as the richest author in the UK, with estate valued at over $1billion as at 2014. The same can be said of the Chicken Soup For The Soul series by Jack Canfield and Mark Victor Hanson. The first book in the series according to the authors was rejected over 400 times by the big publishers because they believed stories would not sell! What of the Guerilla Marketing series initiated by the late Jay Conrad Levinson in 1984? The very first Guerilla Marketing book was self-published and today is the best known marketing brand in history, named by Time as one of the top 25 best business books, with over 21 million copies sold. The guerrilla concepts have influenced marketing so much that the books have been translated into 62 languages and are required reading in MBA programs in most IVY League Schools around the world.
Again what is common even with these initially self-published authors is prodigious output, focus and believe in self or you would say, persistence and determination. They didn’t just write one shallow or even great book, uploaded to Amazon, composed a Gospel music to herald the release and expect the world to beat a path to their door as the average amateur author does. Also, these authors didn’t set out to write best-sellers. They wrote on what they were passionate about and their passion shone through their art. So the ingredients that make for an author that people are willing to read, follow and like are a series of books (not less than three, but the more the better), a niche that enables you to express yourself and your passion and finally depth. If you lack depth no one is going to take you seriously. Depth requires focus, thought and zeal. Depth requires you go where no one else has been. Depth requires you develop your own unique style. Uniqueness is both the foundation and the icing on the cake.
Ryan Holiday, the author of five iconic titles, such as Trust Me, I’m Lying, Growth Hacker Marketing, The Obstacle Is the Way, Ego Is the Enemy and The Daily Stoic, that have sold over five hundred thousand copies combined, advises all would-be authors that want to go far to write books that last forever by creating what he calls “timeless work.” By that he means going deep, travelling the road less traveled and by all means avoiding freaky fashion, here today, gone tomorrow. If you want to be like one of the icons highlighted here: Malcolm Gladwell, Daniel Pink, Tony Robbins, J. K. Rowling, Jack Canfield, Mark Victor Hanson, Jay Conrad Levinson, or even Ryan Holiday, start writing and you never can tell where your effort will land you. Forget accolades. When you do it well, the accolades will come. Do you have a story in you? Start telling it today. Let the end of one story be the beginning of another and before a decade is over, you will be on a pedestal as one of the immortals. Your book will make you immortal.
Finance
Last Call For Low Mortgage Rates?
Throughout 2009 the Federal Reserve Board took unprecedented actions to support the mortgage market by directly purchasing mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the open market, accumulating over $1.2 TRILLION by the time the program officially ended on March 31, 2010.
The price of the 4.5% MBS began to fall on March 24, 2010 in anticipation of the end of this program.
Market participants correctly observed that if the biggest buyer (The Fed) was no longer in the game that the demand side of the supply-demand equation would be reduced and therefore the prices would go lower which means that interest rates would go higher.
Most seasoned observers felt that the rates on 30 year fixed rate mortgages had been artificially held down by the Fed’s actions, and would therefore rise from under 5% to the 6-7% range once the Fed had exited the market. That began to occur as mortgage interest rates surged by half a percent in early April 2010 in the first three weeks following the end of the Fed’s 18 month participation in the market.
Then, on April 26th, the MBS market caught a bid, and the prices began to go back up. On April 27, they surged to the highest level since March 24th pushing mortgage interest rates back down.
What happened?
The short answer to that is that a “flight to safely” began in earnest due to an external event… the imminent default of the sovereign debt of Greece.
Greece is not the only European country facing financial challenges. The acronym “PIIGS” has been aptly coined to reflect the extreme financial difficulties facing Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece, and Spain. As the markets began to understand that the bonds of all of these countries (and many other countries around the world that have made financial commitments that they cannot possibly keep) were in danger of default, fixed rate investment money began to leave these markets seeking the relative safety of the United States.
The US bond market has been an immediate beneficiary of this “flight to safety”, with the yield on 10 year Treasury Notes falling from 3.8 to 3.62 on April 27th. And the 10 year Treasury Note is the unofficial “index” for yield on Mortgage Backed Securities.
What that means to homeowners, is that this temporary flight to safety has delayed the impact of the Fed’s exit from the mortgage market, thus creating one last opportunity for locking in low rates on fixed rate mortgages.
The underlying fundamentals here in the US have not changed. Government spending is still wildly out of control and the resulting deficits are still exerting upward pressure on interest rates. This low rate environment cannot and will not last.
For anyone wishing to lock in low long term fixed rates, there is one more window of opportunity, but it may be very brief. In the not too distant future, we may look back on the Spring of 2010 as the last time that fixed mortgage rates were under 7%.
Finance
How to Execute a Marketing Audit
The word “audit” can have a daunting and negative connotation for sure. You hear some say “audit” and you automatically scavenge for your receipts for the past seven years, hoping that the IRS doesn’t find a mistake in your (presumably) honest accounting. No one wants to be audited but yet if we were all to perform regularly scheduled audits on ourselves, our programs and our performance, perhaps we would achieve more of our goals, or at least adjust plans along the way when goals must change course due to external circumstances.
As fall approaches and economic leaders suggest that the worst of this recession is perhaps behind us, now is an appropriate time to create and execute a marketing audit on your plans and programs. If you already do this on a regular basis, excellent, as marketing audits should be done regularly, not just in troubled times. But certainly if you haven’t been, now is the time to hunker down and get real about what works in your marketing toolbox and what doesn’t.
So what is a marketing audit anyway? It is a comprehensive, systematic approach to evaluating your objectives and strategies for your marketing program and then recognizing the problem areas, and fixing them to be more in line and more prosperous in meeting your end goals. The comprehensive part of the audit encompasses all aspects of marketing, not just your sales initiatives. You’ll be able to find the real problem spots if you evaluate all areas including how the customer perceives your products, promotions and services; how well you know your market segments and channels; and to what extent to you truly create and execute strategic marketing. In other words, do you come up with a few marketing ideas here and there, or every six months, do you brainstorm and strategize with your teams on ways to promote and marketing your products and service – and then create an executable plan based on that session?
Other ways to evaluate your successes and your problem areas is to create a checklist of all of your marketing initiatives, from your website development and maintenance and social networking participation, to direct mail campaigns, promotions and events, and inside and outside sales. Create columns next to each for poor, good and excellent and have your managers or supervisors check off a ranking for each item. This will show where your company’s strengths and weaknesses lie, and the results may open the door to untapped opportunities to shine in a given market.
Here are a few areas to consider as evaluation tools in your marketing audit:
– The Macroenvironment and the Task Environment. Demographic, environmental, economic, technological, political, and cultural shifts and changes all affect the macroenvironment in which you market. What is changing in these areas? How are they going to affect your strategy? What areas will work even in changing times? What programs and ideas must change in order to be effective? The same holds true for task environment factors like changes that occur with your customers, vendors and suppliers, and competitors. What changes are they facing and experiencing that are going to affect the way you do business? What are you going to do to adjust accordingly?
– Overall marketing strategy. What is your overall strategy and mission? How does your specific marketing mission statement tie back to your overall business statement? Do you have strategies in place that will address the key needs of specific stakeholder groups? Will those strategies work six months from now? Do they address the state of the economy? If the economy changes, will these strategies still be relevant or will they need to be changed?
– Organization of the Audit. How are you going to organize and execute the audit? Companies often keep their marketing and customer service departments separate. If this is true, does your marketing manager know how his materials and promotions affect the customer and end-user? Can she successfully evaluate her programs as they relate to what the customer ultimately needs? Other areas of communication that require synergy include marketing and sales, and marketing and distribution or research and development. How do the communications efforts rank among these areas?
– Productivity. You must evaluate all areas of your business for profitability and then, in turn, assess which marketing programs are cost effective and which ones are excessive. Bringing these two areas will allow you to reduce costs and be more productive and profitable as well.
Marketing audits are a necessary gut check. If you were traveling down the highway and felt lost, you wouldn’t just keep driving; you would consult a map or your GPS system. You would evaluate your location and make your next decision based on your findings, and move on from there. The same holds true for your audits. By determining your problem areas, you can fine tune your marketing strategies for optimum results.
Finance
Virginia Refinance Loans – Speeding Up the Loan Process
If you are behind on your mortgage payments or need to access the equity in your home quickly, you don’t have to sit around waiting for the Virginia refinance loan you need. There are many ways of speeding up the refinance loan process. Here are a few worth trying:
Choose an Online Lender
Though you can sometimes get a speedy refinance through a local bank or mortgage lender, you will have a better chance with an online lender. Online lenders often work in no documentation loans. This means that you and your lender will not have to waste time sending paperwork back and forth through the mail. Some online lenders may also let you skip steps like home appraisals and income verification. The rate you end up paying on the Virginia refinance loan will be a little higher, but you will save money in closing costs, which can average $2,913.
Be Prepared
If you are in a hurry, you can control the amount of time it takes to get your loan by having certain documents ready for your lender. Most lenders who deal in Virginia refinance loans will want to see W-2s, pay stubs, income taxes, and current bank information. Try to get these documents together before applying so that they will be easily accessible during the loan process.
Work with a Mortgage Broker
Not shopping around before getting a Virginia refinance loan is nothing short of foolish. If you don’t have time to go from lender to lender to see who has the best deal, you can hire a mortgage broker. Successful brokers work with a large number of lenders and will easily be able to hunt up a good refinance deal for your situation. However, you should be careful when hiring a broker, as broker regulations in Virginia are basically non-existent.
