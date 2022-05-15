Finance
Tips for Small E-Retailers Competing Against Ecommerce Giants
In today’s digital marketing age, more and more retail stores are building ecommerce websites. An ecommerce site enables any size retailer in any place of the world to have a global market reach. When promoted effectively, an ecommerce site can also offer immense cost-efficiency for customer acquisition and product sales.
Parallel to the enormous growth in ecommerce, most industries and product sectors are being dominated by a few major ecommerce giants. These powerful players often have a prominent brand image accompanied by targeted search engine ads and wealthy online marketing budgets. This has made competing against such ecommerce sites a difficult endeavor, especially for small e-retailers with limit ad spend.
In sectors where it might seem impossible to steal market share from ecommerce goliaths, there is usually always a way to capture a good chunk of customers. The trick is to get the creative juices flowing and find out which channels are the most relevant, least competitive, and cost-efficient. Below we highlight three tips that can help small business ecommerce sites compete with big budget brands.
Carve a Fine Niche
One of the most important approaches to building a successful ecommerce store is to establish a very specific market niche. This is particularly significant for boutiques and small business retailers with a very distinguished inventory. Unlike some large ecommerce stores that offer a broad range of goods, determining a very focal niche will help to establish a retailer as a specialty provider for a certain category of products. This can help to promote greater trust and credibility in potential customers.
Well-established ecommerce sites typically sell all sorts of products within a certain category, such as ‘motorcycle clothing.’ Take the time to do some research on the inventory that your ecommerce competitors offer with respect to your own product lines. Your objective is to pinpoint the areas that could be the most profitable for your ecommerce efforts. This may involve narrowing your focus to very select product categories as the overall theme for your online store, such as ‘leather motorcycle jackets.’
Starting off slow in a niche that you’re confident will drive sales is an excellent tactic for small business ecommerce. As you begin to dominate one product category, you can start exploring new categories to expand your sales potential.
Mix Up Your Marketing Efforts
Marketing your ecommerce site can seem like a daunting task. However there are a few primary channels that are paramount for ecommerce. These include Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising, organic search engine optimization (SEO), and social media marketing. In a nutshell, ecommerce marketing hinges on being found in the search engine results as well as being recognized on social media platforms. But before picking which channels are priorities, think of approaching a marketing plan with a more holistic approach.
Between SEO, PPC, and social media, none are more powerful than the other. Although each channel is very different, that all share the same degree of potential in attracting more customers. More times often than not, including a blend of search engine marketing tactics that use both SEO and PPC is the best approach. Because SEO is a long-term effort, using PPC to test which keywords are most profitable is one of the best strategies. This can save a lot of work down the road by optimizing for keywords that only provide sufficient profit margins.
Social media platforms, like Facebook, Google+, and Twitter, help to build more recognition in your brand. These platforms can help sustain loyalty as well as funnel traffic to your website. Social media offers a great way to share content, generate interest, and build a following. This can help sustain ecommerce success by promoting repeat purchases and the viral sharing of great content that’s connected to your brand.
Promote with Richness
Online shoppers in particular feed off insightful information that’s presented in a rich media format. The use of images, audio, and video can be momentous for ecommerce marketing. The ways in which you can use such media offer endless ideas.
Reviews are big deal in the ecommerce arena. Customers see a lot of value in quality reviews that accurately describe the features, benefits, and pitfalls of certain products. For this reason, recording your own reviews or product highlights in the form of a video can be an ecommerce game changer, especially if those videos are optimized and found in the search engine results.
Visual stimulation is huge on the Internet. In addition to videos, including a wealth of images on your product pages can significantly help sales. In fact, product page mini-galleries are becoming popular for many ecommerce stores, so adopting this strategy is becoming essential. The use of more informative images, or infographics, is also a creative way to attract customers. Social media can be used to share this content, which can help lead to more exposure and the potential to go viral.
Successful ecommerce is rooted to empathy. That is, how well you as the marketer can put yourself in the perspective of your target audience. Understanding how to present your brand, as well as your communications is key. Good ecommerce marketers have a sharp sense of awareness. They know what it is their target customers are looking for, and how to best enlighten them on how their ecommerce store can meet their needs.
Stocks for a Penny – The Truth About Penny Stocks
The rise and fall of stock value in the stock market is random. Experts may predict the right time to put in huge investments in accordance with the current marketing situation but no one can control the trading system. The stock trade is such a vast world of possibilities. There is a chance you can win big, but there is also the risk of losing it all, thus it is important for a trader to have a good trading strategy that would allow him to compete well with other investors. Risk-taking is part of the game, so the more capable you are of managing risk the better chance you’ll have of making a good profit with penny stocks.
Buying and selling stocks is an important aspect of the stock trade. Penny stocks are like bargain-priced securities being traded at about $5 per share or below. Given that these stocks are low-priced and much cheaper compared with other stocks, they are valued less as well. Penny stocks are not among the stocks that are listed on the main stock exchange, but they are traded on the pinks sheets. Stocks for a penny have not generated much public interest so they have little trading volume. While frowned upon by some, these small stocks can work to your advantage, allowing you to trade with very little investment. In the broadest sense, you can earn as much as a regular trader does if you have the right skills such as money management, stock promotions and correct timing. These are all part of a good strategy in the business.
Since penny stocks can allow an investor to buy a big number of shares with a fairly small amount of money, it is always possible for a risk-taking trader to become successful. At the very least, an initial investment can grow after a quick pop in the stock yields a large return. As you can see, the chances of succeeding in the stock trade by utilizing penny stocks, although risky, can earn you huge investments.
The truth about trading these small stocks is that it can be a double-edge sword. If you are capable of going with the flow of the stock market, you will probably be successful with penny stock trading. On the other hand, if you don’t like taking chances and risking your investments, you may end up getting lost in the game. With this in mind you will want to be proficient with your money management skills before you venture into this type of trading.
5 Essential Tips for a Successful SEO Strategy for Your Business
Large cities are fast paced and busy. Sometimes your can spend hours stranded in traffic while travelling very short distances during peak hours. This makes visiting clients very time-consuming for sales reps on the road.
In a world where time is money, more and more business owners are turning to the internet to generate new customers and grow their company revenue. But achieving success online is not as easy as it once was.
With more and more companies jumping online the competition is getting fierce. Regardless, SEO still provides one of the best returns for marketing investment. With more and more people using Google to conduct research before making a purchase, it is essential that your business can be found on Google.
However, if you are like most business owners I talk with you don’t have the time to market your own business online. After all staying up to date with the latest search engine guidelines and rules is a fulltime job.
It makes sense that most business owners would rather pay an SEO agency, company or individual to complete this work for them. If this is you then make sure you follow these 5 essential tips to achieve a successful SEO strategy for your business.
Tip #1 – Choose a Local Provider: The internet and advancements in communication technology now allows us to connect with someone on the other side of the world in realtime. With this technology you may be tempted to find anyone in the world to provide your SEO services.
However, the internet has also allowed many doors to open up for scam and fraud artists. For this reason it is always best to be able to meet your future SEO provider in person.
By finding a local SEO expert, agency or SEO company to carry out your search engine optimisation campaign, you have the flexibility of being able to catch up with them in person. You can get a lot out of meeting someone in the flesh as opposed to only meeting them via email, texts or even a phone call. Also when dealing with large amounts of money over the internet I am always cautious until I have a good understanding of who I am doing business with.
Create a strong relationship between you and your SEO provider by meeting in person, to ensure a strong result from your campaign.
Tip #2 – No Overseas Outsourcing: Once you have found a local SEO provider ask them if they outsource any of their SEO work overseas. If they do then you might as well work with someone overseas directly. But of course this is going against the first tip!
By outsourcing SEO work overseas, SEO companies can often charge higher amounts in-line with local prices and then get the work done overseas for a fraction of the cost. Meanwhile an overseas SEO provider may have poor English and not fully understand the location they are creating content for. Also they may use automation techniques for their copy writing and link building strategies which can lead to Google penalties. Unfortunately this is a common practice for SEO providers from third world countries.
When your SEO campaign is completed overseas you often receive a very poor standard of work. This can portray an unprofessional image for your business and can even lead to your website getting penalised. So avoid this at all costs.
Tip #3 – Get a Customised SEO Strategy: Achieving a successful SEO strategy requires complex analysis and planning. There are no one-size-fits-all approaches when it comes to SEO. And for that reason you should not choose an SEO package off the shelf and expect to achieve awesome results.
All reputable SEO providers offer a search engine optimisation service that is custom designed for each business they partner with. Reason being is that every business is different in terms of their market, products and services, and business goals.
A successful SEO strategy must take all of this into account and needs to be tailored to the individual business to meet their exact needs.
Tip #4 – Get Progress Reports: Another vital tip is to ensure that your local SEO provider provides progress reports.
Most common is to have a monthly report showing what work was done and how your website rank is tracking. If you are not getting this data then your SEO agency could be doing nothing while taking your money.
Make sure you review this report each time you get it and ensure progress is being made on your business goals.
Tip #5 – Play Safe: At the end of the day choosing who to partner with to provide your SEO services is not an easy task.
Even the most successful SEO strategies take time to blossom into a positive outcome. This is how scam artists get away with ripping people off in the online marketing world. They convey hope to their clients that the benefits will be coming, meanwhile they are simply pocketing your monthly investment each month.
Above all else beware of extremely low prices offered from an SEO provider. Quality SEO services normally costs anywhere in the range of $750-$5000 per month. If you are paying any less than this the SEO company may be using dodgy tactics which may result in a penalty once Google catches on.
Choose Wisely
No-one said choosing an SEO provider would be easy. However, by following these 5 essential tips you will have a much better chance at success.
Do your research and take your time in your decision for choosing who to partner with for your SEO strategy. And also be aware that SEO does take time. But when all the quality work starts to gain momentum your SEO strategy will cause your business to steamroll ahead. Best of luck.
The Ultimate Importance Of An Organisational Business Strategy
Every business owner should develop a written guide that presents The Importance Of An Organisational Business Strategy for the company. The role of this article is to evaluate the appropriateness of each operational and marketing activity undertaken in relation to the overall business goals.
What To Consider When Strategizing For A Business
If the actions of a company are not found in the marketing strategy that was previously portrayed, this means is that we are firstly dealing with a crisis, motivated by actions of the competition or the changes in the market. Secondly, it could be about a strategy that did not meet the needs of the company.
In any case, the development of sporadic marketing activities that don`t include any consistency can have a negative impact on the company’s image and sales.
A marketing strategy should have clear objectives and must include the following aspects:
- A description of the targeted audience or final customer
- A description of the competitive environment in which the company operates
- The used distribution channels
- The way in which the company is positioned in relation to the competition
- Aspects related to the authenticity of the product and the reason for which customers may choose it over the products offered by competitors
- Pricing strategies in relation to those offered by the competitors
- Marketing expenses – advertising and promotions
- The conducted market research and the final outcomes.
Why Do You Need A Strategic Plan?
A business, regardless of its type, should be based on a clear strategy and should have a strict plan of actions in terms of financial resources, offers, objectives etc. The strategic plan is the synthesis of the key data of the business, including the business idea, its development project, and related calculations.
For a business plan to achieve the goals of the company, it must give due consideration to the following:
- Individual business profile
- The economic environment in which the business will be conducted
- The objectives proposed during the business development
- The purpose for which it was designed (presentation of the company, attracting partners or financiers for an already existing business or launching a new business).
The operating plan is a document designed to
determine the development of an enterprise during a certain period of time. It is used to establish the mission, objectives, and strategies for the effective implementation of specific activities during a specified future interval. The utility of the plan is both internal (as a tool for managers) and external (to obtain financing or to achieve a strategic partnership with another company).
This organizational plan is the preferred method of communication between entrepreneurs, potential financiers, and investors. It is used toarticulate the business strategy, explain the meaning of all the established attributes of the employees, and the role they play in the company. The business plan is, on one hand, a tool to control the entire process of starting and supporting a business. On the other hand, the business strategic plan is an important indicator of the maturity of the business in relation to its operating environment.
