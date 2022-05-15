Finance
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Since online degree become the alternative method to pursue distance learning, all qualified institutions find their ways to compete to provide the best to attract interested students. But since they are too much availability, here are the selected top online degree programs in Master of Business Administration (MBA) based on reputation, structure, networking opportunities, gained skills and tuition investment.
Instituto de Empresa (IE) of Madrid is the top recommendation where it offers for English and Spanish speakers. Connection from every corner in the world can happen through virtual lectures and videoconferences and students are required for ‘blended sessions’ in different cities. Vast networking is allowed and students from 48 countries can exchange background and expertise in diverse fields.
Thunderbird School of Global Management and Duke University of USA ranked second and third respectively. Through global MBA and cross-continental MBA, the students are those who are employed in companies from Coca Cola to Boeing. However, the tuition investment ranged from 57,000 to 95,000 USD. Actually, Thunderbird School was given the top spot in International Programs by US News and World Report and number one rank in International Business by Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal.
Manchester Business School of UK, which offers a flexible distance learning MBA program combined with self-to-self workshops, only costs 30,000 USD is ranked fourth. The fifth to ten ranked institution are from US, which are Indiana University (offers MBA on general administration), Pennsylvania State University, University of Florida (offers Internet MBA), Babson College (offers Fast Track MBA), University of Massachusetts-Amherst (ranked second on Best Overall Academic Experience) and The George Washington University (offers a new GWU Healthcare MBA for professionals involved in healthcare industry).
The next five rankings are Walden University (ranked among the top ten largest online graduate programs for business by US News and World Report and Financial Times), University of Phoenix (offers Master of Management focusing on leadership and management skills), Western Governers University, DeVry University and Jones International University.
Although the MBA programs are quite similar overall, we must know that the rankings are not tailored to individual needs and only accustomed for certain values against certain criteria.
Buy Used Trucks
Quality vehicles play an important role in the success of business, and they can also enhance a businesses reputation whether your business is one of delivery or courier services.
Buying a good truck requires good finances which you’ll need before you make any purchases so you will need to look at your financial capabilities. This will help you figure out how much you have to spend and whether or not you need financial help to cover the cost.
Whatever your finances, you need to make sure you don’t compromise on your need, arranging for finances or financial help can assist you in buying the perfect vehicle for your needs.
When you have determined whether you wish to buy a truck or not, the first thing you need to decide then is whether you want to purchase a used or new truck. Keep your budget in mind when deciding.
There are many misconceptions that people hold about buying used trucks, for instance that used trucks do not maintain longevity. This is not true for all used trucks and you can always find a used truck that is reliable and that will last for a long time.
Of course, the condition of the vehicle will decide the amount that you will need to pay for the truck.
There are many types of trucks that are available on the market like: semi truck, diesel truck, heavy duty truck, medium duty truck, light duty truck, lifted truck, 4×4 pickup trucks, etc.
You can also find trucks that are from such famous brands like Ford, Chevrolet, Volvo, Kenworth, etc.
All of the listed brand have well established names in the market and are trusted by their customers as being reliable.
Searching properly will allow you to find different types of trucks, and you will need to select the truck that will assist you in taking your business to the next level. You can do this by buying the truck that fits your needs perfectly.
It’s easy to go online and search for trucks for sale, this is reliable as there are lots of trucks posted with photos and accurate information allowing you to make an informed choice without leaving the house. Of course you will still need to visit the owners and see the truck for yourself before buying but it will still give you some idea of what you want.
Distance Learning, Online Education, Electronic Education, Electronic Learning…Call It What You Wa
Whatever you want to label “learning at home” and however you want to define the latest buzz words for non-traditional education, you can find a program and method that suits your needs. Right now over 1.2 million people in the U.S. participate in some form of distance learning, with a projected expansion to 2.3 million in just a few years.
In looking at this rapidly expanding and viable form of education and training, there are a few basic things you need to consider and some decisions you need to make in order to create the environment that will best suit your needs. You need to know the what, the why, the benefits and the how of the various forms of distance learning.
Distance learning (correspondence courses) started in Europe in the 1800’s and has evolved into a multifaceted term that serves many purposes. Some of the forms of distance learning are: correspondence courses, online education, internet based education, electronic education, e-education, electronic learning, and e-learning. How these terms differ will depend upon how the institution defines and labels the programs which they offer. To simplify the whole concept, let’s say that these terms represent ways of learning away from a “brick and mortar” facility. Some distance learning and/or online programs may or may not be connected to a university or college. There are many programs that are independent and are not affiliated with any institution.
Distance learning offers a variety of paths to personal goals which include: GED, associate degrees, bachelor degrees, graduate certificates, master degrees, doctoral degrees, non-credit training courses, and others. Whether a person is seeking a degree, keeping professional skills updated, or pursuing skills for an interest area or hobby, there is a program or offering that should work.
Why are so many people turning to distance learning? What are its advantages? On a personal level look at such pros as: maintaining privacy; provides convenience; enables a flexible schedule; allows for balancing job and family obligations; working at own pace, going slowly or accelerating learning; can be less expensive; great for homebound individuals; no unnecessary travel; no formal class attendance; and can “learn while you earn.” These are a few of the many things that are causing quite a number of people to take an entirely different approach to attaining knowledge/skills and/or earning a degree.
Those who advocate against an alternative of distance learning, often site the lack of socialization which is a part of a traditional type of education. However, not everyone is looking for the classroom activities, college events/parties, and the interactions that are a part of a school campus. Many of the classroom activities such as discussion and support can be achieved online. The other things that an online education will reinforce are: reading – ebooks, up to date
references, current research; listening – through audio lectures or clips; seeing- through graphic illustrations and demonstrations; doing – assignments, quizzes, exams, research papers; and speaking/communication – through email, chats, and electronic discussions. A distance learning program can be far more than just reading and writing.
What are the requirements for becoming a part of a distance learning program? Many programs require a minimum of a GED or taking an admissions test. Usually, the process for applying will include: an application; transcripts; test scores; an essay; and letters of recommendation. The less formal the program, the less formal the requirements. There is a wide range in answering this questions. However, what is necessary for an online program is the right computer equipment with the internet connection (high speed), word processing capability; email; and multimedia player. The program you choose will provide more specific details for recommendation about equipment and software.
In choosing a program there some questions to ask as you do your research and make your selection. Ask about the following: help/support is offered; qualifications of the instructors; number of years the institution has provided services; is it an accredited program; details about the curriculum; and multimedia elements of the program. By the way, accreditation is voluntary since there is no officially sanctioned entity in existence. However, most schools considered the six regional accrediting agencies listings to be legitimate agencies. Ask if it is regionally accredited.
The last thing you need to think about is your motivation and work ethic. If you are a good reader (good reading comprehension skills) who doesn’t procrastinate and can avoid distractions, you will be a good candidate for an alternative approach to education. In this age of global education and the need for current knowledge and skills, this is a fast delivery system that will bring all the technological advancement right into your living room instantaneously. It works for more than a million people, and it can work for you.
Visit our Resource Center on Distance Learning at: http://sbmag.org/distancelearning.html
Why Invest in Training During and Economic Downturn?
Let me start by saying that it’s a tough question. Many businesses over the past six months have closed their doors whilst many others are trying their very best to weather the current downturn. It seems organisations are doing this in many ways, mass redundancies and slashing budgets left right and centre. The top of the list of budget cuts tend to be Training and Marketing. Its an easy decision to make. Thinking we’ll only deliver training when its needed, for example when new people join the organisation and lets cut everything else out. But, what is the impact on ‘cutting out the rest’?
Maybe there’s a different way to think about this. During tough times, people who work in businesses will need very different tools to do the job that they are doing. This is especially true if cut backs are being made. The purpose of these cut backs is to save money, but what impact will they have on quality and the service that is delivered to the customer? If people are taken away from positions, lead times may become longer. If that work is given to others, people are going to reach burn out a lot quicker leading to higher sick rates. People will be scared to phone in sick if they are worn out so come to work leading to tired employees making mistakes. All of these things will be to the detriment of the business leading to loss of customers and ultimately loss of revenue.
What other impacts could there be? Lets think about the benefits of training and why organisations invest in it in the first place.
Training and development not only provides people with the skills necessary to do their jobs, but also demonstrates the employer’s commitment to developing and improving their staff. In fact, this in most cases is part of an employer’s proposition to employees, or is classed as a benefit. What if its something that has been promised but then is taken away. I guess it would be a similar feeling to an employer telling employees that they are no longer going to pay into their pension, all that could lead to reduced morale and motivation.
OK, so lack of motivation won’t be enough to stop people coming to work or leaving. Lets be honest, hardly no one is going to give up their job with little prospects of a new one, but will this lack of motivation impact on their work? Probably a hard call to make.
But, why still invest in training? Well, maybe cutting the training budget isn’t the right thing to do, but maybe investing in different types of training is.
So for example, equipping the Management Team with new Leadership and Coaching skills to better support and motivate their teams. Helping the Management Team identify how processes can be cleaned up and made smoother without impacting on quality. How Leaders in teams can coach their own teams to be more productive. How can everyone in the organisation manage their time better and create more time to do other things. If you think about it there is so much you could do.
The business could also look on the current climate as an opportunity. If we are being more careful about where we spend our money, then we will probably only spend it where we feel comfortable. This usually means returning to somewhere that we know provides good products and more importantly good service. Why doesn’t the business think about what they can do to ensure those customers who are still spending money spend it with them? Again, an investment in customer service training could be very advantageous to your organisation. Not only this, but similar thoughts around keeping existing clients and customers spring to mind to.
Not only does the investment need to be made in the correct areas, but also the business will need to ensure that the learning is transferred back to the workplace. So many times I have seen a business invest in training but done nothing to ensure that the learning is utilised. Surely if this is the case, then the business was throwing money away to start with?
Having clear personal development plans that back up the need for training are now essential. Businesses should be thinking about the direction they are now going in and chose training carefully – whether this be in house or looking for external providers. They should also be sure that they maximise the investment by offering the correct support to implement the learning after the learning event.
Does this mean that Training Providers should re-think what they are offering? Probably yes. If businesses need to re-think about what training their staff need, then training providers should be trying to second guess that and offer what businesses need. I guess what I’m trying to say here is there needs to be a coherent approach to training and development during the downturn. Training Providers should be thinking ‘what can I do to support businesses and not having such a wide scope of products and services that makes it difficult for businesses to find what they are looking for.
The Government seem to think that investing in training is a great idea. They are providing smaller businesses with funds through their Rescue Package for employers to invest in skills training. They are also providing training to the unemployed to re-train in new areas and gain new skills. But, what about existing employees? Surely businesses should be thinking about re-training, up-skilling and retaining their talent as this will help during the current difficult climate.
So, maybe the question businesses should be asking themselves is not ‘how can I afford to invest in training?’ but ‘how can I afford not to invest in training?’ Not ‘ how do I stretch my budget to cover all of the areas that have been asked for?’ but ‘what investment will have the biggest impact?’
